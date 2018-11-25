Human ancestors not to blame for ancient mammal extinctions in Africa

Finally we can stop being guilty about SOMETHING~ctm
New research finds grassland expansion drove the decline of giant mammals over the last 4.6 million years
University of Utah
New research disputes a long-held view that our earliest tool-bearing ancestors contributed to the demise of large mammals in Africa over the last several million years. Instead, the researchers argue that long-term environmental change drove the extinctions, mainly in the form of grassland expansion likely caused by falling atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels.
Tyler Faith, curator of archaeology at the Natural History Museum of Utah and assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology at the University of Utah, led the study. The research team also includes John Rowan from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Andrew Du from the University of Chicago, and Paul Koch from the University of California, Santa Cruz.
The study is published today in the journal Science.
“Despite decades of literature asserting that early hominins impacted ancient African faunas, there have been few attempts to actually test this scenario or to explore alternatives,” Faith says. “We think our study is a major step towards understanding the depth of anthropogenic impacts on large mammal communities, and provides a convincing counter-argument to these long-held views about our early ancestors.”
To test for ancient hominin impacts, the researchers compiled a seven-million-year record of herbivore extinctions in eastern Africa, focusing on the very largest species, the so-called ‘megaherbivores’ (species over 2,000 lbs.) Though only five megaherbivores exist in Africa today, there was a much greater diversity in the past. For example, three-million-year-old ‘Lucy’ (Australopithecus afarensis) shared her woodland landscape with three giraffes, two rhinos, a hippo, and four elephant-like species at Hadar, Ethiopia.
When and why these species disappeared has long been a mystery for archaeologists and paleontologists, despite the evolution of tool-using and meat-eating hominins getting most of the blame.
“Our analyses show that there is a steady, long-term decline of megaherbivore diversity beginning around 4.6 million years ago. This extinction process kicks in over a million years before the very earliest evidence for human ancestors making tools or butchering animal carcasses and well before the appearance of any hominin species realistically capable of hunting them, like Homo erectus,” says Faith.
Taking a Closer Look
Faith and his team quantified long-term changes in eastern African megaherbivores using a dataset of more than 100 fossil assemblages spanning the last seven million years. The team also examined independent records of climatic and environmental trends and their effects, specifically global atmospheric CO2, stable carbon isotope records of vegetation structure, and stable carbon isotopes of eastern African fossil herbivore teeth, among others.
Their analysis reveals that over the last seven million years substantial megaherbivore extinctions occurred: 28 lineages became extinct, leading to the present-day communities lacking in large animals. These results highlight the great diversity of ancient megaherbivore communities, with many having far more megaherbivore species than exist today across Africa as a whole.
Further analysis showed that the onset of the megaherbivore decline began roughly 4.6 million years ago, and that the rate of diversity decline did not change following the appearance of Homo erectus, a human ancestor often blamed for the extinctions. Rather, Faith’s team argues that climate is more likely culprit.
“The key factor in the Plio-Pleistocene megaherbivore decline seems to be the expansion of grasslands, which is likely related to a global drop in atmospheric CO2 over the last five million years,” says John Rowan, a postdoctoral scientist from University of Massachusetts Amherst. “Low CO2 levels favor tropical grasses over trees, and as a consequence savannas became less woody and more open through time. We know that many of the extinct megaherbivores fed on woody vegetation, so they seem to disappear alongside their food source.”
The loss of massive herbivores may also account for other extinctions that have also been attributed to ancient hominins. Some scientist suggest that competition with increasingly carnivorous species of Homo led to the demise of numerous carnivores over the last few million years. Faith and his team suggest an alternative.
“We know there are also major extinctions among African carnivores at this time and that some of them, like saber-tooth cats, may have specialized on very large prey, perhaps juvenile elephants” says Paul Koch. “It could be that some of these carnivores disappeared with their megaherbivore prey.”
“Looking at all of the potential drivers of the megaherbivore decline, our analyses suggest that changing climate and environment played the key role in Africa’s past extinctions,” said Faith. “It follows that in the search for ancient hominin impacts on ancient African ecosystems, we must focus our attention on the one species known to be capable of causing them – us, Homo sapiens, over the last 300,000 years.”
thoughts on "Human ancestors not to blame for ancient mammal extinctions in Africa"
“New research finds grassland expansion drove the decline of giant mammals over the last 4.6 million years
University of Utah”
Humans planting lawn.
“Instead, the researchers argue that long-term environmental change drove the extinctions, mainly in the form of grassland expansion likely caused by falling atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) levels.”
Blamed the extinctions on varying CO2 levels? Oy vey!!
[sarc on] Maybe they’ll come back now, with the elevated levels of CO2 [sarc off]
“A transition from eating mainly vegetables and fruit to predominantly eating meat may have driven the evolution of humans’ big brains. ”
hm,… have your kids first, then go vegetarian.
no offence meant, that advice sounds a bit dodgy, … no I didn’t mean that…
An academic citing the benefits of CO2? They must be about to retire?
Clearly not interested in the approbations of their academic fellows. Not one boost for AGW anywhere.
The Miocene and Pliocene spread of grasslands is associated not just with less CO2, but cooler and drier conditions.
However, Africa still has two rhino species. Whether the modern giraffe consists of one species or many is controversial. But a number of giraffe species in Africa and Asia went extinct after the advent of anatomically modern humans.
It’s also possible that humans wiped out the largest member of the elephant family, and possibly biggest land mammal of all time, in Asia:
http://mentalfloss.com/article/66361/ancient-elephant-may-have-been-biggest-land-mammal-ever
JT: ” … but cooler and drier conditions.”
Agree, take away the rain for a few years and you get bare dirt and dead animals.
