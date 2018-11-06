Noam Chomsky: President Trump and the Republicans are “Criminally Insane” Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
From the “if you are upsetting Noam Chomsky you must be doing something right” department;
Why did you recently call the Republican Party “the most dangerous organization in world history”?
Take its leader, who recently applied to the government of Ireland for a permit to build a huge wall to protect his golf course, appealing to the threat of global warming, while at the same time he withdrew from international efforts to address the grim threat and is using every means at his disposal to accelerate it. Or take his colleagues, the participants in the 2016 Republican primaries. Without exception, they either denied that what is happening is happening – though any ignorance is self-induced – or said maybe it is but we shouldn’t do anything about it. The moral depths were reached by the respected “adult in the room,” Ohio governor John Kasich, who agreed that it is happening but added that “we are going to burn [coal] in Ohio and we are not going to apologize for it.” Or take a recent publication of Trump’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a detailed study recommending an end to regulations on emissions. It presented a rational argument: extrapolating current trends, by the end of the century we’ll be over the cliff and automotive emissions don’t contribute very much to the catastrophe – the assumption being that everyone is as criminally insane as we are and won’t try to avoid the crisis. In brief, let’s rob while the planet burns, putting poor Nero in the shadows.
This surely qualifies as a contender for the most evil document in history.
There have been many monsters in the past, but it would be hard to find one who was dedicated to undermining the prospects for organized human society, not in the distant future — in order to put a few more dollars in overstuffed pockets.
And it doesn’t end there. The same can be said about the major banks that are increasing investments in fossil fuels, knowing very well what they are doing. Or, for that matter, the regular articles in the major media and business press reporting US success in rapidly increasing oil and gas production, with commentary on energy independence, sometimes local environmental effects, but regularly without a phrase on the impact on global warming – a truly existential threat. Same in the election campaign. Not a word about the issue that is merely the most crucial one in human history.
Hardly a day passes without new information about the severity of the threat. As I’m writing, a new study appeared in Nature showing that retention of heat in the oceans has been greatly underestimated, meaning that the total carbon budget is much less than had been assumed in the recent, and sufficiently ominous, IPCC report. The study calculates that maximum emissions would have to be reduced by 25% to avoid warming of 2 degrees (C), well above the danger point. At the same time polls show that — doubtless influenced by their leaders who they trust more than the evil media — half of Republicans deny that global warming is even taking place, and of the rest, almost half reject any human responsibility. Words fail.
In my opinion Noam Chomsky has a track record of noisily criticising the alleged “crimes” of the USA and right wing leaders, while glossing over serious failings of the left.
In 1980 Chomsky was accused by fellow left wing academic Steven Lukes of providing cover for Pol Pot’s genocidal Cambodian Communist Khmer Rouge regime, a charge Chomsky denies.
22 thoughts on "Noam Chomsky: President Trump and the Republicans are "Criminally Insane" Because Climate Change"
Because you should always get your science from has-been linguists.
What sort of linguist concludes with: ” Words fail”?
A cunning one?
Chomsky has been on the wrong side of most major issues for as long as I can remember, so he is just being consistent on CAGW.
And he is a bit late to the party here, too. That whole “Trump / golf course / sea level rise” tirade is so 2017.
The Idiot Left has a perfect 100% record of backing the wrong horse every single time. Chomsky is no exception.
“As I’m writing, a new study appeared in Nature showing that retention of heat in the oceans has been greatly underestimated…….”
Would that be the study that made the insane comparison of the average depth of the worlds oceans at 30′ deep?
I’m not educated but even I spotted that whopper was designed simply to grab headlines, and Chomsky fell for it. What’s education for if not to enable sorting the wheat from the chaff?
Who’s the dummy between him and me?
