Claim: Antifa’s Extremism is Justified by the Climate Change Emergency

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Nick Shaw – Mark Bray, a Lecturer at Dartmouth University, thinks it is wrong to caricature far left groups like Antifa as just another group of extremists, because only the far left groups can save the planet from climate change, by abolishing capitalism.
How Capitalism Stokes the Far Right and Climate Catastrophe
BY Mark Bray, Truthout
PUBLISHED October 30, 2018
We are living in ominous times. Every week something new: white supremacist murders in Kentucky and Pittsburgh; the continued rise of the far right in Europe; Trump’s attack on transgender rights; the election of aspiring tyrant Jair Bolsonaro to the Brazilian presidency; the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that climate catastrophe is likely only about 20 years away. What’s next?
At a time when we should be uniting globally to reorganize our way of life to stave off climate disaster, many parts of the world are instead veering to the right, rejecting internationalism and demonizing marginalized communities. How did we get here? How can we escape annihilation?
More fundamentally, fascist and far right forces promote notions of ultra-nationalism and xenophobia that block the essential task of putting the interests of the planet and all of its inhabitants over those of any single group. Nationalism has fueled not only opposition to the European Union but also a rejection of the Paris Agreement and widespread climate denial among European far right parties like UKIP, Front National and the Sweden Democrats. The threat of the climate catastrophe is far more imminent and egregious in the global south, and white supremacy clearly discourages caring about most of the world. There are “ecofascists” who coopt the concept of bio-regionalism to advance their genocidal politics, but their views do not have significant sway in actual far-right policy and their “environmental” solution is not worthy of reasoned engagement.
Centrist discourse has abstracted white supremacy and anti-Semitism into “hate,” depoliticized fascism and antifascism by caricaturizing them as mirror images of “extremism,” and ignored what should be one of the most important news stories: the fairly imminent destruction of the planet.
Debates about reformism vs. revolutionism have waged for generations on the left. But now we are on a deadline. Lesser-evilism among capitalist politicians may have some rationale when spending five minutes casting a ballot on Election Day, but we don’t have time for it to be a guiding strategical outlook. We need to organize movements to build popular power and shut down the industries that threaten our existence.
Fascism is ascendant. The world is on fire. This is no time to be patient. If we don’t abolish capitalism, capitalism will abolish us.
Read more: https://truthout.org/articles/how-capitalism-stokes-the-far-right-and-climate-catastrophe/
One gets the impression Mark is more an advocate of urgent revolution than gentle political debate. Sadly Mark was born about a hundred years too late to be a proper communist revolutionary. At the very least Mark will have to think of something more inspiring than a bunch of tired rehashed climate disaster claims. Global warming consistently rates last on people’s lists of priorities, somewhere behind watching reruns of Gilligan’s Island.
Antifa are just anarchists looking for a cause so they can start a fight. If it wasn’t for the current state of mainstream pronouncement that climate issues are the dominant issue facing the planet, they would be grasping at any one of a dozen other major issues. They are disenfranchised economically because many of them won’t work and have dropped out of school, or are hooligans in the education system. Antifa just wants to argue and fight, mostly because they are all a bunch of youngster thugs that haven’t learned enough of how the real world works.
If you don’t have a war, start one. and many of these lil biatches are upper middle class “Rebels without a Cause” who at the end of their busy days of sign carrying and rock throwing go home to their parents basement and pick up their game controllers to fine tune their aggression.
Antifa are mostly Marxists, not anarchists. While they do have a strong nihilist tendency, that is true for orthodox Marxists as well as anarchists.
“Mark Bray is a historian of human rights, terrorism, and political radicalism in Modern Europe. He completed his PhD in Modern European and Women’s and Gender History at Rutgers University in 2016, and is currently finishing his manuscript “The Anarchist Inquisition: Terrorism and the Ethics of Modernity in Spain, 1893-1909.” ”
In other words Mark Bray is a specialist in leftard grouptalk and hopes to breed widely and often with leftard females using his pick up lines gained via his PhD studies.
