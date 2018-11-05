Manntastic Claims Require Manntastic Evidence…

Or at least some evidence…
Guest rebuttal by David Middleton
From the Hartford Courant:
Climate change was behind this summer’s extreme weather
By Michael E. Mann
November 3, 2018
Summer 2018 saw an unprecedented spate of extreme floods, droughts, heat waves and wildfires break out across North America, Europe and Asia. The scenes played out on our television screens and in our social media feeds. This is, as I stated at the time, the face of climate change. It’s not rocket science.
Climate scientists have become increasingly comfortable talking about these connections.
Our study shows that climate change is making that behavior more common, giving us the disastrous European heat wave of 2003 (during which more than 30,000 people perished)…
Manntastic Claim: 2003 European Heat Wave Killed 30,000 People Because: Climate Change!
The worst impacts of the 2003 heat waver were in France… Where we should find some Manntastic evidence.
If you’re going to exaggerate, go ahead and exaggerate! Wikipedia puts the death toll at 70,000, with nearly 15,000 in France!
The 2003 European heat wave led to the hottest summer on record in Europe since at least 1540.[1] France was hit especially hard. The heat wave led to health crises in several countries and combined with drought to create a crop shortfall in parts of Southern Europe. Peer-reviewed analysis places the European death toll at more than 70,000.[2]
In France, 14,802 heat-related deaths (mostly among the elderly) occurred during the heat wave, according to the French National Institute of Health.[4][5]
At the time, NASA put the death toll in France at about 3,000…
July 1 – 31, 2003
Europe was experiencing a historic heat wave that had been responsible for at least 3,000 deaths in France alone in the summer of 2003. Compared to July 2001, temperatures in July 2003 were sizzling. This image shows the differences in day time land surface temperatures collected in the two years by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra satellite. A blanket of deep red across southern and eastern France (left of image center) shows where temperatures were 10 degrees Celsius (18 degrees Fahrenheit) hotter in 2003 than in 2001. White areas show where temperatures were similar, and blue shows where temperatures were cooler in 2003 than 2001.
Even the Alps, which arc across southeastern France, Switzerland, Austria, and northern Italy (just below image center), were very warm. Glaciers were melting rapidly and swelling rivers and lakes to dangerously high levels. Climbers had to be evacuated from Switzerland’s famous Matterhorn after melting triggered the collapse of a rock face. The popular climbing destination was closed while geologists assessed the possibility of further collapses.
The heat wave stretched northward all the way to the United Kingdom, particularly southern England (bottom of island) and Scotland (top of island). In London, trains were shut down over fears that tracks would buckle in the heat, while in Scotland the high temperatures combined with falling water levels in rivers and streams threatened the spawning and survival of salmon. Throughout France, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, the intense heat and dry conditions sparked devastating forest fires that killed at least 15 people.
About 15,000 of the “more than 30,000” alleged heat-related deaths occurred in France. Apparently, climate change killed at least 12,000 more people than the heat wave.
You would think that might “leave a mark.”
I went to the WHO Mortality Database to look for that mark. I didn’t find it.
I did find a very interesting correlation:
Manntastic Claim: 2011 Texas Drought Devastating Because: Climate Change!
[T]he devastating 2011 Texas drought (during which ranchers ranchers in Oklahoma and Texas lost 24 percent and 17 percent of their cattle, respectively)…
I have lived in Texas since 1981. The 2011-2012 drought was really bad… Almost as bad as The Last Picture Show drought. I downloaded the historical Palmer Drought Severity Index (PDSI) for Texas from NOAA/NCDC. I also plotted the expected frequency of expected record events in a random time series…
While 2011-2012 was bad, it wasn’t as bad as 1957. Nor was it part of a decade-long mega-drought.
The record only goes back to 1895. Does anyone know how often record highs and record lows should be broken in such a short time series?
The probability, pn(1), that the nth observation of a series xm= x1, x2, … xn has a higher value than the previous observations [pn(1) = Pr(xn > xi |i < n)] can be expressed as:
pn(1)= 1/n (1)
provided the values in series are iid random variables.
The cumulative probability says that 5 records should have been set between 1895 and 2011. In reality, PDSI drought records were established or broken in:
- 1895, on schedule
- 1897, on schedule
- 1902, three years earlier than expected
- 1911, thirteen years earlier than expected
- 1918, fifty-four years earlier than expected
- 1957, seventy-four years earlier than expected
In a random time series, the 6th record-breaking drought could be expected in the 137th year of the time series, 2031. Since each year’s odds are independent, there’s no genuine expectation that nature will deliver on schedule. However Texas’ PDSI history is very consistent with a random time series.
