Is ‘Climate Anxiety’ Real? CNN Says It Is, Then Blames Trump

12:00 PM 05/07/2019 | Energy
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
Can climate change worry hurt one’s mental health? That’s what CNN is claiming about “climate anxiety” and also linking to the election of President Donald Trump.
Trump’s “lack of political will” is making “climate anxiety” worse for many people, CNN reported Tuesday, citing experts. One professor claimed a student spent two hours crying after learning about global warming.
“With the Trump election, the change in my students, the sense of grief and fear and paralysis in the room, became palpable,” Wendy Petersen Boring, a gender studies professor at Willamette University, told CNN.
“Climate anxiety is real” and can be managed by taking part in a host of “green” fads, including going vegetarian with “meatless Mondays,” riding a bike to work and shopping with a reusable bag instead of a plastic one, CNN reported.
Whether doing any of these would work or not is up for debate, but linking climate change to mental illness is more common among mental health professionals. That’s not surprising given encouragement from the American Psychological Association (APA) and environmental activists to link climate change to people’s mental well-being.
A 69-page guide put out by the APA and environmental group ecoAmerica in 2017 urged mental health professionals to “mobilize climate change discussions” and “bring awareness to the interdependent relation of climate change and mental health.”
“They have the opportunity to help guide our communities on a path of progress through clean, healthy climate solutions,” reads the 2017 guide. (RELATED: Trump’s Waging An Uphill Battle Against The Regulatory Deep State. Here’s Who Is Winning)
While not used in the guide, the term “climate anxiety” has been used in the media to describe the supposed psychological toll of worrying about global warming. News stories on “climate anxiety” — also called “climate grief” — detail college students crying about dying coral reefs or people holding “climate change depression” sessions.
More notably, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said “young people” are questioning whether or not to have kids because of global warming
On one hand, young people today are bombarded with alarming headlines warning of an unlivable planet because of global warming. For example, reporters for months repeated the debunked warning of only “12 years left” to save the planet.
The United Nations made waves Monday in warning of an imminent ecological crisis and the accelerating collapse of the natural world — the same warnings the international body made in the 1980s.
CNN claimed higher temperatures “have led to more suicides and increased psychiatric hospitalization and have hurt our sleep.”
The APA wants psychiatrists and other mental health professionals to become climate activists. It’s a similar strategy taken by the Obama administration in 2015 when it asked medical doctors to “raise awareness” about global warming.
43 thoughts on “Is ‘Climate Anxiety’ Real? CNN Says It Is, Then Blames Trump”
Maybe what these paranoid individuals should do is take some basic science classes so they can see through the bull. Alarmists I talk to for the most part have no background to understand what they are just parroting back.
I don’t think they’re paranoid, I think they’re neurotic. They generally show signs of anxiety and depression, and rather than look inward and try to cope with it they need a boogeyman to eliminate the notion that they are deeply flawed individuals. Much of this is brought on through social media, where many neurotic individuals can find each other.
Some education in physical sciences would help eliminate climate change as the boogeyman, but trust me on this, they would just find something else to blame as the cause of their neurotic predisposition.
Not sure it would help, as the ‘scientists’ reinforcing the political rhetoric they parrot don’t understand basic science either. How else can they claim that the Earth knows the difference between the next Joule of forcing and all the others so the next one can be about 3 times more powerful at warming the surface (4.4 W/m^2 per W/m^2 vs. 1.6 W?m^2 of surface emissions per W/m^2 of forcing)? How else could they have so obviously misapplied feedback analysis by ignoring its only 2 preconditions (strict linearity and an implicit power supply)? How else could they deprecate the scientific method in favor of a political narrative arising from a conflict of interest at the IPCC (the IPCC is chartered to support the UNFCCC, scientific truth be damned)? How else can they make ‘scientific’ claims that even a 6’th grader can tell are impossible (the world will end in 12 years)?
Is Trump having an effect? Clearly he is, and we can only hope that he succeeds.
You can’t blame this on the optimistic Trump. The blame falls on the “Chicken Licken the sky is falling” folks in the UN, universities, media, etc., who tell us the end is coming. The alarmists are scaring kids from the time they start watching TV into college and beyond. It’s no wonder many people have mental problems related to “climate change.”
And CNN does not see any complicity on its part?
Who do they believe is broadcasting the hysteria and panicking the general public?
I like the line about Trump’s ‘lack of political will’.
