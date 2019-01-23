Protecting monarch butterflies’ winter home could mean moving hundreds of trees

From Nature
Researchers are trying to shift Mexico’s oyamel firs to higher elevations to help them weather warming temperatures.
Monarch butterflies alight on a tree in their wintering grounds in Mexico.Credit: JHVEPhoto/Alamy
To save dwindling populations of Eastern monarch butterflies, researchers in Mexico are trying something controversial: moving hundreds of fir trees 400 metres up a mountain. Their goal is to help the trees, which serve as winter habitat for the migratory butterflies, keep up with the changing climate.
Forest geneticist Cuauhtémoc Sáenz-Romero at the Michoacan University of Saint Nicholas of Hidalgo (UMSNH) in Morelia, Mexico, has been relocating oyamel firs (Abies religiosa) in the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, about 100 kilometres northwest of Mexico City, for the past 3 years. A study reporting the results of the experiment is currently under review at a scientific journal.
For nearly two decades, the idea of ‘assisted migration’ — moving species to new areas to rescue them from rising temperatures — has stirred controversy among ecologists. Opponents worry that species introduced into other regions could spread so much that they threaten organisms already living there1.
But in the case of the oyamel fir trees, some scientists think the risk is worth it. “This is an example of a good experiment,” says Sally Aitken, a forest ecologist at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada.
Fall of a monarchy
Over the past 20 years, the number of monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) in North America has dropped by more than 80%, according to the Center for Biological Diversity, a non-profit group in Tucson, Arizona.
The decline has affected both the Eastern monarch population, which migrates from the northern and central United States and southern Canada to Mexico each autumn, and the smaller, Western monarch population, which migrates across western US states and winters in coastal California. In June, US officials are expected to announce whether these two populations will be protected under the Endangered Species Act.
Rising temperatures and habitat destruction at the butterflies’ breeding sites in the United States and Canada are the major drivers of monarch declines, says Karen Oberhauser, a conservation biologist at the University of Wisconsin–Madison.
Extreme climate events threaten the Eastern monarch butterfly’s habitats at their wintering sites in Mexico, Oberhauser says. In 2016, for example, a severe storm damaged thousands of fir trees in the mountains of central Mexico. The loss of habitat, followed by freezing temperatures, killed 31–38%2 of the monarchs.
And Sáenz-Romero has estimated that rising temperatures will shrink the habitat suited to oyamel fir trees in Mexico nearly 70% between 2025 and 20353.
I really have to wonder how all these species managed to survive before modern man came along to help them out.
Indeed, how did they survive the MWP, LIA, etc.?
No need to wonder, John, they obviously didn’t exist before we decided to save them!
The is the magic of environmentalism at work, creating a species from nothing. End sarcasm
Seems like this research has a lot of open issues. First of all, it is not clear that the temperature in this region has changed much (if at all) with the fact that many butterflies were killed in the 2016 freeze. Moving the trees higher will make it colder in the winter. Sounds like a bad move.
If freezing killed them, perhaps this ” Helper ” should also be planting these trees a bit lower.
MJE
Reforestation in the north eastern US may be plying a major role. Marginal farms etc are now treed squeezing out space for the milkweed the monarchs primary food and egg laying plant.
Mike, please don’t screw up a good story with facts.
A common weather event (storm) knocked down a bunch of trees normally used by the butterflies. Following that came another common weather event (cold snap). These two events led to the deaths of 31 to 38 percent of the butterflies.
It sure sounds like global warming caused their numbers to decline. Yep, that’s the ticket.
Freezing temperatures? Yeah, sounds consistent with a warming globe. Must be CAGW. Settled science and all…
Everything is consistent with Global Warming!
I seem to recall a past report that tree removal by locals for firewood had reduced the habitat significantly. it had also exposed it to more weather effects.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2013/09/09/logging-monarch-butterflies-mexico/2790039/
This and previous comments point to studies that identify causes, other than a generally warming world, for butterfly declines. Why didn’t this report identify them?
This is a more general problem. Often a big study will come out, only to have people on WUWT identify many issues not considered in the study.
It seem that experts either don’t know of or simply ignore confounding information. With many such examples, I am more and more distrustful of academic reports. Scientific corruption?
In the major science journals “Science” and “Nature” there is a talk of a reproducibility crisis in academic research. Most recently Harvard retracted 30 papers of a researcher and cancel a human stem cell trial based on a alleged fraud. Need I say more?
This story is a set-up — from a Nature news article. Monarch butterflies are fascinating and only understood on an observational basis. Nothing is understood about why and how the two populations of Monarchs in the US migrate to their wintering spots — one on the California coast, and the larger population to Mexico.
