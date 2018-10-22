Why do Climate Advocates Sometimes Misrepresent What Skeptics Believe?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Almost nobody of course – pretty much everyone knows about ice ages, that large climate shifts have occurred in the past and will occur again in the future. People who take an interest in climate change mostly agree that the world is a little warmer today than it was at the end of the Little Ice Age (around 1850).
But some climate advocates persist with strawman misrepresentations, that climate “deniers” think the climate doesn’t change.
Why conservatives keep gaslighting the nation about climate change
Republican climate rhetoric shifts (again), but the goal remains the same.
By David Roberts
Updated Oct 22, 2018, 5:01pm EDT
In recent years, leaders of the Republican Party have become aware that denying the existence of global warming makes them look like idiots. Changes in climate have become obvious, not just to scientists, but to ordinary people — they can be directly measured, with such exotic instruments as a “thermometer.” Majorities of every group except the most conservative Republicans (who will trust their media over their lying eyes) believe it is happening.
Denying visible, tangible reality is a dicey business, even for the modern US right. It makes the party look like a death cult. So Republican climate-communication strategy has undergone something of an adjustment.
Not a large adjustment, mind you. The GOP remains dead set against doing anything about climate change, against any policy that would threaten the profits of fossil fuel companies. That is the non-negotiable baseline, despite a few fringe figures who signal otherwise (until the time comes for votes).
But front-line, hardcore denialism of the “it’s a hoax” variety has largely receded to the base. Republican leaders and spokespeople have moved back to the next line of defense: Yes, the climate is changing, but we don’t know to what extent humans are responsible.
Read more: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/10/22/18007922/climate-change-republicans-denial-marco-rubio-trump
When President Trump or other leading Conservatives call climate change a “hoax”, I doubt very much they are claiming that the climate is static. What they are calling a hoax is the wild exaggerations, the continuous demands for government money, the endless claims that the world faces some kind of imminent climate emergency.
Climate advocates who misrepresent the views of their opponents are probably well aware of this.
11 thoughts on “Why do Climate Advocates Sometimes Misrepresent What Skeptics Believe?”
It’s not just climate. In every debate, people tend to misrepresent the other side’s view. It’s easier to justify you own when you characterise the othe side as driven by bad motives.
Climate alarmists must misrepresent the views of skeptics, as the skeptical position is far too rational to oppose when stated accurately. The only defense the alarmists have left is to discredit the skeptics and the best way to do this is to make the skeptical position seem more ludicrous than the alarmist position which means they require a massive misrepresentation of both the skeptical position as well as their own.
I believe they never hear what the conservatives say. Words are spoken, sounds are heard, but no understanding is transmitted. They hear what they believe they hear, and refuse all understanding. That’s my experience so far.
After all this time, and they still don’t understand what we are objecting to. Sometimes they even use the same sentences, then twist the logical of that sentence into something unrecognisable.
you know, it’s not all one sided. How many times have I read here “leftists all believe……” or “socialists think such and such …..” or “Democrats all want ……” And the purported beliefs of the leftists/warmists tend very much to the extreme.
There’s definitely a touch of the pot and the kettle when it comes to the climate/political “debate”.
hoax is used tBoth sceptics and warmists alike use climate change as de-fact global warming. Climate change is a vast subject as defined by IPCC and UNFCCC. They use the word climate change like a blind man using a light pole — for support and not for enlightenment.
Dr. S. Jeevananda Reddy
Many people do not realize that AGW is just a conjecture. AGW seems plausible at first but upon closer inspection I find that it is full of holes and I cannot defend it. For example, the AGW conjecture depends upon the existence of a radiant greenhouse effect caused by trace gases in the Earth’s atmosphere with LWIR absorption bands. Such a radiant greenhouse effect has not been observed in a real greenhouse, in the earth’s atmosphere, or on any planet in the solar system with a thick atmosphere. The radiant greenhouse effect is science fiction so hence the AGW conjecture is science fiction as well. If CO2 really effected climate than the increase in CO2 over the past 30 years should have caused at least a measurable increase in the dry lapse rate in the troposphere but that has not happened. There is plenty of scientific rationale to support the idea that the climate sensitivity of CO2 is zero. It is all a matter of science.
Alarmists have realised that claiming that human CO2 emissions will turn the Earth into Venus, that the seas will rise à la ‘Waterworld’ and boil away, that the planet will be in flames, that it will become a vast desert with torrential downpours and massive floods, billions of people dying from heat stress and freezing in unprecedented blizzards, makes them look like idiots.
This is not a large adjustment mind you, they still claim the only way to avert an ill-defined apocalypse is to surrender national sovereignty to a UN controlled world government with coercive powers to reduce every individual’s ‘carbon footprint’ to practically zero — carbon-law enforcement and nomenklatura excepted.