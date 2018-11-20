Guest No Schist Sherlock by David Middleton
Climate change is going to make life on Earth a whole lot worse, report predicts
“The evidence was absolutely mind-blowing to me,” said the lead researcher.
Nov. 19, 2018 / 2:54 PM CST
By Maggie Fox
Think recent climate disasters have been bad? Just wait, researchers at the University of Hawaii predicted Monday.
[…]
No Schist Sherlock!
FORECASTING THE FUTURE. We can now try to decide if we are now in an interglacial stage, with other glacials to follow, or if the world has finally emerged from the Cenozoic Ice Age. According to the Milankovitch theory, fluctuations of radiation of the type shown in Fig. 16-18 must continue and therefore future glacial stages will continue. According to the theory just described, as long as the North and South Poles retain their present thermally isolated locations, the polar latitudes will be frigid; and as the Arctic Ocean keeps oscillating between ice-free and ice-covered states, glacial-interglacial climates will continue.
Finally, regardless of which theory one subscribes to, as long as we see no fundamental change in the late Cenozoic climate trend, and the presence of ice on Greenland and Antarctica indicates that no change has occurred, we can expect that the fluctuations of the past million years will continue.
Donn, William L. Meteorology. 4th Edition. McGraw-Hill 1975. pp 463-464
This looks a lot like “no fundamental change in the late Cenozoic climate trend, and the presence of ice on Greenland and Antarctica indicates that no change has occurred, we can expect that the fluctuations of the past million years will continue.”:
Retreating Glaciers = Good
Advancing Glaciers = Bad
What’s that? That’s not what the researchers at the University of Hawaii were predicting? They were just blaming everything on climate change and claiming it will all get worse?
The disasters they looked at included drought, warmer temperatures, floods, heavy rain and blizzards, heat waves, fires, sea level rise, storms, changes in the natural land cover and changes in ocean chemistry. “We found 27 attributes of human health impacted by climate hazards, of which death, disease and mental health were the most commonly observed,” Mora’s team wrote in their report, published in the journal Nature Climate Change.
People can die from heat stress, drown during hurricanes, starve during droughts and suffocate in fires. Disease patterns can change as the insects that carry disease proliferate and spread yellow fever, malaria and dengue. The destruction of forests spreads disease, also, the team said.
Like none of that happened before Al Gore and Jimbo Hansen invented Gorebal Warming in 1988?
Climate change over the past 150 years is buried well-within the Pleistocene noise level…
Charles covered the University of Hawaii “research” in this post.
15 thoughts on ““Climate change is going to make life on Earth a whole lot worse, report predicts””
I think global warming is amazing…
..to convince that many people that 1 degree of warming is dangerous
Our 57 branches of government should take this up at once.
Which is a greater threat to humanity?
https://youtu.be/5qJPTjMnwNk
Clearly it’s climate change /Sarc x 1042
I’ve always wondered why science fiction movies always show the asteroid starting to heat up while it’s still about half way between the earth and the moon.
Wait, wait, wait, wait!!!! Someone has some evidence? Why is this not all over the front pages? Sorry, I probably need to back up …
I can hardly believe, after all this time, someone has some e.v.i.d.e.n.c.e. I know I sound excited. Can I have a grant to something, something. Please.
First they take models that have predicted way more warming than the world has actually seen.
Then they double or triple the amount of warming.
Then they feed that ludicrous number into another model that predicts how weather patterns are going to change in this mythical warmer world.
Climate scare has been especially great for easy paper counts for raises, promotion, and tenure in the academic volume-based system. This is the new grade inflation with cannabis and opioids.
We have been sliding slowly into the next Glaciation phase for a few thousand years, the interglacial period is slipping away.
I want all of my grandchildren to be mind-blowing lead researchers. Guess what I smoke.
The competition?
This just in: True polar wander caused the Pleistocene (not glacial/interrglacial oscillations). Woodworth and Gordon (2018).
Not only does this help explain the poor correlation of Milankovitch, it calls into question our paleogeographic reconstructions.
I will echo that in the big climatic picture going back to the Holocene Optimum the climate has overall been in a cooling trend with spikes of warmth such as the MODERN WARM PERIOD, MEDIEVAL WARM PERIOD, ROMAN WARM PERIOD, and MINIOAN WARM PERIOD.
Each successive period of warmth moving forward in time not as warm as the previous one.
“Like none of that happened
before Al Gore and Jimbo Hansen
invented Gorebal Warming in 1988?”
Get you facts straight Middeton:
Al Gore invented the internet,
not global warming.
And that’s “Mr.” Jimbo Hansen,
show some respect !
They are right, if they mean it getting colder.
“The evidence was absolutely mind-blowing to me,” said the lead researcher.
As the great philosopher Dan Quayle once said “A mind is a terrible thing to lose.”