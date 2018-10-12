The Guardian Hopes This Time Greens will Care Enough About Climate Change to Vote

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to The Guardian, the climate revolution is suffering from a lack of green supporters who manage to make it to the polling booth on the right day.
‘We need some fire’: climate change activists issue call to arms for voters
Campaigners say more than 15m people who care about the environment did not vote in the 2014 midterms – can they create a ‘green wave’ this November?
Among the motivating issues for voters in US elections, the environment is typically eclipsed by topics such as healthcare, the economy and guns. But the upcoming midterms could, belatedly, see a stirring of a slumbering green giant.
“The environmental movement doesn’t have a persuasion problem, it has a turnout problem,” said Nathaniel Stinnett, founder of the Environmental Voter Project, which is aiming to spur people who care about the natural world and climate change to the ballot box. “This group has more power than it realizes. In the midterms we want to flood the zone with environmentalists.”
Any such voting surge would go some way to heeding the increasingly urgent warnings from scientists about climate change. A major UN climate report released this week said the world risks worsening floods, droughts, species loss and poverty without “rapid and far-reaching transitions” to energy, transport and land use.
“We show it can be done within laws of physics and chemistry,” said Jim Skea, a co-author of the exhaustive report. “The final tick box is political will. We cannot answer that.”
An obstacle in the US is the large pool of environmental voters who don’t actually vote, according to public records and polls analyzed by the Environmental Voter Project. It estimates more than 15 million people who rank the environment as a top tier issue didn’t vote in the 2014 midterms. Since its creation in 2015, the voter project claims it has increased turnout of target voters by as much as 4.5% in elections.
To help inspire any greens who may be having difficulty organising their diaries, below is an interview with a high profile green candidate on Watters World.
21 thoughts on “The Guardian Hopes This Time Greens will Care Enough About Climate Change to Vote”
the climate revolution is suffering from a lack of green supporters , and they would be right .
Hence why the green party has less electoral success than UKIP , although to be fair more than the Monster Raving Loony party. Perhaps they need to use more of the ‘magic shaken water ‘ which makes up part of their health policy ?
Not sure what the situation in the US may be as regards the demographic of Green voters but here in the UK I would think that it is the younger generation especially the so-called millenials. They are quick to criticise older voters for their lack of green credentials but even the Green supporting BBC is beginning to recognise that its not all about driving large cars. Two recent articles/documentaries on the BBC website highlight the impact of what might be best described as the preserve of the young – a fixation on fashion and streaming videos on tablets.
I would reckon that when the younger generations see their choices being criticised they will probably decide that being Green is not all its cracked up to be and decide to keep their comforts rather than saving the planet. Not that it needs that much saving in any case.
I care for environment. That’s why I’m voting for conservative.
“We show it can be done within laws of physics and chemistry,”
NOPE!
You notice how the Guardian seriously seems to think that voting can change emissions. And maybe it could, if the entire population of the world had a vote.
They seem not to have noticed that the biggest emitters, in particular China, do not do elections!
This is the classic green fallacy. The idea that if we reduce our local emissions we will in some mysterious way lower global emissions, even if we (in this case the UK) are only doing about 1% of world emissions, and no-one is following our example.
All the same, we have to save the planet by losing a few million tons of emissions, while the developing world (not that China is really in that category any more) increase by billions.
Its like trying to save Florida by closing the Navajo coal generating plant.
Completely mad. But it comes up time and time again.
I guess its a new version of saying to a child, eat your pudding because there are starving children in Africa. And hoping that the child never asks how eating the pudding is going to help them!
It wasn’t pudding: it was usually cabbage and from an early age I said ‘send it to them then!’
LOL… The Green’s dude is about on par with your average Democratic Party Congressman or Senator.
Round where I live, the Greenies are the totally militant and committed. You should see their volunteers on election day. Talk about in your face! Seems to me they all vote.
In short, I find it hard to believe the Commie Guardian’s claim. Are they spinning a failure to completely bully and dominate others?
No. The Greens are essentially a very small but well funded and vocal minority of activists. The vast majority of urban hipsters are really only green because it is superficially fashionable.
I always think this is the best parody..
Voters that don’t vote are voters? Grow hemp! These people want their hands on the controls?
People aren’t turning out to vote green because they are sick of the outlandish claims continually made by the IPCC and daft activists.
