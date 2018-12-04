French Government Backs Down on “Climate Change” Fuel Taxes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – President Macron’s government has retreated from imposing climate change fuel taxes, caved in to pressure from the yellow jacket movement. But the protestors are already suggesting that the government backdown might not be enough.
French PM announces suspension of fuel tax hikes after ‘Yellow Vest’ protests
Date created : 04/12/2018 – 12:31
Latest update : 04/12/2018 – 16:49
French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Tuesday announced a suspension of the controversial fuel tax increases planned for January 1 in a move aimed at bringing an end to weeks of violent “Yellow Vest” protests against the tax.
Philippe announced a suspension of planned increases in three taxes on fuel for a six-month period in response to nationwide protests against high pump prices and rising living costs.
“This anger, you’d have to be deaf or blind not to see it or hear it,” Philippe said in his address.
“The French who have donned these yellow vests want taxes to fall and work to pay. That’s also what we want. If I didn’t manage to explain this well, if the ruling majority didn’t manage to convince the French, then something must change.”
The backpedaling by President Emmanuel Macron’s government appeared designed to calm the nation, coming three days after the worst unrest on the streets of Paris in decades.
“No tax is worth putting the nation’s unity in danger,” Philippe said, just three weeks after insisting that the government wouldn’t change course in its determination to wean French consumers off polluting fossil fuels.
More protests were expected this weekend in Paris.
“It’s a first step, but we will not settle for a crumb,” said Benjamin Cauchy, a protest leader.
Read more: https://www.france24.com/en/20181204-live-french-prime-minister-announces-suspension-fuel-tax-hikes
Something to remember next time President Macron attacks President Trump for his lack of climate action.
President Macron hoped to lead the world into a new low carbon age, but it turns out he can’t even lead his own country.
17 thoughts on “French Government Backs Down on “Climate Change” Fuel Taxes”
This could be very interesting.
Phillipe gives the French public a stay of execution on taxes, something brought about by protesting and violence.
So what happens in six months time when he tries to reinstate them after the success the protesters have had already?
Except, of course, these are politicians. Giving them six months to plot a strategy is six months too long.
It is interesting it was termed a delay rather than a total backdown. I do wonder what the protesters will do in response.
The tactically reasonable stand for the protesters is to demand a total stop on all so-called “carbon taxes”.
I’m still sort of holding out for an ‘off with his head’ solution. But then I live in Oregon, and my charity towards greenie types on any level has significantly withered.
I wonder if Macron is going to the Climate conference in Poland to tell them how to impose effective green taxes?
Uh-ohs, this will not go over well in Katowice.
They didn’t “back down”, they issued a “suspension of planned increases in three taxes on fuel for a six-month period”, it’s a temporary stay in order to try to calm the masses. Six months from now they’ll be back at it again (if not sooner in another form) hoping the masses won’t be paying as much attention after a six month lull.
Perhaps. Or maybe the suspension will be extended. I don’t think this is an issue the French will quietly accept.
My understanding from reading a more comprehensive statement from the French PM is the taxes have not been withdrawn, but only delayed 6 months (until after the European parliament elections…). We’ll see what happens in 6 months.
I’ve actually met with “the yellow jackets” and we swapped our reflective vests. At that time no one, incisive myself, taught the movement had any chance. However they persisted and achieved a sizable breakthrough.
Is it s sign of a changing tide ?
Macron chose the only reasonable approach.
People don’t like it when a large percentage of their take home pay is taken from them by politicians in the form of unnecessary taxes, like a carbon tax.
Raising energy taxes takes money right out of the pockets of people, and the poorest segment of the population is hit the hardest. COP24 ought to devote a lot of time to this subject of the populace resisting energy taxes because it will figure prominently in the delegates’ future. I imagine just about every population (those that are free to do so) is going to resist having their energy costs increased arbitrarily by delusional leftwing politicians.
Destruction and death — for a non-problem.
Title: How a nation destroys its wealth.
Except the French leader doesn’t believe in nations.
What we have here is a failure to communicate. Macron hasn’t properly educated the peasants on the importance of eating cake.
That is exactly what PM Philippe said, Bruce: “If I didn’t manage to explain this well, if the ruling majority didn’t manage to convince the French, then something must change.”
Or, for those that believe the 97% meme: “We will lie better in the future.”
The violent nature of some of the protests is not a good model for citizen participation. Mobs can easily get out of hand (remember all the violent actions, car burnings and such in the outskirts of Paris a few years ago?). But the violence reaction did manage to convince the French government to reconsider. Far better to go the route of non-violent civil disobedience. It gets the same message across, but maybe takes a little more time.
Duane, the idealist in me wants to agree with you, but that assumes all involved are open to reasonable dissent. I doubt the French government would have back-peddled as much as they did had these demonstrations been a good model for citizen participation. It’s the threat of chaos and rebellion — the shadow of the guillotine — reminding the leadership to be reasonable.
The amazing thing about AGW in general, is that it’s not just a completely manufactured non-issue, but it’s the ONLY issue proponents seem to care about – and not just ABOVE all others, but to the detriment of all others – economy, defense, heat and energy, public safety, food production – it simply doesn’t matter – in fact, AGW demands we DESTROY all that – Western civilization be damned.
Not much middle ground there.
I doubt that this “Back down will not get a mention in Poland. They want a trip to the Uplands, all sweet music. Nasty facts like the people not agreeing will not go down too well.
MJE