Noam Chomsky once wrote for Webster’s Dictionary that he considers English spelling the most perfect
spelling system of them all. Of course, we non-linguists have always known that English spelling is the world’s worst system (if one can even call it a “system”). Here are his two pieces of “evidence” to prove his point:
1) word fragments sometimes have meanings – thus the meaning of a word can sometimes be adduced by knowing the meanings of those fragments. Of course, no one learn the meanings of words in this way,even if they were able to recognize the meaning of a fragment,which few can. 2) By spelling words, such as “their” and “there” differently, the reader can more quickly scan text. The problem with this idiotic claim is that, if this were true, then when hearing spoken text containing the word that sounds the same as their and there, the listener should have to stop and think about which of the two same sounding words was spoken, a complete inability to realize that the context made the word heard to be obvious.
kent beuchert
1) I don’t believe that’s true, many words can be broken down into their constituent parts and the derivation then becomes obvious.
2) But Americans spell their, there and they’re the same way as we British. Not sure I get your objection.
English is a predatory language. It uses a rich mixture of influences from many different languages, and those influences can be detected from the classic spellings. Change the spelling and the origin is often lost.
Was he talking about English spelling (i.e., OED) or American spelling (i.e., Webster)? Or did he fail to specify?
The guy sounds like a sociopath. Just like representatives of the Deep State that were caught in hearings about Russian election intervention, human trafficking, child porn, narcotics, money laundering, proliferation of military tech and treason, leadership of the Democratic Party and at least 4 elected Presidents and Presidential candidates talking nonsense about Global Governance and Global Warming pipe dreams. It’s all a state of mind you know.
Trump’s name of course isn’t on that list.
Come Trump’s military tribunals, pending on the outcome of the current mid term elections, the entire list will be known to the public.
Isn’t his language of bile and dehumanising of his opponents by referring to them as evil and describing them as criminals an example of the real source of division in the USA today rather than anything Trump has said or done?
Trump’s sometimes intemperate comments could be regarded as just a graded reply to even more scurrilous words emanating from his leftist opponents.
Stephen Wilde
And so far, Trump hasn’t waged a new war with a foreign country. He’s manned up to a few, which Obama wouldn’t do, and strangely enough they’ve all backed down.
Trump uses Twitter to communicate directly with anyone who cares to subscribe, historic Presidents (and Prime Ministers) have used their henchmen to deliver the messages so they get the chop when things go tit’s up. Trump fires people who are not performing, the British do a sideways shuffle and let the incompetence perpetuate.
So far, he’s not waged war, he’s sacked a few people, he’s delivering his manifesto promises, he’s adopted a stance on the middle eastern issue, adopted a stance on America’s involvement in the Paris agreement, increased US employment and productivity, and he’s upset a few people.
I really don’t see what the guys done wrong?
I’ve long enjoyed pointing out to Progressives that by their stated objectives, Pol Pot was an environmental hero.
I’ll bet he’s still driving his car, heating his home, using electricity, plastic, high-tech goods, modern health care, and eating. Also will bet he’s not doing all that on his own solar/wind farm. What an idiot.
‘Criminal’. AND ‘insane’. Boy, these guys are pretty much by the playbook aren’t they?
And again, highlighting what they actually are by labeling others with it.
Noam, what have YOU done to promote adoption of nuclear power during your lifetime? We have exactly ONE near-zero carbon energy source capable of meeting our energy needs, and the reason it has not been adopted more widely is because of political opposition from activists over the last 40 years. Who are these activists? Are they not putting mankind at risk?
Steve O
The western world is overrun with minority groups and public policy is being dictated by them.
There are minority groups against:
Coal
Gas
Nuclear
Oil
ICE vehicles
Plastics
Industry
Banking
You name it, they are all minority groups and they are undermining democracy, or at least the politicians who listen to them are. The majority is being subverted by the minority which includes muppets like Chomsky.
Classic psychological projection on his part. His is the side of pure evil.
If memory serves, Dr Chomsky was a professor of Psycho-linguistics at MIT.
Yawn….. Zzzzz………..
How is it that people as “intelligent” as Mr. Chomsky always forget that it’s the ones who crow loudest for the “revolution” are always the first to be branded traitors and lose their heads? Yet, here he is shouting from the roof tops to anyone that will listen as if he’s certain of his “spot” among those elite…