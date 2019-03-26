﻿Heartland Institute Reacts to Senate’s Unanimous Rejection of Green New Deal

Via Press release:
The United States Senate on Tuesday unanimously rejected the Green New Deal without a single vote in favor. The resolution failed on an unusual 0-57 vote with all Republicans and a few Democrats voting to reject it while the other 43 Democrats voted “present.”
The following statements from environment and climate experts at The Heartland Institute —a free-market think tank— may be used for attribution.
“The Green New Deal is such horrendous policy proposal that not a single senator would go on record supporting it – not even the Green New Deal’s Democrat sponsors.
“Unfortunately, some Republicans foolishly think they need to counter such a horrendous policy proposal by proposing a ‘Green New Deal-lite.’ Yet a 10 percent discount from a thoroughly horrendous proposal is still a 90 percent horrendous proposal.
“Any efforts to impose costly, unnecessary, and globally inconsequential restrictions on carbon dioxide emissions on the American people – whether a full-fledged Green New Deal or a Republican-In-Name-Only Green New Deal-lite – is a betrayal of the American working families that would have to pay for it.”
“The fact that the Green New Deal could not garner the support of its sponsors, or any of the announced 2020 Democratic contenders, shows it was a farce and not a serious attempt to address either climate change or America’s energy needs.
“Not a single sponsor voted to support the bill – amazing. One wonders why they bothered introducing it if they were not willing to defend or support it. This was pure grandstanding. Democrats thought by voting present, they would not be on the record for supporting the bill. However, by sponsoring and publicly defending it, they already are. Now they have just embarrassed themselves further. The Green New Deal is dead, long may it stay buried!”
The real problem here is not climate science but policy made «science»? Most of problems will disappear if you remove the ideological and political misuse of science.
Most of the manufactured problems will disappear if we ignore them.
Climate change due to CO2 is certainly NOT one of those “problems”. It is a non-problem deserving to be ignored.
Working on land-use, soil conservation, clean water and air, and long-term energy sustainability (via nuclear), those are problems worth tackling.
After the voting debacle for senate Dems today, various statements were carried to various degrees on Liberal outlets like CNN.
From cnn.com, I love this unicorn and fairy dust claim from Senator Maria Cantwell, (D-Washington), who did give a brainless “present” vote on the Senate floor today on her fellow Dem’s GND:
Just been musing on this a bit.
While we have the overt rejection of this New Great Leap Forward Deal which utterly humiliates AOC’s attempt to retard Western World growth in the name of unicorns, there is the secondary implications of the how and why.
Not one senator voted YES. Why was that? They have just for all extents and purposes thrown AOC under a bus and given her full ownership of this turkey.
Here lays the question. Did they ‘Present’ the 5 Year Plan because they were not willing to commit, publically or otherwise, to the destruction required to bring the plan to maturity, or did they ‘Present’ because they knew it would publically humiliate AOC, punishing her for getting ideas above her station within the Democrats.
Personally I think the second. This is the – to use an Australian term – Faceless Men publically reminding AOC that they made her, and what they make they can later destroy.
Awesome! The New Luddite Deal goes down in flames!
What just happened here?
AOC is in the House, not the Senate, so she couldn’t vote for the bill.
The linked article refers to some Democrat sponsors of the bill, but it sounds like the bill was brought to a vote by Republicans. Was this just a Republican ploy to demonstrate how clueless are the Democrats?
I thought the sponsors of a bill were the ones who brought it forward so it could be voted on? I have no clue.