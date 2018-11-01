Guest
“forty-two” “one-thirty-seven” by David Middleton
For those unfamiliar with Douglas Adams, this won’t help…
Why the number 137 is one of the greatest mysteries in physics
Famous physicists like Richard Feynman think 137 holds the answers to the Universe.
PAUL RATNER
31 October, 2018
- The fine structure constant has mystified scientists since the 1800s.
- The number 1/137 might hold the clues to the Grand Unified Theory.
- Relativity, electromagnetism and quantum mechanics are unified by the number.
Does the Universe around us have a fundamental structure that can be glimpsed through special numbers?
The brilliant physicist Richard Feynman (1918-1988) famously thought so, saying there is a number that all theoretical physicists of worth should “worry about”. He called it “one of the greatest damn mysteries of physics: a magic number that comes to us with no understanding by man”.
That magic number, called the fine structure constant, is a fundamental constant, with a value which nearly equals 1/137. Or 1/137.03599913, to be precise. It is denoted by the Greek letter alpha – α.
What’s special about alpha is that it’s regarded as the best example of a pure number, one that doesn’t need units. It actually combines three of nature’s fundamental constants – the speed of light, the electric charge carried by one electron, and the Planck’s constant, as explains physicist and astrobiologist Paul Davies to Cosmos magazine. Appearing at the intersection of such key areas of physics as relativity, electromagnetism and quantum mechanics is what gives 1/137 its allure.
Physicist Laurence Eaves, a professor at the University of Nottingham, thinks the number 137 would be the one you’d signal to the aliens to indicate that we have some measure of mastery over our planet and understand quantum mechanics. The aliens would know the number as well, especially if they developed advanced sciences.
[…]
33 thoughts on “I always thought it was 42… Turns out it’s 137!”
42 was wrong anyway.
In the follow up book.
I thought 42 was correct… But this was wrong:
It is correct in base 13
Are you suggesting the big giant computer got it wrong?
A big giant computer programmed by human. What could possibly go wrong, you say?
I thought it was programmed by “particularly clever, hyper intelligent, pan dimensional beings” [who appear to humans as white lab rats].
I think the mystery number was something like 42-39-56…yeah, you could say she had it all…
It’s too much work to actually do it right now but … if you operate on some random physical constants you should be able to come up with a dimensionless number. Why this particular one?
You can make equations dimensionless by choosing a standard for each variable.
What if the aliens don’t use base 10 for their number system?
We’d probably transmit it in binary anyway, as all the new radios are digital. Besides, to send it in anything else we’d first have to transmit the full Unicode definition so it would make any sense. Then they’d have to decipher our language to figure out what the definition actually said… Man, first contact is getting more and more complicated…
Considering there’s no reason to believe math is a universal language, yeah, they’d have to decipher the code. I don’t think we’re ready for first contact…..
The radio transmission is still analog though. One might be surprised how much analog still exists in our new digital world: (free book)
http://designinganalogchips.com/
What if the aliens think beyond three dimensions?
And 137/42 is almost pi 😉
There’s pie?
You know what happens if you get too close to actually computing pi. There’s a movie about that.
That reminds me of a science fiction story by Fred Hoyle (I forget which one). The underlying thesis was that our universe was created by a race of super-beings, who left clues about themselves in the physical laws of the universe. One clue was that if you calculated pi to about ten million decimal places in base eleven (I think it was eleven) you came to a series of several thousand digits which were all ones or zeros, and which if arranged in a square matrix formed a perfect circle. This was clue number one, while clue number two occurred after about 100 million decimal places and was a much longer string of ones and zeros which formed a specification for a super-computer which would enable us to get in touch with the super-beings.
Was there ever a film made of this?
Ha! That reminds me of the olden days of the pocket calculator, when those devices provided only essential arithmetic operations. If you needed pi in your calculations but your calculator lacked a pi button, use 113355 as a memory trick. 355 / 113 is almost pi. 🙂
Wow, that’s the combination for my luggage!
Wow, that’s my robots destruct code sequence!
Meanwhile, was the test program for Colossus the computer in the movie Colossus: The Forbin Project a calculation of pi?
137 staffers at nasa giss and they claim to have 137 years of climate records
spooky or what ?
Almost as good as an infinite number of monkeys typing gibberish.
Over what time period?
“Does the Universe around us have a fundamental structure that can be glimpsed through special numbers?”
What are ‘special’ numbers?
Special people can make a living from woo.
One is the loneliest number.
Maybe you could get SpongeBob to get a pet snail companion for you Gary.
Yes but the answer to the question of the universe is not 137 instead it’s 1/137 or .0072992700729927
The 00729927 is repeating ad infinitum.
007 repeating, perhaps Ian Fleming was on to something after all
It’s also only that at slow speeds (AKA classical physics) it moves up at higher energies as it is part of the renormalization calculation between the fields. As a guide it’s 1/125 at Z boson energies.
Variations in fine-structure constant suggest laws of physics not the same everywhere
https://phys.org/news/2010-09-variations-fine-structure-constant-laws-physics.html
L.Eaves :
A model to inter-relate the values of the quantum electrodynamic, gravitational and cosmological constants
https://arxiv.org/abs/1801.10012
Feynman’s apparent frustration cited above and “magic” invoked because of the train-wreck called quantum mechanics makes climate science look settled by comparison.
Trace it all to the 1927 Solvay conference – irrationality as a physical law.
Just look at quotes (by J.S. Bell) from Niels Bohr :
The opposite of a great truth is a great truth,
Truth and clarity are complimentary.
And his coat of arms with a yin-yang :
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Niels_Bohr#/media/File:Coat_of_Arms_of_Niels_Bohr.svg
Is it any wonder there is a train wreck? Even if measurements are incredibly precise….
You are making silly comments about things you don’t understand.
It is akin to complaining the value of Pi is something like 3.1415926535897932384626433832795
OMG such as strange number the entire field of mathematics must be wrong.
What I think what it shows old physicists are prone to stupid errors, Michael Atiyah latest paper which this is all about is about as stupid as Hawkings last paper.
The paper is here
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WPsVhtBQmdgQl25_evlGQ1mmTQE0Ww4a/view
https://www.google.at/search?q=haral+lesch+erkl%C3%A4rt+die+Zahl+f%C3%BCr+alles&oq=haral+lesch+erkl%C3%A4rt+die+Zahl+f%C3%BCr+alles&aqs=chrome.