‘A Form Of Violence’?

/ 4 hours ago November 26, 2018

Date: 23/11/18
Andrew Montford, GWPF

Some climate scientists still struggle to cope with people who disagree

So a few days back, Cliff Mass – a Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington as well as a radio weatherman – decided to write something about the wildfires in California, and in particular, the question of whether climate change had played a role. At the end of a long analysis of climatological trends in the area, he drew his conclusions:

Unexceptionable, you might think. Agree or disagree: show us your data and talk about it.

Well, not in the Alice in Wonderland world of climate science. Take a look at some of the replies, particularly those from a moderately prominent climate scientist called Sarah Myhre.

There were many other responses in similar vein. One more moderate-minded reader tried to bring a little sanity to the exchange,  but was told in no uncertain terms to be quiet:

Read the rest of this sad episode here.

 

 

 

 

102 thoughts on “‘A Form Of Violence’?

  1. So that Dr sarah Myhre realises she has no counter argument and plays a sexist card to shut down someone who was just prepared to listen to both sides. What an odious person yet another bringing shame to the epithet, Dr.

    • IMO she’s a train wreck waiting to happen. Her science is based on the narratives of identity politics, emotion and seething misandry. I can’t help but wonder if her ex- felt like he hit the lottery after she left. In spite of this, I highly recommend monitoring her on Twitter for a better understanding of the psychopathy of identity politics. Don’t just read her tweets; click on them to follow the chain of lunacy.

    • What may I ask is the sexust racist SarahEMyhre’s PhD in exactly? Social NON science perhaps? She MUST know the ways and means of academic discourse. This is totally unacceptable behaviour making pathetic personal jibes while hiding behind her confused victimhood. She is simply a disgusting troll, a sexist and a racust no more no less making personal attacks without even challenging the conclusion. How predictable from a person who Exhibits a lot of personal problem. Which joke academic field welcomes people capable of no more than the intellectual capacity of intelligent spinal chord? Saddest of all in her racism and sexism she is likely totally ignorant of the meaning of her cretinous words.

      • Education

        University of California, Davis
        Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Climate Change, Oceanography, Climate Communication
        2008 – 2014

        William and Mitchell College of Law and the National Science Foundation
        Expert Witness Training Academy, Effectively Communicating Science Annual Workshop
        2012 – 2012

        University of Urbino, Italy
        Past Global Change Reconstruction and Modeling Techniques
        2010 – 2010

        Western Washington University
        BS Biology
        2000 – 2006

        https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-e-myhre-ph-d-a4270437/

        • “Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Climate Change, Oceanography, Climate Communication”

          Climate Communication???

          She talks to the climate?

        • “Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Climate Change, Oceanography, Climate Communication
          2008 – 2014”

          a junk mismash meaningless pile of nonsense

          This is the sort of rubbish one does to make up for lost time when they take a break from studies n come back years later

    • This fits right in line with …
      “Gizmodo offers an account of recent panel discussion about Mars hosted by Lucianne Walkowicz, the NASA/Library of Congress Chair in Astrobiology, and you have to read this, not to believe it, because of course the real problem with going to Mars is that it would represent ‘colonialism.’ No, seriously, that’s what the thinking is.

      • Hmm, if polite discourse is white male identity why are we so hated?
        Of that’s right: smart, intelligent, successful, polite…. Winning.

        I’ll take that over the intersectional trans Marxo feminist: attack, play victim, invite violence, hate

        I’m so glad and proud to be a white male

  4. I remember hiking all day in the Andes at just below 18,000 feet, carrying a backpack of rock samples, and talking more than I should because I was showing a company VP the project, when I started having chest pains. And I remember thinking, Dr. Sarah, this must be that white male identity/privilege deal kicking in.

    • Don’t forget “He has daddy issues” ..(BHO)

      CTM,
      Should be “There were many other responses in (a) similar vein.” ?
      (Sorry to nitpick, old habits die hard..lol)

  6. ‘White male identity politics to a T’. Otherwise known as backing up your opinion with published data, rather than just talking out of your arse. I don’t think I’m ever going to fit in with this new generation.

  7. I listened to one of Sara Myhre’s lectures. She is a very scary person who manages to turn science into feminism. Just what we need in a University.

    Reply

    • The BBC turns everything into feminism, most recently reporting that the names suggested for a scientist on a new banknote are 3:1 in favour of males. I’m surprised (not) that the ratio is so low.

  8. Rex Murphy must have had tenure at the far lefty CBC or knew where the bodies were buried to have survived in his job among the Philistines at the Gov funded Canadian Broadcorping Castration. Hes one of about a dozen worldwide who gets a pass for his PoliCor common sense. Keep it up Rex.

    Reply

    Toxic femininity at its finest.

