Date: 23/11/18
Andrew Montford, GWPF
Some climate scientists still struggle to cope with people who disagree
So a few days back, Cliff Mass – a Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington as well as a radio weatherman – decided to write something about the wildfires in California, and in particular, the question of whether climate change had played a role. At the end of a long analysis of climatological trends in the area, he drew his conclusions:
Was Global Warming A Significant Factor in California's Camp Fire? The Answer is Clearly No.
— Cliff Mass (@CliffMass) November 20, 2018
Unexceptionable, you might think. Agree or disagree: show us your data and talk about it.
Well, not in the Alice in Wonderland world of climate science. Take a look at some of the replies, particularly those from a moderately prominent climate scientist called Sarah Myhre.
This. Is. Propaganda.
— Dr. Sarah E. Myhre (@SarahEMyhre) November 20, 2018
There were many other responses in similar vein. One more moderate-minded reader tried to bring a little sanity to the exchange, but was told in no uncertain terms to be quiet:
Sorry Charles. That's white male identity politics to a T.
— Dr. Sarah E. Myhre (@SarahEMyhre) November 20, 2018
Read the rest of this sad episode here.
102 thoughts on “‘A Form Of Violence’?”
So that Dr sarah Myhre realises she has no counter argument and plays a sexist card to shut down someone who was just prepared to listen to both sides. What an odious person yet another bringing shame to the epithet, Dr.
IMO she’s a train wreck waiting to happen. Her science is based on the narratives of identity politics, emotion and seething misandry. I can’t help but wonder if her ex- felt like he hit the lottery after she left. In spite of this, I highly recommend monitoring her on Twitter for a better understanding of the psychopathy of identity politics. Don’t just read her tweets; click on them to follow the chain of lunacy.
the headline painting by Edvard Munch from 1893
according to California’s (wherever else than California) culturalist Kelly Grovier is depicting Edison’s light bulb representing horrors of the forthcoming electric age.
Maybe she’s hormonal.
Probably as the full moon is on the 23rd and her hormones peaking on the 20th? Man hating along with hating everything else? The storm should subside in a few days …. maybe.
Maybe she is INFANTILE.
It’s the intersection.
What may I ask is the sexust racist SarahEMyhre’s PhD in exactly? Social NON science perhaps? She MUST know the ways and means of academic discourse. This is totally unacceptable behaviour making pathetic personal jibes while hiding behind her confused victimhood. She is simply a disgusting troll, a sexist and a racust no more no less making personal attacks without even challenging the conclusion. How predictable from a person who Exhibits a lot of personal problem. Which joke academic field welcomes people capable of no more than the intellectual capacity of intelligent spinal chord? Saddest of all in her racism and sexism she is likely totally ignorant of the meaning of her cretinous words.
Education
University of California, Davis
Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Climate Change, Oceanography, Climate Communication
2008 – 2014
William and Mitchell College of Law and the National Science Foundation
Expert Witness Training Academy, Effectively Communicating Science Annual Workshop
2012 – 2012
University of Urbino, Italy
Past Global Change Reconstruction and Modeling Techniques
2010 – 2010
Western Washington University
BS Biology
2000 – 2006
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sarah-e-myhre-ph-d-a4270437/
“Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Climate Change, Oceanography, Climate Communication”
Climate Communication???
She talks to the climate?
She hears things.
“Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Climate Change, Oceanography, Climate Communication
2008 – 2014”
a junk mismash meaningless pile of nonsense
This is the sort of rubbish one does to make up for lost time when they take a break from studies n come back years later
Here’s a link to her CV. She has a B.S. in Marine Biology and a PhD in ecology.
On the other hand, her online profile is that of an activist.
This fits right in line with …
“Gizmodo offers an account of recent panel discussion about Mars hosted by Lucianne Walkowicz, the NASA/Library of Congress Chair in Astrobiology, and you have to read this, not to believe it, because of course the real problem with going to Mars is that it would represent ‘colonialism.’ No, seriously, that’s what the thinking is.
I think Musk will “burn the ships” (more likely convert them into sustaining infrastructure) when he gets there. It’s a one way trip for him.
Good.
