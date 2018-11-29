You may remember that bit of climate ugliness from yesterday, a “timeline” covered at WUWT here.
Not to be outdone, Dr. Roy W. Spencer writes on Facebook:
I saw a global warming meme on the interwebs, and decided to answer it with my own.
…and mine is a little more family-friendly.
Indeed, it is, and just as compelling without the need to resort to four letter words.
UPDATE: CFACT did a “correction” of the original.
42 thoughts on “A rebuttal to the ‘climate change timeline’ meme”
Dr. Roy, great as always! Exactly right!
Hilarious! “Humor is just another defense against the universe.” – Mel Brooks
I could have avoided writing a 6,000 word post with that cartoon.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2018/11/27/energy-poverty-kills-more-people-than-coal-and-cecil-b-demille-combined/
Crap has four letters.
So has “four”
Love is a four letter word. So is wife. Ex-wife, though, is 6 and that is evil. And that leads to another four letter word. Poor. Funny how those follow each other around…
Hmm, evil and wife both have four letters. I suppose correlation/causation would apply here. Oops is another four letter word you can use when the wife catches you writing what I just did.
You can’t have alimony without an X.
As are “even” and “will”. But none of them are offensive to families four letter words like the original meme’s use of the F-word.
& ‘Oops’
D’oh!
In the UK “Cr*p” is not a word used in polite company.
There should be some better tribute to Thomas Crapper, an Englishman who has made daily life better for billions of people.
That seems odd, given the contributions of Sir Thomas Crapper to flush toilet design.
In the impolite society of the UK House of Lords such word are more common, especially from the Liberal Democrat members.
See https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/exclusive-sarah-ludford-sweary-peer-house-lords/
So what do they say instead?
“I have to take a Lew”?
wow crop is a bad word there?
man that must have sucked during horse and buggy days at the shops that sold riding accessories.
“Crap” is a term rightly assigned to a certain form of modern music. When spoken, the C is silent.
Good music is like good candy. First you have to remove the wrapper.
“Crap has four letters”, CAGW has too, so what’s difference then?
So does “Mann”. (Plus a Nobel Cause!)
And the closely related, “Hype”.
Sometimes I view new you tube videos about CC and leave a comment to the effect that the climate faithful need to lead humble, low carbon lifestyles so as not to be hypocrites, I bet they hate to hear that.
Interestingly enough, Youtube requires vast amounts of energy to host, post, and View content that a green making use of it to disseminate information will actually cause far more energy to be required…Not very green and even more hypocritical.
Maybe the last exclamation should be “Urk!,” as the hapless believer dies of fuel poverty.
Brother Manard “Perhaps he died while carving it.”
King Arthur “If he was dying, he wouldn’t have bothered to carve out ‘Aarauugh’.”
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
HEY,
Turn that Heater Off we are trying to be able to afford to feed you ungrateful Green Larva
Honestly, I appreciate the effort to maintain the high road – but it’s like when you smash your finger.
There’s a reason certain words exist, and ‘Oops,’ and ‘crap’ just don’t do a smashed finger any good.
Very true, but I like the way WUWT commenters will usually run down the list of exclamations, till they get to the one that is printable.
David Middleton:
As someone once remarked to Mel Brooks – Na$i$m is not funny.
Neither is Environmentalism. Out of all the Marxist Based “Religions” Environmentalism has killed more people than all other Marxist based “religions” combined (Mao, Stalin, Pot Pol, Hltler).
If you believe Jordan Peterson, Climate Science is just another form of Marxism with a postmodern flavor.
Ah, but G-Marxism is. It’s a blueprint for crass struggle and a theory of permanent revelry.
So there you have it, Marxism as the dogma of brotherly and sisterly love … down Rover.
But, but, but, that’s Obama’s new economy package……
The REAL timeline:
“The Earth has a fever!” – “The arctic is melting!” – “Polar bears are going extinct!” – “Coal is killing the planet!” – “Fossil fuels are evil!” – “Those who don’t believe are Deniers!” – “Deniers hate the planet!” – “Deniers are evil!” – “Democracy and capitalism are keeping us from saving the planet!” – “People must be forced to save the planet!” – “Green Heil! Green Heil! GREEN HEIL!”
It’s not just the cost. So called ‘renewable energy’ consumes more energy over its life-cycle than it produces. Renewable energy (as currently known) is not sustainable.
The crap could be replaced with “Starvation SUCKS! Sharpen the Guillotine!”
“Ooops!” ??
“Ooops, it doesn’t work!”
There. Fixed that for you…
Remember why this meme has been promoted. It’s a plea to keep the faith.
No, nothing has happened yet. But they say it will.
Keep on keeping on – The End Days Be Coming!
If they weren’t losing they wouldn’t be saying “It will be oops”. They would still be saying “97% of our leaders say it’s already oops”.
This is a retreat. A circling of the wagons. They think they are losing the argument.
In fairness, not everything they think is wrong.
Things are getting far worse than expected
“China must play a leading role if the world is to draw up a new and more effective strategy to halt the collapse of life on Earth ( OMG ! !), according to senior delegates at the close of this week’s UN biodiversity conference.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/nov/29/china-urged-lead-way-efforts-save-life-on-earth-un
I wounder how long before the OOPS means COPS.
I wonder how long before the OOPS means COPS.
Meanwhile, in Australia, apparently recommending more learning and less activism in schools is ‘patronising’
https://www.news.com.au/technology/environment/climate-change/students-expected-to-skip-school-to-attend-strike-for-climate-action/news-story/907d3d23594af8ecb3f88a95ad794747
So we’re back to “crap”?