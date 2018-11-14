Climate Change Causing Southeast Asia Rice Harvests to “Dwindle”… NOT!

Guest “no it isn’t” by David Middleton
Food under threat: Struggle to harvest
Climate change pushing the world into hunger?
PUBLISHED NOV 11, 2018
As South-east Asia’s population grows rapidly, decreasing rice yields as well as the increasingly erratic weather brought by a warming world will place ever more stress on a region where millions still do not have enough access to food
Jose Hong
South-east Asia is the world’s rice bowl. But climate change, with its unpredictable rainfall and warming seas, is causing harvests to dwindle.
I stopped reading right there and went here: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAOSTAT and downloaded rice yield and production data for Southeast Asia.
Dwindle…
Climate change, with its unpredictable rainfall and warming seas, is causing harvests to dwindle.
No it isn’t.
2016 marked the sixth
hottest most productive year on record for Southeast Asia rice harvests, 97% of the record harvest in 2013.
Thailand’s rice production has fallen off since their record-high 2012 harvest; however nothing has “dwindled.”
If Southeast Asia rice harvests are dwindling, global temperatures are plummeting…
