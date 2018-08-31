“The Climate-Wrecking Industry… ” A nice encapsulation of Climatariat delusions.

Guest ridicule by David Middleton
David Middleton has been a proud member of the Climate-Wrecking Industry since 1981.
From the flamingly left-wing The Nation…
The Climate-Wrecking Industry… and How to Beat It
Insisting that we’re all responsible for global warming lets the biggest corporate polluters off the hook.
By Jason Mark YESTERDAY 6:00 AM
Among climate activists, the scene is remembered with a mix of embarrassment and scorn: at the end of his 2006 Oscar-winning documentary An Inconvenient Truth, Al Gore, having just detailed the existential threat posed by global climate change, offered the audience a way to take action: Change your light bulbs. Gore’s prescription seemed completely incommensurate with the scale of the problem. The future of the human race, as well as millions of other species, is hanging in the balance—better get to the hardware store for some compact fluorescents.
Yet even today, at this late hour, the fight against global warming is bedeviled by public bewilderment.
[…]
According to peer-reviewed studies by Richard Heede and the Climate Accountability Institute, the business practices of just 90 fossil-fuel companies are responsible for two-thirds of the observed increases in global surface temperatures between 1751 and 2010.
[…]
Drawing on this and other research, The Nation has assembled a list of the “Worst of the Worst” in the climate-wrecking industry. (See our list on the opposite page.) Earning a dishonorable mention is the Republican Party, which continues to drink the Kool-Aid of climate denial and to obstruct even the most modest measures to protect the climate. Also on the list is the US Chamber of Commerce, which has spearheaded much of the opposition from business groups as a whole.
[…]
Dude! This is the Internet, Al Gore’s invention… There is no “opposite page.”
Back to the delusional rant…
One weakness of campaigning directly against the climate wreckers is that it’s simply unrealistic to expect a corporation to abandon the very reason for its existence. A lasting and equitable solution to climate change would put the fossil-fuel industry out of business, since these companies aren’t going to walk away from their (for now) still-profitable enterprises.
Recognizing that problem, organizers have sought to outflank the companies by targeting their bankers.
[…]
Yet while they’ve declined to finance specific projects, these banks are still extending loans to the carbon polluters’ various holding companies. And even their baby steps toward climate responsibility have generated blowback. HSBC has been quietly blackballed by the fossil-fuel industry, which has had little difficulty finding other lenders (most notably JPMorgan Chase) to fill the gap. For now, at least, the banks need fossil-fuel companies as much as these companies need the banks.
[…]
Dude! They’re “banks.” Banks that don’t lend money to qualified borrowers, cease to be banks. Your idiot savantism enabled you to grasp the fact that oil & gas companies are oil & gas companies, coal companies are coal companies… But, you don’t seem to grasp the fact that banks are banks.
Back to the delusional rant…
Destroying the climate, in short, remains a winning business proposition.
Dude!
Now for the really delusional bit:
Among activists, a consensus is emerging that legal action may prove the best way to bring the climate wreckers to account.
Dude! Maybe you haven’t been keeping up with other left-wing rags…
ADAM ROGERS SCIENCE 07.20.18
TURNS OUT CITIES CAN’T SUE OIL COMPANIES FOR CLIMATE CHANGE
YOU CAN’T SUE your way to a solution for global warming. So says the judge.
On Thursday, Judge John Keenan of New York’s Southern District dismissed the City of New York’s lawsuit against the international oil and gas companies BP, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, and Royal Dutch Shell. Facing billions of dollars in climate change-related damage in the coming years, New York was hoping to extract some money from the transnational companies that extract the oil that people burn for energy—raising the planet’s temperature, exacerbating storms, melting polar ice and elevating sea levels, worsening wildfires, extending droughts, and allowing diseases to spread farther and faster.
But no. The problem isn’t the science; it’s settled. The problem is the law. Even though attorneys for the city tried to argue that their complaint was covered by federal common law and the courts, Judge Keenan found otherwise—that in the end they were suing over emissions, and so the Clean Air Act took over. Which is to say, what New York wanted to do in a lawsuit is covered by the regulatory powers of the president and Congress. “Climate change is a fact of life, as is not contested by Defendants,” Keenan writes. “But the serious problems caused thereby are not for the judiciary to ameliorate. Global warming and solutions thereto must be addressed by the two other branches of government.”
