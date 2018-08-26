Unexpected summer snows wreaking havoc on vacation plans

There’s a surprising number of unexpected snows occurring this summer in the northern hemisphere, here’s a compendium of news reports and video from Montana, Wyoming and Idaho, as well as Germany, Austria, Italy, and Slovenia.

26 Aug 2018 – August to end with a taste of winter as snow blankets the Northern Rockies

Winter weather advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the Rockies of Montana and Wyoming, where the NWS said a few inches of wet snow is possible early Monday into early Tuesday above 6,000 feet in elevation.

Accumulating snow is expected in the highest peaks of northwestern Wyoming, southern and western Montana and adjacent portions of Idaho.

But don’t worry. That’s normal. “Snow is not uncommon in the higher elevations of the northern Rockies in late August,” says weather.com.

Of course, they’re the same people who keep on harping about “global warming.”

Which is it?

https://weather.com/storms/winter/news/2018-08-26-winter-weather-advisory-snow-montana-wyoming

Snowfall a month earlier than usual. 26 Aug 2018 – Amazing photos on social networks show snow in both countries, with the temperature dropping as much as 15 degrees. Winter landscapes reign in Salzburg. According to WetterOnline, it snowed at an altitude of less than 1000 m above sea level. For example, the inhabitants of the ski town of Bad Gastein, south of Salzburg, sundered their eyes with astonishment on Sunday because green lawns and trees were covered with a 5-cm layer of snow. Caps and jackets had to be taken out by the inhabitants of Obertauern, Rauris, Sankt Jakob in Defereggental or Hintertux, where the first snow dropped a month earlier than usual. However, the biggest attack of winter occurred in Austria, where 40 cm of snow fell down from Saturday to Sunday, https://krolowasuperstarblog.wordpress.com/2018/08/26/w-kalendarzu-sierpien-a-w-niemczech-i-austrii-sypnelo-sniegiem/ Cold polar winds bring early snow in Italy 30 cm of snow in Badia valley 10 cm in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Dolomites “From short sleeves to snowshoes,” reads the headline. “This is Christmas time!” https://www.google.com/amp/s/ www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2018/ 08/26/cortina-a-fine-agosto-e- gia-inverno-10-centimetri-di- neve-e-4-gradi-dalle-maniche- corte-alle-ciaspole/4582386/ amp/ Thanks to geologist Dr Mirco Poletto in Italy for these links “This after a month of African heat,” says Dr Poletto. “Is little ice age beginning?” 28 Aug 2018 – Snow closed the road to Mangart and whitened Kredarico.

_________________ Kredarica has already snow, while rain and snow mix on Vršič. According to the traffic information center (PIC), the road to Mangart is closed due to the snow covered road. Precipitation will get worse during the day The Triglav Lodge at Kredarica, which stands at an elevation of 8,251 feet (2,515 m), is the highest mountain hut in Slovenia and the highest meteorological station in the country. Is snow at this elevation in Slovenia unusual? I don’t know. But I’m thinking that Slovenians need not worry about global warming this year. http://www.rtvslo.si/okolje/novice/sneg-zaprl-cesto-na-mangart-in-pobelil-kredarico/464169