Panic is obviously setting in amongst the climate faithful, not because the planet might fry, but they might lose their jobs soon.
And the public is recognising the shrieks of panic, as the ridiculous claims are ratcheted up beyond even the credulity of even enthusiastic green laymen.
The IPCC has a reality problem. The targets they set should be realistic and achievable but they have gone the other way by attempting to terrify the public into submission. No one considers $200 Tn and petrol at $240 a gallon either realistic or achievable so are just saying f*ck it, lets get on with our lives.
Terrifying people works (well it doesn’t really) when there is no democracy, no communication and there’s jackbooted militia to enforce the regime. The IPCC just doesn’t have the clout, but it wants it.
I always thought that fire was bad for the environmemt?
Depends. In many areas fire is an essential element to maintain a healthy environment.
Here in the UK we had a day of lunacy when the IPCC report was published but 24 hours later it had fallen from the headlines. And look what the Money is doing. The stock markets are busy tanking but these corrections happen all the time. Nobody has suggested that the Money is taking fright because the IPCC has called time on planet Earth and demanded £120 trillion to fix the problem
The lunatic greens are worried and not worried. Worried because they fear that deep down their theory is flawed and we ain’t going to fry. They also know that there is no majority electoral mandate for the extreme lifestyle changes they demand (mostly of others, it must be noted). Hence the last throw of the dice or the “jumping the shark” nonsense we saw published on Tuesday. But all is not lost and hence no need to worry. The £120 trillion Clime Syndicate (@ Mark Steyn) is running along nicely supported by vast oligarch wealth, huge investments in expensive and unreliable windmills and backed by the media and educational activist elites and dim-bulb pop celebrities.
Fighting is now general across the social front. As a previous correspondent noted, once the young start taking casualties their interest in green virtue signaling is likely to decline. Green over-reach has reached desperate levels. A chap on BBC radio 4 yesterday suggested that we stop all meat eating – everyone, everywhere in the world because apparently it leads to hurricanes and nice summers in the northern hemisphere. Needless to say, nobody was summoned to the studio to discuss this tosh.
Once the young understand that a green future means no burgers and video games, unheated homes and no foreign travel, they might stop supporting the new religion and delve a little deeper into the actual science that has been so cruelly denied them for the last 25 years.
The reason Green voters don’t vote is that they don’t exist.
Any survey will find far lots of people who care about the environment as one of the most important issues, often number one. But that doesn’t mean they care about the environment in the same was as Green parties or pressure groups.
Clean air and seas – Yes , please.
Trace gas emission reductions at huge cost – No, thank you.
If a pressure group stuck to proven harmful issues that were solvable in a short time period at a reasonable cost then they would get great support. And most mainstream parties would do the requested actions.
But the parties and voters are not offered reasonable Green policies. It’s expensive fantasies all the way.
Bingo. Most people, regardless of party, care about the environment. Caring about the environment does not mean caring for the nonsense pushed by the “greens”.
So, people are convinced enough to call for a radical reduction to our standard of living, permanent changes to our political systems, and trillions of dollars in expenditures, but they’re not so convinced that they’re going to… vote? Is that what the guardian is saying?
This is a classic example of cognitive dissonance.
At one level the green propaganda is extremely successful. People, when questioned, agree that saving the planet is a top priority.
However at another level the problem of actually getting the boiler mended so that the house doesn’t freeze takes priority over voting for polar bears. The triumph of Socialism and neo-Marxism is that all these things are now someone else’s problem. The government’s in fact, so why don’t they just do something?
Socialism removes personal responsibility, just vote the good guys in, (or in the EU, just assume the good guys have been appointed already) and they will sort it.
There is something rather ironic about that. Totalitarian authoritarianism generates apathy. It doesn’t matter who you vote for, the government always gets in, or in the case of the EU, the government is appointed by a bunch of people you have never even heard of.
What is the point of voting?
Especially Green.
They wont get in, unless you live in Gay Brighton, where they run the town and te rubbish just piles up uncollected..
Well the Guardian should remember — American people don’t need it around anyhow.
n/t Lynyrd Skynyrd
You have to bait and bribe them…
Promise a street party, destruction of property, profanity, and pink hats
Which also proves that the environmental movement and Stinnett have a major problem with separating reality from fantasy.
Or they would have noticed that “global warming” or “climate change” rank at the bottom of polls that solicit voter’s concerns. Voter concern poll votes based on loose vague questions.