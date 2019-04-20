Eye roller study: ﻿Make farmers play computer games to understand climate threat

From the Journal De Gruyter comes this bit of ridiculous activist outreach disguised as science which builds on the meme of “if only we could communicate climate change better, people would accept it and be just as alarmed as we are.”
Basically, they collected a bunch of people in a room, had them play a computer game they designed where agriculture is threatened by “climate change”, queried them afterwards, and declared the process “sciencey”. Of course the game excludes other real-world variables that farmers deal with like financing the planting, fuel costs, irrigation costs, overhead, equipment maintenance, and value of the crop at harvest.
On the face of it, this study appears to be an absurd case of confirmation bias.
Could computer games help farmers adapt to climate change?
Scientists from Sweden and Finland say gaming presents both challenges and benefits for communicating climate change methods to farmers
Web-based gaming, such as simulation games, can promote innovative communication strategies that engage farmers with scientific research and help them adapt to climate change.
Methods employed to tackle climate change, such as, for example, improving drainage systems to cope with increased levels of precipitation, are known as adaptation strategies. “Maladaptation” is the implementation of poor decisions or methods that were initially considered beneficial, but which could actually increase people’s vulnerability in the future.
Researchers from Sweden and Finland have developed the interactive web-based Maladaptation Game, which can be used to better understand how Nordic farmers make decisions regarding environmental changes and how they negotiate the negative impacts of potentially damaging decisions.
Their research is presented in the article “Benefits and challenges of serious gaming – the case of “The Maladaptation Game” published in De Gruyter’s journal Open Agriculture, by author Therese Asplund and colleagues from Linköping University in Sweden and the University of Helsinki in Finland. Tested on stakeholders from the agricultural sector in Sweden and Finland, the Maladaptation Game presents the player with four agricultural challenges: precipitation, temperature increase/drought, longer growing seasons and increased risk of pests and weeds. For each challenge, the player must make a strategic decision based on the options given. At the end, the player receives a summary of the potential negative outcomes based on their decisions.
“While we observed that the conceptual thinking of the game sometimes clashes with the players’ everyday experiences and practice, we believe gaming may function as an eye-opener to new ways of thinking,” explains Asplund.
Based on recent literature on serious gaming and climate communication, the authors suggest that serious games should be designed to include elements of thinking and sharing, which will stimulate reflection and discussion among stakeholders.
“Serious games have great potential of how to address complex environmental issues. Used as a communication strategy, they illustrate, visualise and communicate research findings,” says Asplund.
The paper: Benefits and challenges of serious gaming – the case of “The Maladaptation Game”
Abstract
The use of digital tools and interactive technologies for farming systems has increased rapidly in recent years and is likely to continue to play a significant role in meeting future challenges. Particularly games and gaming are promising new and innovative communication strategies to inform and engage public and stakeholders with scientific research. This study offers an analysis of how a research based game on climate change maladaptation can support, but also hinder players’ sense-making processes. Through the analysis of eight gaming workshops, this study identifies challenges and support for the players’ sense-making. While it concludes that conceptual thinking of game content sometimes clashes with players’ everyday experiences and practice, possibly resulting in loss of credibility, this study also concludes that gaming may function as an eye-opener to new ways of thinking. Overall, this paper suggests that the communication of (social) science and agricultural practices through serious gaming has great potential but at the same time poses challenges due to different knowledge systems and interpretive frameworks among researchers and practitioners.
https://www.degruyter.com/view/j/opag.2019.4.issue-1/opag-2019-0010/opag-2019-0010.xml
The game is open to anyone to try, screen cap below:
http://maladaptationgame.info/
In my opinion, the game has an almost grade-school level “toyish” feel, which probably won’t appeal to farmers who live in the real-world of production. I’d venture that farmers are probably more acutely aware of weather and climate than the researchers are.
There are far better and more realistic farm simulation games that take ALL of the factors farmers have to deal with into account:T
A review had this to say about it:
Farming Simulator’s biggest fans are farmers, dev says
“It’s very popular with people in the agricultural industry,” Schwegler said. “They are the most vocal audience we have — people who are actually farming. They’re very active on our forums and they’ll tell us if we’re doing something wrong.”
There’s also this one:
About the product
- Like SimCity, SimFarm has an easy to use push-button interface. It lets you concentrate on running your farm- not on running your computer.
- Use the latest tools of the trade to produce your crops and raise your livestock.
- After your hard work is done, it’s time to reap the profits of your labor. Go to town and get top dollar for your harvest.
