Scottish Sunspots

In a recent post, Anthony published Leif Svalgaard’s new paper showing 9,000 years of reconstructed solar activity.
Svalgaard paper: Reconstruction of 9000 years of Solar Activity
In the discussion, someone pointed out that the “Maunder Minimum”, a time of very low solar activity, corresponds with the coldest decade in a long-term reconstruction of summer temperatures in Scotland. Their temperature reconstruction is based on a group of pine tree-ring records spanning 800 years. Their graph is shown below:
As you can see, the period around 1690 is extremely cold. This was put forward as support for the idea that sunspot cycles affect the temperature. The idea is that when sunspots are low, temperatures are low as well. And the year 1690 is during the Maunder Minimum, a time of low sunspots.
However, as you may know if you follow my work, I like to take the largest look at the longest data that I can find. So rather than build a theory based on one decade of cold temperatures lining up with one sunspot minimum, I decided to compare the two graphs shown above. I first “standardized” both datasets, meaning that I set each of their averages to zero and each of their standard deviations to one. That allows us to compare them directly. Here is that result:
Now, the commenter was indeed correct that the low temperature in 1690 was during the Maunder Minimum.
However, the other minima do not line up with much of anything. The Wolf Minimum occurred during not just a warm period, but during the warmest period in the record. Similarly, the Sporer Minimum occurred during the warm period just before the drop to the “Little Ice Age” of the 1600s.
Then we have the Maunder Minimum. Temperatures started dropping about 150 years before the start of the Maunder Minimum, and during the first hundred years of dropping temperatures the sunspots were increasing. So obviously, the sun was not the cause of the drop in temperature.
Next, although the Dalton minimum occurred during a cold period. temperatures started dropping some seventy years or so before the start of the Dalton minimum … and temperatures warmed from the start to the end of the Dalton Minimum.
Finally, in recent times, you can see that sunspots started decreasing about 1980, while temperatures have risen during that time.
I leave the reader to draw the obvious conclusions regarding sunspots and Scottish temperatures …
PS—When you comment, please quote the exact words that you are referring to, so that we can all understand what you are discussing.
14 thoughts on “Scottish Sunspots”
Yes, tree rings are far from ideal as temperature proxies, although cooler is also often associated with drier and windier.
But better proxy data show that globally, solar minima are associated with colder weather and climate.
For instance:
The ‘Little Ice Age’ in the Southern Hemisphere in the context of the last 3000 years: Peat-based proxy-climate data from Tierra del Fuego
http://journals.sagepub.com/doi/abs/10.1177/0959683614551232
The so-called ‘Little Ice Age’ (LIA) of the 15th to 19th centuries ad is well-attested from much of Europe and from some other parts of the Northern Hemisphere. It has been attributed to solar forcing, associated with reduced solar activity, notably during the Spörer, Maunder and Dalton solar minima, although other causes have also been proposed and feature strongly in recent papers. Detection of the LIA in some proxy-climate records from the Southern Hemisphere is less clear, leading to suggestions that the LIA was perhaps not a global phenomenon. Resolving this issue requires more data from the Southern Hemisphere. We present proxy-climate data (plant macrofossils; peat humification) covering the past three millennia from an ombrotrophic mire (peat bog) in Tierra del Fuego, southern South America, but focus our discussion on the period traditionally associated with the LIA. During parts of this time, the mire surface was apparently relatively dry compared with much of its 3000-year record. It was reported earlier that a particularly dry episode in the mire coincided with the 2800 cal. BP ‘solar’ event (since identified as a Grand Solar Minimum), which was attributed to solar-driven changes in atmospheric circulation, and more specifically to a shift in position of the Westerlies. Parts of the LIA record show a similar shift to dryness, and we invoke a similar cause. The shifts to and from dry episodes are abrupt. These new data support the concept of a global LIA, and for at least the intense dry episodes might reinforce the claim for solar forcing of parts of the LIA climate.
Willis,
You’ve used an old dating of the Spörer Minimum (Eddy, 1976). As the revised sunspot curve shows, its’ now dated from c. AD 1420 to 1570, if not indeed from 1400. The Scottish data confirm what had already been observed in China (Jiang & Xu, 1986), ie that the period 1430-1520 (starting slightly before the traditional date of the Sparer) was indeed colder than average there, but the period 1520-1620 (the second half of the minimum) was warmer than average.