While he may be interested in having relations with lots of young lady’s, I doubt he wants to breed. Too much responsibility.
You presume he would hang around anyway under such circumstances……
If he has a paycheck, the government will find him.
As far as I am aware the two are quite similar. Both live off their parents or by crime and absolutely refuse to build or create anything themselves while either destroying or appropriating the work of others. That’s why they trend so reliably toward violence. Others have stuff they want!
One of my favourite songs for a laugh is The Bobby Fuller Four’s “I Fought the Law”. The line says, ” I needed money ’cause I had none”. Always makes me laugh!
I didn’t know it would become the basis of a political philosophy.
Alarmingly, in the big-L Left-dominated cities, the chorus is sounding more and more like “I fought the Law and They told the Law to let me win.”
Advertising 101
The excessive and repeated use of extreme claims results in a tone deafness in your target audience. Example from the auto industry of the use of the phrase “introducing the all-new (insert brand name here)”. How would it be economically feasible to come out with an all-new car every year? We know it’s a ridiculous claim, so we tune it out. The same goes for alarmists’ ever increasingly shrill warnings about the coming cataclysm. Just another yawner.
They are disenfranchised economically because many of them won’t work and have dropped out of school, or are hooligans in the education system.
even scarier, some of them are professors in the education system.
Lol…yes indeed. I would say the professors are the Marxists, and Antifa are the anarchists because they don’t even really understand the essence of Marxism. From what I have see of the Antifa groups is that they are just thugs looking for a fight about anything and following their own gang. Most of them couldn’t make a rational discussion about capitalism, fascism or marxism. Or if they did, it would be some invention in their own mind or what they thought their Marxist professor taught them.
I always bristle a bit at left-wing street thugs being called anarchists. Their tactics are fascist, but their ideology is incoherent.
As Bill and Tom point out, they are not anarchists, they are bored upper-middle class white kids who like to break things. The mantel of protest helps them feel relevant, but they don’t have enough of a true political sense to be labelled anything particular.
It sounds like ‘the ends justify the means’. We know how that worked out in France during the Reign of Terror.
The end does not justify the means. The American Revolution was before the French Revolution. The French had the American example and knew that the Americans didn’t need the guillotine.
Democrats have become the party of far left radicals….that’s their base now
Most of these guys consider socialists to be right wing.
I think that’s bang on. The Left is actually the modern establishment. Politically the revolutionaries are now the right. The |Leftist experiment of the last 50 years has proven itself a failure.
Why does this foolishness deserve a post?
Aren’t there some things we can just ignore?
There is no need to dwell on such fools excessively, but I think it wise to never ignore them.
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing”
“Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.”
A-holes like this are in front of kids everyday in every university in the Western world. I don’t think we should ignore that at all. I think university education needs to be reformed. On line lectures from the very best available professors would put most of these jerks out on the street and provide kids with a much better education at much lower cost.
And I wouldn’t worry about these guys being out on the street. They’re inevitably all mouth and no action.
This is no time to be patient. Now is the time to go berserk over a grab bag of random, apocalyptic fears. Because we know from studying history that berserk, fearful people always make the best leaders and do the most good. Hypochondriacs of the world, unite! Rouse yourself from those night sweats! Run out into the streets and dismantle everything!
The derangement of the CAGW cult continues to rise.
Mark Bray is the author of ” Antifa The Anti- Fascist Handbook “.
No matter what, the remedy always converges on the socialist utopia as the solution.
So, this is Adam Savage’s famous quip realized: “I (Antifa) reject your reality and substitute my own.” Death to the infidels, says Antifa!
it is difficult to keep interest in screeds like Mark Bray’s because of the persistent use of over-the-top hysterical rhetoric.
