Even minimal increases (1-4%) in wind/solar raise electricity prices 11-17%. Reducing CO2 emissions costs $130 to $460 per ton. Disaster. Don’t believe us. Believe the University of Chicago.
Abstract :
Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS) are the largest and perhaps most popular climate policy in the US, having been enacted by 29 states and the District of Columbia. Using the most comprehensive panel data set ever compiled on program characteristics and key outcomes, we compare states that did and did not adopt RPS policies, exploiting the substantial di↵erences in timing of adoption. The estimates indicate that 7 years after passage of an RPS program, the required renewable share of generation is 1.8 percentage points higher and average retail electricity prices are 1.3 cents per kWh, or 11% higher; the comparable figures for 12 years after adoption are a 4.2 percentage point increase in renewables’ share and a price increase of 2.0 cents per kWh or 17%. These cost estimates significantly exceed the marginal operational costs of renewables and likely reflect costs that renewables impose on the generation system, including those associated with their intermittency, higher transmission costs, and any stranded asset costs assigned to ratepayers. The estimated reduction in carbon emissions is imprecise, but, together with the price results, indicates that the cost per metric ton of CO2 abated exceeds $130 in all specifications and ranges up to $460, making it least several times larger than conventional estimates of the social cost of carbon. These results do not rule out the possibility that RPS policies could dynamically reduce the cost of abatement in the future by causing improvements in renewable technology.
Source: University of Chicago Web | PDF
32 thoughts on “Wind/solar mandates are a costly fail, reports University of Chicago study”
There are numbers that show that the presently available total work-force will be insufficient to manufacture, operate, maintain, tear down, dispose of, and erect all those millions of wind and solar plants that would be needed anew every 20 years. All of us would work for the renewable-power generation industry, its operators, suppliers, contractors, maintenance, line crews, etc. And we should recognize that jobs are a (labor) cost that raises the cost of energy to customers. Employing robots instead, as one “solution,” implies more energy needed which requires more W&S plants to produce it, which requires more …… (you got it).
See: masterresource.org/renewable-energy/us-renewables-real-vs-potential-output
I read (On WUWT?) that a wind turbine cannot generates enough electricity in its lifetime to provide enough to power the manufacturing process required to make its replacement. Could that be true?
Absolutely not! The ‘pay back’ time for all CO2 from manufacture, transport, construction and ultimate demolition is covered on average within 18 months.
Just in case – no link. As always.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/222703134_Meta-Analysis_of_Net_Energy_Return_for_Wind_Power_Systems
Mark, their analysis is based on EROI calculated on the “power rating”, and not on actual delivered power.
Griff – The question was whether the wind turbine would ever generate enough power in its lifetime to power the manufacturing process to make its replacement. Not the mythical ‘pay back’ time for the CO2 generated from the manufacture, transport, construction disposal of said wind turbine.
I have read the assertion, questioned by Harry Passfield, myself and wondered about the accuracy of the statement. An actual answer to the question would be appreciated.
Regards,
Max
I cannot speak for wind turbines, but the same assertion regarding solar electric panels is absolutely true. And, they have a limited lifetime, which cannot be extended by refurbishment.
We use them in space because we have few other choices (electrical extension cords would be too long).
Did you know that 85% of statistics quoted on the internet are made up?
Including that one?
I always heard it was 97%?
Energy Input: 22.500.000 kWh
Output/year: 6,75 MillionenlWh = 3,3 years ( 1500 full load hours)
coast: 2,5 years ( 2000 full load hours)
inland 5,5 years ( 900 full load hours)
Ok, an old example, from 2006, but you see, not only CO2 is in question if you want to calculate the amortisation of a windmill as requested by Harry Passfield.
Missing link
Griff, I am sure everyone believed everything you say.
Can you show us the actual worked example you have showing 18 months?
Clearly he’s a firm believer in unicorns and yeti as well…
“The ‘pay back’ time for all CO2 from manufacture, transport, construction and ultimate demolition is covered on average within 18 months.”
That is very interesting. Can you provide a link to a study that substantiates this claim?
Harry, one dimension of this aspect is that making steel needed for the tower and the generator and concrete for the foundation cannot be made using wind energy. Fossil fuel is essential (so far). 80% of the windmill is steel.
Did the company that manufactured the wind turbine make a profit? They manufactured the wind turbine and paid for all the inputs including the energy, and made a profit.
Did the electric company make a profit? They think they will or they wouldn’t pay to build the thing. On this point, Warren Buffet has said that they would not be profitable without the subsidy, so they are marginally profitable to the electric company.
I have to conclude that it is most likely that they do produce more energy than it takes to make them, otherwise no one would make a profit.
jake: “All of us would work for the renewable-power generation industry, its operators, suppliers, contractors, maintenance, line crews, etc.”
