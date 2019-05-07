Climate skeptic to be on CNN tonight – challenging Michio Kaku

Via press release:

In a rare attempt at balance, CNN has invited Heartland Senior Fellow for Environment and Energy Policy James Taylor be on Cuomo Prime Time at 9 p.m. ET tonight to talk about the claim by the United Nations that human-caused climate change will lead to the extinction of one million animal species on earth if we don’t act now to stop it.

James will do his best to reduce the level of panic among CNN viewers – what’s left of them – by telling them the truth: Humans are not causing a climate crisis, and the animal kingdom has nothing to fear from us.



James’ opponent in this segment, other than CNN host Chris Cuomo, will be Michio Kaku. He might be a familiar face to you since he’s featured on seemingly every science program on cable TV these days. It will certainly be one of the few instances in which Dr. Kaku has been challenged by anyone in a debate.



We wouldn’t normally recommend watching CNN, but do tune in at 9 p.m. ET tonight! And be sure to let us know (in comments) what you thought of his work pushing back on climate alarmism.

