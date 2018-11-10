#CampFire Smoke as seen by MODIS satellite

/ 1 hour ago November 10, 2018

One of the problems from the #CampFire in Northern California has been the thick smoke that has permeated the Sacramento Valley and even the coast, San Francisco, and the Bay Area. These MODIS satellite images tell the story.

Animation, GOES WEST:

Advertisements

Related posts

15 thoughts on “#CampFire Smoke as seen by MODIS satellite

  4. Keep on keeping on, Anthony. We are all cheering for you.

    Being a WX dude, what are normal wind patterns this time of year? Usual unreliable papers and TV claim basic pattern is northeast to southwest and the reverse. Latest pics look more north to south.

    Gums

    Reply

  6. IIRC, you live near Davis, so you should be under fairly thick smoke, but away from the actual fire, Anthony. It looks fairly bad.

    Reply

  7. There appears to be another fire, south of the Camp Fire, in both the 11/9 and 11/8 stills. What fire is that?

    Meanwhile, our two major Southern California fires are not contained (Woolsy) or barely contained (Hill). Fire crews have been on the lines for well over 24 hours at this point, and were hoping that the winds would die down today so that they can get some rest. The current long-range weather forcast is for the Santa Ana winds to pick up again tomorrow and continue through Friday. Let’s hope that the forecast is wrong.

    Reply

  8. Looks like the fire intensity is declining with lighter winds and this tends to keep the smoke at lower altitude where it can more efficiently mix to the ground. The upside is that reduced intensity also makes the fires easier to control, so hopefully the fires close to urban areas can be put out.

    Hopefully some winter storms will bring rain soon and put an end to the fire season, but unfortunately the latest 12Z GFS (2018 Nov 10) is not showing much for California until Nov 23-24.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *