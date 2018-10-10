NASA: #HurricaneMichael intensifying – now 150 MPH winds, nearly Cat5

VIDEO: The latest GOES16 satellite closeup of the eye of Hurricane Michael suggests it has further intensified and now stands on the threshold of a CAT5 storm. It would become Cat5 at 156mph sustained winds.
NASA: Max sustained winds in high-end Cat 4
#Hurricane #Michael have unfortunately continued to intensify, now at 150 MPH! Pressure down to 27.26″. ( @NOAA GOES-East 30-sec vis imagery)
Source: https://twitter.com/NASA_SPoRT/status/1050048660648710144
UPDATES:
Michael is being observed/measured by US Air Force & NOAA planes / Hurricane Hunters. The wind speeds are 130-knots — just a bit less than expected by the satellite algorithms — but it's possible storm is raised to Category 5 prior to landfall.
— Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 10, 2018
Stations now reporting 116 mph gusts as eyewall comes ashore. Landfall will officially occur when the center of the eye (lowest pressure) transects the coastline … just southeast of Tyndall AFB and NW of Mexico Beach. pic.twitter.com/JajQBWyyoC
— Ryan Maue | weathermodels.com (@RyanMaue) October 10, 2018
Track Florida storm here
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=30.6;-86.5;5&l=wind-10m
Yeah, something wrong with that website, zoomed in, center of storm marker is significantly offset from wind pattern.
If it is not a poor coordinates tracking, I would guess it might be to do with the rate of updating (looking at its today’s back data), i.e. wind graphic appears to be updated every hour, while graphic for the storm centre marker might be updated more frequently.
Sorry for the dumb question, but looking at the animated graphic makes me wonder, where does all the air go that is rushing toward the center? Does it flow out the top?
Running the Accuweather snow/ice/rain satellite radar composite and it is a really compact body. They least it as less than 60 miles out, sustained winds 145, gust 175 as of 11:20 CST. This is going to be a bad one.
Bands of heavy rain into middle Alabama, already have high river levels there and Georgia. We still got a month to go of hurricane season.
Models had the path correct from the start…failed miserably with the intensity. Think it was slower thsn projected, which allowed more time for intensification, but still…it was supposed to be a TS or Cat 1, then Cat 2, then Cat 3…now Cat 4 and possible 5, basically with those upgrades daily.
Just the opposite of Florence, which was supposed to be a Cat 4, but collapsed to a Cat 1, and the track veered off to the south.
Meanwhile, it’s been snowing in Raton and up through the Rockies and the Northern prairies.
Here in western PA we are supposed to have a substantial cool down beginning Saturday. I, for one, am ready for it, been a miserable, rainy and humid summer and I am tired of cutting grass!
I will eat my hat if sustained wind speeds on land exceed 110mph anywhere in the path of the storm.
Wind speed at 1000 ft. just scares people unnecessarily. And when a big storm really arrives, they will think they “already lived through a Cat 4 storm, and it was no big deal”, and they will be in real danger.
Not that 110mph isn’t bad, but it isn’t as devastating. Now the flooding, that will be a real problem.
John, they have taken to leaving the public with the aircraft measured speeds starting with Harvey. The alarmist has no scruples and requires monitoring constantly. How can they live with themselves? Deepening designer-brained lefty education over the last 3 generations is bearing sour fruit. Here in Ontario, they recently abolished homework. I’m busy teaching my grandson math, chem and physics.
Closest buoy I can find is 61 kts gust 73
29.26 in. Buoy number sgof1
I checked NDBC buoy data earlier this morning for Station 42039 located 115 NM SSE of Pensacola. Last update was 4:50 CDT
Click on the icons on the left side of the data list for graphical output. Pressure dropped like a rock to a low of 28.87 so likely eye passed over it or very close. Max sustained wind ESE at 54.4 knots (@ 5 meters). Peak gust was 66 knots.
https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/station_page.php?station=42039
I was in Panama City Florida during hurricane Camille. That was rough. But the surfing was great for several days before and after.
Last bit of recon still coming in.
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/recon/
Where is the 150mph sustained windspeed?
This is a fun site – live storm chasers. https://livestormchasing.com/map
Green dots are live video – Red are off-line. looks like only 2 of the storm chasers are on the hot side of this.