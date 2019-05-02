Less Food, Higher Bills, Colder Houses, Less Travel: UK Government’s Prescription for Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

You would think a country with rapidly worsening rates of child poverty would have other priorities than worrying about what the weather will be like in 50 years time.

Climate change: UK ‘can cut emissions to nearly zero’ by 2050

By Roger Harrabin BBC environment analyst

The UK should lead the global fight against climate change by cutting greenhouse gases to nearly zero by 2050, a report says.

The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) maintains this can be done at no added cost from previous estimates.

Its report says that if other countries follow the UK, there’s a 50-50 chance of staying below the recommended 1.5C temperature rise by 2100.

A 1.5C rise is considered the threshold for dangerous climate change.

Here are some of the report’s recommendations for individuals.

Home heating

We need to insulate our homes much better, probably with help from the Treasury. Some of us will use heat pumps, which are a sort of reverse refrigeration technology that sucks warmth from the ground.

The committee expects consumer bills to rise at first, then fall as a newer, cheaper electricity generators are introduced.

The report also has one controversial recommendation: to turn down the home thermostat to 19C [66F] in winter.

Flying

The aviation industry is trying to bring down the cost of making jet fuels from a variety of waste materials.

The CCC says this won’t be enough. It warns that the number of flights we take is increasing, and predicts that the government will have to find ways to constrain this.

Meat

The committee notes many people are already eating less red meat for the health of the planet and themselves.

It says that people can reduce their dietary emissions by 35% if they transition from a high-meat diet to a low-meat diet.

But it only predicts a 20% drop in meat consumption by 2050 – which it admits is a conservative assumption.

The report also says people can take the following steps to reduce their emissions:

Choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport instead of a car

Choosing LED light-bulbs and electric appliances with high energy efficiency ratings

Setting the water temperature in their heating systems to no higher than 55C [131F]

Eating a healthy diet, with less beef, lamb and dairy

Eliminating food waste as far as possible

Using only peat-free compost

Choosing good quality products that last longer – and sharing rather than buying items, like power tools, that you use infrequently

Checking your pension funds and ISAs to see if your investments support low-carbon industries

