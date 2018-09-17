An Indian court has ruled there is enough evidence for former United Nations climate chief Rajendra Pachauri to be tried on sex crime charges.
Former United Nations climate chief Rajendra Pachauri will stand trial in a sexual assault and harassment case, after an employee accused him of inappropriate conduct.
Police registered the case against Pachauri after the 29-year-old female colleague accused him three years ago of sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation.
The pair worked together at a New Delhi environmental think tank that he headed for more than three decades.
The alleged victim, a 29-year-old research analyst, has accused him of unwanted physical contact and sending inappropriate texts and emails.
Allegations denied
Pachauri has denied the allegations, insisting that his emails and mobile phone were hacked.
His lawyer Ashish Dixit said there was no case against him and he will fight the charges, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.
Earlier, an internal committee at his own think tank had found him guilty of misconduct.
Pachauri, a veteran climate change expert, took the helm of the IPCC — considered the world’s authority on climate science, in 2002.
Five years later, he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on the IPCC’s behalf, which the panel shared with former US Vice President Al Gore. Pachauri was elected to a second term in 2008.
If convicted, he faces two years in jail.
17 thoughts on “Ex IPCC Chief Rajendra Pachauri headed for trial”
well…..at least he wasn’t 17…and it wasn’t almost 4 decades ago….and his accuser is not some liberal activist pink pussy hat radical
…they have so overplayed their hand
I wonder if he sucked on chili dogs outside the Tastee Freeze.
Ehh….the climate is changing…..
This really sounds like a minor issue – and Pachauri probably still has some friends willing to pull a few strings for him.
I can’t see anything major happening……
The kind of friends that he had- glitterati- dissappear immediately. No this guy’s strings have been cut without hesitation – think Weinstein- same thing. He finds himself, old, disgraced, friendless, taken out like yesterday’s kitchen waste. I predict his health will fail and off he goes into a history of the sordid, another irradicable stain on a crumbling Nobel Prize that has become something to put in your attic.
I guess Really Sceptical and fellow apologists colleagues will be coming to his defence and digging up a conservative with similar pecadillos. Liberal entitlement and hubris are the best predictors for this kind of unbridled behavior.
The “defense” will be along the lines of, “What about [Trunp, Cavanaugh, Watergate, Iran-Contra, Roy Moore, etc.]?
The day that a liberal doesn’t lead off with a red herring, straw man, non sequitur, ad hominem tu quoque, etc., will be a historic event.
Man overboard!
Alas there are plenty more in line to take his place at the great global warming banquet trough.
It is a pity he is not being tried for his real crime: pushing the lie of catastrophic man made climate change and hence policies that are mass murder.
“Pachauri, a veteran climate change expert”. What? He was a railway engineer.
Oh come on, that’s close enough.
Railway Engineer? Aren’t those the guys that drive the choo choo, through any weather, rain, snow or sunshine?
Whenever climate alarmists want to discredit a “skeptic” based on credentials, I’m reminded that their very own head of the IPCC, the supposed expert on climate change, has his PhD in industrial engineering and economics..
“The rise in CO2 is now the leading factor in obsessive sex-addiction and unwanted self-exposure.” – UN IPCC
So, the World’s leading “Climate Scientist”, with his degree in Railway/Production Engineering making him most qualified for the job, is about to be taken to court for being a sexual deviant & pervert! I wonder what that may or may not say about other manipulating, controlling, self-enriching alarmist warmistas, in the Climate Change mix????
Still, he’s managed to make his squillions out of it! Just a poor misunderstood guy I suppose! NOT!
Well, that’s one.
RichEngineer Pantsdowni
The climate change made him do it…