Ben Santer: We Need Understanding, Not Physical Walls, to Address Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – University of East Anglia alumni Ben “Beat the cr*p out of him” Santer offering President Trump lessons on fostering international cooperation, shared humanity, mutual understanding and the need to focus on climate action rather than building physical walls.
Ultima Thule, the Cold War and Trump’s Wall
As I learned during my youth in Germany, exploring frontiers beats hiding behind barriers
By Ben Santer on January 11, 2019
Today, we are told, Americans need a wall on our southern border. We are told that we need the wall to keep us safe from rapists and terrorists; from those who are not like us, who speak differently, or do not look like we do.
Back in Cornwall School in 1966, I was “the other.” I was different in my nationality, in my speech and in my religion. For that younger me, safety and security did not come from building metaphorical walls between myself and my peers. Security came from listening, from learning, from seeking understanding of a world that was new to me.
Those lessons seem relevant today.
True security for our country does not come from building a wall on our southern border, or from asking Canada to pay for a wall on our northern border, or from withdrawing into our own little national cocoon. National security in a complex and rapidly changing world is best guaranteed by strong alliances, shared humanity and an accurate understanding of how and why political, economic and environmental changes are occurring. Keeping our country safe from harm requires awareness of the reality and seriousness of human effects on global climate. It requires a willingness to work with the rest of the world in finding innovative clean-energy solutions to the existential threat of human-caused climate change. No physical wall can fully protect us from that threat.
Ben Santer has an interesting background for a climate peacemaker.
Aside from his bizarre physical threat against Pat Michaels, Ben Santer wrote emails describing being audited by Steve McIntyre as the 21st century equivalent of public hanging (Climategate email 3356.txt), and complained about “scientific competitors” using FOIA requests to access datasets before he was finished with them (Climategate email 1231257056.txt).
Santer expressed concern about intentional or unintentional “misuse” of datasets by scientists who disagreed with his position (Climategate email 1229468467.txt). He wrote an apology to colleagues when McIntyre forced him to publish some of his data (Climategate email 1229468467.txt).
Ben Santer put his foot in it when he said in 2011, that periods of 17 years or more are required to identify the human footprint in the climate record. When 17 years came and went without any rise in temperature. Santer in 2015 tried to explain the pause as being due to lots of small volcanoes suppressing the anthropogenic signal.
But I guess anyone can grow and learn.
26 thoughts on “Ben Santer: We Need Understanding, Not Physical Walls, to Address Climate Change”
Quote from Santer.
Keeping our country safe from harm requires awareness of the reality and seriousness of human effects on global climate.
——-
That has to be the most ridiculous example yet, of someone so fixated with climate change it has removed their ability to think logically, or see reality.
True security would include telling people like Santer to sit down and shut up.
… requires that people grow up and learn to cope with the world as it presents itself. Demanding to be protected from everything is pathological.
Do we all need to join hands and sing Kumbaya now?
I’m only here for the chocolate and marshmallows. *
*you all can keep the graham crackers*
Settled scence that walls work. Jim Acosta just found out for himself in McAllister Texas.
Shut her down Pelosi until the wall funding is forth coming.
Santer’s 17 year attribution threshold analysis was published in 2011, with a pause then ~10 years old. He obviously believed temperature would eventually rise as modeled. When they didn’t, he waffled rather than accept the conclusion consequences of his own paper. The volcanoes excuse is bogus, as shown in essay Blowing Smoke in eponius ebook of same title.
Trump wants only $5 billion, that’s nowhere near enough. To build this wall he needs $100 billion at least.
Where a wall exists, there are no migrants. link
I would also note that, since I brought my cats to the neighborhood, no dragons have devoured maidens. If you want to keep your daughters safe, you must keep at least one cat.
On the other hand, keeping a cat could actually be quite good for your daughters’ health. link
Jim’s facile logic was met with the facile logic of the social media. The truth is always more complex.
Keeping our country safe from harm requires awareness of the reality and seriousness of the global elite’s theft of our wealth.