Dr. Sarah is exactly right … I am a “white, male, denier”. The same “white male” who believes MATH is not neither “sexist” or “racist” as … her kind, believe. That MATH and REAL (un-“smoothed”) statistics are agnostic to sex, race, or politics.
http://newmediacentral.net/math-is-very-racist-and-sexist/
You were a lot kinder than I would have been with Dr Myhre. That was a truly pathetic response of hers.
Hmm, if polite discourse is white male identity why are we so hated?
Of that’s right: smart, intelligent, successful, polite…. Winning.
I’ll take that over the intersectional trans Marxo feminist: attack, play victim, invite violence, hate
I’m so glad and proud to be a white male
So climate alarmism now using feminist SJWism to close down discussion. Bloody digusting.
And racialism
I bet she’s a barrel of laughs in the pub.
Well, she did tweet that she knows some good beaver jokes.
She’s a University of Oregon grad?
I remember hiking all day in the Andes at just below 18,000 feet, carrying a backpack of rock samples, and talking more than I should because I was showing a company VP the project, when I started having chest pains. And I remember thinking, Dr. Sarah, this must be that white male identity/privilege deal kicking in.
Good non sequitur, Dr Myhre. And I suppose he is ugly, and his momma dresses him funny, too?
CTM,
Should be “There were many other responses in (a) similar vein.” ?
(Sorry to nitpick, old habits die hard..lol)
‘White male identity politics to a T’. Otherwise known as backing up your opinion with published data, rather than just talking out of your arse. I don’t think I’m ever going to fit in with this new generation.
Otherwise known as backing up your opinion with published data, rather than just talking out of your arse
The left consider that “mansplaining”
Whereas “talking out your arse” is mannsplaining.
I listened to one of Sara Myhre’s lectures. She is a very scary person who manages to turn science into feminism. Just what we need in a University.
The BBC turns everything into feminism, most recently reporting that the names suggested for a scientist on a new banknote are 3:1 in favour of males. I’m surprised (not) that the ratio is so low.
Rex Murphy must have had tenure at the far lefty CBC or knew where the bodies were buried to have survived in his job among the Philistines at the Gov funded Canadian Broadcorping Castration. Hes one of about a dozen worldwide who gets a pass for his PoliCor common sense. Keep it up Rex.
Oops – intended for a link in the GWPF thread.
Mhyre is a toxic…
Toxic femininity at its finest.
She’s a poor scientist, her work is shoddy and error ridden, so no wonder this is her recourse, because she cant compete intellectually
I have been told my intelligence ranks in the 99%tile (top end, in case you have to ask), but I eschewed a career as a scientist because I felt my attention to detail, something I viewed as essential to being a good scientist, was too easily distracted. In other words, I would rather not do details. But after seeing pronouncements from so many so-called scientists in today’s world, I think my attention to detail would have been above average, apparently.
How can someone as ignorant as Sarah possibly not only have a PhD but a position in a university “educating” people. Disgusting!
Al Miller
Rote.
Her role is not to educate, but to indoctrinate.
All education is indoctrination. The only relevant question is if it’s beneficial or harmful to the individual, community, and culture.
Dr. Myhre’s behavior is bullying — the tactic of people who have nothing to contribute to the common good.
All education is not indoctrination.
There is a difference between telling someone what the view from a mountain is, and showing them how to climb it and see for themselves.
from California
Perhaps she toned down her first retort.
Dr. Sarah E. Myhre
@SarahEMyhre
This. Is. White. Man.
I wonder if she feels proud of her quip?
Probably thinks she won the argument?
Most of her students are convinced she has.
Their grades depend on that ….
https://twitter.com/SarahEMyhre/status/1065305018503323648
One can see how deranged this woman is. She’s a poor scientist because she is 100% ideologue. She’s angry, bitter [snip~mod]
Peter and Naomi chimed in. Robust debate stars?
Peter Gleick
@PeterGleick
Dear literally everyone,
The two key findings from the latest National Climate Assessment are that #climatechange is already happening and it will affect every aspect of our lives, from #water to food to disasters to health to the economy. #NCA4
Naomi Oreskes
@NaomiOreskes
This is the human face of #climatechange: 52,000 people displaced. 52,000. Let that sink in.