On the Spörer Minimum
In this paper we have examined the real behaviour of solar activity during the period AD 1400–1600. The results are as follows: (1) the distributions of the 20 naked-eye sunspot records are inhomogeneous. There are 2 sightings in the 15th century and 18 sightings in the 16th century; (2) the distributions of auroral records are similar to sunspot. There are 33 records in the 15th century and 315 records in the 16th century; (3) the climatic fluctuations in China shows that the period AD 1430–1520 was cold while the period AD 1520–1620 was warm. These facts clearly demonstrate that the Spörer Minimum, if it extended from AD 1460 to 1550, could be a specious results and it, if its extent was AD 1400–1510, is a real feature of solar variability in that time.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/BF00651121
Similarly, there is a lag in the response in Scotland to the Wolf Minimum, with the cooling occurring after its onset. So cooling happened in each of the minima, ie the Wolf, Spörer, Maunder and Dalton, but not always during the entire period of low solar activity.
The same correlation is found in observations from around the world.
Thanks, John. I have a number of problems with your comment.
First, you say Sporer is from 1420 to 1570. I used 1460 to 1550. That’s a difference that makes no difference. It’s still occurring during the warm period prior to the temperature drop down to the Little Ice Age.
Next, your paper defines the Sporer Minimum based on the claim that “the climatic fluctuations in China shows that the period AD 1430–1520 was cold while the period AD 1520–1620 was warm” … circular reasoning much? You define the minimum based on the climate and then claim the minimum causes the climate …
Also, whenever anyone starts talking about “a lag in the response”, I shake my head. Absent some real observed understood physical mechanism that can cause a 50-year lag in warming due to solar variations, that just sounds like special pleading. No other solar cycle (daily, annual) causes such a lag.
As to your claim that “cooling happened in each of the minima”, given that the minima are ~ 50 – 100 years long, it would be surprising if some cooling did NOT happen at some time during a minimum.
w.
Willis,
Not special pleading, but again, an observation.
Different regions are affected differently by the effects of lowered solar activity. As noted for instance with the Fuegian peat bog study, a generally cooling Earth moves precipitation bands around. It’s not just lags, but changes in flow patterns.
So that parts of the solar minima in some areas show different effects shouldn’t be a surprise or taken to invalidate the conclusion that solar minima affect climate.
The problem here is interpreting tree rings as temperature proxies. They are not. They are also rainfall proxies and fertilization proxies. For example, if a herd of deer froze to death and died in a forest, they would fertilize the soil and result in more growth even if the weather was colder or drier. In order to use tree rings as temperature proxies you have to locate a spot where you believe that temperature is the ultimate constraint on growth. Altitude is not a good indicator, either since CO2 fertilization can greatly influence treeline and water loss (more CO2 means fewer stoma which results in better drought tolerance).
Tree rings are fairly useless as temperature proxies except at the very margins of forest growth a extremely high latitude (tundra margins).
Crosspatch,
In the comments to Leif’s presentation, I commented that the 1690s were the coldest decade of the LIA and Maunder Minimum in the CET. Willis objected to the CET’s reconstruction of temperature, so I cited both the Scottish study and another from New England, supporting the conclusion that that decade was indeed unusually cold, as also was the first decade of the 18th century.
After the Maunder ended, the world warmed rapidly. The early 18th century warming in the CET was greater in amplitude and lasted longer than the late 20th century warming. Adjustments to the CET might have changed that however. I haven’t checked lately.
But in any case, when the sunspots returned, so too did warmth on Earth.
–Finally, in recent times, you can see that sunspots started decreasing about 1980, while temperatures have risen during that time.
I leave the reader to draw the obvious conclusions regarding sunspots and Scottish temperatures … —
Well, I don’t think sunspots are a control knob.
In terms of any kind of control knob, I would have to pick the Milankovitch cycles- but they don’t really work as control knob but most of time they have pattern and they could cause large variation in global climate.
And what mean by large variation, they seem to control the ocean average temperature.
And in our icebox climate, the average ocean temperature has range of about 1 to 5 C. And currently the average ocean temperature is about 3.5 C.