    She’s a poor scientist, her work is shoddy and error ridden, so no wonder this is her recourse, because she cant compete intellectually

    Reply

    • I have been told my intelligence ranks in the 99%tile (top end, in case you have to ask), but I eschewed a career as a scientist because I felt my attention to detail, something I viewed as essential to being a good scientist, was too easily distracted. In other words, I would rather not do details. But after seeing pronouncements from so many so-called scientists in today’s world, I think my attention to detail would have been above average, apparently.

  10. How can someone as ignorant as Sarah possibly not only have a PhD but a position in a university “educating” people. Disgusting!

    Reply

    Dr. Sarah E. Myhre
    @SarahEMyhre
    This. Is. White. Man.

    I wonder if she feels proud of her quip?
    Probably thinks she won the argument?

    Peter Gleick
    @PeterGleick
    Dear literally everyone,
    The two key findings from the latest National Climate Assessment are that #climatechange is already happening and it will affect every aspect of our lives, from #water to food to disasters to health to the economy. #NCA4

    Naomi Oreskes
    @NaomiOreskes
    This is the human face of #climatechange: 52,000 people displaced. 52,000. Let that sink in.

    Reply

    • Duhhh, dude. Climate change has ALWAYS been “already happening”. Climate change has never NOT happened throughout the entire history of human kind. Yet we humans adapt and apparently thrive despite all of that horrible climate change. Actually, it WILL be horrible once we enter another glaciation phase.

      The face of climate change is all 7 billion of us who are living longer, healthier, happier lives than at any prior era in the history of Earth.

      So what else is new?

    • “The two key findings from the latest National Climate Assessment”

      Findings! That’s funny! Claims and speculation are now “findings”.

      Reply

      Vs 120,000,000 people in the developing world predicted to die by 2050 (32 years away) from respiratory conditions because they are forced to inhale the fumes from burning cow shit and foraged twigs. (WHO figures).

      That could be largely alleviated by encouraging these countries to build fossil fuel power stations and allow them access to cheap, reliable electricity.

      Oh, sorry, I forgot……..It’s 52,000 wealthy westerners who’ll be DISPLACED. How damnably inconvenient.

      Let the poverty stricken PERISH in agony in that case!

      GRRRRRRRRRRRRR………………………

  14. The absolute state of western science.
    Reduced to nothing but ideological SJW blabbering.
    Even Lysenkoism seems like the epitome of reason in comparison.

  15. Dr. Myhre apparently revels in serving as the self licking ice cream cone of male misogyny. She is the action that inevitably invites the ugly reaction.

    Such a mental midget trying to function in the world of scholarship. Proof that education does not mean the educated are smart.

  17. I’d never heard of this woman before, so I checked her LinkedIn profile. I came away with the impression that she is a pale (but heavily make-up’d) version of Rachel Carson. Not a lot of meat in her educational background and professional accomplishments, but at least her bachelor’s degree is a BS, rather than a BA (compared to Carson’s BA & MA degrees). Still, it apparently took her 6 years to achieve what is normally done in 4. (Calculus, labs, and rigorous field work can be tough.)

    Also like Carson, being able to talk/write about science-y stuff done by others is apparently sufficient to claim being a true scientist.

  19. I popped over to Cliff Mass’ site and do not see any comments by Dr. Myhre following the article he wrote about the Camp Fire. Can you link to where they actually reside, not just a link to GWPF?

  21. Supporting your arguments and not resorting to name calling is “White male identity politics”

    That quote perfectly identifies everything that is wrong with modern liberals.

  23. From the article: “as Global Warming A Significant Factor in California’s Camp Fire? The Answer is Clearly No.

    — Cliff Mass (@CliffMass) November 20, 2018”

    Someone needs to show this to the CAGW True Believer I saw on Fox News yesterday. It was a female, Liberal commenter (I forget her name) and she was just certain that CAGW was proven and that the fires in California were evidence.

    She was clueless about CAGW and Chris Wallace of Fox News is clueless about CAGW.

    Fox News needs to get Mark Steyn in on this Climate Change conversation. Give him his own show and let him interview all those invovled in the CAGW debate on both sides. If you want to understand the problem then you need to listen to Mark Steyn.

    The Democrats are going to put CAGW back on the table, so Mark Steyn and Fox News needs to shine some light on this subject.

    • Tom Abbott

      “Climate change: UK summers could be over 5C warmer by 2070”

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-46343103

      This is all over the BBC today. Announced hourly on the Radio, probably on every channel.

      It’ll receive plentiful coverage on all the BBC TV News tonight as well.

      But we’re heading for another shindig for the global climate change alarmist faithful so what can we expect? Doubtless further alarmist announcements will follow.

        • Yes but in the ranting hysteria that passes for BBC climate coverage they slipped in the usual escape clause about “in 50 years time”.

