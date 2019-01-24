Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Microsoft have released a plugin for their Edge browser, which uses Newsguard ratings to mark Buzzfeed as reliable, and Breitbart, Drudge and Wikileaks as untrustworthy. At the time of writing they haven’t yet made up their mind about WUWT.
Microsoft Teams with Establishment ‘NewsGuard’ to Create News Blacklist
23 Jan 2019
Allum Bokhari
Without consulting with its users, Microsoft has installed an establishment media browser extension, purportedly designed to rate the accuracy of news websites, as a default extension on mobile versions of its Edge browser. In practice, it creates a news blacklist by warning users away from sites including Breitbart News, The Drudge Report, and the Daily Mail.
The browser extension, called “Newsguard,” presents users with a red warning label if they navigate to a website that it judges to be unreliable. A “green” rating is given to websites that NewsGuard considers trustworthy.
A number of pro-Trump websites, including Breitbart News, are given a “red” rating by the extension.
Read more: https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2019/01/23/microsoft-teams-with-establishment-newsguard-to-create-news-blacklist/
To see this new feature you need to install Edge on your iPhone or Android device, or perhaps use the Edge browser on your Microsoft computer.
For fun I pulled up a few screenshots of the ratings of Buzzfeed, Breitbart and WUWT;
The “reliable” rating for Buzzfeed in my opinion seems a little questionable, given their recent fake news embarrassment.
But the real question in my mind is, if Microsoft tells you web content is reliable, are they liable if you act on the content and suffer harm or loss?
40 thoughts on “Microsoft Now Decides if Climate Change News or Other Content is Reliable”
I installed that plug-in.
Very quickly I realized it was not accurate.
It said I could always trust CNN. Really ??
This. is. CNN.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDmAo2MUIAAAA1h.jpg
Given the current lack of respect for all things deemed to be part of the “establishment”, this could backfire
This is greatly disturbing.
It seems like it infringes on restraint-of-trade issues.
How would this be any different than a trade bloc (cartel) colluding to prohibit goods made by “disadvantaged ethnic groups” because they disagreed with their politics?
Seems to me that those sites rated as “unreliable” could have grounds to sue for liable.
The only things we can count on are death, taxes, and censorship! There are swarms of globalist locusts trashing our freedoms on a daily basis. Now, enter Maxihard Microsoft. It’s quite clear why every Internet-related tech entity was granted a monopoly.
Microsoft was not granted a monopoly. It doesn’t have anything close to a monopoly, and neither does any of the other internet firms.
Some people seem to feel that big is a synonym for monopoly.
Each facet of internet use is controlled by one entity. Mergers are monopolies. Cornering the market is monopolistic. Microsoft is in almost every new affordable computer and it owns Windows. It has programs that are copyright protected. Some techies can find a way around this, but most of us don’t have the technical skills to do so. If it feels like a monopoly, acts like a monopoly, it IS a monopoly.
“But the real question in my mind is, if Microsoft tells you web content is reliable, are they liable if you act on the content and suffer harm or loss?” Yeah, no kidding. No doubt they have lots of fine print…
Sounds like NewsGuard provides some viable informatiom – Stay away from their recommendations!
Do sites that have their volume drop because MS rates them unreliable, do they have grounds to sue?
RED CHINA approves..
All these Techno fascists started their companies in The Land of the Free…Irony squared..
There seems to be a push lately to elevate the press into irrefutable oracles of right and rong. This bears the earmark of totalitarianism.
Only those press that hew to the party line.
The idiots believe they are on the side of good.
We cannot solve problems that we cannot talk about. 2+2=4 not 5.
So we have Liberal fascism where activist “scientists’ manipulate the surface temperature and ocean level data, have the UN do the “science” with hand picked hacks to prove CAGW exists, and then force a solution that does not work for basic fundamental engineering reasons (see Germany for proof that “green” energy” does not work.
Now we have 24/7 fake news pushing CAGW and pushing the solution that does not work.
I used to use the BING search engine, but stopped completely about 6mos. ago. I have switched to DuckDuckGo permanently. About 3mos. after going cold turkey on BING … I received an email from BING/MS asking me to come back to BING! WTF!? They’re even tracking my NON-use of their CRAP programs. Non-use because of their tracking of my activities and selling of my browsing habits to 3rd parties. It’s nigh impossible to remain anonymous and independent on the internets, but suffice to say, I’ve NEVER been on ANY social media of any kind.
