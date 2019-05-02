Less Food, Higher Bills, Colder Houses, Less Travel: UK Government’s Prescription for Climate Action

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
You would think a country with rapidly worsening rates of child poverty would have other priorities than worrying about what the weather will be like in 50 years time.
Climate change: UK ‘can cut emissions to nearly zero’ by 2050
By Roger Harrabin BBC environment analyst
The UK should lead the global fight against climate change by cutting greenhouse gases to nearly zero by 2050, a report says.
The Committee on Climate Change (CCC) maintains this can be done at no added cost from previous estimates.
Its report says that if other countries follow the UK, there’s a 50-50 chance of staying below the recommended 1.5C temperature rise by 2100.
A 1.5C rise is considered the threshold for dangerous climate change.
Here are some of the report’s recommendations for individuals.
Home heating
We need to insulate our homes much better, probably with help from the Treasury. Some of us will use heat pumps, which are a sort of reverse refrigeration technology that sucks warmth from the ground.
The committee expects consumer bills to rise at first, then fall as a newer, cheaper electricity generators are introduced.
The report also has one controversial recommendation: to turn down the home thermostat to 19C [66F] in winter.
Flying
The aviation industry is trying to bring down the cost of making jet fuels from a variety of waste materials.
The CCC says this won’t be enough. It warns that the number of flights we take is increasing, and predicts that the government will have to find ways to constrain this.
Meat
The committee notes many people are already eating less red meat for the health of the planet and themselves.
It says that people can reduce their dietary emissions by 35% if they transition from a high-meat diet to a low-meat diet.
But it only predicts a 20% drop in meat consumption by 2050 – which it admits is a conservative assumption.
The report also says people can take the following steps to reduce their emissions:
- Choosing to walk, cycle or take public transport instead of a car
- Choosing LED light-bulbs and electric appliances with high energy efficiency ratings
- Setting the water temperature in their heating systems to no higher than 55C [131F]
- Eating a healthy diet, with less beef, lamb and dairy
- Eliminating food waste as far as possible
- Using only peat-free compost
- Choosing good quality products that last longer – and sharing rather than buying items, like power tools, that you use infrequently
- Checking your pension funds and ISAs to see if your investments support low-carbon industries
Read more: https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-48122911
The UK Government Backed Committee on Climate Change Report is available here.
When I lived in the UK, well outside the London bubble, I personally witnessed shocking levels of poverty.
The people who produced this report have absolutely no idea how ordinary people live. The 37% of families with children who are living in poverty don’t have any spare cash to pay higher consumer bills. Sharing power tools is an easy way to lose them. The last thing poor people need is even less access to meat, less access to high calorie high protein food; thanks to soaring fuel poverty caused by those climate action inflated consumer bills, meat is already a luxury for some families in Britain.
So in other words, the UK returning to its natural state of poverty.
The recommendation of 55 deg C for hot water was also pushed in Norway a few years ago, with the result of outbreaks of Legionella after the bacteria survived at that temperature and typically infected people when they showered (bacteria spread by droplets that entered the lungs simply by breathing while taking a shower).
When people have reached this elevated level of derangement of their mental processes, it is nearly futile to present factual information to them as their religious beliefs have welded Global Warming/Climate Change hysteria all over their inputs.
Hardly going back to the stone age, is it?
Better insulated houses would surely mean you didn’t need to set your thermostat higher?
A lot of UK houses need more than a quick insulation spruce up Griff. One house we lived in, in the UK, the ground under the house was so damp we were advised not to insulate the walls (the roof was already insulated) because the insulation would wick up the damp, expand, and crack the walls. The damp was manageable, as long as we respected the original design and allowed plenty of airflow though the wall spaces.
Well the Committee on Climate Change is chaired by that notorious trougher and denier of conflicts of interest, John Sewlyn Gummer, aka Lord Deben, so no surprises there. He’s alright Jack.
“A 1.5 C rise is considered the threshold for dangerous climate change”
Only a political eco-activist or someone with Nil knowledge of historic temperatures could make such a patently dishonest claim. For starters this refers to an increase from the temperatures at the end of the Little Ice Age – a multi-century period when temperatures fell as low as 2C and more below the long term levels
The Minoan, Roman and Medieval Warm Periods were All hotter than this 1.5C “limit”, by as much at 1.5C higher. The empirical evidence from those periods of benign temperatures proves that this IPCC claim is, and must be known by them, to be false.
But hey, this is all about politics, not our environment, and aimed at moving towards the end of industrial systems in the western world and ending capitalism.