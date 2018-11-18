System to rid space station of astronaut exhalations inspires Earth-based CO2 removal

From people who get grants, but may be thermodynamically challenged.~ctm
November 13, 2018 by Anthony King, From Horizon Magazine
When astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) exhale carbon dioxide (CO2), it’s removed from the air and pumped into space. Could an Earth-based version help remove greenhouse gas emissions from our atmosphere?
In order to limit global warming to 1.5˚C above pre-industrial levels and avoid some of the worse impacts of climate change, it means eliminating all 42 billion tonnes of annual CO2 emissions by 2050.
One way of doing this is to cut emissions. Another is to design materials that can remove the CO2 that is already in the atmosphere or before it’s expelled. The problem is that no one has quite worked out how best to do this – yet.
The air filter system in space inspired Professor Stefano Brandani and Dr. Giulio Santori from the University of Edinburgh, UK, to develop a way of capturing and concentrating CO2 directly from the atmosphere. This ambitious strategy – to build a so-called artificial tree – would see CO2 captured to be stored in large underground reservoirs.
Zeolite
The CO2 breathed by astronauts aboard the ISS is captured by using a sponge-like mineral called a zeolite, which has tiny pores to lock in a CO2 molecule. On the space station, the zeolites empty their CO2 when exposed to the vacuum of space.
As part of a project called ACCA, Dr. Santori is hacking the system so it will work on Earth. This is more challenging. “There is so much more CO2 to capture and concentrations are more dilute to begin with on Earth, so it is much more energy intensive,” he explained. “The starting concentration of CO2 on the ISS is one order of magnitude higher.”
The new system works by having a series of zeolite adsorption beds. Each takes in CO2, concentrates it a little and releases it when heated up. “It is like a sponge. You regenerate the material using heat. When it is cold, it takes in a lot (of CO2),” said Dr. Santori.
This CO2 then moves into a new adsorption bed, which again pushes the gas molecules closer. The gas is thereby compressed more at each step, without the need for moving parts like vacuum pumps. Temperature changes are the engine of this process. Heating and cooling the spongy material causes it to release the gas, and take up more.
With five beds of zeolites, emptied with heat – which could be waste heat from an industrial facility – and cooled at ambient temperature, CO2 could be captured at a purity of above 95%, with little energy consumed.
“If you could capture CO2 from the air, this will allow you compress it and to store it in a nearby geological facility,” said Dr. Santori, who believes that large-scale carbon capture and storage is the ideal strategy for decreasing CO2 in the atmosphere.
In the long term, zeolites could be used in stations that could capture CO2 directly from the air – but this is a long way off as compressing CO2 is just part of the problem. Because CO2 is very dilute in ambient air, technology such as giant fans would be needed to suck it towards the stations without spending too much energy or money – something that is still too high a hurdle for current technologies. Prof. Brandani said: “The issue is how much it costs and who then owns the CO2.”
A nearer-term option is to focus on stripping CO2 from the waste gases produced by industry before it is released into the atmosphere.
CO2 spews from fossil-fuelled power plants, but industries such as steel and cement emit lots of CO2 as well. The chemical reactions needed to turn limestone into cement, for example, set free CO2 gas and cement-making alone releases 7% of all global carbon emissions.
Membranes
The idea is to install membranes that trap CO2, which can then be concentrated and compressed for storage. “Membranes are efficient and can save energy compared to other systems,” said Professor Marco Giacinti Baschetti at the University of Bologna, Italy.
In traditional strategies used by industries such as coal plants, CO2 is captured in special liquids or solid sponge-like structures, but these must then be heated up to release the CO2. This is not needed with membranes. All existing technologies, however, are costly. Current membrane materials are not durable enough and do not separate CO2 well enough to be economically sensible.
Prof. Baschetti runs a project called NANOMEMC2 which is developing a number of different membranes for CO2 capture. In November, the team is to test a new membrane in a Colacem cement facility in Italy.
