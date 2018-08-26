Inside Climate News: John McCain’s Climate Change Legacy

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Inside Climate News laments the collapse of recently deceased Republican John McCain‘s efforts to build a bipartisan climate policy.
John McCain’s Climate Change Legacy
The senator from Arizona brought climate science into Capitol Hill hearings and cap-and-trade legislation to a vote, but then moderate Republican politics changed.
By Marianne Lavelle
AUG 26, 2018
Among the many battles Sen. John McCain waged in his storied career, it is easy to overlook his fight for U.S. action on climate change.
He wrote legislation that failed. He built a bipartisan coalition that crumbled. And when Congress came closest to passing a bill that embraced his central idea—a market-based cap-and-trade system—McCain turned his back.
And yet, McCain’s nearly decade-long drive on global warming had an impact that reverberates in today’s efforts to revive the U.S. role in the climate fight. In the Senate chamber and on the campaign trail, the Arizona Republican did more than any other U.S. politician has done before or since to advance the conservative argument for climate action.
Today’s efforts to recruit GOP members into the climate movement—appeals to conservative and religious values, the framing of climate change as a national security threat, efforts to stress market-based solutions and the role business leaders can play—all owe a debt to McCain.
At the same time, McCain’s climate journey and its abrupt end serve as a cautionary tale of how far the Republican party has moved from a mainstream conservatism that is receptive to such appeals.
“What McCain did on climate is a really great reminder of where we need to get back to,” said Kevin Curtis, executive director of NRDC Action. As an environmental lobbyist on Capitol Hill in the 2000s, Curtis watched close-up as McCain crafted the first economy-wide climate legislation in the U.S. with one of his closest friends in the chamber, Sen. Joseph Lieberman of Connecticut, the Democrat who would later turn Independent.
“Lieberman and McCain were really good examples of a Democrat and Republican intentionally, consciously and thoughtfully trying to work across the aisle to build a 60-vote coalition in the Senate on climate,” said Curtis. “The point of looking at McCain’s legacy, I think, is not to just look back to the ‘good old days,’ but to look at what we need to get back to.”
I accept the view that McCain was motivated by a desire to do good, but the road to hell is paved with good intentions.
Since the heady victory of President Trump it has been easy to forget that much of the world, much of the USA is still firmly in the grip of the climate rent seekers. After decades of rolling back opportunities for politicians to steal public funds, the climate crisis has opened the way for a new era of dodgy donations and kickbacks from people whom I believe are cloaking their efforts to help themselves to taxpayer’s money with noisy proclamations of their desire to save the world.
Political corruption, once entrenched, is difficult to root out. McCain, despite his best intentions, helped bring us to this point.
depends on what the definition of “good” is……it certainly isn’t mine
Cap-and-trade was as bad a notion as the McCain-Feingold bill, which he did get passed. McCain was in the bottom 10% of his class at the Naval Academy, and his career demonstrated it was a deserved grade.
….ever notice how a lot of politicians are in the bottom 10%
We certainly don’t get the pick of the litter
Algore flunked out of a divinity school, and eventually got a degree suited for football players and sons of prominent politicians.
OTOH … I believe Jerry Brown was top of his class in Jesuit Seminary … stinkin thinking can be found across a broad spectrum of … “intellect”
And look at how much he enriched himself with cap & trade.
He would have flunked out except for his dad and granddad’s being admirals.
He was at the academy only because of the “pull” that his father and grandfather, both academy alumni, were able to exert.
Yet, I will argue that nobody provides “pull” at Navy Pilot school.
USS Liberty
Remember the Keating 5?
… of which he escaped punishment. Which is usually the first ‘tell’ of a corruptocrat.
I am of the belief we should speak no ill of the dead.
So I will just say, may he Rest In Peace.
Moving on, maybe we can get an actual conservative into his now vacant seat.
The recently dead, that is.
After a respectul period of time has passed, gloves are off and we need to be able to discuss a person’s legacy.
Body in the ground and tears of the family slowed to a trickle seems to be the minimum time for such.
I wrote in response to people trying to leverage McCain’s death to promote their climate cause.
I have already expressed my solemn and respectful … jubilation.
Just because a great man nailed his colours to a particular mast, doesn’t mean it was a good cause.
Sadly, in this case, it seems he was hoodwinked like so many others.
The perpetrators of the CAGW hoax ought to be rounded up and thrown in jail.
RIP, John McCain.
Big Oil has PROFITED more from climate hysteria than any other business on the planet. Which is why they are Big Green’s best partner. Which is what leads to campaign-funding-beggars like McCain support the AGW nonsense. “Maverick” my ass. How is one a “maverick” when he plays along with the popular, dominant, narrative? Less a “maverick” than a consensus-building Ewe.
He either entertained their belief, profited from its progress, or thought that a compromise with a speculative cause was a lesser evil.
A short article, but sweet and succinct. Many good people get many things wrong.
McCain just died. It is fine to acknowledge his different positions on issues, but to go further than that is simply bad manners and poor taste. There are plenty of others who hold the same or worse views who are still alive and are, therefore, fairer targets.
Gridlock is a GOOD THING for the American people.
According to Marianne Lavelle, John McCain stopped trying to get a cap-and-trade system made into law when congress failed to back it. But many people, including myself, did a 180 turn on the issue after they did some research and after the passage of time revealed the true nature of all the green energy schemes. Why not McCain?
Because McCain loved what adulation he received from across the aisle from being a thorn under certain conservative’s saddles. “I just want to be loved! Is that so wrong?”
He did some good things, like going thumbs down on Trump’s shameless attempt to deprive poor Americans of basic medical care and replace it with what?
Poor Americans (and illegal border-hoppers) received FREE medical care lonnng before Obamakkare shot an RPG into the heart of the American medical system. Now … poor people have to PAY … for the sex change operations and EVERY other politically-favored medical treatment despite having no need for such nonsense.
I know … because one of my own family members went from 100% FREE medical care (State and County) including the $100/dose medication he takes. Now … he pays $100/mo. with only 80% coverage despite working below the poverty level.
Saying that “America was the only industrialized nation in the world that didn’t care for its poor” was one of the most insidious LIES ever told about the greatest nation to ever inhabit the planet. Why d’ya think the world’s poor are flooding across our borders? McCain only extended the collapse of our economy under a mountain of DEBT.
…. ahhhhh, what? Or, should I have sad: … ahhhh… wtf did they just say?
From the referenced piece: “… appeals to conservative and religious values, the framing of climate change as a national security threat, efforts to stress market-based solutions and the role business leaders can play—all owe a debt to McCain.” Such misdirection is not commendable. The atmosphere does what it does with heat because of the inherent properties of air and water vapor. It will not be persuaded by “framing,” and so neither will I.