Making Brazil Great Again “has scientists worried”… MBraGA!

Guest jab by David Middleton
From the American Association for the Advancement of Science of America…
Brazil’s new president has scientists worried. Here’s why
By Herton EscobarJan. 22, 2019 , 3:25 PM
Brazil has long been a frontrunner in climate change policy and environmental diplomacy. The international conventions on climate change and biological diversity, for example, were born during the historic United Nations Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in 1992, and Brazil played a key role in crafting and implementing both agreements.
That legacy is now at risk. Since he took office on 1 January, Brazil’s new president, Jair Bolsonaro, has dismantled several government divisions dedicated to climate change. The former army captain and far-right congressman has also named Cabinet members who are openly hostile to the fight against global warming.
Government officials say climate change will continue to be a priority. But scientists and environmentalists are alarmed…
[…]
The new minister of foreign affairs, Ernesto Araújo, recently wrote that global warming is left-wing “dogma,” used to “suffocate the economic growth of capitalist, democratic countries.”
Araújo’s ministry has eliminated its Climate Change Division, which spearheaded Brazil’s efforts within the United Nations and other international fora. All environmental policies now fall under a single department and the word “climate” has disappeared from the ministry’s administrative structure.
Two departments of the Ministry of Environment that dealt with climate change and mitigation policies were also nixed…
[…]
During his campaign, Bolsonaro threatened several times to pull Brazil out of the Paris agreement, the 2015 landmark United Nations climate deal. But Ricardo Salles, the new minister of environment, said in recent interviews that Brazil will stay in the agreement while rejecting any “international interference” in its territory, agricultural practices, or use of natural resources.
[…]
If you don’t get my use of “American Association for the Advancement of Science of America“, you need to watch the movie Dodgeball. If you don’t get “Science! As in she blinded me with…”, Google Thomas Dolby.
Back to scientists being worried… I’m a scientist, I’m not worried. If I walked down the hall and asked all of my geologist and geophysicist co-workers if they were worried about making Brazil great again, I’m pretty sure the response would be 100% in the negative. Most of them would probably say it’s too bad someone can’t make Venezuela great again.
Why is it that a handful of taxpayer funded climate “scientists” and environmentalist nitwits are always referred to as “scientists”, as if they were representative of all scientists?
The Bolsonaro administration has eliminated redundant climate- and environmental-related agencies, remains committed to sensible environmental protection, “while rejecting any ‘international interference’ in its territory, agricultural practices, or use of natural resources.” How could anyone with a real job be opposed to this?
MBraGA!!!
17 thoughts on “Making Brazil Great Again “has scientists worried”… MBraGA!”
‘The Bolsonaro administration has eliminated redundant climate- and environmental-related agencies, remains committed to sensible environmental protection “while rejecting any ‘international interference’ in its territory, agricultural practices, or use of natural resources.” How could anyone with a real job be opposed to this?‘
Whats not to like.
“Ernesto Araújo” Think I’ll have a T-shirt made with this guys face on it.
Better than Ernesto “Che” Guevara and his flat cap.
Bolsonaro probably ask his experts if there was any downside to staying in the Paris agreement. Response was likely No. It’s a meaningless scrap of paper. OK. We use it as a negotiating point with the Europeans and the the UN while ignoring it.
Done
Im worried that there aren’t enough people wanting to make America great again. I’m not worried that Brazilians are trying to make Brazil great again. Articles like this give me hope that we might be on the right side of history. Thanks
There needs to be an investigation to find out if anyone in the Obama administration had ties to America.
ROTFLMFAO!!!!!
X2!
A few interesting facts regarding Brazil’s sugarcane & ethanol industries that may or may not be relevant:
A report filed with the USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service in 2018 predicted Brazil’s ethanol production would increase 9% to 30.755 billion liters (8.12 billion gallons):
http://ethanolproducer.com/articles/15570/report-ethanol-production-in-brazil-to-increase-9-in-2018
Brazil’s annual ethanol capacity could rise to 54 billion liters by 2030, from 27 billion today. The study said 26 new sugarcane mills would have to come online in the next dozen years:
https://www.reuters.com/article/brazil-ethanol/brazil-ethanol-output-could-double-by-2030-govt-study-idUSL1N1U70U1
Sugarcane occupies 2.5% to 3% of Brazil’s arable land:
https://www.eia.gov/biofuels/workshop/presentations/2013/pdf/presentation-08-020113.pdf
In 2016/17, approximately 9.05 million hectares were planted with sugar cane in Brazil, up from 8.66 million hectares in the preceding crop year. (One hectare equals 2.47 acres):
https://www.statista.com/statistics/742511/area-planted-sugar-cane-brazil/
But they aren’t planting cane to produce ethanol… it is entirely from the waste product of the industry which is intended to produce and sell sugar
Brazil currently has lots of fossil fuels. In the 1970s ethanol was seen as a path to energy security. link
As far as I can tell, Brazil would be amazing if it weren’t for corruption.
Brazil is interesting. It has a long history of working for self-sufficiency. Here’s a story about Brazilian fertilizer production. Brazil has a surprisingly robust automobile industry. link Brazil tried to improve the balance of payments by using open source software. link In response to the 1970s oil crises, Brazil pushed ethanol production. link
Folks have been working on making Brazil great for a long time. The slogan should be ‘Make Brazil Great’ (for the first time).
Louis Hoofstetter, Nice one.
Yup but I think they are innocent of that charge
As Christiana Figueres openly stated: It’s not about global warming, its about destroying capitalism!
For Brazil to become great it needs to remove the endemic corruption. The Climate Change Scam is a good place to start.
Bolsonaru will be almost as much a boogey man for the international left as Trump. Both ran against the doctrines of the left, and won.
Is it possible to have a ‘Make Great Britain Great Again’? after Brexit since it is already ‘Great’? 🙂
‘Make England Great Again’, works. MEGA! But discludes the rest of the union. 🙁
MUKGA, yeah, cant see that going anywhere!
Now we need a new German leader that is cut from the same cloth, and ready to exit the Paris “agreement” farce, tear the stupid windmills down, and build REAL power plants and make Germany great again (you know, with a reliable grid and low energy prices).
IOW, admit the colossal FAILURE of the “green” initiatives and get on with life.
May the dominos continue to fall…