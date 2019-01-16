French President Deploying Police Armed with High Capacity Live Ammunition Weapons to Intimidate Carbon Tax Protestors

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Green globalist President Macron has deployed non specialist police armed with semi-automatic weapons with large magazines to try to intimidate yellow vest carbon tax protestors.

French riot police are now using semi-automatic weapons with live ammunition against Yellow Vest protestors as Macron’s law and order crisis spirals

Officers were filmed brandishing weapons by Arc de Triomphe in Paris today

Riot police were on crowd control duty today facing off a mob of Gilet Jaunes

Rifles at demonstration by unarmed citizens show how Macron crisis intensifies

Last week former conservative minster said live fire should be used on ‘thugs’

By SOPHIE LAW FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 04:12 AEDT, 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 AEDT, 14 January 2019

French riot police have deployed semi-automatic weapons with live ammunition against Yellow Vest protestors for the first time.

Officers were filmed brandishing Heckler & Koch G36 weapons by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Saturday afternoon.

The presence of semi-automatic rifles at a demonstration by unarmed French citizens shows how President Emmanuel Macron’s law and order crisis spirals.

It comes after former conservative minister Luc Ferry called for live fire to be used against the ‘thugs’ from the Yellow Vest movement who he says ‘beat up police’.

…

Live ammunition 30 cartridge magazines could be seen as officers marched the streets, although none were used as 5000 police were deployed on the streets of the French capital.

Yellow Vest protestor Gilles Caron said: ‘The CRS with the guns were wearing riot control helmets and body armour – they were not a specialised firearms unit.

‘Their job was simply to threaten us with lethal weapons in a manner which is very troubling. We deserve some explanations.’

…