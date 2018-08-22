Latest Track Forecast suggests Hawaii dodges #HurricaneLane bullet

/ 1 hour ago August 22, 2018

I’ve been watching this on my own analysis system, and I’ve noted that while ensemble model forecast tracks are literally “all over the map” the official forecast seems to suggest a near miss.

In the graphic above, we can see the wide view and the historical track of Hurricane Lane, now a CAT4 storm (after being CAT5 for awhile), with many tracks making a turn to the west.

In the graphic below, the forecast radius of hurricane force winds are represented by magenta, and the tropical storm force winds in cyan.

Based on what I see, it looks like the Hawaiian Islands will get some measure of Tropical Storm force winds, while the hurricane strength winds will remain offshore.

Time will tell us more.

In the meantime here is the latest info:

BULLETIN
Hurricane Lane Advisory Number  33
NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu HI   EP142018
1100 AM HST Wed Aug 22 2018
 
...HAWAIIAN ISLANDS REMAIN VULNERABLE AS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE
LANE PASSES SOUTH OF THE BIG ISLAND...
 
 
SUMMARY OF 1100 AM HST...2100 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...15.5N 155.9W
ABOUT 285 MI...455 KM S OF KAILUA-KONA HAWAII
ABOUT 420 MI...680 KM SSE OF HONOLULU HAWAII
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...155 MPH...250 KM/H
PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 295 DEGREES AT 8 MPH...13 KM/H
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...935 MB...27.61 INCHES
 
 
WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:
 
None.
 
SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
 
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Hawaii County
* Maui County...including the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai and
Kahoolawe
 
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Oahu
* Kauai County...including the islands of Kauai and Niihau
 
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected
somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued
36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-
force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult
or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be
rushed to completion.
 
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before
the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds,
conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
 
Interests in the the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands should monitor
the progress of Hurricane Lane.
 
For storm information specific to your area, please monitor
products issued by the National Weather Service office in
Honolulu Hawaii.
 
 
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 1100 AM HST (2100 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Lane was located
near latitude 15.5 North, longitude 155.9 West. Lane is moving
toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 km/h). A gradual turn
toward the northwest is expected today followed by a more northward
motion on Thursday. A turn back toward the west is expected on
Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Lane will move very
close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands from Thursday through
Saturday.
 
Maximum sustained winds are near 155 mph (250 km/h) with higher
gusts.  Lane is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson
Hurricane Wind Scale. A steady weakening trend is forecast to begin
today, but Lane is expected to remain a dangerous hurricane as it
approaches the islands.
 
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the
center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles
(220 km).
 
The estimated minimum central pressure is 935 mb (27.61 inches).

4
Tom Halla

It looks like a near miss, but that could still have an effect.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 22, 2018 3:53 pm
Steven Fraser

Surf’s up!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 22, 2018 4:16 pm
PaulH

Hoping for the best.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 22, 2018 4:00 pm
Wayne Townsend

Having lived in Hawaii, everyone gets excited by Hurricanes coming (as usual) from the SE. There is a permanent High Pressure caused by descending cold air over the Big Island and, to a lesser extent, eastern Moloka’i caused by their respective two 13,000 foot (Hawai’i) and one 10,000 ft (Moloka’i) peaks.

I was present when Hurricane Ewa came from the SW (avoiding the Big Island) and clobbered Kaua’i and the North Shore of Oahu, leveling at least one hotel on Kaua’i.

Notice that the track actually shows Hurricane Lane skirting around the Big Island (although it shows it might possibly impact Moloka’i, which is that as not likely as a complete miss). That is probably caused by the rotation of the High Pressure.

My mother would call me 2 weeks before a Hurricane was to “arrive”. I would not have known about it because it wasn’t news until it got close enough to cause waves — surfer heaven.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 22, 2018 4:07 pm
