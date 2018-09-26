Claim: More persistent weather patterns in US linked to Arctic warming

Rutgers-led study suggests extreme weather will become more common
Persistent weather conditions, including dry and wet spells, generally have increased in the United States, perhaps due to rapid Arctic warming, according to a Rutgers-led study.
Persistent weather conditions can lead to weather extremes such as drought, heat waves, prolonged cold and storms that can cost millions of dollars in damage and disrupt societies and ecosystems, the study says.
Scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick and the University of Wisconsin-Madison examined daily precipitation data at 17 stations across the U.S., along with large upper-level circulation patterns over the eastern Pacific Ocean and North America.
Overall, dry and wet spells lasting four or more days occurred more frequently in recent decades, according to the study published online today in Geophysical Research Letters. The frequency of persistent large-scale circulation patterns over North America also increased when the Arctic was abnormally warm.
In recent decades, the Arctic has been warming at least twice as fast as the global average temperature, the study notes. The persistence of warm Arctic patterns has also increased, suggesting that long-duration weather conditions will occur more often as rapid Arctic warming continues, said lead author Jennifer Francis, a research professor in Rutgers’ Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences.
“While we cannot say for sure that Arctic warming is the cause, we found that large-scale patterns with Arctic warming are becoming more frequent, and the frequency of long-duration weather conditions increases most for those patterns,” said Francis, who works in the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences.
The results suggest that as the Arctic continues to warm and melt, it’s likely that long-duration events will continue to occur more often, meaning that weather patterns – heat waves, droughts, cold spells and stormy conditions – will likely become more persistent, she said.
“When these conditions last a long time, they can become extreme events, as we’ve seen so often in recent years,” she said. “Knowing which types of events will occur more often in which regions and under what background conditions – such as certain ocean temperature patterns – will help decision-makers plan for the future in terms of infrastructure improvements, agricultural practices, emergency preparedness and managed retreat from hazardous areas.”
Future research will expand the analysis to other regions of the Northern Hemisphere, develop new metrics to find causal connections, and analyze projections to assess future risks from extreme weather events linked to persistent patterns, she said.
The paper: https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/abs/10.1029/2018GL080252
North American weather regimes are becoming more persistent: Is Arctic amplification a factor?
Jennifer A. Francis, Natasa Skific, Stephen J. Vavrus
Abstract
Rapid Arctic warming is hypothesized to favor an increased persistence of regional weather patterns in the northern hemisphere [Francis and Vavrus 2012]. Persistent conditions can lead to drought, heatwaves, prolonged cold spells, and storminess that can cost millions of dollars in damage and disrupt societal and ecosystem norms. This study defines a new metric called long‐duration events (LDEs) ‐‐ conditions that endure at least 4 consecutive days ‐‐ and takes two independent approaches to assessing seasonal changes in weather‐pattern persistence over North America. One applies precipitation measurements at weather stations across the United States; the other is based on a cluster analysis of large‐scale, upper‐level atmospheric patterns. Both methods indicate an overall increase in LDEs. We also find that large‐scale patterns consistent with a warm Arctic exhibit an increased frequency of LDEs, suggesting that further Arctic warming may favor persistent weather patterns that can lead to weather extremes.
Plain Language Summary
Rapid Arctic warming and sea‐ice loss are expected to affect weather patterns around the northern hemisphere. An increased persistent of weather regimes is one hypothesized impact. Long‐lasting weather conditions can lead to destructive extreme events, such as droughts, prolonged cold spells, heatwaves, and flooding. This study uses daily precipitation measurements across the United States, as well as daily large‐scale atmospheric patterns over the eastern Pacific and North America, to assess changes in weather‐regime persistence, and whether any changes are associated with a rapidly warming Arctic. We find an increased frequency in long‐lived patterns in recent decades, especially those with abnormally warm high latitudes, suggesting that further Arctic warming may favor an increase in extreme events caused by prolonged weather conditions.
The paper is paywalled, but the SI is here: grl58052-sup-0001-2018gl080252_s01 (PDF)
I’m not very impressed by this paper for several reasons.
- There’s a question mark in the title abstract, suggesting the paper is mostly speculation.
- They don’t seem very cognizant of long-term natural patterns as being the driver, instead assuming climate change/AGW is the driver from the get-go.
