Guest No Schist Sherlock by David Middleton

Climate change is going to make life on Earth a whole lot worse, report predicts “The evidence was absolutely mind-blowing to me,” said the lead researcher. Nov. 19, 2018 / 2:54 PM CST

By Maggie Fox Think recent climate disasters have been bad? Just wait, researchers at the University of Hawaii predicted Monday. […] NBC News

No Schist Sherlock!

FORECASTING THE FUTURE. We can now try to decide if we are now in an interglacial stage, with other glacials to follow, or if the world has finally emerged from the Cenozoic Ice Age. According to the Milankovitch theory, fluctuations of radiation of the type shown in Fig. 16-18 must continue and therefore future glacial stages will continue. According to the theory just described, as long as the North and South Poles retain their present thermally isolated locations, the polar latitudes will be frigid; and as the Arctic Ocean keeps oscillating between ice-free and ice-covered states, glacial-interglacial climates will continue. Finally, regardless of which theory one subscribes to, as long as we see no fundamental change in the late Cenozoic climate trend, and the presence of ice on Greenland and Antarctica indicates that no change has occurred, we can expect that the fluctuations of the past million years will continue. Donn, William L. Meteorology. 4th Edition. McGraw-Hill 1975. pp 463-464

This looks a lot like “no fundamental change in the late Cenozoic climate trend, and the presence of ice on Greenland and Antarctica indicates that no change has occurred, we can expect that the fluctuations of the past million years will continue.”:

Retreating Glaciers = Good

Advancing Glaciers = Bad

What’s that? That’s not what the researchers at the University of Hawaii were predicting? They were just blaming everything on climate change and claiming it will all get worse?

The disasters they looked at included drought, warmer temperatures, floods, heavy rain and blizzards, heat waves, fires, sea level rise, storms, changes in the natural land cover and changes in ocean chemistry. “We found 27 attributes of human health impacted by climate hazards, of which death, disease and mental health were the most commonly observed,” Mora’s team wrote in their report, published in the journal Nature Climate Change. People can die from heat stress, drown during hurricanes, starve during droughts and suffocate in fires. Disease patterns can change as the insects that carry disease proliferate and spread yellow fever, malaria and dengue. The destruction of forests spreads disease, also, the team said. NBC News

Like none of that happened before Al Gore and Jimbo Hansen invented Gorebal Warming in 1988?

Climate change over the past 150 years is buried well-within the Pleistocene noise level…

Charles covered the University of Hawaii “research” in this post.

