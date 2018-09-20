Proposal: Geo-engineered glacier control to limit sea level rise

From the European Geosciences Union and the “we can stop that glacier in its tracks, cold. Trust us.” department comes this wacky geoengineering idea. I think these folks don’t understand what the scope of engineering something like this would actually be.
Glacial engineering could limit sea-level rise, if we get our emissions under control
Targeted engineering projects to hold off glacier melting could slow down the collapse of ice sheets and limit sea-level rise, according to a new study published in the European Geosciences Union journal The Cryosphere. While an intervention similar in size to existing large civil engineering projects could only have a 30% chance of success, a larger project would have better odds of holding off ice-sheet collapse. But study authors Michael Wolovick and John Moore caution that reducing emissions still remains key to stopping climate change and its dramatic effects.
“Doing geoengineering means often considering the unthinkable,” says Moore, a scientist at Beijing Normal University, China, and a professor of climate change at the University of Lapland, Finland. The term ‘geoengineering’ is usually applied to large-scale interventions to combat climate change. But instead of trying to change the entire climate, Wolovick and Moore say we could apply a more targeted approach to limit one of the most drastic consequences of climate change: sea-level rise.
Their “unthinkable” idea is glacial geoengineering: making changes to the geometry of the seafloor near glaciers that flow into the ocean, forming an ice shelf, to prevent them from melting further. Some glaciers, such as the Britain- or Florida-sized Thwaites ice stream in West Antarctica, are retreating fast. “Thwaites could easily trigger a runaway [West Antarctic] ice sheet collapse that would ultimately raise global sea level by about 3 metres,” explains Wolovick, a researcher at Princeton University’s Department of Geosciences, US. This could have dramatic effects to the millions of people living in the world’s coastal areas.
Instead of, or in addition to, limiting the effects of rising seas through traditional coastal protection, using glacier geoengineering to stop the flood at the source could be a viable option, as Wolovick and Moore show. “The most important result [of our study] is that a meaningful ice sheet intervention is broadly within the order of magnitude of plausible human achievements,” says Wolovick.
The team looked into two glacial-geoengineering designs. One idea would be to build a wall underwater to block warm water reaching an ice shelf’s base, which is very sensitive to melting. A simpler design consists of constructing artificial mounds or columns on the seafloor: they wouldn’t block warm water but could support and hold back the glacier, helping it regrow. “In either case, we were imagining very simple structures, simply piles of sand or gravel on the ocean floor,” says Wolovick.
The team ran computer models where they applied these designs to Thwaites Glacier in a warming world. Thwaites is projected to be the largest individual source of future sea-level rise and, at 80 to 100 km wide, it’s one of the widest glaciers in the world. “If [glacial geoengineering] works there then we would expect it to work on less challenging glaciers as well,” the authors write in The Cryosphere study.
The research shows that even the simpler design could slow down the rate of sea-level rise, giving more time to coastal societies to adapt to rising waters. The smallest intervention has a 30% probability of preventing a runaway collapse of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet for the foreseeable future, according to the models. This intervention would consist of building isolated 300-metre-high mounds or columns on the seafloor using between 0.1 and 1.5 cubic kilometres of aggregate, depending on the strength of the material. This is similar to the amount of material that was excavated to build the Suez Canal in Egypt (1 cubic kilometre) or used in Dubai’s Palm Islands (0.3 cubic kilometres).
A more sophisticated project, going beyond the scale humanity has attempted so far, would have higher chances of success in avoiding a runaway ice-sheet collapse within the next 1000 years (the time the simulations run for), as well as better odds of causing the ice sheet to regain mass. A small underwater wall blocking about 50% of warm water from reaching the ice shelf base could have 70% chance of succeeding, while larger walls would be even more likely to delay or even stop ice-sheet collapse.
Despite the encouraging results, the scientists say they don’t advocate starting these ambitious projects any time soon. While the simplest design would be similar in scale to existing engineering projects, it would be built in one of Earth’s harshest environments. So, the engineering details still need to be worked out. Nonetheless, the team wanted to see whether glacial geoengineering could work in theory, and wanted to get the scientific community to think about, and improve on, the designs.
“We all understand that we have an urgent professional obligation to determine how much sea level rise society should expect, and how fast that sea level rise is likely to come. However, we would argue that there is also an obligation to try to come up with ways that society could protect itself against a rapid ice-sheet collapse,” says Wolovick.
