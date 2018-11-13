Housekeeping

I’m still settling in and I do things differently from Anthony, so to give you all the best experience, I need you to work with me.
If any you want to tell me anything that needs attention or action, use the feedback or submit a story forms. I do not read all, or even most comments. The volunteer moderators do an excellent job and I put my squirrel-like snippets of attention elsewhere.
If you see someone using comments to get ahold of me, reply to them and tell them to use the feedback form. Thank you.
I will read all the feedback and story submissions. That is how I hear from you. That is how you get my attention.
There is currently a backlog of submissions and feedback. I’m going to go back and deal with everything from 11/9/18 forward.
If you have something that was ignored before that date, send it again. Of course that’s no guarantee you’ll get what you want, but at least you know I will see it.
I know I can be brusque. I can also be funny. I can even be kind. Who knows what the wheel will bring on the next spin?
Most of all, I hope it will be entertaining. ~ctm
Thanks for stepping in.
Glad you’re back and on the job man
It’s all good as long as you don’t set the place on fire. Thanks for your efforts.
It’s time for a controlled burn.