Well said, but missed in practice while witch-hunting so called “skeptics” and “doubter”
Classic Confirmation Bias / Group Think coupled with Cognitive Dissonance.
Nothing more need be said.
what about World Peace?
Got it right here:
That about encapsulates it. When the climatemongers can’t sell the stinking fish they have to throw in something extra to get the pleb’s support. “But wait there’s more.”
Santer should have been placed behind a wall for his actions regarding the IPCC SPM in 1996.
I noticed our prisons have walls around them to keep the antisocial within.
There’s a door in the wall though where those deemed safe pass in and out pretty regularly.. but the walls do a pretty good job preventing the uncontrolled flow of the antisocial element.
Maybe this bloke might like to contemplate living next to a wall-less prison before he opens his mouth and inserts another foot?
We don’t need no stinkin’ lectures from Santer.
He is just repeating the Left’s doublespeak. No facts, no common ground as to what are the true issues. Just repeat the same thoughtless ideology/propaganda.
The issue is legal immigration vs a dangerous rush for the border which is dangerous for all concerned. Same problem in Europe. How many Africans drown trying to get to Europe. There are 1.2 billion Africans.
Legal immigration is controlled. There are hundreds of millions of people who would ‘immigrate’ to the US if the border truly was open. Open borders is chaos that leads to shanty towns around major cities.
Illegal immigration does not solve the problems in the countries that people are leaving.
Hundreds of billions of dollars is spent every year on CAGW. The money spent on CAGW has accomplished nothing.
The observations support the assertion that there is no CAGW.
“Those lessons seem relevant today.” It may seem that way, but it only seems that way.
Well, we have Somalia refugees flooding Maine and Massachusetts. We have Latin American, South American and Mexican refugees flooding the north country (many from Canada).
Just think of how much more heat energy will be required to keep them warm vs. not so much from where they came from. The wall will help.
Just saying…
The wall is about drugs, criminals being booted from their home countries, terrorist and more votes for democrats who just love waging war in other countries.
“As I learned during my youth in Germany, exploring frontiers beats hiding behind barriers…”
I do not know what Santer did in Germany but it appears not to have included any study of history. But as I recall, the “barrier” he is likely referring to was known as the Berlin Wall. It was built by the communist East Germans to keep East Germans in, not other people out. So who was hiding?
And a wall along the Canadian border? That must be the strawiest of straw men every proposed. Canada is a great country. Canadians have good jobs and homes and a good standard of living except for the poor who are always with everybody. Besides, they own a bunch of Florida. So why a wall? Who is proposing such a wall? Only Santer that I can see.
And this is the same guy who recently fudged the RSS satellite temperature graph to increase “warming” by roughly half a degree more since 2000 than it otherwise would. Using the same satellite data as Christy and Spencer at UAH which shows no such increase.
Furthermore this is the same “settled science” guy who somehow does not agreee with the “settled facts” of our southern border as expressed by the experts – that is the Border Patrol.
Enough venting. Santer is worth no more.
“from those who are not like us, who speak differently, or do not look like we do”
What is it about liberals and their desperate need to believe the worst about anyone who disagrees with them?
No one is saying that. Perhaps Mr. Santer is projecting his racism?
The problem is that sophistry is ideal for this issue, and understanding the real issue is difficult. Simple misleading science is more difficult to communicate the real science. Climate Change is based on energy fluxes. It is far easier to describe CO2 increases Temperature increases then to try to explain the real science behind the issue. Here is an example of how to simplify the message using an example that almost anyone would understand, a giant bucket at a water park.
An Einstein Thought Experiment on Climate Change
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2019/01/12/an-einstein-thought-experiment-on-climate-change/
Reducing reality to climate change.
Seeing the world through the lens of climate change.
Rejecting all other views.
How long before, “two plus two is 4, because climate change”?
Its creeping into math word problems at the elementary level.
Every time they open their mouth a non sequitur pops out.
Humans are destroying the planet, therefore we should not build a wall.