Ice physics shows glacial geoengineering could work to hold off ice-sheet collapse, but both Wolovick and Moore are adamant that reducing greenhouse-gas emissions remains a priority in the fight against climate change. “There are dishonest elements of society that will try to use our research to argue against the necessity of emissions’ reductions. Our research does not in any way support that interpretation,” they say.
Engineering glaciers would only limit sea-level rise, while reducing emissions could also limit other harmful consequences of climate change, such as ocean acidification, floods, droughts and heat waves. In addition, the team points out that more warming would mean glacial engineering projects would become less feasible and would have lower chances of success. After all, their underwater structures might protect the bottom of the ice shelves, but wouldn’t prevent warm air from eating away the ice at the top.
“The more carbon we emit, the less likely it becomes that the ice sheets will survive in the long term at anything close to their present volume,” Wolovick concludes.
45 thoughts on “Proposal: Geo-engineered glacier control to limit sea level rise”
Holding off an onset of LIA type cooling in the NH might be of more benefit to humanity
Yes a taste of the LIA looks to be coming to N America between the 26th and 29th of this month.
Where there is likely to be the first “Arctic blast” of the season pushing down south across Canada and into the northern mid-states of the USA. Expect to see the snow extent in Canada take a big jump upwards.
Okay … we could embed cooling tubes in glaciers just like they do in skating rinks.
They experimented with a similar idea in WW2. The original idea was to use icebergs as aircraft carriers and things got carried away. link
I always thought that warm water traveled on or near the surface and colder water lived on the bottom. How will building a Wall in Cold Waters Home prevent Warm Surface Water from paying a visit??
“whoopsie. We made a mistake and accidentally brought on an ice age. Gee whiz, it was all Donald Trump’s fault anyway.”
Well of course it will be The Donald’s fault. If he hadn’t pulled us out of Paris, we would have squandered Billion$ on Ludacris ideas but this particular idea wouldn’t have been tried. So it was tried because Trump was in office so he must be to blame
More computer models. It’s models all the way down.
Well actually, at the very bottom is their arrogance that they think they are right and they sheer stupidity that we could do this.
Thwaites is about 40 miles across. A cement wall of that width and any possible height poured underwater in the Antarctic? I am not sure of the amount of cement poured in the world , ever, right now but I would be that number is close.
Somebody is confused; melting a FLOATING glacier won’t raise the sea level at all. It’s already displacing its mass in the water, so if it melts, nothing will happen.
If a massive LAND-supported glacier were to melt, it might raise the sea level. But I think that’s highly unlikely.
Thwaites is a grounded glacier, that is, not floating. It’s ocean part sits on the seabed and has a substantial part well above above sea level. The front edge parts break-off and float as an floating tongue ice field (see sat photo with the article) as more ice from inland pushes toward the sea part. In the winter the sea ice grows out substantially, but then mostly all melts by early March, the end of the Austral summer.
The grounding line position and the topography of the sea floor in front of and behind the grounding line are critical determinates to how the glacier will behave as the grounding line slowly recedes during the current interglacial.
What is really appalling is that most of these “scientists” refuse to acknowledge that we are in an interglacial, and glacial retreat is what happens at the timescales of of interglacials. It really only reverses and sustains a forward growth once the glacial ice age period returns (the Malinkovitch cycle).
I think they think the only thing holding back the land supported part of the Thwaites glacier is that the floating tongue is grounded upon an underwater ridge at its seaward edge. They think if the floating tongue melts away, more ice will move into its place and then likewise melt. So, it is not not the melting of the floating tongue that worries them, but the subsequent melting of replacement ice.
However, hasn’t the time table for the worse-case melting scenario already been determined to be longer than the 1000 year span of their simulation?
And, have they considered the affect displacing up to 1.5 cubic kilometers of water, in the “smallest intervention”, would have on sea levels? How much material would be required to be the barrier wall they think would be more effective?
Sounds like they want to cause an immediate human caused sea level rise to ward off continued gradual natural rise.
Grrr! “affect” = “effect” and “be” = “build”
LOL
what maroons! Any fool can calculate a number but it takes a engineer to tell them how big of crap load that really is and then laugh at their ignorance!
Suuuuure it can be done…I gotta hear this.
I suspect they want to create a reef just off shore to ‘ground’ the ice sheet keep the floating ice sheet from floating away.
It’ll be just a s successful as a dam stopping the flow of a river, for a time…
That would be the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. The original one.
