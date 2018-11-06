Please Vote Today

Brief Plea by Kip Hansen
“The system won’t work if you don’t vote”. — Jim Hanson
“Those who do not exercise their right and duty to vote in each and every election get the government they deserve. Today, most US citizens have another chance to make a difference.
If you want a better world, VOTE. If you want some law to be changed, VOTE. If you want different local, State or National policy, VOTE. If you like the way things are going, VOTE. If you don’t like the way things are going, VOTE. But, PLEASE VOTE.”
— Kip Hansen
I’ve often heard some people say “Why vote? The outcome is pre-determined anyway”, or “My one vote doesn’t really count, why bother?”
In 2016, the election of President Donald Trump, against all odds, defying pundits, pollsters, and popular wisdom, proved that in fact, every vote does count, and outcomes are not pre-determined. – Anthony Watts
As I’m in the UK and not American I can’t vote, but I would damn well cast my vote for Trump if I could.
And that’s saying something because I thought he was the village idiot pre election – and then I watched him, from afar, actually start to deliver his campaign promises. Never seen that done before.
He may still be the village idiot (which I no longer believe) but at least the man has integrity, more than I can say for any of our British politicians.
come over an vote, plenty of non-citizens vote now for the democrats at least you be balancing some of that out.
Remember Florida in the 2000 Presidential election. It can matter very much, as the thought of ManbearPig as president is a thing of nightmares.
The Dems may re-take control of the House, and they are chomping at the bit to try to overturn what Trump has been doing, particularly vis-a-vis climate and energy policy. That alone is enough reason, besides doing one’s civic duty. Yep, we’ve already been.
I VOTED — have you?
Polling Location Hours by state: State Poll Opening and Closing Times (2018)
I just voted (Red) in the Blue state of NJ where offshore wind is suppose to save the planet. Without our 3 nuclear reactors, I would not be able to access the Internet.
Going today myself (I always do it on Election Day, as I do not trust that certain people aren’t tracking to see how many ballots they have to “find” for their side).
I would add, that even if you are NOT a US citizen, VOTE. Whenever you have your elections, wherever you are eligible to vote, do so. My attitude is that if you don’t vote, you are completely ineligible to whine afterwards.
Remember that you can at least vote for people that won’t follow whatever idiocy happens in the US. Remember that Brexit came about even while Obama was in office – and the “smart” prediction was that he would be followed by Hillary.
“I would add, that even if you are NOT a US citizen, VOTE. ” In your own country, please.
I and my naturalized-citizen wife will be voting later this morning, as we always do, at the polling place. And one of the sillier measures on todays ballot would give the California Legislature the authority to change daylight savings time.