          So actually just the usual delusional projection we have come to expect from the BBC. At the same time the BBC is starting a campaign to persuade the public that over 75 year olds should give up their entitlement to a free TV licence and pay the exorbitant annual fee to receive its green propaganda. I suggest writing to members of Parliament asking for the abolition of the licence fee altogether so that the reality of pay to view founded on choice by viewers kicks in.

  26. https://twitter.com/SarahEMyhre/status/1064933082489212928

    There were many other responses in similar vein. One more moderate-minded reader tried to bring a little sanity to the exchange,  but was told in no uncertain terms to be quiet:

    charles vaughan
    @CharlesEVaughan
    · Nov 20, 2018
    Replying to @CliffMass
    I do not agree, however I withhold criticism because of the many posts below that have trivialized the discussion. Dr. Mass while I do not agree, the post was well reasoned and well supported. I would ask other counter positions to support your arguments and not name call.

    Dr. Sarah E. Myhre
    @SarahEMyhre
    Sorry Charles. That’s white male identity politics to a T.

    https://twitter.com/SarahEMyhre/status/1065012016425750528

     

    images-1

    • Thanks for the link.

      As the television detectives occasionally observe, “Dr.” Myhre has form.

      I spent a little time looking at her website. In a video justifying her activism she stated that the world is (referring to the purported anthropogenicly-caused warming climate), “burning up.”

      Many of her statements and assertions would embarrass any self-respecting scientist.

  30. I wish this was an isolated incident in climate science, but I fear it is more the norm than the exception. Not all discussions of climate change devolve into feminist/identity politics, but they all devolve into something that is decidedly not climate science, and have for a long time.

    Sticking with the science is considered rude, and now synonymous with violent propaganda! The science is not only irrelevant, but dangerous! The facts are a threat to the agenda, and those speaking to the facts must be dealt with quickly and harshly…for the good of the people and the future of our children.

    It is very difficult to be a good scientist. It is very easy to be an angry, self-justified social justice warrior saving the planet! When the ends justify the means, the discipline of reality becomes an annoying distraction from the noble cause.

    • Climate science is dogma

      dog·ma
      Noun
      A principle or set of principles laid down by an authority as incontrovertibly true.

      Reply

    Dr. Sarah Myhre is a scientist and public advocate for human rights. Dr. Myhre, a paleoceanographer with expertise in social and ecological decision-making, is at the frontlines of addresing of rapid climate change. She is a Kavli Fellow with the National Academy of Science. See her CV here.

    Dr. Myhre is also a national thought leader in the field of climate science communication and public leadership. She is a vetted public communicator and strategic advisor, with more than a decade of work across scientific, educational, non-profit, and governmental sectors. Her writing bylines can be found in Newsweek, the Guardian, The Stranger, and LiveScience.

    She is also a feminist leader, grassroots organizer, and activist. She is a founding board member of 500 Women Scientists, the founder and collaborative leader of the Seattle chapter of 500 Women Science, and a board member with the Center for Women and Democracy. Indeed, Dr. Myhre is an unapologetic advocate for a values-into-action framework for equity, transparency, and justice in public leadership.

    Couple all of that with undergraduate degrees in biology and advanced degrees in climate change communication and you get a highly educated left-wing bag of hammers.

      • She’s also the founder of the Rowan Institute…

        About us
        We provide the communications and public leadership skills for leaders and future leaders to change their communities, their businesses and their institutions while providing the thought leadership to ignite those changes.

        Our vision at Rowan Institute is a future of strong and resilient leaders, grounded in human rights, integrity, and planetary stewardship, who make transformational change on our finite and rapidly warming planet. We view compassion, information, and equity as fundamental core principles in leading and communicating.

        Our Goals:
        – Train public leaders to function in today’s world through integrating scholarship and social justice into public leadership at all levels.
        – Teach STEM (science, technology, education, and math) professionals how to communicate complex, socially-vital information, with the goal of protecting public interests and reducing risk and cost.
        – Prepare organizations to incorporate equity and data-driven insights into their strategy, leadership, and public communication.

        https://www.linkedin.com/company/rowan-institute/

        She’s basically a professional propagandist.

  32. What we’re dealing with is a basic misunderstanding of science. The group that’s attacking Cliff thinks that valid science must disprove their unproven assertions, i.e., science constrained to their framing of the argument. Presenting a conflicting theory from data/facts is “blatantly self serving, and incredibly narrow minded”.

    your analysis is blatantly self serving, and incredibly narrow minded. discounting a hypothesis by entering other alternative hypotheses, is not how science works. if you say it *wasnt* global warming, you have to be able to prove it, and you have not.

    Found here > https://twitter.com/CliffMass/status/1064927873557913600

    Reply

    • that moron never heard of the null hypothesis.

      or “keep it simple stupid”.

