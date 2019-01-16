French President Deploying Police Armed with High Capacity Live Ammunition Weapons to Intimidate Carbon Tax Protestors

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Green globalist President Macron has deployed non specialist police armed with semi-automatic weapons with large magazines to try to intimidate yellow vest carbon tax protestors.
French riot police are now using semi-automatic weapons with live ammunition against Yellow Vest protestors as Macron’s law and order crisis spirals
- Officers were filmed brandishing weapons by Arc de Triomphe in Paris today
- Riot police were on crowd control duty today facing off a mob of Gilet Jaunes
- Rifles at demonstration by unarmed citizens show how Macron crisis intensifies
- Last week former conservative minster said live fire should be used on ‘thugs’
By SOPHIE LAW FOR MAILONLINE
PUBLISHED: 04:12 AEDT, 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 AEDT, 14 January 2019
French riot police have deployed semi-automatic weapons with live ammunition against Yellow Vest protestors for the first time.
Officers were filmed brandishing Heckler & Koch G36 weapons by the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Saturday afternoon.
The presence of semi-automatic rifles at a demonstration by unarmed French citizens shows how President Emmanuel Macron’s law and order crisis spirals.
It comes after former conservative minister Luc Ferry called for live fire to be used against the ‘thugs’ from the Yellow Vest movement who he says ‘beat up police’.
…
Live ammunition 30 cartridge magazines could be seen as officers marched the streets, although none were used as 5000 police were deployed on the streets of the French capital.
Yellow Vest protestor Gilles Caron said: ‘The CRS with the guns were wearing riot control helmets and body armour – they were not a specialised firearms unit.
‘Their job was simply to threaten us with lethal weapons in a manner which is very troubling. We deserve some explanations.’
…
Read more (includes pictures of armed French police): https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6586991/French-riot-police-using-semi-automatic-weapons-against-Yellow-Vest-protestors.html
The Yellow Vest protests erupted in response to President Macron’s efforts to raise fuel taxes, to try to discourage fossil fuel use. The regressive carbon tax triggered a furious response from the French people, especially workers from poor rural communities who utterly depend on fossil fuel for their livelihoods. The protests are continuing because of President Macron’s clumsy failure to reassure the protestors that he wants to address their concerns.
17 thoughts on “French President Deploying Police Armed with High Capacity Live Ammunition Weapons to Intimidate Carbon Tax Protestors”
“Shocking video shows fireman Yellow Vest protestor shot in the back of the head by French police, leaving him with serious brain injuries, as protests against Macron continue”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6593807/Shocking-video-shows-fireman-Yellow-Vest-protestor-shot-head-French-police.html
This sounds like it was written by somebody that either knows nothing about firearms or is trying to inflame passions… maybe both?
How so?
Announcements that live ammunition would be issued widely and weapons are clearly being brandished is now a tactical approach being used by the Macron government. The reporting appears to represent what is happening there.
Nothing good can possibly come from Macron releasing heavily-armed police against his citizens. The comparisons to other, hideously violent responses, towards predominantly non-violent and unarmed protesters will not reflect well on Macron….
If they use those weapons on peaceful demonstrators, Marcon will be the “trous de balle.”
And people wonder why some of us support the second amendment.
It does look like Macron is worried. De Gaulle was forced out by demonstrations in 1968, so the French government has some real concerns.
I have been noticing how US “media” is actively downplaying the protests in France, and The Bebe is soft selling it. The political left, globally, has championed this type of protesting against governments and now it is spiraling out of their control. Best part? It is spreading.
G36 is an assault rifle, i.e. select fire, capable of either full or semiauto fire.
Semiauto variants are SL8 and HK243.
Either way this is not going to end well for Macroon. The people of France of been shot by “police” before, no amount of massacres stopped them from resisting. In point of fact it just made them fight back even more.
Macron is French toast.
That is a shame, I like french toast. His Vieille mère should explain to him about what happened during the 1790s, she is supposed to be well educated.
The usual French police 5.56x45mm rifle is the less rugged Ruger Mini-14, a scaled down 7.62x51mm M-14.
Should add that Mini-14 is semi-auto, with magazines of five to 30 rounds, and lightweight, hence suitable for police, assuming you want street cops armed with semiauto rifles rather than pistols.
Meanwhile, much of Europe will have to put down their pitch forks and torches as they await the the streets to be cleared of the record snowfalls.
As the man once said:
“Political power grows out of the barrel of a gun”.
Gives a clear indication of why the government wants to take away peoples guns.
The second amendment was designed to protect citizens from tyrannical government, not to allow them to go duck hunting. /rant
THIS is why the U.S. Constitution has the Second amendment.