I have been meditating on some wisdom imparted by Dennis Prager: “I prefer clarity over agreement”. Normal people cannot agree with Mark Bray because he is insane and what he says is not acceptable in polite society. Furthermore, it is quite clear that Bray doesn’t even want to have clarity – rather he prefers magic words, inflammatory rhetoric and mischaracterizations.
I understand the need to stand-out in a crowd and to be heard over the noise, but this variety of noise is worse than fingernails on a chalkboard. It isn’t enough to try to ignore it, but to actually flee the room where it is being generated.
Latitude November 5, 2018 at 6:04 am
Yes, and I’ve seen at least one political ad from the Republican side that pointing that out. And I’ve only seen it once or twice. That’s not enough.
I don’t know for sure who funds antifa or the caravan but I can guess.
Maxine Waters says to publicly get in Republican faces, Nancy Pelosi wishes for an uprising, and Hillary Clinton says not to be civil anymore.
Tomorrow morning will give us some perspective on how all this ugliness from the Democrats is working.
Precept: The name is not the thing. Anti-fa = Anti-First Amendment.
Good people ought to be armed as they will, with wits and guns and The Truth.
We need more …isms. Evilism was a good one but surely he can be more inventive than that. Only thirteen …isms in those two paragraphs. Must try harder.
But, but, the issue of “climate change” was never political. Right? Right?
Do I really need to put a sarc tag and n this?
Mr. Bray is apparently affiliated with Dartmouth College (Hanover, N.H., USA), a former semi-reputable institution of higher learning misidentified as “Dartmouth University” in this guest essay.
Sophistry is the hallmark of the blinkered left.
Once you already have the required answer, the argument can be worked backward to fit.
This sort of hysterical projection by the left against anyone fractionally to the right of their own extreme viewpoint is becoming worrisome not least because it seems to be shared by much of the mainstream media.
Trump tells it as he sees it but his rhetoric is far exceeded in bile and aggression from those who oppose him.
I find him a very unpleasant character but he does seem to get the basic diagnoses right.
Yeah, it’s funny. The left go on and on about how terrible Trump’s rhetoric is, while totally failing to see that the rhetoric coming from their side makes Trump’s look downright polite and nice in contrast.
“John Endicott November 5, 2018 at 7:20 am
Yeah, it’s funny. The left go on and on about how terrible Trump’s rhetoric is, while totally failing to see that the rhetoric coming from their side makes Trump’s look downright polite and nice in contrast.”
Hillary said she’s done being civil.
She should go for something different. Maybe she could try honesty!
Antifa are Ecofascists.
It occurs to me that Mark “Bray” is a pretty good name for the author such inflammatory nonsense.
Sadly it would be nice to say “get a life ” and “get a job” but these are the dim and uneducated and they are competing with the developing world for employment whilst they want a millionaires lifestyle and contribute nothing… it’s not surprising they don’t want cheap energy to help developing nations it will just make them more obviously worthless… They promote leftist PC ideas that we are all “equal” when they belong to the lower 60% of smarts… if you can’t compete tear it down… In a previous epoch these people left school at 16 years and worked in factories or performed work that did not require much by way of education. Now they are told they can be anything and are held in school until 21 years getting meaningless degrees that don’t lead to employment because there is no substance to a BA in Premier League Soccer!!!
Lecturers and their hypotheses, where would the insane be without them?
I notice the left in general live in a fantasy land where projection and hypothesis rule. They project their fears onto people who aren’t them. They project imaginary problems onto the world. Consequently, they hypothesize solutions to things which aren’t problems.
If they’d only give me evidence, I might listen to them.
It enrages me when neo Nazi’s are labelled “far right” by the left, the very source of Nazism.
I’m as far right as one can get in that I support the UK Libertarian party and their values of peaceful political discourse to enable a small government devoted to defence of our shores and maintaining the laws of the land. The support low taxes, free speech and free trade amongst other right wing ideals of encouraging people to stand on their own two feet by ensuring engaging in profitable trade is a simple matter.
Antifa and Nazism are one and the same thing; the movement of far left minority groups to impose their will on the will of the democratic majority by force if necessary, and usually necessarily, to fulfil their naive objective of equality, by force.
