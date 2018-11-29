A rebuttal to the ‘climate change timeline’ meme

You may remember that bit of climate ugliness from yesterday, a “timeline” covered at WUWT here.

Not to be outdone, Dr. Roy W. Spencer writes on Facebook:

I saw a global warming meme on the interwebs, and decided to answer it with my own.

Indeed, it is, and just as compelling without the need to resort to four letter words.

UPDATE: CFACT did a “correction” of the original.