Hubris Unchained
Just as climate models almost certainly underestimate the impact climate change has already had on such weather extremes, projections from these models also likely underestimate future increases in these types of events. Our study indicates that we can expect many more summers like 2018 — or worse.
Climate-change deniers love to point to scientific uncertainty as justification for inaction on climate. But uncertainty is a reason for even more concerted action. We already know that projections historically have been too optimistic about the rates of ice sheet collapse and sea-level rise. Now it appears they are also underestimating the odds of extreme weather as well. The consequences of doing nothing grow by the day. The time to act is now.
Michael E. Mann is distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University and director of the Penn State Earth System Science Center. He wrote this for The Washington Post, where it first appeared.
- An entirely baseless claim: “climate models almost certainly underestimate the impact climate change has already had on such weather extremes.”
- Is cited as the evidence for a baseless prediction: “projections from these models also likely underestimate future increases in these types of events.”
It just doesn’t get any more Manntastic than this! Oh wait… It does get more Manntastic…
Climate-change deniers love to point to scientific uncertainty as justification for inaction on climate. But uncertainty is a reason for even more concerted action.
Who denies climate change? At least he didn’t use the phrase “climate deniers.”
Mann is essentially invoking tht Precautionary Principle: “uncertainty is a reason for even more concerted action.”
“When an activity raises threats of harm to human health or the environment, precautionary measures should be taken even if some cause and effect relationships are not fully established scientifically.”
Here in Texas, rather than destroying our economy just in case droughts get worse in the future, we build dams and expand water infrastructure.
Texas responded to the Manntastic Drought in much the same manner, by building more water infrastructure, including 26 new major surface reservoirs…
In the 2012 State Water Plan, 26 new major reservoirs are recommended to meet water needs in several regions (Figure 7.1). A major reservoir is defined as one having 5,000 or more acre-feet of conservation storage. These new reservoirs would produce 1.5 million acre-feet per year in 2060 if all are built, representing 16.7 percent of the total volume of all recommended strategies for 2060 combined (Figure 7.2). Not surprisingly, the majority of these projects would be located east of the Interstate Highway-35 corridor where rainfall and resulting runoff are more plentiful than in the western portion of the state.
Reference
Benestad, R. E. (2003). How often can we expect a record event? Climate Research , 25: 3-13
Mann-made warming peaked 15 years ago, it seems.
More than anything, Mann seems more like a fear monger.
Someone should ask Mann how the extreme rain and corresponding cloudiness here at Penn State, his home base of State College PA, the past 6 months fit his alarmist views. Haven’t seen much of the sun for a while now.
Hey, I agree with Dr. Mann when he says, “This is… climate change. It’s not rocket science.”
In rocket science:
(a) results can be replicated;
(b) failed predictions are widely reported;
(c) it does matter whether rockets are used upside-down.
+1
Climate change is not exactly brain surgery either.
In brain surgery, you need to know whether you are causing more deaths or saving lives. Now put that antibiotic away, it could cause some extreme weather!
Wow. Mann seems to be putting on weight. This means he’s been consuming more than his ‘fair share’ of resources, and invariably contributing to AGW. Shame on on him; he’s causing Mann-Made global warming.
“But uncertainty is a reason for even more concerted action.”
That doesn’t apply to scientific pursuits, right? Unless they’re directing that increased ‘concerted action’ towards learning why there is so much uncertainty.
However, increasing ‘concerted action’ may be the correct path for other pursuits such as border protection, for instance, if there is uncertainty as to how well the border is being protected.
What allowed the summer of 2003 to become so hot in europe. Was the fact that there was also a very warm and sunny spring in southern europe. Which allowed the Med sea to become very warm during the summer and the heat to build up over europe.
From the chart of Death rates per 100,000 in France… it looks to me like the heat wave that induced “excess deaths” in 2003 can also be blamed for a “shortage” of deaths during 2004.
And of course no mention is made of the fact that the inquiry in France afterwards blamed the lack of doctors and care workers in the summer months because they insist on all going on holiday at the same time. Most deaths were basically brought forward a few weeks.
” If we had acted on the problem when we knew about it for the first time decades ago … it would have been so much easier to keep the warming below truly dangerous, arguably catastrophic, levels. And what two decades of inaction — in part due to a public relations campaign by fossil fuel interests to pollute the public discourse over climate change, to fool the public and policymakers — what that has bought us is now …”
piglet telling porkies
https://images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com/images/I/81KfbBCs56L._SL1500_.jpg
All the world’s a stage, and humans merely hockey pucks being pushed about by players.