“could slow down the collapse of ice sheets ”
These people must have a very different perception of time. Collapse is normally measured in minutes, so do they imagine that the whole glacier will slide to the ocean in an hour.
When they are at it, why dont they think of stopping volcanoes?
How dumb is it possible to be.
Apart from the fact that whatever engineering they use will, at some point in time, fail. At which point all that stored water/ice will set off an epic tsunami..
—-Lucky if you get 30 minutes warning whereas with ‘climate’ you get 30 years warning to get out of the way. Even a Tesla could manage that.
but, won’t the ice behind the wall keeping growing (rain & snow) and getting heavier, thus making the land underneath it sink.
We already have that confusion – is the sea rising or is the land sinking?
How do you tell.
does it matter, the effect is the same.
Who reviews this junk?
Dumber than a Pile of Pebbles
Actually, pebbles are quite smart! When you drive on a freeway on-ramp notice that all of the pebbles have moved over to the edge of the pavement where they won’t get crushed by traffic. Pebbles are smarter than your average modeler!
Indeed! If you were to watch a pebble tumble down a cliff, and model it in 3-D, you would see that the pebble was able to calculate, in real time, the path of least resistance. This is because the pebble has little to no ability to exert any motive force and therefore must conserve as much energy as possible. Clever things, pebbles.
By most reports I have seen, Antarctica receives 6″ of water equivalent precipitation per annum. Despite all the semi-hysterical ranting about the melting Antarctic, most of that precipitation likely persists year after year. Let us suppose that 1 million years ago visiting aliens successfully introduced this system to keep ice from leaving the continent which was not entirely effective, but did keep at least one of the 6 inches from returning to the oceans. Let’s see what might have been the result of this. 1″/yr for a million yrs= 1 million inches, 5280 x 12 = 63360 inches /mile, 1million/63360 = 15.78 miles of extra w.e. accumulation or over 17 miles of ice. If the aliens were really competent and kept all 6 inches on the continent, the ice sheet would now be over 100 miles thick, doesn’t seem like a great plan to me!
Maybe 6″ averaged over the whole continent, but the coastal areas receive lots more. The interior less. And we are discussing a seabed grounded glacier. A river made of ice.
Which really is all a glacier is, it is a frozen river that slowly moves downhill.
Mostly polar desert (under 200 mm or 9.8″), Antarctica averages about 6.5″ of liquid water equivalent precipitation per year, but ranges from 2 to 25 inches.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/en/7/7f/File-Dgv-surfbal-1.gif
Oops! That should be 250 mm to meet the definition of desert used for Antarctica. Where I live, the definition is eight inches, ie closer to the cited 200.
Folks, if they are discussing this as an option on the table, they are already doing it.
Dane Wiggington VINDICATED, at least regarding aerosol spraying. (the rest of his malarkey is pro CAGW and I’m disgusted about it. Possible Psy-op plant? I dunno. But I’m leaning toward the conclusion he is right about the aluminum oxide/silver oxide/barium/strontium aerosol spraying operations)
and for you nay-saying party line toters… Syphillus experiments on African populations by the US gov’t, Operation Northwoods, lobotomy practices of the Eugenicists, MKUltra LSD tests, etc etc…
This ain’t the first nor the last time factions within this foul government have experimented on unsuspecting populations.
Dr. Nick Begich from Alaska will be vindicated in similar matters regarding H.A.A.R.P. eventually as well.
And don’t forget this essential piece of your wardrobe honest liberty:
https://weeklyworldnews.files.wordpress.com/2012/12/tinfoilhats_2012e.jpg
Liberty has hit almost all the no-no buttons that are listed in the rules for commenters, but it does give me a laugh that some people believe such bull dust.
So, what are they going to do about the active volcanoes under the West Antarctic Ice Sheet? I think these people just proved they don’t have a clue instead of remaining silent and just having everyone suspect it.
“There are dishonest elements of society that will try to use our research to argue against the necessity of emissions’ reductions. Our research does not in any way support that interpretation,” they say.
Is that not a textbook definition of projection, and then the repudiation of anything to the contrary.
I have a great idea. Let’s burn more fossil fuels to increase atmospheric CO2 to raise global temperatures that will increase evaporation that will eventually become snow that will increase the size of glaciers.
Do I need a sarc tag?
This is just thinking small. We need more ambition. My new company “Hustla” has technology to solve this existential threat without any risk of failure while making the biosphere safe and habitable again for the reintroduction of unicorns and minotaurs – long extinct due to the adverse influences of capitalism and participatory democracy.