The average temperature of ocean is another strong control knob. If average ocean is 2 C, that is glacial period. If 4 C that is interglacial period- or can’t be a glacial period.
The average ocean temperature is control knob of the average ocean surface temperature. Our current average ocean temperature is about 17 C.
Now, ocean of 3.5 C doesn’t make the average ocean surface 17 C, but rather, it might keep in a range of say 16 to 18 C. Or to have average surface temperature of 15 C, it seems the ocean would need to about 3 C or colder.
So what makes earth average temperature of about 15 C, is average ocean surface temperature of about 17 C and average land surface air temperature of 8 to 11 C.
And currently our average land surface air temperature is about 10 C- a century ago is seems to have been around 9 C and a few centuries ago would be 8 C [or cooler].
If ocean surface temperatures increase from about 17 C to 18 C, it will have large effect upon average land temperature- say range of a global average land surface temperature of 10 to 13 C.
But average ocean or average ocean surface temperature has little effect upon the tropics [ocean surface or land surface air]. The tropics tends to have fairly constant average temperature and it’s 40% of earth surface area. Or this quite different than the greenhouse effect theory would indicate, where idea seems to suggest tropics must warm or cool in order to effect global average temperature {hotspot at tropics, etc].
So I think sunspots are most going to effect regions outside of the tropics and it’s not a control knob. And generally no sunspots for decades is mostly about weather effects and average land surface temperatures, and basically any effect of any kind require centuries to change global average temperatures, which tied to average ocean temperatures [it would take a long time to warm or cool our 3.5 C ocean].
From such a view, I do see a relationship regarding sunspots and the Scottish temperatures.
G,
Milankovitch cycles affect insolation, ie how solar output strikes the planet. The orbital and rotational mechanical cycles do clearly affect Earth’s climate system.
Both in glacial and interglacial intervals, there are also climatic effects deriving directly from variation in solar radiation and magnetic flux. There probably isn’t a single control knob on climate, but the climatic effects of solar variations aren’t trivial, and show up in the proxy records.
Warming since the PDO flip of 1976-77 hasn’t been out of the ordinary, and the trivial drop in sunspots since late in the last century hasn’t yet reached levels which historically have shown important climatic effects. Should they keep dropping, we might suffer a Dalton Minimum grade cooling, but we’re a long way from Maunder levels, when the sun was spotless not for part of one ~11-year cycle, but for decades.
The Modern Warm Period since the end of the LIA Cold Period should last at least another century. Let’s hope it does, anyway. Some think that the alternating centennial-scale cold and warm intervals are getting shorter, heading into the next big ice age in a few thousand years (or so, if, as Javier argues, the Milankovitch axial tilt cycle rules), which would be a bad thing.
Of course UK [and Scotland] are in an oceanic climate:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oceanic_climate
One should more temperature change [regarding sunspots] in non oceanic climates. Like say, most of Canada.
The only point that Willis is making is that the colder spells do not always neatly line up with low sunspot numbers.
He has been told repeatedly that the reason would be oceanic thermal inertia which sometimes supplements and sometimes offsets solar influences.
Yet he pretends persistently that no such mechanism has ever been suggested to him.
My thoughts. First, the growing season in Scotland is only May to September, so tree ring proxies are not representative of average annual temperatures. Scotland sits in a zone where mild maritime winds mix with colder arctic air in the north, and coninental air in the east. Our weather is largely dictated by jet stream flctuations, and moderated by the relatively mild North Atlantic Drift, or \gulf Stream. Our weather is highly variable, and by weather I mean daily, weekly, monthly, seasonally, yearly, and even on decadal scales. For exampe, we had a long run of mild winters in the 1990s and early 2000s, which helped convince many people (who should have known better), that we were experiencing global warming, even though summer temperatures during these decades were if anything cooler than average. The 1690s were indeed a disastrous decade for many parts of rural Scotland, where a run of cold summers and failed harvests led to mortality of 1/3rd of the population directly from starvation or malnutrition related diseases. Iirc, volcanic activity in Iceland has been blamed for at least two of these summers. I would suggest that it is mostly random natural variabilty in the Scottish pine cone proxies, where any solar signal will be lost in the noise. I would also suggest that any measurable climactic effect of sunspot cycles is much more likely to be found in tropical/mid latitude cloud cover data.