Duhhh, dude. Climate change has ALWAYS been “already happening”. Climate change has never NOT happened throughout the entire history of human kind. Yet we humans adapt and apparently thrive despite all of that horrible climate change. Actually, it WILL be horrible once we enter another glaciation phase.
The face of climate change is all 7 billion of us who are living longer, healthier, happier lives than at any prior era in the history of Earth.
So what else is new?
“The two key findings from the latest National Climate Assessment”
Findings! That’s funny! Claims and speculation are now “findings”.
52,000 displaced, and yet nobody can find even one of them to interview.
This is the human face of #climatechange: 52,000 people displaced. 52,000. Let that sink in.
Vs 120,000,000 people in the developing world predicted to die by 2050 (32 years away) from respiratory conditions because they are forced to inhale the fumes from burning cow shit and foraged twigs. (WHO figures).
That could be largely alleviated by encouraging these countries to build fossil fuel power stations and allow them access to cheap, reliable electricity.
Oh, sorry, I forgot……..It’s 52,000 wealthy westerners who’ll be DISPLACED. How damnably inconvenient.
Let the poverty stricken PERISH in agony in that case!
GRRRRRRRRRRRRR………………………
“Don’t forget “He has daddy issues” ..(BHO)”
Hmmmm, this does not belong here…oops ? D’OH !
+ 120,000,001 likes .. ( I have to supply the “likes” for the 120,000,000 people that you are referring to because they do not and will not have Internet…or electricity, or clean water ….etc…)
The absolute state of western science.
Reduced to nothing but ideological SJW blabbering.
Even Lysenkoism seems like the epitome of reason in comparison.
Dr. Myhre apparently revels in serving as the self licking ice cream cone of male misogyny. She is the action that inevitably invites the ugly reaction.
Such a mental midget trying to function in the world of scholarship. Proof that education does not mean the educated are smart.
Sarah Myhre is a typical SJW. Loathsome creature.
I’d never heard of this woman before, so I checked her LinkedIn profile. I came away with the impression that she is a pale (but heavily make-up’d) version of Rachel Carson. Not a lot of meat in her educational background and professional accomplishments, but at least her bachelor’s degree is a BS, rather than a BA (compared to Carson’s BA & MA degrees). Still, it apparently took her 6 years to achieve what is normally done in 4. (Calculus, labs, and rigorous field work can be tough.)
Also like Carson, being able to talk/write about science-y stuff done by others is apparently sufficient to claim being a true scientist.
Cliff brought a data based argument. That merits a data based response.
It really is that simple. Instead character assassination is the reponse.
Feminists hate data. All of their myths vanish when they come into contact with data.
Inter sectional ideology is anti science by it’s very nature.
I popped over to Cliff Mass’ site and do not see any comments by Dr. Myhre following the article he wrote about the Camp Fire. Can you link to where they actually reside, not just a link to GWPF?
Here’s one
https://twitter.com/CliffMass/status/1064927873557913600
She is a rotter and a stinker. Third wave feminist with huge SJW tendencies. Science, not so much.
That quote perfectly identifies everything that is wrong with modern liberals.
Messed up the block quotes, one “White male identity politics” should have been in them.
Sarah is also at U of Wash and is a participant in several of these recent reports.
semyhre@uw.edu
From the article: “as Global Warming A Significant Factor in California’s Camp Fire? The Answer is Clearly No.
— Cliff Mass (@CliffMass) November 20, 2018”
Someone needs to show this to the CAGW True Believer I saw on Fox News yesterday. It was a female, Liberal commenter (I forget her name) and she was just certain that CAGW was proven and that the fires in California were evidence.
She was clueless about CAGW and Chris Wallace of Fox News is clueless about CAGW.
Fox News needs to get Mark Steyn in on this Climate Change conversation. Give him his own show and let him interview all those invovled in the CAGW debate on both sides. If you want to understand the problem then you need to listen to Mark Steyn.
The Democrats are going to put CAGW back on the table, so Mark Steyn and Fox News needs to shine some light on this subject.
Tom Abbott
“Climate change: UK summers could be over 5C warmer by 2070”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-46343103
This is all over the BBC today. Announced hourly on the Radio, probably on every channel.