We have secret technology that will locally suspend the effects of gravity allowing glaciers to levitate thus reversing their downward slide toward the boiling ocean while relieving the continental plates of a great burden such that they rise making new land for our most precious celebrities to occupy in the ocean front.
All that is required is a small input of government funding – only $1-2 trillion as a start and we can make this happen as surely as Tesla on the verge of filling all of their back orders.
But wait, there’s more. Throw in another $3-4 trillion and Hustla will direct it secret patented antimatter ray at the sun thus shrinking its overall mass and reducing total solar radiation to bring the troposphere back to the ideal temperatures previously enjoyed during the balmy period of the little ice age when human society thrived in spite of plagues, famines and continuous conflict.
I remember guys like you in public school, you made it enjoyable, keep up the good work.
These guys also probably open their kitchen refrigerator and freezer doors to cool their home.
File under: Liberal’s approaches to engineering.
Well, there is hubris. And then there is HUBRIS.
It’s a bit late isn’t it? The sea level has already risen 300 feet since the last ice-age. Where were these smart people in the neolithic.
Closer to 400 feet:
https://tampaslr.files.wordpress.com/2012/10/sea-level-history-for-the-northern-gulf-of-mexico-since-the-last-glacial-maximum3.jpg
Some even say 140 m rather than 120.
“Some even say 140 m rather than 120”
No. The Bab el Mandeb sill depth is 137 meters. It has never been completely dry during any glaciation (if it had the Red Sea would have desiccated).
King Canute lives and is working in the European Geosciences Union
King Canute is the guy that said “No, I don’t have the power to command the seas!” He then took his “advisors” and a bunch of other folks down to the ocean at low tide and commanded the sea to “Halt!”
They waited and lo and behold the tide came in anyway. So, Canute was the guy that DIDN’T have the hubris demonstrated by the folks at the European Geosciences Union.
“The more carbon we emit, the less likely it becomes that the ice sheets will survive in the long term at anything close to their present volume,” Wolovick concludes.
Did they calculate how much carbon dioxide will be emitted by all the diesel engines required to move an amount of aggregate equal to the Great Pyramid or Hoover/Aswan dam projects?
Further, did they factor in the waste heat energy produced? Last I heard, the 2nd Law of Thermodynamics hasn’t been repealed. No engine is 100% efficient.
The raising of the TOA radiative cooling level (where the balance is found with incoming solar) to a colder level is not in question. In response to our emissions radiative physics dictates the surface must warm to re-establish equilibrium, such is the science. The issue, or debate, concerns the phenomenon’s magnitude.
So ok, there may be some effect, but given the speed of light I doubt the approach to equilibrium is retarded enough to change the climate. Apparently we’re on the eve of destruction…fire, floods, ice caps melting, sea levels rising…it’s always the same crowd promoting this nonsense, so I suppose they really do believe sea level will actually reach The Statue of Liberty’s knickers (NatGeo cover Sept 2013).
We all know there is a GHE, the issue isn’t the science, as I said that’s well understood. Where is the detached and reasoned explanation on where the science ends and the supposition begins?
I’m with Freeman Dyson, IMHO there might be some effect at night in the colder regions of the planet, such that freezing is altered a few minutes (maybe seconds) here and there….so what?
How long is this crap going to continue?
This is ignorant codswallop that is an embarrassment to actual engineers. Geo-engineering as a whole is a field filled with people too overcome by their brainwashing to remember the basics of what it means to be an engineer.
Here’s a word for those that read this.
Constraints.
Every problem has a engineering solution, but constraints limit what you can do. I shudder to contemplate just how much a project of this magnitude would cost. We might have better luck mining HE3 in Jupiter orbit, building a fission boosted fusion engine spacecraft, hit .10c and make it to some planet around Alpha Centauri before we could achieve this level of nonsense.
“There are dishonest elements of society that will try to use our research to argue against the necessity of emissions’ reductions.”
— Oh, darn. I was about to say that we no longer need to reduce emissions because we have this brilliant glacier scheme thing that we can do. Now I can’t! I’d expose myself as a dishonest element of society.
…“We all understand that we have an urgent professional obligation to determine how much sea level rise society should expect, and how fast that sea level rise is likely to come. However, we would argue that there is also an obligation to try to come up with ways that society could protect itself against a rapid ice-sheet collapse,” says Wolovick…
Well if you can’t get the first part(s) right, why would anyone give credence to the second part?