Nobody denies that humans today are able to wipe out species on a regional or global scale. But that requires literally hundreds of millions, if not billions of humans, plus the supporting technological infrastructure to support such large populations in to create that kind of environmental change.
In “ancient times” – whatever that is – there simply were not those kinds of numbers. The systems of human organization – towns, and governments stretching across entire regions – and technology – mainly agriculture, and animal husbandry, wheels, and metal tools and weapons – necessary to support a large enough hominid population to fosterglobal species and ecosystem wipeouts did not exist across most of the planet until just the last several thousands of years.
The critter you provided a link to died out about 24,000 years ago according to the fossil record, and its population was spread across three continents. Blaming its demise on humans is mere speculation and conjecture, as there is zilch scientific evidence to support your conclusion. The entire earth’s population of humans 24,000 years ago can only be roughly estimated, but it is something well under 1 million for the entire planet. That works out to a population density worldwide of less than 2 times ten to the minus eighth humans per square mile. Not conducive to wreaking catastrophic impacts on global species.
Correction – my math was in error … the human population density 24,000 years ago across the entire land area of the planet worked out to less than 1/57th person per square mile. Still infinitesimal.
Of course, humans were not uniformly spread out across the entire land surface of the planet, but were concentrated in livable environments. But the ancient megafauna cited in the link was itself spread across Europe, Asia, and Africa, which were the habitable parts of the planet but for the Americas, which was just seeing the initial migrations from Asia 24,000 years ago.
One of these days, when humanity comes to its senses over CAGW, we will be trying to figure out how to keep our atmospheric CO2 levels up sufficiently to feed the Earth’s population.
China and India may be doing us a favor by burning all that coal.
Very interesting study.
Some key take-aways:
1) You mean CO2 concentrations used to be a lot higher, before we humans started driving SUVs? WTF?
2) Lower CO2 levels promote grasslands at the expense of forests, and vice versa. Most people would consider an increase in forests to be a very good outcome, right? More of the landscape we love, more of the critters we love that live in forests, much less boring to drive through or fly over, etc. etc. etc.
3) This study begs the question: Has anyone ever quantified hominid population levels? For hominids to wipe out entire species and the ecosystems they thrive in, would there not have to be some pretty hefty populations of hominids to bring about such massive environmental change? I would seem to me that there would have to be millions of Lucy’s running about east Africa to make that kind of change, but I never see any studies that say, “Well there were __ million Lucy’s running about east Africa at that time.” Lucy and 10 or 20 or her cousins could not bring about the kinds of change that they’ve been blamed for causing.
Despite the decades of studies mentioned in this report, IMO few scientists have blamed early hominins for extinctions. That distinction generally rests with anatomically modern humans, or at least H. heidelbergensis-grade ancestors of moderns, Denisovans and Neanderthals.
Lucy was more prey to predators than a threat herself to the megafauna with which she shared the spreading grasslands. H. erectus’ multitool “hand axe” probably did crush the bones of large animals to extract marrow, but more likely from scavenged carcasses than acctive hunting. Genus Homo did hunt, but not the biggest game.
To become effective hunters of megafauna would require some major species developments … aside from simply having the raw population numbers to overwhelm existing species, humans would have had to develop spoken language, necessary to coordinate the activities of multiple hunters necessary to bring down a large, dangerous beast, and also to pass down to succeeding generations the skills necessary for such effective coordinated action. Effective weapons would be needed, but the stone age weapons were certainly capable of harrying and killing a large beast by a sizeable coordinated human pack of hunters.
Language development is only dimly understood at this time, and it is not known if it was sufficient 24,000 years ago to allow a wholesale slaughter of entire species of megafauna.
The main drawback to human caused extinctions in that era really comes down to raw population numbers. There simply were not enough humans spread across Europe, Asia, and Africa to wipe out megafauna species that themselves were populated across those three continents.
But the fallback safe position is to avoid saying that humans caused the extinctions, instead they say humans ‘contributed’ to them.
If Lucy or her pals consumed even one grass seed that a megavore might have consumed, then early hominids have ‘contributed’ to their demise. Easy peasy.
Once again, researchers or their vague press relations promote a possible assumption to correlation to causation.
At least here they use a waffle word and appear to recognize how weak their presumptions are…
Though, that presumption isn’t as weak as the paleo immediate assumptions that “mankind” is responsible.
Welcome to reality, maybe.
The closing up of the Isthmus of Panama 3.2 MYA and the start of the Pleistocene after that which led to lower CO2 levels because of cooling and glaciations probably had the most to do with it. When the Pacific Ocean didn’t flow directly into the Atlantic near the equator was probably the most significant geological event in 60 million years, along with the Himalaya uplift that happened much earlier. Much of Africa would have changed significantly to a much drier and grassland environment that was also responsible for the rise of humanoids. Humans didn’t have much to do with anything until at least 50,000 years ago. The start of the glaciations after the Isthmus closing up explains a lot of the last 3 million years, including the glaciations and vast changes to global climate that reduced habitat into the Pleistocene.
The Cenozoic ice age began at the Eocene-Oligocene boundary some 34 Ma, leading to Antarctic ice sheets. The world then started cooling and drying out globally, with profound effects on evolution and biomes.
The closing of the Inter-American Seaway spread the ice sheets to the Northern Hemisphere, although Greenland might already have had at least and ice cap or caps in the Pliocene.
As the water was taken out of the system by the growth of ice Jungle area greatly reduced. Forrest became savannah, grasslands transitioned to desert. Cold times are dry times.
And windier.
Somebody should mention that warmer is always better than colder and more CO2 is better than less. 👍
O.M.G. ! (Oh My Gore), this is heresy..How did they let this paper get published ? /sarc
Yes, repetitive, but by this time isn’t all of it?