      The comment is really born of someone not knowing the first thing about either side of the clisci argument but so desperately wanted to say something. hence the fallacious, moronic even, comments

  33. David
    You have been a “geo” in the oil patch.
    I was one in mining exploration and then got into the investment business.
    An old, but instructive definition of a promotion from the old and speculative Vancouver Stock Exchange:
    “At the beginning, the promoter has the vision and the public has the money.
    At the end of the promotion, the promoter has the money and the public has the vision.”
    Thus, for all in the climate game–it is all about money and power.

    Reply

      Tony Montana: In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the women.
      –Al Pacino, Scarface, 1983

      However, when we “promote” a prospect to a potential partner, we usually shoot for a “third-for-a-quarter.” The partner pays 1/3 of the dry hole cost for a 1/4 interest in the well. The promoter reduces his risk exposure and the promoted winds up with a working interest in what will hopefully be a new discovery. This sort of promotion is beneficial to both parties. This only works if the promoter is capable of delivering something of value.

      A shady promoter would promote all four quarters for four thirds and keep an override. A really dishonest promoter would promote more than four quarters for more than four thirds and hope for a dry hole. The climate science promoters deliver nothing but additional demands for more money and power… They’re in the more than four quarters for more than four thirds category… And they don’t have to worry about results… Most of then will be dead by 2100.

  36. Funny… Just for kicks, I scanned the Comments all the way to the bottom and nary a feminine moniker was seen. Just sayin’

    Incidentally, my dear wife has a PHT — Put Hubby Through — doubtless of more human caring significance than Ms. Dingbat’s PhD

  37. Sarah Myhre has been discussed before on WUWT, here and here.

    It seems that Sarah Myhre is something of a SJW bully. She apparently struggles with seriously aggressive impulses toward Susan Crockford, Judith Curry, and Cliff Mass.

    She’s also called Anthony Watts, “a notorious climate-denialist and troll-barker, demonstrating the depth of her commitment to respectful and accurate characterization.

    Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Anthony invited her, and Sarah agreed, to post her deeply thought-through ideas about climate and CO2 here, so we could all engage her in a properly respectful intellectual fashion.

    Sarah also thinks that “denialism,” i.e., scientific skepticism, and misogyny go together. One wonders how she would fare in a conversation with Sallie Baliunas.

    One could make the case that Sarah herself is a misogynist as her bizarre behavior, which she might likely represent as a gynophilic standard, is of a kind to asperse mindful women.

  38. “Propaganda is information that is not objective and is used primarily to influence an audience and further an agenda, often by presenting facts selectively to encourage a particular synthesis or perception, or using loaded language to produce an emotional rather than a rational response to the information that is presented. ”

    -Wikipedia. Describes perfectly the climate alarmist campaign, and the sales pitch for wind turbines.

  39. ‘White male identity politics to a ‘t’.’

    Boy – fascism was only the acorn, wasn’t it?

    Contrary to popular Progressive opinion, THIS is how Hitler did it.

  41. Cliff Mass’s blog is worth the read, as well as the comments following. Most are supportive, but the ideologues also participate. Searching for “Myhre”, I found no comments by Mass’ colleague on his blog. It is telling that the a Social Justice “scientist” finds Twitter to be a place that is more conducive to her style of argument, than one that is basically free form, with no constraints on message length. It was also amusing to read a comment by “snape” who discovered that there has been a trend of -0.01″ of precipitation per decade in the summer months between 1895 and 2017 coupled with an increasing temperature trend of +0.02 F per decade in the vicinity of Sacramento. Eight of those decadal intervals surely relied on Stevenson Screens for both the temperature and precipitation measurements, and perhaps all twelve of the decadal intervals relied on Stevenson Screens. Even if we assume that “snape”‘s stations were amongst the 3% of Stevenson Screens that were of Class 1 quality, the minimum and maximum temperatures that were recorded are basically +/- 1 C, and computing an average for the day based on min and max temperatures introduces another source of error. And these measurement errors are not random and uncorrelated, particularly if the Screen had been relocated next to an asphalt parking lot. Averaging more and more of them will not improve the accuracy of the measurement. To conclude that minute trends can be discerned in such data requires a leap of faith that must challenge even the most devote Social Justice Warrior. Perhaps 144 characters is one measure of the maximum span of that leap of faith.

  42. Proof positive of Dr. Sarah’s approach to responding to critics. I went on her Twitter feed and noticed that she was booking appointments at AGU and inviting folks to take a slot. I replied that I “hoped you’d bring data to these discussions vs. your usual gender-based cheap shots” and was immediately blocked from any further posts and from following her. Granted, my tweet was a bit pushy, but not inaccurate, given her other comments in the thread about White Privilege, but clearly she want to keep her bubble intact.