The worst drought decade for West Texas was the 1950’s. Midland’s driest year was 1951 (records have been kept since 1931).
If you look really hard at that deep red portion of France, I believe you will see a hockey stick.
“Michael E. Mann is distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Pennsylvania State University…,” whose professorial career is distinguished by the fact that he has published absolutely no science.
Paleo air-temperature reconstructions: pseudo-science.
Climate modeling: a liberal arts narrative decorated with mathematics.
What else has he done? Anything?
The wages of sin against climate science: distinguished professorships, awards, and valorization. So far has integrity fallen.
We also know that cold weather, especially colder than normal weather, causes excess deaths. But what caused the marked reduction in deaths from 1987 to 1997? Was it warmer than normal or colder than normal? Or is this one of the standard non-sequitous correlations like the .997 correlation between the salaries of Methodist Ministers in New York State and the price of Scotch Whisky?
Why when I tick “Notify me of follow-up comments by email” do I never get follow-up emails? Occasionally people do read what I write and make follow up comments.
I love the smell of statistics in the morning along with my first cup of coffee. Another aspect of an analysis like this is to look at the time distribution between the events. Mean interevent period, antecedent dry period, minimum interevent time, and interarrival time are terms for this. Interevent time is particularly fitted to the exponential distribution. Interevents are a (not the)
Poisson process, assuming independence with respect to time. Note that variance is equal to the mean. A good fit means that coefficient of variation approaches 1. EPA’s Stormwater Management Model (SWMM, public domain) can analyze the rainfall record and calculate the CV for a selected interevent period. All one needs to do is iteratively select a period, push the CV button, and note
how close one’s guess is to unity. Now, how would one detect the Fingerprint of Mann on the hydrologic record? Split the record and do the analysis pre- and post-1950, for example.
Regarding the Precautionary Principle, this is a case of probability of end of world approaching zero times consequences approaching infinity. A zero times infinity quandary is solved by L’Hopital’s rule which works on quotients, not products, and is derived for example in
https://www.ditutor.com/lhopital/lhpital_rule.html
Scroll down to “The indeterminate form of zero times infinity is transformed as follows:. . .”
Zero times Infinity –> Zero.
Quod erat demonstrandum.
I hope Mann lives long enough to be exposed, instead of being called a distinguished professor just just deluded like Lysenko.
Its Mann ans is hockey team that denies the medieval warm period and the little ice age.
Ironic is’t it?
“It’s not rocket science.” No indeed. Nor is it any kind of science at all. Mann is a disgrace to himself, and to his profession.
“If you’re going to exaggerate, go ahead and exaggerate! Wikipedia puts the death toll at 70,000, with nearly 15,000 in France!”
Here’s some support from a most unlikely source — George Monbiot in the Guardian!
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2011/apr/05/anti-nuclear-lobby-misled-world
“We have a duty to base our judgments on the best available information. This is not only because we owe it to other people to represent the issues fairly, but also because we owe it to ourselves not to squander our lives on fairytales. A great wrong has been done by this movement. We must put it right.”
If you only read one article in the Guardian, it should be this one.
+42… I threw this together a few years ago…
As I remember it (I’m from 1962 and Danish), the two most outstanding hot summers were in 1975 and 1976. In 1975 I had a 3 week camping holiday with my parents and siblings in france and it was 35C in the shade for just about the whole holiday. And when we came back to Denmark, it was also 35C in the shade there! Then in 1976 it was 36C in the shade, and that summer is easy to remember, because there was a serious drought and when you walked to the water, a lot of ladybugs would land on your arms and “bite” to get some fluid. 2003 was NOTHING compared to that.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0l3tymEagc
Tony Heller’s latest video proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that 97% of climate science is fake. NOAA and NASA GISS should be charged with fraud and their top administrators jailed for treason.
Once a fraud always a fraud!
https://climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/
The NASA website has a graph that puts 5 different temperature datasets on a single graph from 1880 to 2017 or so (hard to tell what latest year is) . Of course all these datasets are fake because they have suppressed the warming of the 1930s. 3 other things stand out. 1) The data sets are almost exact matches of each other 2) One of the datasets is GISTEMP which includes water temperature data along with land air temperatures. 3) Another one of the datasets is called Cowtan and Way.