Everyone? Everyone?!?
They’re going to have to git ‘r dun without me, jake, because I’m UTW (Unwilling To Work). Now, where’s my check?
Under GND, you’re entitled to a base salary of $100k/yr if you’re UTW of course, H.R., it’s a human right! Unfortunately for you, the People’s Commissar has determined that you fall into one or more of the deplorable categories that are ineligible for government support, such as climate deniers, history of registering as a Republican or another “radical far-right” party member, history of posting anti-socialist diatribes on blog sites, or other enemies of the people’s government. Enemies or the people are required to work for the people at a 100% tax rate, and those unable to keep up with quotas are provided special handling which involves a nearly painless injection and free composting services unless your family still has assets.
Please don’t worry, jake, we still haven’t come close to emptying out Honduras and Guatemala, let alone Mexico. There are plenty more socialist workers left to build Paradise. We can probably hit a million “unauthorized Americans” a week before we hit peak Socialism/peak Stupid.
We’re supposed to trust that scientists are able to construct models of a system as chaotic as our climate that are accurate enough to justify trillions of dollars in spending.
But they can’t figure out the economics of something like wind energy?
It’s not that they can’t figure out the economics, it’s that they don’t care. The economics of wind energy isn’t the goal. The goal is the end of capitalism.
“This is the first time in the history of mankind that we are setting ourselves the task of intentionally, within a defined period of time, to change the economic development model that has been reigning for the, at least, 150 years, since the industrial revolution” – Christiana Figueres heads of the U.N.’s Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2015
The univeristy of North Texas has 3 windmills near their football stadium. Two of the windmills have been out of service for the last 4-5 years.
Why havent they been Fixed?
Because the cost of repairs exceeds the revenue that will be generated – like Duh!
Could the engineering staff and students do this repair? It seems College Professors tongues have become much more efficient than their hands.
I don’t think so. the engineering students are learning something, so they shouldn’t have time for that. The staff are teaching, so once again, no. Other complications come from working at altitude for windmills, a dangerous environment, to be sure, and I assume you think they work for free. Don’t think so.
The humanities, climate science, gender studies, and others may have some time on their hands, to work for the social justice, or something. Maybe they can do it.
First I heard in concern of solar energiy, the sun sends no invoice.
Than, later, “ren. energy doesn’t cost more than a scoope of ice cream……”
If Green politicians open their mouth…
Sunshine and the wind may be free, but the methods, means and transmission for converting that “free stuff” into useful electrical energy is INCREDIBLY EXPENSIVE.
Renewables are the equivalent to a pyrrhic victory.
“Another such victory and I am undone.”- King Pyrrhus
Lets see 17% is 8.5 times 2% so did renewable Electricity go up 8.5 times over conventional Electricity?
What was the percent increase of conventional Electricity during that time period?
What are the chances this work-in-progress paper passes cult (peer) review? Might be worth doing a followup article about its final status.
I will argue that, while the Uof Chicago’s point – that it’s a costly waste of time and energy (pun intended) to switch to renewables – is correct, I submit that they underestimate the actual per kilowatt hour rather badly.
I have regularly gotten offers to switch to solar/wind sources from some greenbean group located in Washington, DC (like I’m really going there?) , and the per kilowatt hour quote that they offer is $0.09++/KwHm, an amount a full 33% higher than my current charge of $0.0652/KwH. The offer also says the rate may go up with no warning. This is NOT an affordable choice, and I would not accept it under any circumstances, especially with the ‘no warning’ part included.
I hope this nonsense comes to an end before long, and we can put nuclear reactors back on line. That was always the cheapest and most reliable resource we had.
The authors state: “These results do not rule out the possibility that RPS policies could dynamically reduce the cost of abatement in the future by causing improvements in renewable technology.”
Wind turbines have a maximum theoretical efficiency of approximately 60% at which point the loss of kinetic energy in the moving air causes its velocity to decrease. The average wind efficiency (max) of turbines currently in operation is between 35-45%. There is a theoretical ~20% still to come, though if it was easy to come by I would have thought we would have achieved it by now, the design and technology is hardly exacting.
There is also a theoretical limit to current technology PV of 33% efficiency (expensive multi-junction technology might increase this by half as much again) and current manufacturers achieve a maximum of around 25%, leaving approximately 8% to be found.
Future improvements in PV and wind generation using currently available technology will probably only account for a single digit percentage in efficiency. There are no “quantum leaps” to be had in development of renewables. The social cost of carbon abatement inevitably rise inflicting misery and unnecessary deaths on developed western countries and continuing to deprive the third world of inexpensive and freely accessible electricity.