Newsguard provides a valuable service, they let you know which sites are trustworthy and which are not. However it’s not clear why they choose the green checkmark as an indicator of an untrustworthy site and a red exclamation point for the trustworthy sites 😉
I don’t need “A SWAT team of NewsGuard analysts” to tell me what news is fake or not. It’s pretty easy to figure that out IMO.
I don’t use Edge. Just because of stuff like this.
Wise decision. I never use edge either.
Every single time I turn on my Windows 7 OS driven computer … MS tries to cram EDGE onto my system. It is beyond frustrating and will soon drive me into the arms of Apple. Whoever at MS makes these decisions will KILL MS. Idiots!
BTW, Microsoft is apparently planning on doing away with edge in favor of a new chromium based browser (whether they’ll keep the edge name or now remains to be seen):
https://www.windowscentral.com/microsoft-building-chromium-powered-web-browser-windows-10
I don’t use anything microsoft. Their history right from the get go has shown them to have questionable morals.
To simplify, it works exactly like breitbart.com editorial staff but with other points of view.
Newsguard seems to be a rerun of sites like PolitiFact, which are quite partisan and nevertheless deny their partisanship.
If Microsoft et al. State that CNN is trustworthy, then the whole concept of this extension is corrupt.
Or perhaps they are trying to make life easy for the left leaning people’s who need guidance to stay on message.
Couldn’t possibly have people stray onto truthful websites can we?
Not surprisingly, CNN, NYT and Guardian are rated as reliable.
Is the Guardian actually rated “reliable”?
I disagree with the Guardian’s politics, which is fine, but they print numerous op-eds and stories that are just fake news, either deliberately or through utter ignorance. There is a whole book – factchecking Pollyanna – that shows how much fake news the Guardian prints. Similarly the BBC, who just yesterday were taken to ask by a ferry company for printing fake news about Brexit, and there are .endless complaints about its coverage of some issues.
Why is it always the Left who want to censor what we see and read these days?
Nothing slows down a computer quite like Microsoft Edge. They are just piling on reasons not to use their browser or their search engine.
So based on the failed predictions all climate change must be considered unreliable then.
If they give CNN a green I can see how they will rate the queen of fake news sites, the BBC. So the best way of using this is to never use the green sites, because they will be fake, and rely on the red sites!
Edge is useful – for downloading firefox.
We use a desktop for a notification program for our volunteer fire department. Firefox will update and recover fine almost all the time, but lately it’s been blocked by an interfering tab trying to get permission to switch to bing.
Something else to track down and delete with extreme prejudice.
“fails to maintain basic standards of accuracy and accountability”
Ummm…. like Microsoft and other IT conglomerates?
This culture has diverged from constitutional protections.
Free speech anyone?
Paging class action firms…
Dangerous, Record-Breaking Cold to Invade Midwest, Chicago
http://www.drroyspencer.com/2019/01/dangerous-record-breaking-cold-to-invade-midwest-chicago/
The yellow vest protests were reportedly organized via social media. The Cologne New Years Eve attacks were surfaced by social media. We can all see the problem here if you are at Davos having a chat over dinner.
Citizens talking to citizens without a filter scares the hell out of the ruling class. It makes the citizens very unpredictable. In the USA it’s time to legislate freedom of speech on the internet or destroy the entities restricting it through our anti-monopoly laws.
While adware, malware, scamware, ransomware, identity theft, hinder the machines and credit cards of unaware users.
Further, telephone fake tech support scams are a worth millions signature industry of call centers in India running H24 7/7.
And obviously, Microsoft chooses climate news filtration as the most appropriate and urgent technology to protect gullible users from the dangers of cyber space.
Yep, warmists must be really desperate to rescue their sinking vessel.
Maybe it is time MSN applied these standards to their own browser news postings which are mostly garbage.
H/T Microsoft PowerPoint!!!
I thought Microsoft was giving up on Edge and getting out of the browser market. I certainly have.
WOW! A critical role in “Group think” is the control of information to the group. This is classic “group think” manipulation.
Buzzfeed is in financial trouble. It is so reliable it is having to shed 250 more staff and its sponsors are getting a bit antsy with the way their multi-million investments are failing to create any kind of recognisable return.
So sad. Too bad.
Why MS would consider Buzzfeed to be in any way reliable (fake news is rampant at BF) has to be a mystery only a marketing genius would understand. Perhaps its the same marketing genius who thought that “that” man-unfriendly Gillette ad was a good idea.