New Brazilian Foreign Minister: Climate Change is a Plot by Cultural Marxists

The new right wing Brazilian government is demonstrating they have no fear of shooting green leftist sacred cows.
Brazil’s new foreign minister believes climate change is a Marxist plot
Ernesto Araújo has called climate science ‘dogma’ and bemoaned the ‘criminalisation’ of red meat, oil and heterosexual sex
Jonathan Watts Global environment editor
Fri 16 Nov 2018 04.13 AEDT
Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has chosen a new foreign minister who believes climate change is part of a plot by “cultural Marxists” to stifle western economies and promote the growth of China.
Ernesto Araújo – until recently a mid-ranking official who blogs about the “criminalisation” of red meat, oil and heterosexual sex – will become the top diplomat of South America’s biggest nation, representing 200 million people and the greatest and most biodiverse forest on Earth, the Amazon.
His appointment, confirmed by Bolsonaro on Wednesday, is likely to send a chill through the global climate movement.
Brazil was where the international community first came together in 1992 to discuss reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. Its diplomats have played a crucial role in bridging the gap between rich and poor nations, particularly during the forging of the Paris agreement in 2015.
But when the new government takes power in January, the foreign ministry that leads that work will be headed by a man who claims climate science is merely “dogma”.
In his blog, Araújo states his goal is to “help Brazil and the world liberate themselves from globalist ideology”, which he sees as anti-Christian.
…
Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2018/nov/15/brazil-foreign-minister-ernesto-araujo-climate-change-marxist-plot
The right wing Jair Bolsonaro government was elected after a previous green left wing president was jailed for 12 years over contract fraud, a huge scandal involving theft of vast sums of money from the state owned oil company.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro survived an assassination attempt during the campaign which almost claimed his life. He continued to run the campaign from his hospital bed – a level of determination which many believed helped cement his victory.
Naturally President Bolsonaro’s opponents are flinging the usual slurs – racist, dictator, anything else they can think of. But this time it isn’t working.
This all seems very familiar somehow.
One interesting thing I noticed, Google Translate doesn’t seem to work on Ernesto Araújo’s blog, at least when I try it. I was hoping to obtain a translated copy of the original statement about cultural marxism. If anyone speaks Brazilian Portuguese please post a translation in comments if you can find it.
Bolsonaro said before the election that he intends to stay in the Paris Agreement, for now – though I suspect it may be a short stay.
While I’m not so sure the Science is Dogma or that Climate Change itself is a Marxist Plot, The Climate IS Changing (it always has and always will). Blind faith in the Climate Models to tell the truth of the future climatic state given any scenario IS Dogma…AND while it isn’t a Marxist Plot, it IS the Marxist/Socialist agenda that is in charge of the Activism related to it and likely responsible for the Media’s apparent bias in both reporting (MSM) and in Academic Journal production
There is no doubt, however, that the issue has been hijacked by leftists who operate under Marxist mechanics.
And another country begins to wake up.
And Gosh, they tried to murder him. Damn near did, too.
One of the hottest, equatorial countries on earth hasn’t been scared by the warming alarmism.
It’s just a matter of time before the colder countries wake up too.
Google translate does not work on the blog, but you can cut and paste text from it into Google translate.
I think this is the relevant post:
Hijack and pervert
The tactic of the Left essentially consists in the following: to sequester legitimate causes and noble concepts and to pervert them to serve their political project of total domination.
The environmental cause is a good example. Who can be against the preservation of nature and the responsible use of its resources? The environmental cause was launched by romantic writers of the late eighteenth and early nineteenth centuries, a conservative movement par excellence, emerged in reaction to the irruption of the left in the world under the French Revolution, whose purpose was to destroy nature – starting with nature human. Over time, however, the left has sequestered the environmental cause and perverted it to the point of paroxysm over the last 20 years with the ideology of climate change, climate change. The climate gathered some data suggesting a correlation of rising temperatures with increasing concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, ignored data suggesting the opposite, and created a “scientific” dogma that no one else can contest on pain of being excommunicated from good society – just the opposite of the scientific spirit.