Anybody ever seen anyone will more political will than Trump? Well, at least with an ‘R’ next to party-affiliation?
Yet one more of innumerable examples of progressives forcing reality through their acceptable viewpoints.
See, the ‘will’ is telling these tantrum-throwing children ‘no’.
And long-overdue.
There is no doubt that most of the members of the Greenblob and those young people that have succumbed to their propaganda suffer from mental (health) problems.
What a pathetic group of people falling so easily for climate is “dooming us” propaganda, I was on my front porch this morning looking at the sky, savoring the cool air, not feeling a bit threatened by it, this after 30 years of slight warming.
So sad. I remember when I was young my parents wanted to be happy. Now everyone seems to want these kids to be psychotic. So sad.
What a load of nonsense, making up fictitious problems to get more people to believe their propaganda.
Good.
Getting the diagnosis is halfway to getting the cure. I prescribe subscriptions to gwpf, humanprogress.org and wuwt.
And abrupt withdrawal from CNN.
Climate hypochondria.
proves that snowflakes melt under the slightest heat….
But of course all these ER kiddies use fossil fuels every day, are they even aware of it? Like fish unaware of the water around them, they are so in denial, the HYPOCRITES!
Can hurt mental health make one worry about climate change? Fixed it for them.
Nothing says global warming like running your heater in the second week of May.
Too many Media Studies and Drama Classes at University these days.
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/uk-weather-forecast-coldest-6-14999288
“178 year record low temperatures in the UK”
The recent “Extreme Extinction” protests by the glued and unglued have apparently borne fruit!
The most effective means of lowering temperatures appears to have been achieved by members of the public simply gluing their anterior private parts to the pavement.
On the other hand one must assume the reverse to be true. ie that the irresponsible ad hoc adhesion of posterior parts to roadways is partially to blame for moderate global warming (AD2019).
My suggestion is that persons resident in the lower latitudes (0 to +/-20), in order to achieve cooling, should assume a face down position and bond themselves to the roadway.
Persons resident in higher latitudes (21 to +/- 90), in order to achieve moderate warming, should stick their asses to the ground thereby effectively controlling methane emissions.
On average we should all then be well on the road to temperature nirvana!
AGW, the Emanuel Goldstein of our time ?
“Alfred E. Neuman” needs to make a comeback.
See what happens when you scare the crap out of generations.
tsk tsk-no sarc. tag.
What, we worry?
This meme will follow the same route as the EMF sensitivity BS. It won’t be long before people will apply for disability benefits because they have been made ill by fear of climate change.
There should evolve a market for similar placebo devices to protect against climate change.
You heard it here first…
Of course, President Trump doesn’t ‘lack political will’ in this case. Seems to me he is VERY willful on the subject. It’s just that the commentator doesn’t like what his political will is aimed at.
And don’t you think a normal person, after bringing a young girl to tears, would be ashamed of having caused such anxiety and grief. But, nope, it’s gotta be someone else’s fault she is crying. That is pathetic.
And I thought the funny papers were only out on Sunday.
Die Ins are back.
Once again “trendy” liberals bring back the tactics of their grandparents.
Since today most so-called “psychologists” or “psychiatrists” are like the “elites”, with no human empathy left, diagnose some “spectrum” disorder, and reach for their psychotropic drugs, all very medical of course.
How many of these “extinction” kids are actually damaged by these drugs? Not even mentioning all the well known stuff, these are supposed to be medically prescribed by serious doctors – who don’t even know what they do.
Climate change isn’t doing anything to anyone’s mental health. Lib raising kids to be self-centered, entitled little snowflakes is screwing up their mental health.
tsk tsk – you climate deniers make me lol out loud.
President Trump lacks political will, who can deny it ? Obama showed true grit when he went along with the Paris popularity contest and don’t forget who stopped the seas rising.
As far as climate anxiety is concerned, are you blind??? I was in London recently and witnessed the hopelessness and despair of the extinction rebellion protesters. In fact one of the ladies glued her breasts to my hands and it took me 23 hours to free myself
Least-wise that’s what you told the constable, and you’re “sticking” with it.
Is this the one?
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ugly+ladies&t=hn&ia=images&iax=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fi.pinimg.com%2Foriginals%2F52%2F69%2Fd6%2F5269d61bc28fb693ef1fe52c8709a5a8.jpg
I agree CNN is not a news channel.
CNN has become a propaganda channel that pushes, no questions allowed, all emotion, group think.
