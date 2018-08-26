Peak tropical storm year – 2005 – all downhill from there

In a multi-national collaborative study published August 22, 2018 in Science Advances, climate simulations and subsequent analyses of tropical cyclone activity were led by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), the University of Melbourne and the Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC). Project leads used climate models to estimate the maximum number of tropical cyclones that might occur in the North Atlantic in the current climate.
They found the record number of tropical cyclones that occurred in 2005 (28 storms) is close to the maximum number that might occur in this region given existing climate conditions. This information is useful for risk management because the year 2005 has already been extensively studied and its tropical cyclone hazards and risks to infrastructure are well known. Thus, it could serve as a tropical cyclone risk benchmark for future hurricane seasons in this basin.
The year 2005 was certainly the biggest year for tropical storm and hurricane numbers in the Atlantic since the 1940s and, by some measures, the biggest for at least 150 years. There were so many tropical storms in 2005 that the U.S. National Hurricane Center ran out of tropical cyclone names; by late in the hurricane season, they resorted to calling tropical storms by letters of the Greek alphabet. It is of considerable interest whether a year like 2005 might occur again, and how often, not only for hurricane forecasters but for emergency and risk managers throughout the North Atlantic region.
In this study, thousands of years of climate model simulations were examined to see if they could produce climate conditions more favourable for tropical cyclone formation in this region than occurred in 2005. The statistical relationship between climate conditions during the tropical cyclone season and tropical cyclone formation has been previously calculated using a variety of indices, which were examined in this study. The year-to-year simulated variations of these indices in the climate models were compared to total observed tropical cyclone numbers in 2005, but the models only exceeded the observed 2005 numbers rarely, about 1% of the time, and maximum index values simulated in the models were still comparable to 2005 numbers.
Lead author, Dr. Sally Lavender of CSIRO said “It’s hard for the Atlantic climate to generate a lot more tropical cyclones in this region than occurred in 2005. Even when we looked at thousands of years of climate model simulations, they didn’t really indicate a convincing possibility of many more tropical storms.”
While the study does provide an estimate of the maximum number of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic, there are important remaining issues. “The indices do show generally good relationships between climate and tropical cyclone formation rates, but they are not perfect,” added Dr. Louis-Philippe Caron (BSC), “and the climate model simulations of the Atlantic climate could be improved.”
The work was sponsored by the Risk Prediction Initiative (RPI) and had further input from Stockholm University’s Bolin Centre for Climate Research. Dr. Mark Guishard of RPI said, “This work is important in the context of risk management, so it’s not surprising that our industry sponsors were keen to support this research.” RPI is a science-business partnership based at the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences, supporting researchers in academia and providing independent insights for decision makers in the insurance industry.
The study also does not directly examine the potential for damage caused by the storms. Hurricane damage in a season is correlated with the overall number of hurricanes, but there is variation within those hurricanes as to the extent of that damage–an issue that Dr. Lavender and her colleagues plan on looking into in an upcoming study.
I wonder what the relationship is between the total number of tropic storms, and landfalling tropic storms.
The goal posts are being moved too rapidly to tell.
A storm becomes a tropical storm if a satellite notices indications that the wind may be of tropical force for a very brief period. This continual observation has not been available for many years. Previously, it would have required a ship or aircraft report of sustained storm force winds.
Similarly, hurricanes are now graded not by winds but by central pressure. A meteorological researcher obviously thought that this was a good scheme. However, there does not appear to have been any thought to the pressure gradient which is what provides the damaging winds. Irma a huge storm – the size of Florida – may well have had strong winds in the Caribbean but by the time it reached the Keys the wind strength was nowhere near the claimed Category 3 status.
Continual change of the metrics and their units and recording rate has resulted in a total loss of reliability. In consequence the number of tropical storms in the 1990’s may be a whole lot less than in the 2010’s purely due to the method of assessing weather systems and the continual observations.
The question is – is the obfuscation deliberate? We need an approach to Atlantic storms that matches the approach to measuring sunspots in order to maintain a standard metric.
Totally agree. Depressions that would not have been designated Tropical Storms even five years ago are now getting names. And the 1 minute sustained windspeeds the Hurricane Hunters are coming up with are higher than those we see when the hurricane passes over buoys or land stations. Thus both the count of tropical storms and hurricanes and their strengths are being inflated these days.
Just a note about the current Atlantic season. We’re coming into the peak period for development and conditions are changing to more favorable conditions for development so the probability of strong storms developing in the MDR, Gulf of Mexico, and Caribean is increasing and will do so for the balance of the season. Bottom line is we aren’t out of the woods yet and the probability of major hurricane development is rising.