So I go to their website to find out what the heck is that dataset? Lo and behold I find this caveat on their website. I quote: “Maintaining a scientific data set to professional levels of quality assurance is beyond our resources. These results are therefore presented as a best effort. ”
So it seems that NASA will accept data submissions from private individuals even if you admit that you can’t keep the data up to professional standards. I guess this isnt too surprising in the climate science field when you realize that there isn’t any data standards in climate science. It is a wild west free for all of “HIDING THE DECLINE, JUXTAPOSING TEMPERATURE DATA FROM LAND STATIONS TO WILDERNESS AREAS 1000’S OF KM AWAY, USING PROXY DATA AND REAL DATA ON SAME TIMELINE IN A GRAPH, ADJUSTING TEMPERATURES DOWNWARDS 80 YEARS AGO SO THAT YOU CAN CLAIM AN INCREASE, USING 2 DIFFERENT TECHNIQUES TO MEASURE SEA RISE AND PUTTING THEM ON SAME TIME LINE, USING A BOGUS CONCEPT OF glacial isostatic adjustment TO ADJUST LAND LEVELS FOR SEA LEVEL MEASUREMENTS, MIXING SEA WATER TEMPERATURE DATASETS WITH LAND AIR TEMPERATURE DATASETS, FAILING TO COMPLETELY ACCOUNT FOR UHI EFFECTS, AND WHOLESALE READJUSTMENT OF TEMPERATURES 20 YEARS LATER FROM GRAPHS THAT WERE ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED TO PRESENT NEW FRAUDULENT GRAPHS. Did I leave any other climate science data fraud procedures out?
To think that billions of dollars are being spent on this fraud and because of this fraud boggles the mind.
This little graph from Portugal tells a very different story…
Clear shows that around 1860 and 1945 were warmer periods.
1979 the coldest since 1860 (no surprise there)
and current temps somewhere between.
https://i.postimg.cc/6QmX6TrD/Portugal_grapes.jpg
There is data still out there that hasn’t been “adjusted” yet.
Considering that around 2 million 3 hundred thousand people die in Europe every 3 months on average, 70 thousand additional people represent an increase of 3%.
Now I would like to compare that with the reduction of the death toll due to a warm spell in winter. For the sake of fairness.
In reply to myself, Europe saw an extremely mild winter in the winter of 2006-2007. Looking at the change in the death rate of France between 2002-2003 and 2005-2006 in the charts above, the reduction is MUCH greater between 2005 and 2006 than is the increase between 2002 and 2003.
And, if I may continue to reply to myself, according to this study below excess winter deaths on a NORMAL year in Europe between 2003 and 2011 was 250 thousand people (or 2 million excess deaths in those 8 years).
https://academic.oup.com/eurpub/article/25/2/339/486080
Seems like any normal winter is far worse for mortality rates than the worst hot wave ever seen in a hot summer in Europe.
doom not even right around the corner apparently its already here, we are just to dumb to see it.
Mann misquotes and misrepresents the Precautionary Principle. You don’t spend more on avoiding the cost, than the cost will be.
And if there is uncertainty about the future cost, you DISCOUNT it – in technical terms use a higher discount rate to allow for the uncertainty. You can be pretty certain about the costs today of taking action but future costs are very uncertain, thus they need to be much higher to to anything about them.
I know the heat wave actually happened… but it’s strange, I was in Paris for a week in July 2003, and remember the weather was warm but generally quite nice. Nights were beautiful.
Clay dunes (cohesive granules of clay), unusual in requiring very dry conditions were reported as the base soils of Port Isabel and surrounding areas in the Rio Grande delta. “The annual precipitation at Brownsville has varied from 8.8 inches in 1870 to 60.6 inches in 1886.”
From
Coffey, G. N. 1909. Clay dunes. Journal of Geology. 17:754-755. Open access on JSTOR
https://www.jstor.org/stable/30058593?seq=2#metadata_info_tab_contents
They were rejuvenated during the 50s drought, even one on the central coast. Don’t know if anybody has tried to date them. Armstrong Price and Gordon Gunter (1943. Certain recent geological and biological changes in south Texas, with consideration of probable causes. Transactions Texas Academy Science. 26:138-156) suggested droughts in the 1880s-90s were a signal of change in climate after 1870, but confounded by overgrazing.
There are lots of old stories in Texas history about drought. I was told a more recent one from a rancher in the Hill Country losing cattle in the 1950s. Settling in a wet period there was tempting. Right now its very wet.