Just in Time for the Holiday Season: ‘Climate Hellscape’ Christmas Gift Ideas!

Guest humor by David Middleton

It’s never too early to start Christmas (or whatever holiday) shopping and The Atlantic has some great gift ideas for the ‘Climate Hellscape’.

One of the things I love about The Atlantic is that they take themselves so seriously when writing utterly idiotic articles about all things climate-related. It really makes it much more fulfilling to ridicule their articles than those of The Grauniad, NatGeo and Science (as in she blinded me with)…

If I thought Mr. Madrigal was being sarcastic, I would call this article “brilliant”… I laughed my @$$ off all the way through it.

Christmas Gift ideas to help friends and family survive the ‘Climate Hellscape’

Here are a few Climate Hellscape gift ideas mentioned in the article…

I went to the website, and it looks pretty wimpy…

Why not just invest in a Scott Air Pack? That’s what real firefighters wear…

To survive the coming Climate Hellscape floods, they suggest this item…

Cobham’s Survivor+ personal overboard survival system is a new class of advanced PFD that incorporates both a SOLAS approved inflatable life jacket and raft into a single system worn as a vest for maximum readiness and survivability. Drowning, hypothermia, and exposure to life threatening sea spray and frigid winds are always safety concerns for offshore workers. In the event of an overboard emergency, not every crewmember is able to reach a life raft in time. Cobham, recognizing this dangerous reality, developed a solution that makes a life raft instantly accessible to each individual. As a result, Cobham is excited to introduce its new Survivor+ personal overboard survival system, which does just that. Designed for offshore operations Ideally suited for crew on offshore operations, rigs, support vessels, and wind farm transfers, Survivor+ offers these distinguishing features: Life jacket and tethered raft worn as a vest (Cobham’s vacuum packed raft technology)

Activates automatically upon immersion

(manual option)

(manual option) Inflatable canopy with clear face shield and inflatable seat cushion for thermal protection

Bailout sleeve

Ballast bags for stabilization

Strobe light for easy night detection and optional PLB Cobham

The first time I went offshore to rig, the Zapata Lexington in 1991, we weren’t running a helo, so I had to take the crew boat. I spent much of the three-hour boat ride from Port Fourchon out to the Mississippi Canyon location, wondering how you get from the crew boat up to the rig. Did they have a dock? An elevator?

Well, as we approached the rig, I saw the crane lift a basket with a couple of guys on it off the helipad (~100′ above the water) and lower it to the back deck of the boat. It’s called a Billy Pugh Basket…

The Schlumberger crew put their gear in the basket and grabbed on the the outside and it lifted them up to the helipad. Seeing that I did not have a life jacket, one of the righands handed me a work vest and said, “Put dis on.” (very Cajun accent). It looked like the vest on the right…

I put the vest on and cinched it up tight. As the Billy Pugh Basket landed back on the deck, the righand checked to make sure I had the vest secured. He tugged on it and said, “Dat be on upside down. No matter, da fall will kill ya.” The crane operator proceeded to lift me about 100′ above the helipad before setting me down.

The Zapata Lexington was a semi-submersible rig. Zapata was George H. W. Bush’s drilling company and linked by conspiracy theorists to all sorts of things. Most of Zapata’s semi’s shared names with famous aircraft carriers: Yorktown, Saratoga and Lexington. Although the fourth rig in the class was the Concord… So they were probably named after Revolutionary War battles.

Well that story has nothing to do with this thread… But the “Cobham’s Survivor+ personal overboard survival system” brought back “fond” memories. Thankfully due to technology and real-time data from offshore rigs, there’s rarely a need for geo’s to actually go offshore any more. But a decent offshore work vest might be a good stocking stuffer for those dealing with the Climate Hellscape.

Since it now appears that 400 ppmv can inhibit cognitive functions (might explain the journalists of The Atlantic), they suggest personal CO 2 scrubbers…

Personal CO 2 scrubbers have CO 2 control in manned confinements as required for the crew’s health and safety. They also absorp CO 2 from exhaled air by lithium hydroxide (LiOH), benefit more than conventional absorbers (e.g. soda-lime) with regards to weight and volume, and have more than 20 years of successful and safe operations of LiOH scrubber systems for

space flight and submarine applications.

Main features: Exhalation through cartridge via mask, which can be adapted for customised application

One set featuring a half mask with flexible tubing and a cartridge double pack

Dimensions of Ø150mm / length 200mm per double pack

Weight of 2.2kg per double pack

Capacity of 200ltr CO 2 per double pack minimum

per double pack minimum Shelf-life of two years

Main applications are for underwater rescue and space Naval Technology I would save money and buy the Apollo 13 DVD or Blu-ray… And the following items The cover of a flight plan

Two lithium hydroxide canisters

A roll of Duct tape

Two Liquid-Cooled Garment bags

Two red suit hoses

One sock

One Bungee cord Then follow these instructions: The kids will love this gift! At this point, I was convinced that Mr. Madrigal was being sarcastic. Then I finished reading the article… None of this will save the planet. But for most people—from Micronesia to San Francisco—they’re just trying to get through the day, adapting to climate change’s effects with whatever is to hand, or browsable by thumb. ALEXIS C. MADRIGAL is a staff writer at The Atlantic. He’s the author of Powering the Dream: The History and Promise of Green Technology. The Atlantic Save the planet? Warning: Lots of F-bombs Christmas gift ideas to help friends and family Realize that the ‘Climate Hellscape’ is nothing but bad science fiction I personally plan to give my friends and family gifts that make them thankful for fossil fuels. All of this…

Not only fuels the global economy and feeds half of the world… It also barely lifted us above “severe and sustained carbon starvation on glacial Juniperus trees at La Brea”…

And helped us avoid “The Ice Age Cometh?”…

And it did all of that despite our paltry contribution to the global carbon cycle… For the friends who have everything… This genuine HadCRUT4 thermometer would be a great gift!

How about a handy sea-level-rise-o-meter? It’s in both metric and American!

Or this official Gorebal Warming flashlight?

Final Remarks

If at any point you were unsure if I was being sarcastic, I was.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