Cities around the country have been filing lawsuits, hoping to get money from oil companies to pay for things like seawalls and infrastructure improvements—part of a strategy that’s been developing for decades. Oil companies have continued to market and lobby for lighter regulation on a product that made life harder on the only planet anyone knows about with life on it, while the US government moved slowly, if at all, toward remaking the country’s energy production and carbon emissions. If regulation and the law won’t help, the theory goes, you turn to the courts.
That’s not going well. Keenan’s decision comes not even a month after a similar defeat 3,000 miles away in June to a lawsuit filed by San Francisco and Oakland against the same oil companies. That case had the same outcome, this time from Judge William Alsup of the Northern District1 of California: “Although the scope of plaintiffs’ claims is determined by federal law, there are sound reasons why regulation of the worldwide problem of global warming should be determined by our political branches, not by our judiciary,” he writes. “The problem deserves a solution on a more vast scale than can be supplied by a district judge or jury in a public nuisance case.”
[…]
Dude! You’ve already lost that battle. Gorsuch + Kavanaugh + ACE = You Lose!
Back to the delusional rant…
The climate wreckers do, in fact, appear to be shaken by the lawsuits. In a procedural counterattack, ExxonMobil has petitioned a Texas judge to allow it to depose attorneys and local officials from the California communities suing the company.
Dude! That’s how lawsuits work. You get to depose the other side. If ExxonMobil hadn’t petitioned for depositions, it would have been evidence that they were so shaken, that their attorneys forgot how to be lawyers.
Whitehouse (a truly whacked out Senator from the most insignificant State in the nation) and Carlson (a professor at the UCLA School of Law), among others, think the lawsuits could open the way for a kind of grand bargain on climate change: In exchange for helping to pass a law mandating an economy-wide tax on carbon, the major polluters would receive immunity from lawsuits. But such a deal would have to come with financial accountability for the climate wreckers’ misdeeds—what Whitehouse called a “massive climate-relief fund” modeled on the tobacco settlement and BP’s settlement for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill. “They don’t get to walk away scot-free,” Whitehouse said.
Of course, for that to happen, climate-action champions would have to gain control of Congress. Which means that climate activists, like the rest of the progressive movement, need to do everything they can to ensure that Congress changes hands.
That’s the sort of transformation that will require far more work—and many more people—than changing a light bulb.
Jason Mark is the editor in chief of Sierra magazine and the author of Satellites in the High Country: Searching for the Wild in the Age of Man.
How many Warmunists does it take to change a light bulb? (I need a punch line).
Dude! Sheldon Whitehouse… A total whack job.
Dude! Do you think Whitehouse realized he was supporting enhanced oil recovery when he did this?
Jul 12 2017
Heitkamp, Whitehouse, Capito Lead Bipartisan Coalition to Reintroduce Bill Promoting Carbon Capture
Bipartisan Bill has Strong, Broad Support from Republican and Democratic Senators, Coal Companies, Environmental Groups, Labor Organizations
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today led a broad bipartisan group of senators in reintroducing legislation to extend and expand a key tax credit to encourage technological innovation that would reduce carbon emissions, and recognize the need for a diverse energy mix around the world for years to come.
The 45Q tax credit, which the bill would extend, supports maintaining a place in our energy mix for existing resources like coal and natural gas by encouraging development and use of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies and processes—while also spurring adoption of low-carbon technologies to transform carbon pollution into useable products. Heitkamp and Whitehouse first introduced the bill last July. Since then, they have worked with Capito to build out bipartisan support among more progressive Democratic senators and more conservative Republican senators. A wide cross-section of coal companies, utilities, environmental groups, and labor organizations also support the bill, reinforcing a willingness from all sides to come together and seek bipartisan solutions.
[…]
“Everyone agrees carbon pollution is bad, but under the current rules new technologies to reduce carbon can’t gain a foothold in the market,” said Whitehouse. “This bipartisan bill will help level the field for new technologies, allowing facilities that prevent emissions to compete with older, dirtier plants. In the process, we’ll clear a path for promising businesses in Rhode Island and around the country that turn carbon pollution into useful products. That’s a win-win.”
