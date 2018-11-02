The Fork in the Climate Road: Eliminate fossil fuels by Monday or “we pass on a dying planet to our children.” An Anthropocene Fairy Tale.

Guest philosophizing by David Middleton

There are three options in tackling climate change. Only one will work We’re now at a fork in the road: either we cut out fossil fuels completely, or we pass on a dying planet to our children Mayer Hillman The world faces a near-impossible decision – one that is already determining the character and quality of the lives of the generations succeeding us. It is clear from the latest IPCC climate report that the first and only effective course, albeit a deeply unpopular one, would be to stop using any fossil fuels. The second would be to voluntarily minimise their use as much as climate scientists have calculated would deliver some prospect of success. Finally, we can carry on as we are by aiming to meet the growth in demand for activities dependent on fossil fuels, allowing market forces to mitigate the problems that such a course of action generates – and leave it to the next generation to set in train realistic solutions (if that is possible), that the present one has been unable to find. These are the choices. There are no others. Future generations will judge us on what we choose to do in full knowledge – accessories before the fact – of the devastating consequences of continuing with our energy-profligate lifestyles. What a legacy we are bequeathing – regions of the world becoming uninhabitable at an accelerating rate, creating potentially millions of ecological refugees; a burgeoning world population, diminishing reserves of finite and other resources, shortages of water and food, calamitous loss of genetic variability, and wars of survival. […] The Grauniad

Basically…

First off… I actually feel guilty about not subscribing to the Grauniad… I have way too much fun ridiculing their idiotic Climatariat propaganda.

Secondly, who in the Hell is Mayer Hillman? And why in the Hell should anyone care about his opinion… Particularly when he doesn’t know what a “fork in the road” is.

A “fork in the road” does not have “three options.”

Mayer Hillman is an architect. I could end the post right here… But there’s way too much fun to be had with this. Starting here:

The Roads Not Taken

We can assume the economic “road not taken” by sane human beings will be Mr. Hillman’s preferred road back to the Pleistocene. So let’s look at some other “roads not taken.”

Back in 1975, our climate thankfully took the high road and opted not to follow the road to “The Ice Age Cometh?”…

While taking the high road, our climate opted not to take Jimbo Hansen’s even higher road to the Eemian/Altithermal…

Our climate has consistently taken the road that avoids all of the really bad models (>95% of the models), and only followed to good models (<5% of the models).

It gets even better if the models are initialized earlier…

Even if we used the pause-busting Mears-ized RSS satellite temperature data the “road not taken” is RCP8.5 Nightmare Lane…

95% of the model runs predicted more warming than the RSS data since 1988… And this is the Mears-ized RSS data, the one in which the measurements were influenced to obtain key information (erase the pause and more closely match the surface data). The RSS model ensemble is historically forced prior to 2004.

Their “small discrepancy” would be abject failure in the oil & gas industry. And in energy, the “road not taken” has been the Unicorn Expressway…

Wait a second… The energy fork in the road does have three options!

The Fossil Fuel Expressway The Hydroelectric and Nuclear Service Road The Unicorn Bicycle Path

So… Maybe Mr. Hillman wasn’t that far off.

Featured Image