Good people agree with the propaganda, bad people criticize the propaganda.
25 years ago, the news channels helped our country resolve problems and prioritize problems.
In depth discussion of red line policies is not allowed on CNN or any of the fake news channels as most of the red line (to disagree is to be a denier) propaganda policies cannot be defend for common sense reasons.
Illegal immigration is not good for anyone. The legal system is being used to attack the president for political reasons, not to for law and order. Judges are making policy that is the responsibility of congress. The Chinese are cheating to win the economic games. The Democrats are tearing the country apart with chaos policies and with an unending attack on Trump.
There are dozens of independent observations and analysis results that disproved CAGW.
CAGW has been and is a waste of political energy and the solution to the fake problem green scams are a waste of money.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2015/05/12/22-very-inconvenient-climate-truths/
While not used in the guide, the term “climate anxiety” has been used in the media to describe the supposed psychological toll of worrying about global warming.
CNN and others are just too stupid to look in the mirror. Or too venal.
To use their method of taking statements totally out of context, I quote from paragraph 5 above “…mental illness is more common among mental health professionals.”. It reminds me of a statement made back in the early ’60s by the head of the department of psychology at my university: “All psychology majors are either alcoholics, schizophrenics or sex maniacs, or more than one of the above.”
Obama gets elected. He’s awarded a Nobel Peace prize for promises before his election.
Trump gets elected. Sea levels stop healing immediately, and TDS causes widespread anxiety in America snd Europe.
Not all colors are equal. Brown half Kenyan is million times better than orange half Hebridan. We note this and remember that Whiteness is a crime and Trump is white, so no questions should be asked.
It is sad.
The ideal, what our country was based on, is we all Americans.
We work together and will support our president regardless of his or her racial features or party.
The point is racial features do not matter as we are all on the same side. Black lives matters. All American lives matter.
Now it is vote for me because I am a woman, I am a minority woman, I am gay, I mindless will support your red line issues.
A lot of ‘look what you made me do’ coming from the left.
See – they’re not responsible for going on three years of atrocious behavior – Trump (and of course every body who’s NOT them) made them mad… which, because of their self-declared moral-high-ground, justifies anything they do.
“… linking climate change to mental illness is more common among mental health professionals.”
The claim provides another drum to beat regarding the evils of ‘climate change.’ However, something that is overlooked is that this may be yet another spurious correlation and there may be something else at play:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Behavioral_sink
..”a host of ‘green’ fads, including going vegetarian with ‘meatless Mondays,’ riding a bike to work and shopping with a reusable bag instead of a plastic one, CNN reported.”
There’s never any mention of how the climate will be affected, how much “climate change” will be averted and by when if those “recommendations” are followed.
Oh those whacky fun filled folks over at CNN! What won’t they think up next? Climate anxiety! (Is climate anxiety a deadly disease like cancer or like having a stroke or like polio? Maybe we should start the climate anxiety March of Dimes to help find a cure for this deadly killer?) Keep that humor coming!
Wendy Petersen Boring, a gender studies professor
I always visit a gender studies professor when I want to know something about Earth science.
When you step back from this meme,That of Calamitous Climate, you can only laugh an point.
Or point and laugh as Chicken Little has always been amongst us.
Imagine a person presented with a seashore for the first time, they might ,briefly, believe that the tide will rise continuously drowning us all.
Guaranteed Gullibility ?
Is that what our “public” education systems are designed to produce?
I suspect the screamers know it is over, as all I am seeing are second string dimwits and the extremely gulled.The Cult members.
Where are the “experts”?
I too laughed at;”Trump’s “lack of political will” is …”
I guess you have to be truly special to call the Presidents mocking of this scam, alack of will.
This President has driven a stake through the heart of this scam, for if the USA does not damage its economy with useless regulation and self abuse over the weather, then none who trade with her can afford the luxury of such idiocy.
Affordable,reliable electricity is the tool which has freed so many from physical slavery.
What we call civilization is impossible without this energy.
What was that hauntingly beautiful song?
Days of wine and roses?
Something about too little too late,if you are pushing a weather dependent scam,you must pull it off before the weather changes.
I see the professor quoted in the article is aptly named.
I have ‘”civilization anxiety ” the destruction of any hope of a warm, happy, society at the hands of the Greens/Watermelons..
Tell these halfwits at CNN to get themselves bucket of water and a heat gun. Fire the heat gun directly at the surface of the water and check how much heats absorbed.