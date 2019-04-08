Dr. Susan Crockford on Tucker Carlson charles the moderator / 2 hours ago April 8, 2019 Dr Crockford’s appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show. HT/Jack W Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditMoreLike this:Like Loading...
6 thoughts on “Dr. Susan Crockford on Tucker Carlson”
But I bet they are the wrong type of Polar Bears.
They do appear to be disreputable white bears, not the politically preferred bears of color, or even bears of very little brain.
I have no idea how anyone
could count polar bears,
or why.
They all look the same to me.
I am confident anyone who states a number
that is not in a range of at least +/- 50% is lying.
And since leftists are character
attacking Ms. Crockford, my
first assumption is she’s doing
a good job.
Certainly better than the
climate “science” Dream Team:
http://elonionbloggle.blogspot.com/2019/04/the-climate-change-dream-team.html
Since polar bears eat seals,
and I like seals, I could not care
less if the total number of polar
bears, outside of zoos, was zero.
I read her novel Eaten. Food for thought and frightening, in light of their growing population, if you happen to live near their natural habitats. I highly recommend the read.
An honest scientist. I thought they were endangered if not extinct.
Plug on Susan, we are behind you. This bit of the climate scare scam needs to be made common knowledge.