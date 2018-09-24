Analysis suggests Arctic sea ice is more stable than thought

Yesterday, I pointed out that despite predictions of an “ice-free summer” in the Arctic by now, Arctic sea ice continues to defy such predictions and ended the 2018 melt season higher that the lowest years of 2012 and 2007:
Ron Clutz writes and provides a graph that suggests the Arctic sea ice has reached a new, but lower, equilibrium point since 2007:
People are overthinking and over-analyzing Arctic Ice extents, and getting wrapped around the axle (or should I say axis). So let’s keep it simple and we can all readily understand what is happening up North.
I will use the ever popular NOAA dataset derived from satellite passive microwave sensors. It sometimes understates the ice extents, but everyone refers to it and it is complete from 1979 to 2017. Here’s what NOAA reports (in M km2):
If I were adding this to the Ice House of Mirrors, the name would be The X-Ray Ice Mirror, because it looks into the structure of the time series. For even more clarity and simplicity, here is the table:
NOAA NH Annual Average Ice Extents (in M km2). Sea Ice Index v2.1 (here)
|Year
|Average
|Change
|Rate of Change
|1979
|12.328
|1994
|12.011
|-0.317
|0.021 per year
|2007
|10.474
|-1.537
|0.118 per year
|2017
|10.393
|-0.081
|0.008 per year
The satellites involve rocket science, but this does not. There was a small loss of ice extent over the first 15 years, then a dramatic downturn for 13 years, 6 times the rate as before. That was followed by the current plateau with virtually no further loss of ice extent. All the fuss is over that middle period, and we know what caused it. A lot of multi-year ice was flushed out through the Fram Strait, leaving behind more easily melted younger ice. The effects from that natural occurrence bottomed out in 2007.
Kwok et al say this about the Variability of Fram Strait ice flux:
The average winter area flux over the 18-year record (1978–1996) is 670,000 km2, ;7% of the area of the Arctic Ocean. The winter area flux ranges from a minimum of 450,000 km2 in 1984 to a maximum of 906,000 km2 in 1995. . .The average winter volume flux over the winters of October 1990 through May 1995 is 1745 km3 ranging from a low of 1375 km3 in the 1990 flux to a high of 2791 km3 in 1994.
http://www.ccpo.odu.edu/~klinck/Reprints/PDF/kwokJGR99.pdf
Conclusion:
Some complain it is too soon to say Arctic Ice is recovering, or that 2007 is a true change point. The same people were quick to jump on a declining period after 1994 as evidence of a “Death Spiral.”
I think the reason they are wrong is that they cling to their positive feedback “arctic amplification” theory which is proven false by the fact that there isn’t any warming occurring there in the summer when the sun is shining. Even the DMI states that they believe albedo has something to do with warming despite that they are the ones who show temperature data that reveals all the warming is happening in the winter which obviously has nothing to do with the sun. http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/meant80n_anomaly.uk.php
http://ocean.dmi.dk/arctic/plus80n/anoplus80N_summer_winter_engelsk.png
The AMO shows up many different ways.
Agreed. But what I want but is the definition for “recovery” as it pertains to Arctic ice! “Recovery” to what and if a parameter is given then why was it selected?
We have much more important things to worry about than this bit of ephemeral wiggle watching….
That goes for the entirety of climate science! Economics has competition as “The Dismal Science”!
A major problem with this dataset is that it is fairly short, so if a longer term cycle is in play, it will not show.
Tom
Yes it will, it will show that during the period covered that it reduced slightly as shown in the chart above.
Regards
What will be interesting is to see the response as the AMO enters its cold phase, unlike the warm phase it has been in with corresponding lower ice numbers.
While we know that a lot of multi year ice got flushed out the Fram Straight due to favourable conditions such as storms, winds and a slight warming in the NH over the last 30-35 years, what are other possible sources of any possible human caused influence? One of the things I noticed in the 1980’s and 1990’s was a large acceleration of USSR/Russian and North American ice breaker fleets breaking up the coastal ice which ice had been pinned to coast lines for all of history before that. That ice, had it been unmolested by ice breakers, including ice breakers that were charged with studying global warming and climate change, not busted up that ice so close to thousands of miles of shorelines, it would have been left in-situ melting much later every season. As soon as thousands of miles of shoreline ice are not pinned from shore to the floating ice cap, it is much more susceptible to not only a faster melting, but becomes much more available to the movements of currents and winds when it is just floating with no resistance from ice that previously had been in place and attached to shorelines much later into the season.