- They apparently only use data back to 1950, even though older data is available. This completely eliminates the dust bowl years of the 1930’s for no apparent good reason except it might not produce the results they want.
- 17 stations across the U.S. isn’t a very representative sample. How did they choose those stations? Sounds like a recipe for cherry picking to me.
- Lead author is Jennifer Francis, who in my opinion is just as openly biased as Dr. Michael Mann, which makes me doubt the veracity of her work.
16 thoughts on “Claim: More persistent weather patterns in US linked to Arctic warming”
Mother Nature does not cooperate with an increased hurricane frequency “prediction”. So let’s just predict more “persistent weather patterns”. That claim is so beautifully unspecific that it will be almost impossible to disprove.
“the Arctic has been warming at least twice as fast as the global average temperature,”….
uh no…..the arctic is part of the global average temperature…so it’s figured in that
Then, as per usual, correlations are presented as bare facts , with no detailed explanation as to why the correleation should exist. “Persistant weather patterns” doesn’t strike me as something that has been the subject of extensive study.
Funny how it only makes bad weather patterns more persistent, but doesn’t make any good weather more persistent.
Their map shows a large data-free area in southern Texas. There are 3 Climate Reference Network facilities in this area. While the Reference network only covers the past 13 years, it is the best after all. Did they not check their results for the past 13 years against Reference network info? Did they use Reference network info at all?
It’s an odd map indeed. They have data for uninhabited islands in the Arctic but not for San Antonio or Corpus Christi….
The uninhabited islands do not have anybody to contradict the numbers they make up. They cannot get away with lying like that where there are people.
Data from just 17 stations is not representative of the entire North American continent. It is perhaps representative of persistently deliberate ‘cherry picking’ though?
Weather is not extreme, the reporting is!
Persistent weather patterns seems like weather as usual. A more descriptive name for this phenomenon might be seasonal weather patterns. It’s persistently warm in the summer and persistently cold in the winter.
The obsession over climate change turns mountains out of mole hills. Just the suggestion that it’s warming is enough to get the scientifically illiterate masses to believe it is, even though the few tenths of a degree warming we’ve apparently observed over the last few decades is imperceptible to human senses.
When you repeat the same lies over and over, people begin to think that they are true. This is how political truth is established and given how politics has subverted climate science since the inception of the IPCC, this is how the scientific ‘truth’ about the climate is being established. This claim by Francis is just another example of how to coerce the gullible into believing in something that the laws of physics precludes.
Now, stats are not my strongest point, so this:
the Arctic has been warming at least twice as fast as the global average temperature,
is giving me real serious brain-ache.
Because how I read it as that the Rest of The World is not warming at all
… and…
if the Arctic is warming *more* than twice as much as than ‘everywhere’ as implied by the “at least” is ‘everywhere else’ not then cooling?
Its like the thing when politicians make great speeches about how, with them in charge, *everyone* will in future get ‘above average’ school exam results
am I thinking garbage or are they talking it……
This just in from the Arctic, holly crap its cold as hell!
How much of our tax money was wasted on this”study”? And can nothing productive and useful be found for these people to do? I’m sure there is some litter to be picked up, or some poison ivy to be pulled.
I’ll just drop this link here so people can see the ravages of Globall Warmining for themselves. Oh, the horror!
http://summitcamp.org/status/webcam/
Nice place! Warming is -26F? Lol, so much for the penguins.
Weather patterns generally are persistent until they aren’t.
There are all kinds of factors but probably the biggest is ocean water temperatures. The warm and cooler waters typically cause large highs and lows to form over them in the winter, which in turn cause the jets to ride along the edges.
Depending on where these warmer and colder pools are determines where these persistent highs/lows set up and the directions of the jets… and where the air comes from and goes to. If a high is over the Gulf of Alaska, the jet rides over top of it and constantly feeds arctic air into the eastern US. If low forms over the GOA, the western US gets cold and the eastern US is warm as the jet goes under the low and the persistent flow over the eastern US is from the southwest.
The ocean waters typically don’t give up their heat that fast so the patterns persist until they change. Hence the AMO, PDO, El Niños and La Niñas influencing continental temperatures over years in the Northern Hemisphere.
We have cycles and things will change. It just takes a while.
It’s amazing what a combination of cherry picking, confirmation bias, hivemind, and need for continued funding can do.