This dogma has served to justify an increase in the regulatory power of states over the economy and power of international institutions over national states and their populations, as well as to stifle economic growth in democratic capitalist countries and foster China’s growth. (An important part of the globalist project is to transfer economic power from the West to the Chinese regime, a key part of Trump’s project is to disrupt that process, which is already happening.) Climate is basically a globalist tactic of instilling fear for more power . The climate says, “You there, you’re going to destroy the planet. His only option is to give me everything, to give me the guidance of his life and his thought, his freedom and his individual rights. I’ll tell you if you can drive, if you can turn on the light, if you can have kids, who you can vote for, what can be taught in schools. Only then will we save the planet. If you come up with questions, with data other than the official data I control, I’ll call you climate denier and throw you into the intellectual dungeon. Thanks? ”
The same thing happened with the cause of workers’ rights and the very word “work”. The just demands of the workers from the nineteenth century, once sequestered and perverted by the left, came to give the PT, the “Workers’ Party.” The PT simply has no workers. No real worker, bricklayer, plumber, electrician, has ever been seen anywhere near the PT. It is a party of union bureaucrats, agitators of various kinds, Marxist or sub-Marxist intellectuals and their mats in the media and in the arts class. The Workers’ Party, therefore, is one more Orwellian designation among so many others used by the left, as false and opportunistic as the sudden color change of Haddad’s campaign.
In Brazil, the real workers, kidnapped by the left, are being able to free themselves from captivity and are no longer allowed to pervert. Today we have in Brazil the clash between, on the one hand, the workers, and on the other the “Workers Party”.
In fact, the PT is as “hard-working” as Haddad’s heart is green and yellow. At the moment this seems obvious, the new PT marketing is a ridiculous move. However, looking at the whole history of the left, this change of color must concern us. Let’s not let the PT do with our flag, with nationality, the same as it has done with the environment, with work and with so many things: kidnapping and perverting.
Another interesting post from him:
Ideology not, yes ideas
Ideas and ideology are different things.
An ideology is a system of manipulation of thought and ideas in function of an objective of power.
Ideas are the living essence of the human mind. Ideas are the dynamic result of the processing of reality by intellect and feeling. Reality does not exist alone, nor concepts or ideas exist alone, or should not exist. Ideology establishes a split between reality and concepts, pulls ideas from their organic roots into reality, and thus petrifies thought to control people.
In repudiating ideology, care must be taken not to give up ideas. The repudiation of ideology must mean the liberation of ideas, not their extermination. Otherwise, we would do exactly what ideology wants. In ideology the ideas are there, chained, skinny, hungry, working as slaves to the system of domination. We need to break the chains that hold ideas, bring them out, and bathe them again in reality.
We can not confuse things, we can not decree the end of thought by establishing the end of ideology.
We Brazilians revolt against the ideology that dominated us, openly or insidiously, for a long time, in the form of Escancardo Marxism or more often of globalism with its various aspects. Now, this ideology tries to metamorphose itself to continue dominating. A dangerous metamorphosis would occur if, in the name of the end of ideology, we submitted to the prohibition of thinking and having ideas.
No one wants to substitute one ideology for another. But one should not substitute ideology for emptiness, for mechanicism, for tautology, for superficiality. In order to overcome ideology, we must return to thinking, and not ceasing to think, under the excuse that any thought is ideological.
A healthy pragmatism should replace ideology. Being pragmatic does not mean having no soul. Being pragmatic does not mean having no heart. Being pragmatic means studying reality from who we are and seeking the best paths for what we want to be.
There is no such thing as “climate science”.
Science is science It is a process to discover Truth.
In order to apply the process to the understanding of the weather, it is necessary to engage many disciplines of science.
To say climate is changing, it is necessary for rational discussion to clarify WHICH climate (by definition climate is regional and includes manifold parameters) and over what INTERVAL.
In order to determine change, it is a requirement to specify a METRIC, since discussion of CHANGE is nonsense unless the means by which it is measured is specified.
