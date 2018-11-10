CampFire Smoke as seen by MODIS satellite

One of the problems from the #CampFire in Northern California has been the thick smoke that has permeated the Sacramento Valley and even the coast, San Francisco, and the Bay Area. These MODIS satellite images tell the story.
Animation, GOES WEST:
Here’s a source for updated information.
http://www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents/incidentdetails/Index/2277
Stay safe, all!
Pop,
I note that the cause of the fire is “under investigation.” I seems unlikely that it would have been due to lightning at this time of the year, so, a human cause may well be the logical conclusion.
The uk press are suggesting some sort of problem with the power lines
Yes, ‘line slap’ is being investigated. That would if proven put the utility providers behind the 8 ball again, as well as current state regulations.
Just double checking on my comment above and astonished that power line/equip,ent malfunction appears to be responsible for many of California’s wild fires
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/06/08/12-northern-california-wildfires-caused-by-pge-power-lines-equipment-failures/
Sympathy goes to all those that have been affected
Tonyb
It was reported earlier this morning that Pacific Gas and Electric has notified the California Public Utilities Commission that they detected a problem with a transmission line in the area in which the fire started at about the time the fire started. The report was on the local MSM radio station, so …
More information will, I hope, be forthcoming.
Burning power poles can topple and bring hot lines to arcing contact in a matter of minutes. The precise timing will be critical.
I hope you are safe there Anthony.
A really terrible event, our sympathy with all people affected, especially those whose relatives or friends may have lost their lives .
Keep on keeping on, Anthony. We are all cheering for you.
Being a WX dude, what are normal wind patterns this time of year? Usual unreliable papers and TV claim basic pattern is northeast to southwest and the reverse. Latest pics look more north to south.
Gums
I are you safe from this?
IIRC, you live near Davis, so you should be under fairly thick smoke, but away from the actual fire, Anthony. It looks fairly bad.
There appears to be another fire, south of the Camp Fire, in both the 11/9 and 11/8 stills. What fire is that?
Meanwhile, our two major Southern California fires are not contained (Woolsy) or barely contained (Hill). Fire crews have been on the lines for well over 24 hours at this point, and were hoping that the winds would die down today so that they can get some rest. The current long-range weather forcast is for the Santa Ana winds to pick up again tomorrow and continue through Friday. Let’s hope that the forecast is wrong.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/520/cpsprodpb/71F7/production/_104257192_california_fires_map_10nov_640-nc.png
Looks like the fire intensity is declining with lighter winds and this tends to keep the smoke at lower altitude where it can more efficiently mix to the ground. The upside is that reduced intensity also makes the fires easier to control, so hopefully the fires close to urban areas can be put out.
Hopefully some winter storms will bring rain soon and put an end to the fire season, but unfortunately the latest 12Z GFS (2018 Nov 10) is not showing much for California until Nov 23-24.