Couple of years back when they were desperate to break the cat 3 hurricane drought. Whichever hurricane it was was shadowing the FL. coast. cat 3! cat 3! cat 3! I was suspicious because it seemed to defy physics that so little wind on the FL coast could spin up to cat 3 in that little distance. Lesson for now is that I go directly to buoy data. Buoy data even on the hot/right side was barely a hurricane. Did the same for Lane. Nothing spectacular in wind speed at buoy level though I’d expect some pretty wild flows around the mountains. Sucked that Lane slowed down. Nuclear alert, Volcanoes, Hurricanes Aloha HI.
I look forward to seeing this touted on page B5 of the LAT.
I am unconvinced that this is a robust study. Since they can’t reliably predict the current hurricane season, why do they think they have the physics correct to predict the maximum possible? That seems like a much more difficult test of their model. And one that can’t really be tested by historical data.
tropical storms 28…..or the big scary word they like to use….cyclones
IIRC….18-20 of those were not hurricanes..and maybe about 4 actually hit something
The southern jetstream prevents the formation of hurricanes on the Atlantic.
https://www.tropicaltidbits.com/sat/satlooper.php?region=atl&product=wv-mid
OT a bit but related; has anyone seen that new hour-long piece by SCETV (South Carolina Educational TV) called “Sea Change” ? (In Sea Change, South Carolina Educational Television presents diverse perspectives on the impacts of sea level rise and other environmental changes on the entire Eastern Seaboard, as experienced and anticipated in Coastal South Carolina and Georgia. Narrator Patrick McMillan takes viewers from the sands of Hunting Island State Park to cities, towns and communities up and down the coast. ) It is a typical alarmist piece, lots of scary predictions and some whoppers, and send us money. It is mainly anecdotes, no science, pretty lame.
John, I didn’t see the documentary but I will bet that the discussed the tragedy that was going to befall the barrier islands and the impact further inland if barrier islands disappeared. Did they bother to mention that barrier islands have always come and gone and did so long before the beginning of the Industrial Revolution?
I got to sit through a lecture on the East Coast of Florida. The geologist had searched the archives for aerial photos and satellite imagery of the coast. He had managed to put them into comparable imagery. It was amazing to see. He showed the dramatic changes in the coast line just since the first airplane flew with a camera taking pictures of the coast.
I also worked for about five years with a sixth generation commercial fishermen along the SW coast of Florida who was in his late 60s at the time. He gave us a great lesson in the dramatic changes in that coast line just in his lifetime. Then for about a week his father joined us and took us even farther back in time.
The hurricane drought didn’t start in 2005, but 2006. The 2005 Atlantic basin hurricane season was extremely above average to the end of the year with it’s last hurricane in December and it’s last tropical storm going into early the following January.
Since this is non-scary news the BBC won’t be interested.
The tropical Atlantic is still quite cool.
While the spot of heat in the Eastern Pacific favors the formation of hurricanes.
This summer I learned about the relationship between a hot European summer and hurricanes, a hot European summer prevents the west African Atlantic from heating, resulting in a low hurricane number. A wet European summer therefore means less clouds over the west African Atlantic and a warner ocean meaning more hurricanes.
The record breaking hurricane year 2005 removed so much heat from the west African Atlantic that the following summer in Europe was record breaking hot. Pinot Noir 2006 is excellent.
One slim possibility from my perspective is that the high number of TCs in 2005 had something to do with the warm trend which started in 1976/77 coming to an end in 2006/07. As I read the above post I wondered “When was the last similar high year for TCs”. Then that is stated as happening in the 1940s. Which brings me back to how I view the shift points of the climate. The climate also shifted from warm to cool in 1946/47. So is that the connection between 2005 having a high count as well as the 1940s also having a high count? If so, then the next similar high count would occur approximately in the mid to late 2060s which should be the next shift point from a warm trend back to a cool trend.
Hurricane damage in a season logically should relate to the number of landfalling tropical storms. However we know that there are those on the AGW side of the aisle that use total dollar value and even some of those numbers are hinky. They seldom discuss the dramatic expansion of coastal development all over the world but especially in the Americas and most especially in the USA. Example, in 1959 there were about 3 million residents in Florida. Many of those lived inland away from the coast because of the frequency of hurricanes from the 1920 through the 1950s. Today there are over 21 million people with a large percentage of the population living on the coast.
When I began my professional career places like Cozumel and Cancun were little more than coastal villages. Today they are major resorts.
My questions relative to the models that were used are (1) did the models all assume that carbon dioxide was the primary driver of climate? (2) How in the heck did they model the influences of the Atlantic Ocean on climate? (3) a more general question, how are the oceans dealt with in any of the climate models? Oceans are indeed a primary driver of tropical cyclone development.