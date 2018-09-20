And it isn’t what anyone thought in previous speculations, which included aliens, strange celestial objects, NASA’s recent launch of a solar probe, or a mercury spill from the “float bearing” of the main telescope. No, it’s far worse than any of those things.
From KTSM-TV in El Paso:
A federal search warrant reveals that Sunspot Solar Observatory was shut down as FBI agents conducted computer forensic searches for child pornography.
The source of child pornography was traced to an IP address used at the observatory and a source within the building observed a computer with “not good” images on it, the warrant states.
An investigation by the FBI revealed that a janitor is the main suspect in the search, however he has not been charged with a crime even though his name is on the warrant.
The warrant states the suspect would use the observatory Wifi and a personal laptop to download the child pornography.
A limited number of people have access to the observatory from dusk until dawn, which helped narrow their search.
The observatory in the mountains of southern New Mexico had been closed since Sept. 6 because of an undisclosed security concern, but reopened on Monday.
36 thoughts on “Closure of National Solar Observatory explained”
That’s something. It’s also why you always have to keep an eye on the janitor in any operation. Wow.
Yep. Full access to everywhere (including inside the super-secure room where they have all the monitors for security so they know where the cameras are), usually there when nobody else is.
Don’t ask me how I know this…
I recall having a problem with an issue like this, we noticed that one of our lab office computers appeared to have been tampered with overnight. I set up a camera with a motion detector in the room and recorded janitors using the computers at about 2-3am to watch porn. We reported to the supervisor and he came to see us and said that his guys had denied it. We showed him the movie and he went very quiet, didn’t happen again. In those days such camera systems were very rare (mine was used for research in the lab), so the idea that we would have a movie of them was a complete shock.
We had a big problem at my first employer finding janitors who could pass the security clearence.
Back before CCTV was ubiquitos my students were having their stuff go missing from their dedicated lab. They managed to hide a giant camera and caught a janitor in the act.
Janitors face horrible temptation because there’s valuable stuff and nobody around to see what they’re doing.
Back in the good old days before cell phones, when long distance calls were expensive, I was called into my Department Head’s office to talk about why I rang up hundreds of dollars of long distance calls. I had no idea what he was talking about. The calls were to distant states to phone numbers I didn’t know. It turns out that the night time janitor was spending hours sitting at my desk calling everyone he knew.
Calling possible BS on this one.
Heard a Blackhawk was used to access the site?
And being shut down for 11 days?
Gotta use all that cop equipment. Think of Alice’s Restaurant. Cheers –
Yeah. Send in a SWAT team?
One of my all time favorites…
“They was taking plaster tire tracks, foot prints, dog smelling prints, and 27 8×10 color glossy photos, with circles and arrows, and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what it was and how it was to be used as evidence against us in court.”
The pron involved aliens, perhaps?
I hope someone follows up to see if this “janitor”, or anyone gets indicted over this.
Wow, they evacuated the entire area for over a week for that and no one has even been charged with a crime. Sounds reeeal believable.
why shutdown the post office then?
Why take two weeks to give people the
reasoncover story if it was just a pervert janitor?
That is the first thing I thought of too.
From Fox News today:
“Officials on Monday said the observatory did not communicate with the public during the investigation because they didn’t want the suspect to be tipped off. “[O]ur desire to provide additional information had to be balanced against the risk that, if spread at the time, the news would alert the suspect and impede the law enforcement investigation. That was a risk we could not take,” officials said.
Investigators determined the observatory’s janitor had used his laptop to connect to the facility’s wireless internet system, an FBI affidavit said. Federal authorities obtained a warrant to the search the suspect’s residence, Reuters reported, citing FBI records.
On Sept. 14, FBI agents removed three cell phones, five laptops, one iPad, an external hard drive, and other electronic devices, from the suspect’s home, FBI records showed. An FBI spokesman said the case is still under investigation. According to the FBI, the suspect has not been arrested or charged.”
http://www.foxnews.com/us/2018/09/20/new-mexico-observatory-shut-down-amid-fbi-child-porn-investigation-documents.html
How was he not tipped-off? Even if he didn”t think he was the target of the shutdown, he had to worry it could uncover what he’d been up to.