It’ll receive plentiful coverage on all the BBC TV News tonight as well.
But we’re heading for another shindig for the global climate change alarmist faithful so what can we expect? Doubtless further alarmist announcements will follow.
UK summers 5C warmer – thank God.
Yes but in the ranting hysteria that passes for BBC climate coverage they slipped in the usual escape clause about “in 50 years time”.
So actually just the usual delusional projection we have come to expect from the BBC. At the same time the BBC is starting a campaign to persuade the public that over 75 year olds should give up their entitlement to a free TV licence and pay the exorbitant annual fee to receive its green propaganda. I suggest writing to members of Parliament asking for the abolition of the licence fee altogether so that the reality of pay to view founded on choice by viewers kicks in.
WRT my previous comment- never mind. I had missed this was all on Twitter & these were tweets in response to Dr. Mass’ tweet, summarizing his conclusion and linking to the article. Which, I might add, is loaded with data and links to sources. I find it more than ironic that Dr. Myhre throws the “propaganda ” word around, while completely refusing to engage on the data. Nakedly political and pure propaganda. Not science.
Sorry Sarah. That’s lockstep drone like compliance to a T.
That’s green-male identity politics yoda!
Dr. Sarah. Myhre. Is. An. Idiot.
she did have a point what she says IS propaganda ….
I came across this article on a google search for a picture of the rabid feminist.
The have history Cliff and the ”Dr”.
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2017/12/07/the-sad-case-of-dr-sarah-myhre/
Thanks for the link.
As the television detectives occasionally observe, “Dr.” Myhre has form.
I spent a little time looking at her website. In a video justifying her activism she stated that the world is (referring to the purported anthropogenicly-caused warming climate), “burning up.”
Many of her statements and assertions would embarrass any self-respecting scientist.
I wish this was an isolated incident in climate science, but I fear it is more the norm than the exception. Not all discussions of climate change devolve into feminist/identity politics, but they all devolve into something that is decidedly not climate science, and have for a long time.
Sticking with the science is considered rude, and now synonymous with violent propaganda! The science is not only irrelevant, but dangerous! The facts are a threat to the agenda, and those speaking to the facts must be dealt with quickly and harshly…for the good of the people and the future of our children.
It is very difficult to be a good scientist. It is very easy to be an angry, self-justified social justice warrior saving the planet! When the ends justify the means, the discipline of reality becomes an annoying distraction from the noble cause.
Climate science is dogma
dog·ma
Noun
A principle or set of principles laid down by an authority as incontrovertibly true.
Her LinkedIn page explains a lot…
Couple all of that with undergraduate degrees in biology and advanced degrees in climate change communication and you get a highly educated left-wing bag of hammers.
And then couple all of that with the moon!
She’s also the founder of the Rowan Institute…
https://www.linkedin.com/company/rowan-institute/
She’s basically a professional propagandist.
In addition to being a full-on nutjob (why mince words?)
that Linked in excerpt is more bogus than NOAA’s adjustments to 20th century temperature data
What we’re dealing with is a basic misunderstanding of science. The group that’s attacking Cliff thinks that valid science must disprove their unproven assertions, i.e., science constrained to their framing of the argument. Presenting a conflicting theory from data/facts is “blatantly self serving, and incredibly narrow minded”.
https://twitter.com/CliffMass/status/1064927873557913600
hypothesis, not theory
that moron never heard of the null hypothesis.
or “keep it simple stupid”.
The comment is really born of someone not knowing the first thing about either side of the clisci argument but so desperately wanted to say something. hence the fallacious, moronic even, comments
David
You have been a “geo” in the oil patch.
I was one in mining exploration and then got into the investment business.
An old, but instructive definition of a promotion from the old and speculative Vancouver Stock Exchange:
“At the beginning, the promoter has the vision and the public has the money.
At the end of the promotion, the promoter has the money and the public has the vision.”
Thus, for all in the climate game–it is all about money and power.
It’s always about money and power…
However, when we “promote” a prospect to a potential partner, we usually shoot for a “third-for-a-quarter.” The partner pays 1/3 of the dry hole cost for a 1/4 interest in the well. The promoter reduces his risk exposure and the promoted winds up with a working interest in what will hopefully be a new discovery. This sort of promotion is beneficial to both parties. This only works if the promoter is capable of delivering something of value.
