UN Climate Summit To Emit More CO2 Than 8,200 American Homes Do In A Year

10:24 AM 12/03/2018 | Energy
Michael Bastasch | Energy Editor
The U.N.’s climate summit will emit as much carbon dioxide as more than 8,200 American homes.
- It’s also equivalent to more than 11,700 cars driving for one year or 728 tankers trucks worth of gasoline.
- When air travel is factored in, the summit’s emissions are likely higher, according to one expert.
This year’s United Nations climate summit will have a carbon footprint equivalent to the yearly electricity usage of more than 8,200 American households, according to the international body’s own figures.
The U.N. estimates the summit, called COP24, will emit 55,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide — the very greenhouse gas U.N. officials are trying to keep from accumulating in the atmosphere.
Based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) figures, that’s the equivalent of more than 11,700 cars driving for one year or 728 tanker trucks worth of gasoline. That amount of CO2 emissions is also the same as 8,243 American homes for an entire year, according to EPA.
However, that’s a low-ball estimate because it only includes the emissions from the conference itself, and not emissions associated with the thousands of people who flew to the meeting in Katowice, Poland. More than a few summit-goers, including celebrities, likely flew private jets.
When those emissions are factored in, COP24’s carbon footprint is likely much higher, according to environmental economist Richard Tol. (RELATED: UN Kicks Off Climate Summit With Alarmist Message — Act Now Or Face The Collapse Of Civilization)
“[It is] probably unusually high as Katowice would require multiple stops for anyone who’s not from Europe,” Tol told The Daily Caller News Foundation.
The high carbon footprint only contributes to the U.N.’s hypocritical image. Indeed, a former U.N. environment director was forced to resign in November over his extensive, costly travel while warning the world of the need to cut emissions to stem global warming.
U.N. officials spent the past few months hyping COP24 as one of the last chances humanity has to avoid catastrophic global warming. A U.N. report issued in October suggested a $27,000 per ton carbon tax might be needed by the end of the century to stem warming.
Tol also estimated COP24’s cost to top $130 million, but Tol considers that to be an underestimate because whole new facilities, basically a town, had to be built to accommodate tens of thousands of people.
“There’s 30,000 people in Katowice — 1,300 person-years. I’d put that at $130 million,” Tol said via email. “That’s an underestimate, as they build a new town.”
More than 30,000 people are expected to attend COP24, which kicked off Monday, in Poland. For 60 days, U.N. officials, diplomats, environmentalists and journalists will eat up electricity and fuel traversing thousands of square meters of temporary structures set up to house the summit.
The summit’s goal is to further the implementation of the Paris climate accord, which went into effect in 2016. British natural historian and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough kicked off the summit with dire predictions of catastrophe is nothing is done to stop global warming.
However, Attenborough, like thousands of others, no doubt emitted lots of carbon dioxide getting to Katowice, which is in the heart of Poland’s coal country.
The U.N. has long been criticized for the high carbon footprints and costs of its meetings. The U.N.’s 2015 climate summit likely resulted in 300,000 tons of CO2 emissions, mostly from associated air travel.
To deal with this hypocritical image, the U.N. has taken to offsetting the emissions from its summits by sponsoring forestry projects. For COP24, the U.N. will pay the Polish State Forests agency to plant 6 million trees.
Carbon “offsets,” however, are somewhat controversial because they allow people to pay for theoretical emissions reductions by funding green energy projects or reforestation.
The U.N. is also offering free lanyards to COP24 participants who buy offsets for non-conference-related emissions, which may include air travel based on how the U.N. calculates summit emissions.
“Many will put that on their expense account, so this is cheap virtue,” Tol said.
14 thoughts on “UN Climate Summit To Emit More CO2 Than 8,200 American Homes Do In A Year”
The sign says, “Make biodiversity great again & no climate change will remain”
That’s hilarious! At least that guy has a sense of humor, trolling the confused protesters. 🙂
Or, at least I think he’s making a joke… It gets harder and harder to tell with the green blob.
But their intentions are good, right????
Maybe I am missing something here but how will taxing carbon affect the climate?
“Carbon offsets” are rather like indulgences. Haven’t these very sincere greens ever heard of Skype?/sarc
If they believed the hype, they would video conference. They claim they are saving the planet, and working toward destroying it at the same time.
I don’t believe the hype, so I don’t care if they utilize the incredible transportation system we have created using natural resources and human ingenuity. But don’t lecture the masses on how virtuous you are, when you are a hypocrite, and it is obvious to anyone that looks at what you are doing, that you are a hypocrite.
And they want US to pay for what THEY do? Oh, heck no!
Next time, to prove they are truly sincere, they can only attend if they walk, swim, or row a boat to get there. Then I will believe they mean what they try to push on us.
Of course they’re hypocrites, it’s part of their carbon guilt complex. Why else would they be so apoplectic when challenged?
Libs must ALL ride bikes in order to save the world
Excerpted from above published commentary:
Does that mean that the UN would be directly liable for a $1,485,000,000 carbon tax for the COP24 summit?
The ironies here are multiple.
1. The sheer hubris and hypocrasy evidenced in excessive cost and carbon footprint
2. The same last chance to save the world meme as Copenhagen COP15. Nothing has happened and nothing has cjanged concerning COPs.
3. Nothing will result, again. There is no means for Tier Two countries (Tuvalu et. al.)to extort $100 billion per year from tier one countries, period. And US no longer plays the game despite its UNFCCC delegation. Trump would have been wiser to withdraw from UNFCCC than just the Paris Accord thereunder. Faster, also, as previously explained here several times.
“…U.N. officials spent the past few months hyping COP24 as one of the last chances humanity has to avoid catastrophic global warming…..”.
….and so will COP25 and COP26 and COP27 and COP28 and COP29 and COP30 and…..
The nice thing about a deadline is that the party that imposed it can always push it further down the road as necessary. Deadlines never need to be set in concrete.
Was the flatulence of 30,000 people included in the calculations?
Oh! And the burping after all those extravagant meals on the taxpayer!
Its just crazy innit – an orgy of doom gloom and depression.
Why not just sit through an evening of UK National TV – or the 24 hour news channel
Do these muppets have ANY idea what sort of an effect their words and pronouncements might have on sensitive & vulnerable people?
Esp= the poor, infirm, elderly, the lonely, the stressed, depressed or (Holy H. Cow) ‘The Anxious Ones’ that Mrs May was wondering about in her National Statistics Survey recently.
Because it is the very actions that these clowns are proposing are what is causing and exacerbating that list….
What happened to self awareness and empathy?
(Went down the toilet with all that ‘nutritious fibre’ and acetaldehyde we’re all supposed to be eating in case you hadn’t worked it out)
and isn’t this fantastic stuff:
11-nor-delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid
Just wait till that (acid) gets into the oceans – and it’s coming to one near you soon.
The climate clowns will need a few serious spliffs to get over that
If they were really concerned about the burning of fossil fuels then they would hold their conferences on the Internet. The technology to do so is in place.