A rebuttal to the ‘climate change timeline’ meme

/ 3 hours ago November 29, 2018

You may remember that bit of climate ugliness from yesterday, a “timeline” covered at WUWT here.

Not to be outdone, Dr. Roy W. Spencer writes on Facebook:

I saw a global warming meme on the interwebs, and decided to answer it with my own.

…and mine is a little more family-friendly.

Indeed, it is, and just as compelling without the need to resort to four letter words.

UPDATE: CFACT did a “correction” of the original.

42 thoughts on “A rebuttal to the ‘climate change timeline’ meme

  5. Sometimes I view new you tube videos about CC and leave a comment to the effect that the climate faithful need to lead humble, low carbon lifestyles so as not to be hypocrites, I bet they hate to hear that.

    Reply

    • Interestingly enough, Youtube requires vast amounts of energy to host, post, and View content that a green making use of it to disseminate information will actually cause far more energy to be required…Not very green and even more hypocritical.

      Reply

    • Brother Manard “Perhaps he died while carving it.”
      King Arthur “If he was dying, he wouldn’t have bothered to carve out ‘Aarauugh’.”
      Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

      Reply

  8. Honestly, I appreciate the effort to maintain the high road – but it’s like when you smash your finger.

    There’s a reason certain words exist, and ‘Oops,’ and ‘crap’ just don’t do a smashed finger any good.

    Reply

    • Very true, but I like the way WUWT commenters will usually run down the list of exclamations, till they get to the one that is printable.

      Reply

  9. David Middleton:

    As someone once remarked to Mel Brooks – Na$i$m is not funny.

    Neither is Environmentalism. Out of all the Marxist Based “Religions” Environmentalism has killed more people than all other Marxist based “religions” combined (Mao, Stalin, Pot Pol, Hltler).

    If you believe Jordan Peterson, Climate Science is just another form of Marxism with a postmodern flavor.

    Reply

    • As someone once remarked to Mel Brooks – Na$i$m is not funny.

      Ah, but G-Marxism is. It’s a blueprint for crass struggle and a theory of permanent revelry.

      Guided by the Marxist leader-dogmas of misbehaviourism and hysterical materialism, inevitably the masses will embrace, not only G-Marxism, but also each other.

      So there you have it, Marxism as the dogma of brotherly and sisterly love … down Rover.

      Reply

  11. The REAL timeline:

    “The Earth has a fever!” – “The arctic is melting!” – “Polar bears are going extinct!” – “Coal is killing the planet!” – “Fossil fuels are evil!” – “Those who don’t believe are Deniers!” – “Deniers hate the planet!” – “Deniers are evil!” – “Democracy and capitalism are keeping us from saving the planet!” – “People must be forced to save the planet!” – “Green Heil! Green Heil! GREEN HEIL!”

    Reply

  15. Remember why this meme has been promoted. It’s a plea to keep the faith.
    No, nothing has happened yet. But they say it will.
    Keep on keeping on – The End Days Be Coming!

    If they weren’t losing they wouldn’t be saying “It will be oops”. They would still be saying “97% of our leaders say it’s already oops”.

    This is a retreat. A circling of the wagons. They think they are losing the argument.
    In fairness, not everything they think is wrong.

    Reply

  19. Meanwhile, in Australia, apparently recommending more learning and less activism in schools is ‘patronising’

    But when asked about the [students’] strike in parliament earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison urged students not to take part in the event and skip school.

    “What we want is more learning in schools and less activism in schools,” he told federal parliament.

    Fareha said she expected more support for young people who would be Australia’s potential future leaders and politicians.

    “I was really upset at first, then angry and then disappointed.”

    She said she expected that reaction but it was sad because he was Prime Minister and there should be more support for future leaders. “Instead we were just condemned and patronised.”

    https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/students-expected-to-skip-school-to-attend-strike-for-climate-action/news-story/907d3d23594af8ecb3f88a95ad794747

    Reply