In Mexico, the monarchs over-winter in central Mexico in a stand of oyamel fir trees. The Western monarchs overwinter in other trees on the California coast, including eucalyptus trees.
The most recent blow to Eastern Monarchs was a severe storm in Central Mexico in 2016, which downed trees and was followed by a freeze that killed many (30-38%) monarchs.
Despite the known threat of freezing temperature, which recur every few years and result in the deaths of many monarchs — scientists in Mexico have attempted to plant oyamel firs further up the slopes in the biopreserve to protect the monarchs from “rising temperatures” — when it is freezing temperatures that have historically killed monarchs there.
If this monarch-mania keeps up, I’ll be forced to provide a full essay about them — there is so much misinformation being bandied about that the needed actions will be subsumed in some foolish effort to “save them from global warming”.
Read me……….. https://journeynorth.org/tm/monarch/SanctuaryDecreeHistory.html
Unprecedented cold killed 31-38 percent of the monarchs, so they are going to move their habitat to a higher altitude where they are likely to be exposed to even colder temperatures. Sounds like a good plan from eco loons.
If half a degree of warming was going to kill of the Monarch butterflies, they would have died out millions of years ago.
Back in the days of low technology, if people wanted more trees. They would plant some.
Freezing temps caused a one off decline in butterfly numbers…so they must be saved from global warming. Otherwise disruption of their habitat is causing a general decline…so lets move all the trees to a higher location where they will probably not survive very well as they are not there by the will of nature now…and the butterflies are going to be even more exposed to freezing temps should another such storm occur.
These people will destroy the planet….have you seen the maniacs are talking about lowering CO2 with machines? And want to blot out the sun with reflective particles? Do the worlds population get a vote on this? And will one of the voter options be to have all these people shot into the sun by rocket? And can I push the ignition button?
That cold snap and die off were not one off events, not by a longshot.
I can recall back in the 1980s and 1990s at least two separate occasions when those groves of trees froze, from reading stories about it in the newspapers. Of course, each time it was treated as an unprecedented event, and questions were asked about if they would all die.
How cold does anyone suppose it got down there during the LIA, and for that matter, the big ice ages…the glacial advance periods?
BTW…what warming are they saving them from?
They risk killing them by messing around with their habitat.
These pathetic and dangerous climate obsessed fools are going to drive monarchs extinct with their “destroy the village to save the village” rationalization.
Car and trucks on Interstate 10 from Arizona thru Texas in September and October do a pretty good number on the migrating population. Been there done that.
And if the tree transplantation does not go well? The trees are dead and the monarchs have fewer trees to winter in. May I suggest they just plant some more at the higher altitude, water them, and give them fertilizer. The could always bag them and add CO2 so they grow faster.
Maybe the fir trees will move up (or down) in elevation when and if it becomes necessary; I hear it happens automatically (without human help).
I do not have the patience and search skills to look for the ones back in the earlier decades, but believe me, it is a regular thing for them.
And every time the reports are that it is unprecedented, they may all die, etc.
2013:
http://hiltonpond.org/MonarchObserver02Main.html
1996:
https://www.nytimes.com/1996/01/03/world/monarch-butterflies-killed-by-snow-in-mexican-winter-home.html
2003:
http://www.post-gazette.com/healthscience/20030223butterfliesenviron2p2.asp
Oh, here, from April 2002 above:
“January’s deadly freeze descended on two major winter resting grounds of the monarch in Mexico. The grounds are located on mountaintops mostly in Michoacan state, about a three-hour drive west of Mexico City.
“It is, for sure, one of the largest die-offs ever,” says Seriff. “They had a die-off in the early 1980s of 2 to 3 million because of a severe winter storm, but this is far more catastrophic.”
Naturalists who visited the grounds following the freeze reported enormous losses of as many as 250 million monarchs. They said about 74 percent died at one resting ground and 80 percent at another. Logging in the areas in recent years has thinned the fir forests that shelter the monarchs.”
Notice that it was freezing that killed 31 to 38 % of the Monarchs. But we know that climate change is the cause of freakish weather…..rrrright….
Another comment, milkweed is very succeptible to broadleaf weed spray so probably decline with efficient farming practices. If seeds were available somewhere, the same people that put out seeds for birds would probably grow more than enough of them. Or, some enterprising farmer would plant a pasture full of milkweed and charge people to see the Monarchs……or maybe mother nature is just having one of her normal population variations of one-tenth to ten times “normal”…..