A shady promoter would promote all four quarters for four thirds and keep an override. A really dishonest promoter would promote more than four quarters for more than four thirds and hope for a dry hole. The climate science promoters deliver nothing but additional demands for more money and power… They’re in the more than four quarters for more than four thirds category… And they don’t have to worry about results… Most of then will be dead by 2100.
Dr. Myhre must think that putting periods after each words makes a point super cereal. S.H.E.I.S.A.M.O.R.O.N.
Sorry Sarah, that’s female hysteria.
Funny… Just for kicks, I scanned the Comments all the way to the bottom and nary a feminine moniker was seen. Just sayin’
Incidentally, my dear wife has a PHT — Put Hubby Through — doubtless of more human caring significance than Ms. Dingbat’s PhD
Sarah Myhre has been discussed before on WUWT, here and here.
It seems that Sarah Myhre is something of a SJW bully. She apparently struggles with seriously aggressive impulses toward Susan Crockford, Judith Curry, and Cliff Mass.
She’s also called Anthony Watts, “a notorious climate-denialist and troll-barker, demonstrating the depth of her commitment to respectful and accurate characterization.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if Anthony invited her, and Sarah agreed, to post her deeply thought-through ideas about climate and CO2 here, so we could all engage her in a properly respectful intellectual fashion.
Sarah also thinks that “denialism,” i.e., scientific skepticism, and misogyny go together. One wonders how she would fare in a conversation with Sallie Baliunas.
One could make the case that Sarah herself is a misogynist as her bizarre behavior, which she might likely represent as a gynophilic standard, is of a kind to asperse mindful women.
But Pat, it is an accurate characterization.
If Sarah Myhre actually represented mainstream women, misogyny would just be good common sense.
“Propaganda is information that is not objective and is used primarily to influence an audience and further an agenda, often by presenting facts selectively to encourage a particular synthesis or perception, or using loaded language to produce an emotional rather than a rational response to the information that is presented. ”
-Wikipedia. Describes perfectly the climate alarmist campaign, and the sales pitch for wind turbines.
‘White male identity politics to a ‘t’.’
Boy – fascism was only the acorn, wasn’t it?
Contrary to popular Progressive opinion, THIS is how Hitler did it.
Well good luck to her and her life with cats instead of a man n kids
https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/582302023669948416/APHrMIVK_400x400.png
Cliff Mass’s blog is worth the read, as well as the comments following. Most are supportive, but the ideologues also participate. Searching for “Myhre”, I found no comments by Mass’ colleague on his blog. It is telling that the a Social Justice “scientist” finds Twitter to be a place that is more conducive to her style of argument, than one that is basically free form, with no constraints on message length. It was also amusing to read a comment by “snape” who discovered that there has been a trend of -0.01″ of precipitation per decade in the summer months between 1895 and 2017 coupled with an increasing temperature trend of +0.02 F per decade in the vicinity of Sacramento. Eight of those decadal intervals surely relied on Stevenson Screens for both the temperature and precipitation measurements, and perhaps all twelve of the decadal intervals relied on Stevenson Screens. Even if we assume that “snape”‘s stations were amongst the 3% of Stevenson Screens that were of Class 1 quality, the minimum and maximum temperatures that were recorded are basically +/- 1 C, and computing an average for the day based on min and max temperatures introduces another source of error. And these measurement errors are not random and uncorrelated, particularly if the Screen had been relocated next to an asphalt parking lot. Averaging more and more of them will not improve the accuracy of the measurement. To conclude that minute trends can be discerned in such data requires a leap of faith that must challenge even the most devote Social Justice Warrior. Perhaps 144 characters is one measure of the maximum span of that leap of faith.
Proof positive of Dr. Sarah’s approach to responding to critics. I went on her Twitter feed and noticed that she was booking appointments at AGU and inviting folks to take a slot. I replied that I “hoped you’d bring data to these discussions vs. your usual gender-based cheap shots” and was immediately blocked from any further posts and from following her. Granted, my tweet was a bit pushy, but not inaccurate, given her other comments in the thread about White Privilege, but clearly she want to keep her bubble intact.