The metric that applies to climate is a classification, such as Koppen-Geiger or Trewartha, determined over a period of at least thirty years.
What region has experienced a NET CHANGE over the past hundred years?
There is no such thing as climate science. That is just slang for interlopers looking for jobs. If you study climate, you are a climatologist.
The brain is divided into two halves. The left half has language and logic. The right half is more in touch with reality but, lacking the expressive ability of the left, doesn’t explain its case very well. On the other hand, the left hemisphere, left to its own devices, is an unmitigated disaster.
The liberals have betrayed the forgotten people. So, unsurprisingly, the forgotten people have voted for Brexit and elected Trump and elected Bolsonaro. The forgotten people aren’t very good at articulating their pain and come off sounding like racists, etc.
Thomas Sowell, in The Vision of the Anointed points out that the liberal elite views the unwashed masses as lesser beings. Everything that happens to poor white folks is their own fault after all.
The anointed see conservative election results as a disaster for the world. It’s not, it’s just a disaster for the anointed.
I live in Brazil and green platforms are a political dead end here. Lula’s PT (leftist Worker’s Party) would sometimes make vague allusions on the subject but in practice even them would not hesitate in pursuing offshore drilling and give generous incentives to mining companies.
There was a candidate here who was more emphatically green, Marina Silva, and the ended in the 5th place at the first round of this year’s election.
It’s almost as if a country that suffers chronic problems of rampant criminality and corruption, plus in recent years a deep economic crisis caused by over a decade of leftist tax-and-spend policies, would have more urgent priorities than losing its sleep over a sea level rise that may or may not happen in one hundred years.
P.S.: also, Bolsonaro talked about possibly leaving and then staying in the Paris agreement before he was elected. I think that the most likely outcome is that he will stay on it in name only and just ignore the treaty – as essentially everyone does, even the oh-so-green European countries. One doesn’t have to worry about an accord that is nothing else than a meaningless text that nobody obeys.
You are quite right about the Paris Agreement.
Also, not leaving holds a sword over the head of the EU, hanging by a thread. That strengthens the Brazilian negotiating position.
Leaving is a weaker position.
I always liked the Brazilians- now I have even more reason!
The tide has started changing; the people are awakening; a new era of freedom from climate lies may be upon us!
William: The idiots have no plan. The idiots allowed China to steal technology and cheat in every market. China is now trying to steal territory, using traditional force and economic pressure.
CAGW is the excuse used for the idiot super wasteful, Zombie, ‘government’ like entities such as the EU or UN.
What will stop the madness is when the defaults start. There is a price for idiot, Zombie, governments.
The momentum is gaining for upsetting the Climate Change apple cart. As long as the goal was just to save the planet for our children the followers stayed on board. Now they realize saving the planet really means redistribution of wealth from the Western industrialized countries to less prosperous countries, giving control of energy cost and distribution to ideologically driven politicians, and crippling the donors’ industry the mood is changing. Expect more countries to tell the king he has no clothes on. Especially since it’s to their advantage. The UN should be next on the agenda.
It is Left Wing. Make no mistake about it.
“Brazil’s president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has chosen a new foreign minister who believes climate change is part of a plot by “cultural Marxists” to stifle western economies and promote the growth of China.”
I would say this a little differently , for example, ‘… broken climate science supports a globalist plot to stifle …’. Also, China isn’t the only one who benefits from strangling western economies, they’re just the one who gains the most.
It’s good to see that he can look past all the noise coming from an illegitimate consensus and recognize the ground truth. There needs to be more Foreign Ministers like this in the world.
What’s starting to happen is that around the world, people are getting sick and tired of the relentless pious hectoring on the supposed climate damnation awaiting the world due to the industrialisation that has brought so much good to so many. Also the same people detect a distinct odour of dishonesty in the whole climate campaign, mixed with that of faux moral superiority. So much flawed science and sleight of hand cannot be concealed from all the people all of the time.
“Second world” or Brixa countries like Brazil have more recent memory of life without fossil power and electrification. Such days are still in living memory.