Developed by project scientists at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, the membrane is made of hollow fibres, about a millimetre thick, and covered with an extremely thin layer of nanocellulose and polymer mixed with artificial amino acids. The nanocelluose, which is made of miniscule fibres from wood, allows CO2 to permeate, while blocking other gases. The amino acid grabs onto CO2 and pulls it across the membrane.
21 thoughts on “System to rid space station of astronaut exhalations inspires Earth-based CO2 removal”
Or, you could plant a tree,
or just sprinkle kitty littler every where
littler??….litter
This is so impracticle it can only come out of academia. I’m sure the Chinese will adopt this nationwide. Why not just plant a few more trees or grow some more shellfish?
Why plant them? They have seeds and have evolved to germinate and grow all by themselves. Why should we plant them? That’s just virtue-signalling on our part to make us feel better on a false pretense. I’m sure the trees much better at tree reproduction. We’d just pick favorites and winners and losers and wreck the biodiversity mix.
We already have such a system. They’re called plants.
Think they may do better in extracting sunshine from cucumbers.
Or you could do the obvious thing of replacing fossil fuel power plants with cheaper molten salt nuclear reactors. I realize that this approach is far too simple, direct and cost effective, which, of course, dooms it for Rube Goldberg inventors.
I am amazed to find out that CO2 is just separated out and dumped into space in the space station. Hello — it has two oxygen molecules, which in a sensible system would be separated from the C and put back into the space station’s air supply! The sun provides plenty of free energy to do this.
I want to be on record as saying that concentrating CO2 underground is just a horrible, horrible idea. First, you deny the living systems of this Earth the benefits of having the CO2. Secondly, you create a huge risk to nearby living things should the “container” breach and the CO2 exits as a deadly bubble, as has happened a few times in recorded history. Third, there will be active expenses to run this silly industry, overhead expense and lost opportunity cost, a total waste of money to solve a non-problem. It’s lose, lose, lose, all the way down. So of course, your average Climate Scientologist will love the power and money going into their sphere of influence that this kind of idea engenders.
CO2 is important for Life. Do not waste it! All animals incl. humans get the Carbon and Oxygen from plants that needs CO2! Like someone already wrote, plant a tree! In Finland we plant 160 million trees a year.
I rather suspect CO2 discharded from a near Earth orbiting craft would mostly find it’s way back to Earth’s atmosphere…. for the same surprising reason Earth’s atmosphere doesn’t just fly off into space. Maybe the whole thing was supposed to be just a joke.
Not so much a joke, more a meal ticket
The only somewhat practical solution is to enrich air to 95% oxygen, burn methane with the enriched mix in a turbine, include a CO2 recycle to keep the turbine cool and inject the cool effluent (mostly CO2 with a bit of nitrogen) in an old oil field, or cool it to turn the CO2 into a liquid phase, separate the nitrogen gas, and inject supercritical CO2 in a deep saline aquifer. This scheme could be viable with the CO2 disposal subsidy. I think.
Grant farming seems to be more lucrative than tree farming.
+10 :<)
Has the Warmers lobby ever admitted that CO2 is also “Plant food”, thus they are proposing to cause a reduction in the fertilizer, with possibly millions of deaths from starvation in the Third World countries.
MJE
Another hare-brained solution to a non-existent problem.
And Charles is right about the thermodynamics. In order to expel a few billion tons of CO2 into space you have to accelerate said billions tons to escape velocity. The mechanics are just the same for gssses as for solid bodies.
Now guess how much CO2 that rocketry would generate.
I would get behind a system that filters out the oxygen thieves that write this kind of hairbrained stuff.
Spend billions if not trillions to create an artificial tree? Why not engineer algae to grow like fungus and paint the inside of the space capsule with it? That way you would have O2 producing CO2 eating paint? What a complete waste of money this battle against climate change has become. Someone needs to put a stop to this endless waste of resources.
A Nobel Prize in Science Winning Climate Experiment; An Open Challenge to Settle the Science
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/11/17/a-nobel-prize-in-science-winning-climate-science-experiment/
Why get rid of a beneficial gas? Perhaps it’s necessary in the enclosed environment of the space station, but the atmosphere in submarines regularly exceeds 5000 parts per million and the crews suffer no ill effects.