Capitalism, or better still, free trade is the single most liberating political movement ever found by mankind. Indeed it’s the very mechanism man adopted from the moment he realised he could trade skills, for the skills of another and enter into an equitable and profitable trading relationship which has endured. Matt Ridley’s book ‘The Rational Optimist’ refers.
Catastrophic Climate change is like Fusion power, always 20 (or less) years down the road. In 40 years no catastrophic climate events have come to pass so the committed climate alarmists who are raking in $£Billions feel the need to turn up the temperature under the debate. Their methods are many and varied but seem to include covert rabble rousing and violence.
This behaviour exemplifies the left whilst we genuine right wingers do what we usually do and attempt to get on with peacefully exercising our right to free trade.
I can’t recall the last time, if ever, I saw a street demonstration for right wing rights. This is the preserve of the left; to intimidate, bully and coerce the rest of society to join them goose stepping towards a ‘better future’. Climate change is just another mechanism to them.
OMG. Think of the children… whose parents sent them to Dartmouth College for this kind of subversion. So the fight has a 20yr deadline. Sigh! Lip service is the real reason behind the failure of the Totes. All these designer-brain ‘intellectuals pour out this screed which actually wakens the populace up to the horrid prescription they hsve for our lives.
Fortunately, ‘we oughta do something’ is all they’ve got personally. But make no mistake this ineffectual fellow on borrowed wit is making a call to arms to goons. Desperate, self aggrandizing in a telling way, but dangerous. The meme climate change is dead and all this shrieking is a symptom. Do nothing and we are going to finally lay this dodo to rest.
We need to organize movements to build popular power and shut down the industries that threaten our existence.
what he really means is shut down the industries that have made modern society possible and that make it possible for him to spout such nonsense from the comfort of his mother’s basement instead of working long days toiling in the fields just to sustain his miserable life for another day of hard labor.
More fundamentally, fascist and far right forces
Mr Bray needs to learn some history. fascism arose from the left, not the right. The further to the left one goes, the more government is seen as the answer, the further to the right one goes, the more individual freedom/less government is seen as the answer. Fascism like it’s cousins socialism and communism, is about government control, it is a extreme left ideology.
“fascism arose from the left” yet “Antifa The Anti- Fascist Handbook” the MSM never calls them out on being what they protest.
Socialism is a lot like unionism.
The only people who benefit from it, are those that run it.
Capitalism is based on the simple philosophy that no individual or entity can initiate force against the will of another.
Socialism is based upon the premise that governments MUST initiate force against the will of their citizens, backed by the barrel of a gun.
That’s why Socialist regimes killed over 100 million of their citizens in the 20th century.
Capitalism raised the standards of living, incomes and longevity for billions of people over the past 200+ years.
Socialism will always fail as its philosophical premise is evil.
BTW, the acronym “NAZI” means “National Socialist Party”…
The claims just get wilder and wilder.
Is this a spoof?
Dictionary definition.
Bray.
Verb: The sound made by an ass or donkey.
donkey = Democrat?
The US is overly tolerant of violent behavior, no matter which poor excuse is used. As long as the behavior is tolerated without significant consequence, it will only continue to grow.
But of course, such things do not grow without bound. However the reaction could be as bad as the driving behavior if it isn’t arrested early enough.
Antifa promotes fascism.
“If we don’t abolish capitalism, capitalism will abolish us. “
Well, at least we know that Mark Bray is not actually worried about the Climate — it’s politics all the way down.
It’s never been about the climate, but always about destroying capitalism. Bray can’t stand the fact that people have individual freedom.
Fascism is joined with the right wing? Since when? And how come there is only a far right and apparently no such thing as a far left? All this idiot is demonstrating is there are too many people lacking the proper intellectual capacity going to college these days. Judge Smails was right when he told Spaulding the world needs ditch diggers too.
Another case of ideological possession.