While my observations are anecdotal in nature with no corresponding data to suggest such, it is sort of common sense that if you cut off thousands of miles of ice in the Northern Arctic Ocean both on the Siberian side as well as both of Alaska and through the Canadian Archipelago, then there is an potential opposite effect that may accelerate the disappearing ice mystery. Especially in the mid 1980’s to late 1990’s when the ice took extant took such an immediate nose dive and right when large nuclear ice breakers were just making their debut. It seems intuitive to me, but I have seen no significant research on this. But wouldn’t it be ironic if the very ice breakers that are up in the Arctic Ocean, some of which are studying climate change and telling us the Arctic ice is disappearing fast, that they are in part responsible for it.
Earthling,
This would especially be true of the Siberian coast, which was plied by Soviet nuclear-powered ice breakers for decades. Soviet and Russian ballistic missile subs also exploit polynyas, which their presence serves to maintain longer than would naturally be the case.
But the North American Arctic has also suffered such insults in the name of research, often misguided.
Soot from China might also be contributing to Arctic ice melting.
There has also been volcanic activity in the Arctic Ocean in this century and late in the last. I don’t know how normal these eruptions are.
https://www.iceagenow.info/underwater-volcanoes-melting-arctic-ice-says-geologist/
https://www.livescience.com/4992-volcanoes-erupt-beneath-arctic-ice.html
Bingo!
The past history of glaciation should illustrate to us that the climate of the far North exists in a delicate balance. I suspect that balance is largely maintained between the ocean water temperature ( which may be subject to variability from long term ocean currents) and the air temperature which is itself balanced between ice albedo and water surface absorption of solar energy.
The fact that there may be some substantial variation along the line of that balance should actually be expected. To expect that that balance should be precise is pretty ridiculous.
As I’ve asked before, what would be the global temperature anomaly if the far North reverted from its recent marine characteristic back to a “continental” type associated with its being frozen over? Negligible?
Anthony,
Thought I read on this site once that some organization (maybe NSIDC?) stated they were going to recalculate the way they estimate/calculate or measure sea ice extent or area and that this new way would result in slightly lower readings.
Am I correct or am I losing it?
kramer, you are correct. A year ago in October, SII was updated from 2.1 to 3.0. In the post above, I wrongly referred to 2.1. In fact the dataset is SII v3.0 as shown by the link. The numbers in the graph are from that same source.
If you are interested in what was changed and why, here is the report:
https://nsidc.org/sites/nsidc.org/files/files/NSIDC-special-report-19.pdf
Flux is a rate measurement. What is the unit of time in the quoted flux figures?
The quoted link http://www.ccpo.odu.edu/~klinck/Reprints/PDF/kwokJGR99.pdf gives me a 404 not found error.
michael, apparently that link is no longer valid. This one allows you to download the Kwok et al study.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/261010602/download
michael, the quote from Kwok et al refers to the winter flux, which is defined as October through May.
For me at least what’s of far more interest in the study of climate change has been the recent increase in jet stream activity within the Arctic rather then sea ice amounts. The weather in Canada between the 26th and 29th of this month is about to show us why l think that’s the case.
The graphic shows that the late March (max) extent for both 2017 and 2018 was smallest on record thus making the September’s minimum extent more significant for estimating the true near future trend, since the winter – summer difference is getting smaller.
https://4k4oijnpiu3l4c3h-zippykid.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/artic-sea-ice-minimum-2018.png
Ice extent is misleading because it is quite possible to have a decrease in extent while having an increase in ice area. If winds and waves break up the edges of the ice pack and scatter the ice about, this can increase the reported extent of ice without any increase in the amount of ice volume or ice area. If winds consolidate the ice, we can see less extent with greater ice area.
Ice volume should be the correct measure but we don’t have actual volume observations, all reported ice volume numbers are model output.
Cross,
Extent isn’t insignificant, since it affects albedo.
Plus more territory upon which polar bears can hunt summer sun-lounging seals.
/Sarc on the latter one.
And heat loss from open water.
Since 2007 the arctic ocean and surrounds have been cooling to depth.
https://bobtisdale.files.wordpress.com/2014/10/figure-4-trends-zonal-means.png
http://www.climate4you.com/ -under oceans “Circum-Arctic” and “North Atlantic (60-0W, 30-65N) heat content 0-700 m depth”.
This will mean less summer melting and easier winter sea ice formation