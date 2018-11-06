Please Vote Today

Brief Plea by Kip Hansen

”It has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.” — Winston Churchill, on the floor of Parliament in November 1947.

“The system won’t work if you don’t vote”. — Jim Hanson

“Those who do not exercise their right and duty to vote in each and every election get the government they deserve. Today, most US citizens have another chance to make a difference.

If you want a better world, VOTE. If you want some law to be changed, VOTE. If you want different local, State or National policy, VOTE. If you like the way things are going, VOTE. If you don’t like the way things are going, VOTE. But, PLEASE VOTE.”

— Kip Hansen

I’ve often heard some people say “Why vote? The outcome is pre-determined anyway”, or “My one vote doesn’t really count, why bother?”

In 2016, the election of President Donald Trump, against all odds, defying pundits, pollsters, and popular wisdom, proved that in fact, every vote does count, and outcomes are not pre-determined. – Anthony Watts