[…]
The Climate-Wrecking Industry
Since the “Worst of the Worst” list was apparently left behind in the print edition, I looked up “peer-reviewed studies by Richard Heede and the Climate Accountability Institute“… I think this is the relevant peer-reviewed “study.”
The rise in global atmospheric CO2, surface temperature, and sea level from emissions traced to major carbon producers
Although, it only covers 1880-2010… Here are the “Worst of the Worst”…
- If we accept that from 1880-2010, atmospheric CO2 rose from 290 to 390 ppmv, ExxonMobil is responsible for just under 3 ppmv of the rise.
- If we accept that from 1880-2010, global mean surface temperature increased by 0.8 °C, ExxonMobil is responsible for just under 0.024 °C of warming.
- If we accept that from 1880-2010, global sea level rose by 320 mm (12.6 in), ExxonMobil is responsible for just over 0.64 mm (0.025 in) of sea level rise.
And they’re US Public Enemy #2 in the Climate-Wrecking Industry? US Public Enemy #1, Chevron, only barely edges out ExxonMobil. And the Climatariat wonders why we laugh at them.
Reference
Ekwurzel, B., Boneham, J., Dalton, M.W. et al. The rise in global atmospheric CO2, surface temperature, and sea level from emissions traced to major carbon producers. Climatic Change (2017) 144: 579. https://doi.org/10.1007/s10584-017-1978-0
Dude! ExxonMobil is not a “carbon producer”!
“carbon polluters” –
water polluters foul the water
air polluters foul the air
therefore ‘carbon polluters’ foul what?
Just so you know how the real world works, no one actually builds a coal mine without customers/investors/owners all lined up and many coal mines are mouth of mine for power plants. Otherwise it’s a resource under the ground in a basin covering hundreds of square miles. So coal producers are not some detached world from coal users.
Well, the version I heard of how many feminists it takes to change a light bulb is to scream “That’s sexist!!” I cannot think of anything appropriate for the green blob except for listening to a plonking lecture first on the virtues of natural light, the risks of artificial light disrupting one’s sleep cycle, why one should only use LED bulbs, and why the lumpenproletariat such as yourself should be in the dark anyway?
What’s remarkable is the certainty these folks have that they know things that 1) they can’t know or 2) are totally false. They even seem to believe that sea level changes began with human emisssions.
“How many Warmunists does it take to change a light bulb? (I need a punch line).”
Five. One to stand on the chair holding the light bulb, and four to turn the chair.
How many Warmunists does it take to change a light bulb?
Only 1… holding on while the entire world revolves around them…
None. Those magical enviro friendly bulbs last forever in their world.
AND IN OTHER NEWS, CANADA’S CLIMATE PLAN IN FREEFALL
– from today’s GWPF Newsletter:
1) CANADA’S CLIMATE PLAN IN FREEFALL AS ALBERTA PULLS OUT
AFP, 31 August 2018
The Canadian province of Alberta announced Thursday it would pull out of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s flagship climate change initiative in protest against a court ruling against the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.
A court had earlier quashed the government’s approval of expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline to the Pacific, siding with indigenous people worried that increased tanker traffic will harm whales along the coast.
Landlocked Alberta in western Canada, which sits on the world’s third largest oil reserves, was set to rely on the pipeline to sell oil to Asian markets via the port of Vancouver.
“As important as climate action is to our province’s future I have also always said that taking the next step, in signing on to the federal climate plan, can’t happen without the Trans Mountain pipeline,” Premier Rachel Notley told reporters in a live address Thursday evening.
“With the Trans Mountain halted and the work on it halted, until the federal government gets its act together, Alberta is pulling out of the federal climate plan,” she said.
Meanwhile, Trudeau said in a tweet he confirmed to Notley that his government “stands by the TMX expansion project” and “will ensure it moves forward in the right way”.
In addition to Alberta, the provinces of Saskatchewan and Ontario in mid-July announced an alliance against the carbon tax, which they believe is harmful to the economy.
Ontario — Canada’s richest and most populous province — elected a climate-sceptic prime minister in June, who is working to dismantle climate change policies.
