Why do Climate Advocates Sometimes Misrepresent What Skeptics Believe?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Marc Morano – who believes the climate never ever changes?

Almost nobody of course – pretty much everyone knows about ice ages, that large climate shifts have occurred in the past and will occur again in the future. People who take an interest in climate change mostly agree that the world is a little warmer today than it was at the end of the Little Ice Age (around 1850).

But some climate advocates persist with strawman misrepresentations, that climate “deniers” think the climate doesn’t change.

Why conservatives keep gaslighting the nation about climate change Republican climate rhetoric shifts (again), but the goal remains the same. By David Roberts

Updated Oct 22, 2018, 5:01pm EDT In recent years, leaders of the Republican Party have become aware that denying the existence of global warming makes them look like idiots. Changes in climate have become obvious, not just to scientists, but to ordinary people — they can be directly measured, with such exotic instruments as a “thermometer.” Majorities of every group except the most conservative Republicans (who will trust their media over their lying eyes) believe it is happening. Denying visible, tangible reality is a dicey business, even for the modern US right. It makes the party look like a death cult. So Republican climate-communication strategy has undergone something of an adjustment. Not a large adjustment, mind you. The GOP remains dead set against doing anything about climate change, against any policy that would threaten the profits of fossil fuel companies. That is the non-negotiable baseline, despite a few fringe figures who signal otherwise (until the time comes for votes). But front-line, hardcore denialism of the “it’s a hoax” variety has largely receded to the base. Republican leaders and spokespeople have moved back to the next line of defense: Yes, the climate is changing, but we don’t know to what extent humans are responsible. …

Read more: https://www.vox.com/energy-and-environment/2018/10/22/18007922/climate-change-republicans-denial-marco-rubio-trump

When President Trump or other leading Conservatives call climate change a “hoax”, I doubt very much they are claiming that the climate is static. What they are calling a hoax is the wild exaggerations, the continuous demands for government money, the endless claims that the world faces some kind of imminent climate emergency.

Climate advocates who misrepresent the views of their opponents are probably well aware of this.

