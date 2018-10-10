NASA: #HurricaneMichael intensifying – now 150 MPH winds, nearly Cat5

VIDEO: The latest GOES16 satellite closeup of the eye of Hurricane Michael suggests it has further intensified and now stands on the threshold of a CAT5 storm. It would become Cat5 at 156mph sustained winds.

NASA: Max sustained winds in high-end Cat 4 # Hurricane # Michael have unfortunately continued to intensify, now at 150 MPH! Pressure down to 27.26″. ( @ NOAA GOES-East 30-sec vis imagery)

Source: https://twitter.com/NASA_SPoRT/status/1050048660648710144

UPDATES:

Michael is being observed/measured by US Air Force & NOAA planes / Hurricane Hunters. The wind speeds are 130-knots — just a bit less than expected by the satellite algorithms — but it's possible storm is raised to Category 5 prior to landfall. — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 10, 2018

Stations now reporting 116 mph gusts as eyewall comes ashore. Landfall will officially occur when the center of the eye (lowest pressure) transects the coastline … just southeast of Tyndall AFB and NW of Mexico Beach. pic.twitter.com/JajQBWyyoC — Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 10, 2018