2) ROLL-BACK: ONTARIO GOVERNMENT TO ELIMINATE CARBON TAX FROM NATURAL GAS RATES
Toronto City News, 30 August 2018
In a move to help alleviate some financial strain from both families and small businesses across Ontario, the Ford government announced that it will be eliminating the carbon tax from natural gas rates, but critics of the announcement say it’s “short-sighted” that will harm the environment in the long-run.
Speaking at Troy’s Diner in Milton, Premier Doug Ford bashed the carbon tax, calling it “a big scam” and “the worst tax ever, anywhere.”
“It has nothing to do with protecting the environment, it just is one more way for the government to line its pockets and gouge the people of Ontario,” he said.
“It makes gas more expensive. It makes home heating more expensive. It makes everything more expensive. Driving your car and heating your home is not a luxury, it’s a necessity.”
According to the premier, eliminating the carbon tax from natural gas rates will save Ontario businesses about $285 a year.
“If you are a small business owner in Ontario, working hard to meet your payroll, we want to help,” Ford said.
“Today’s announcement is one way we’re helping you.”
Ontario Energy Minister Greg Rickford said families across the province should see their natural gas bills shrink by about $80 to $100 a year.
“We promised to deliver real relief for families and small business and I’m proud to say that’s exactly what we’re doing,” Ford said.
“proud member of the Climate-Wrecking Industry”
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!” Upton Sinclair
I thought that Germany had a pretty big coal industry, but I can’t see them anywhere on the list. Are they really smaller than the UK or India?
It’s a list of the biggest corporations and nationalised industries. One or two coal mines owned by one company isn’t going to be among the 20 biggest energy producing companies
The Germans like to think of themselves as leading the world in green energy production. Perhaps they are because renewables (not counting nuclear which isnt classed as clean energy anyway) or clean energy; now accounts for more than 36% of the electricity production. The Germans are looking to increase this to 50% in the near future. However when you look at the graph
https://www.cleanenergywire.org/factsheets/germanys-energy-consumption-and-power-mix-charts
for the actual total energy consumption by type, you will see that fossil fuels are still 80% in Germany. The graph gives mineral oil of 34.6% but what they mean by mineral oil is crude oil. So what 2 decades of green energy has done in Germany is to replace 5% of the fossil fuel usage of 85% and knocked it down to 80% and replaced it with solar and wind. And to accomplish this they had to push their electricity prices to the highest in the world. Remember that electricity consumption accounts for only 20% of energy consumption. How high are electricity prices going to be if and when they hit the target of 50% of electrictity production by solar and wind? And how far will the consumption % of fossil fuel fall? It seems to me that even with 100% electric cars, and 50% of the electricity provided by solar and wind; the total % of fossil fuel as a % of total energy use wont go below 60%.
If that is the case then forget about any CO2 targets. They will be impossible to meet. The targets are irrelevant anyway because of major countries like China and India having free rein to carry on business as usual.
And this whole thing is ridiculous anyway because the atmosphere needs more CO2 NOT less.
I think you missed the biggest problem with the rant, er, article, which is that the companies that they identify are not actually emitting that much CO2 themselves. It is their customers, like you and me (and the Nation magazine, come to think of it) who are burning the fuel and creating CO2.
Remember – if something raises a wild hair on a greenie’s buttocks, it must be banned.
And they’ve got a LOT of wild hairs.
The author here is spot on with respect to where this leads. They are setting up the major oil companies, coal companies, NG, etc to eventually cut a deal and create a permanent climate slush fund. That would be a court structured agreement and a legal construct, not one dependent on legislative/political muscle. It would be safe from the eventual education of the world as to the massive pillaging of taxpayers and ratepayers around the world.
I expect to see more advocacy and pressure on the “most wanted list” to come to this kind of settlement. IT is going to require real backbone and principles to keep them from knuckling under. Something that is often lacking in corporate headquarters.
When we have a chance to vote on a measure to relocate all the climate doom zealots to a lovely little paradise where no fossil fuels are used, no byproducts of fossil fuels are availability, all food is vegan and cultivated by hand without the use of industrial tools, and all transportation is by foot I will have my yes vote ready.