… they were looking to manufacture another scandalous story implicating Brett Kavanaugh.
I am certainly relieved to find out that the observatory wasn’t being used to smuggle plastic straws or plastic grocery bags to California. Or even worse, a picture or illustration of some scary looking BB or water gun.
And the Black Hawk helicopters …. well the precautionary principle always applies, even to cows on Forest Service land, peacefully protesting cowboys, or even a non-permited pond.
But use the FBI and DOJ resources to spy on your neighbor, well ….. what’s wrong with that?
Absolutely nothing wrong with that, if you are a card carrying socialist defender of the corrupt Obama regime.
Too bad for him he didn’t think to leak classified doucuments, too. All his files would have dissappeared into the black hole with Hillary’s stuff.
So… if you’re doing something dodgy on a computer – do it on a computer that absolutely, positively CAN’T be shut down or interfered with in any way?
Air Traffic Control? Nuclear Power station controls? FBI main database of informers….
It seems that every image you download can be tracked by the FBI. They must have software that allows them to pinpoint child pornography.
I’m not say’n it’s pervert aliens but…
It’s perverts.
My guess is there was a threat against the facility. Likely barely credible, but of such a serious nature that no chances could be taken. Sort of like a bomb scare at school – the school has to be evacuated and searched even though odds of a bomb really being there are tiny. The child porn must have had something to do with it, but probably is not why the facility was evacuated.
So it’s true, Eric Cartman’s anal probe…. The janitor found the pictures and the gov’t went after him…
….. Expect a Nicholas Cage movie to follow…
FBI ?
One of the few people/organizations with less credibility than Dr Mann.
My modeling indicates 3.003183749908675309 nanoMann
Rather sad that it’s tied to the lowest (no insult intended – Janitors/caretakers do great work) employee in the building! I mean to say, one has never heard of “intellectuals”, or TV personalities, or even “professionals”, having proclivities in inappropriate directions, is it?
Our most “famous” UK one, was Sir Jimmy Saville, who the BBC (taxpayer funded Green obsessed) knew was a pervert & sexual deviant, yet totally ignored it due to his ratings! What a great world famous organisation………….NOT! Green slime is unbelieveable at times!
When it comes to being caught, sh*t rolls downhill.
There something more to it, while por…phy ‘discovered’ was already known of, or possibly byproduct of telescope images searches.
Perhaps a lousy coverup excuse. My all time favorite is the Roswell incident. It probably went something like this:
Air Force Officer:” Washington, we have a crash of our top secret plane near Roswell and some civilians have discovered it. Please advise.”
Pentagon: “Put together a good cover story.”
Air Force Officer:”Roger”
Pentagon: “What did you come up with?”
Air Force Officer: ” We told them it was an alien spacecraft.”
Pentagon: ‘You told them WHAT? Are you freakin’ kidding me?”
What a crock. Note there’s no mention of the other “solar installations” that we were told were also shut down at the same time. This is such a transparent cover-up lie, which is in itself revealing of how the “authorities” feel about “appropriate response.” “Boys with toys” is one lesson; another is their projection of what they think we will believe…
But then if it’s not a lie, that may be even more frightening. Is this the neo-Fascist State flexing its twitchy muscles, like a so-called “health department” shutting down a young girl’s lemonade stand because the drink wasn’t prepared in a licensed commercial kitchen?
“Child Porn”, the go to charge of every unethical DA. It’s one of those charges that can be applied to anyone who’s done a google search. And also one of those few charges in American law where the accused must prove their innocence. DUI being the other..
Hilliary Clinton responsible for internet security at this facility?
About 15 years ago, when I worked for the USGS, we had a digital scale stolen. The theft was traced to a member of a janitorial team that worked evenings. Digital scales are of value to those selling illegal drugs. On the flip side of that, a theft of over $100,000 of platinum crucibles was reported from our lab. When the authorities were doing their investigation, one of our scientists asked the investigator if they were looking for the crucibles. The scientist said, “Oh — they’re over here”, and opened a cabinet drawer to reveal the crucibles. The investigator asked him, “Don’t you think those should be locked up somewhere?” Our lab no longer needed the crucibles, and sold them to finance a new loading dock for our warehouse.
The telescope found ET pleasuring himself….