22 thoughts on “Eye roller study: Make farmers play computer games to understand climate threat”
Farmers frequently like to “play” “city slickers …”
Did that ever cross the minds of the “researchers ” ?
Farmers should certainly play computer games instead of farming 🙂
Is the average age of these “scientists” below 20? It feels like it .. computer games, climate models, …
Hey now, I play World of Warships and World of Warplanes just because they are so historically accurate and educational. It’s great fun with the GForce GTX 1060 video card I bought used on Ebay!
Pop Piasa April 20, 2019 at 1:05 pm
WOW, me to and I share your humor .
(king Mike 57)
michael
That’s my thinking as well. Say no to tangible goods. Say no to vegetables. Veganism is a first order forcing of climate change. Imbibe the empathetic signals. Not one more groundhog aborted, harassed, or displaced by an agricultural or green tech farm. Save the prairie dog! Let the chickens roam free, and the foxes, too.
Speaking as a farmer, I already have a “computer game” that helps me evaluate the climate: It’s called my general ledger. It’s had me grinning more often than not lately . . .
Political indoctrination has a bad name. Marxists call it education but there’s a big difference.
Anyone proposing indoctrination should be tarred, feathered, and run out of town on a rail.
Domestic propaganda was legalized in 2013. https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20130715/11210223804/anti-propaganda-ban-repealed-freeing-state-dept-to-direct-its-broadcasting-arm-american-citizens.shtml
“It’s very popular with people in the agricultural industry,”
LOL…it’s their target audience…no one else is playing it
…I’ll bet Tom Ford is not playing it…and not a fan
This is so green. So, the farmers will play computer games, deliver virtual goods to consumers, post self-ishes to Twitter, and earn medals for broadcasting empathetic signals. Perfect.
Well, if the guv-mint gonna send me a check for playin games, Git ‘er dun!
Maybe next winter we’ll have time around here (or in Phoenix) to play…
Better get the android version.
Do androids dream of electric sheep?
In other words, when the game only has options for a longer growing season, when the farmer just had a late, wet season start. Or it assumes farmers can’t adapt to change, when they already have.
And how long before the Leftists running this game decide they need to push all there OTHER beliefs into it? Mandatory ‘Organic’ farming and Glyphosate Panic isn’t going to impress most comercial farmers. And neither will haveing the game start pushing SJW nonsense. And it will happen, the Left simply can’t help themselves from always needing to include ALL their beliefs, all the time.
So only a computer game (i.e. a fantasy) can make people understand reality?!?!? That’s an argument completely devoid of logic.
Sounds like some academics need to spend time working on a farm. Dawn to dusk with no time for playing with computers.
Can I start ’em off with picking rocks? 😉
Excellent. Anything to get their minds off their virtual reality.
The models have demonstrated no skill to project climate forward or backward. Worst case scenario, the children’s climate change adventure will serve to distract from hazardous local effects that can be observed, reproduced, mitigated, and resolved. A catastrophic misalignment forced by a minority in the spirit of “The Great Leap”.
I worked for a small LLC consortium of farmers for summers during HS. Two brothers and a cousin farming 6k acres in Southern Oregon. Mostly Dairy feed, #1 alfalfa and oat hay. But they ran a few hundred head of cattle, potatoes, and assorted crops. They all held Masters in Ag degrees, and were as intellectually proficient as agronomists and economists as they were physically proficient running and repairing ALL their farm equipment, running the very first ICE Harrow beds, and installing some of the first center-pivot irrigation systems.
I get the distinct impression from this childish proposal that some CAGW eco-dolt sitting in a government (taxpayer) funded office building somewhere has the impression that America’s farmers are simpletons living in flyover country. The derision implied in this idiotic proposal illustrates just how OUT OF TOUCH and ignorant the CAGW eco-hysterics really are. What a sickening bunch of self-important NOTHING’s who wouldn’t know an honest day’s WORK if kicked em in the head.
“For each challenge, the player must make a strategic decision based on the options given.”
This one is probably not included.
Because CO2, Diesel has been banned. No diesel for tractors, no diesel for trucks. What would you do?
* sell the farm while you still can
* buy oxen and horses
* look for an electric tractor
* other
I’ve got a better idea…..make a computer game that UN climate goons to help them understand the need for efficient food production.
As Dwight D Eisenhower said, “farming looks might easy when your plow is a pencil and you are a thousand miles from the corn field”.
Climate change. So easy a farmer could do it.