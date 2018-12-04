French Government Backs Down on “Climate Change” Fuel Taxes

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – President Macron’s government has retreated from imposing climate change fuel taxes, caved in to pressure from the yellow jacket movement. But the protestors are already suggesting that the government backdown might not be enough.

French PM announces suspension of fuel tax hikes after ‘Yellow Vest’ protests

Date created : 04/12/2018 – 12:31

Latest update : 04/12/2018 – 16:49

French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe on Tuesday announced a suspension of the controversial fuel tax increases planned for January 1 in a move aimed at bringing an end to weeks of violent “Yellow Vest” protests against the tax.

Philippe announced a suspension of planned increases in three taxes on fuel for a six-month period in response to nationwide protests against high pump prices and rising living costs.

“This anger, you’d have to be deaf or blind not to see it or hear it,” Philippe said in his address.

“The French who have donned these yellow vests want taxes to fall and work to pay. That’s also what we want. If I didn’t manage to explain this well, if the ruling majority didn’t manage to convince the French, then something must change.”

The backpedaling by President Emmanuel Macron’s government appeared designed to calm the nation, coming three days after the worst unrest on the streets of Paris in decades.

“No tax is worth putting the nation’s unity in danger,” Philippe said, just three weeks after insisting that the government wouldn’t change course in its determination to wean French consumers off polluting fossil fuels.

…

More protests were expected this weekend in Paris.

“It’s a first step, but we will not settle for a crumb,” said Benjamin Cauchy, a protest leader.

…