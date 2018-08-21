Eye-roller study: “Climate change denial strongly linked to right-wing nationalism”

From the “Nuttier than Lewandowsky” department.
With Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, as a hub, the world’s first global research network into climate change denial has now been established. Building on a brand-new research publication showing the links between conservatism, xenophobia and climate change denial, the network will study how the growth of right-wing nationalism in Europe has contributed to an increase in climate change denial.
Scientific awareness of the greenhouse effect, and human influence on the climate, has existed for over three decades. During the 1980s, there was a strong environmental movement and a political consensus on the issue, but in recent years, climate change denial – denying that changes to the climate are due to human influence on the environment – has increased.
“Two strong groups have joined forces on this issue – the extractive industry, and right-wing nationalists. The combination has taken the current debate to a much more dramatic level than previously, at the same time as our window of opportunity is disappearing.”
This is the analysis of Chalmers researcher Martin Hultman, Associate Professor in Science, Technology and Environmental studies, and research leader for the comprehensive project: “Why don’t we take climate change seriously? A study of climate change denial”, which is now collecting the world’s foremost researchers in this area.
In the project, the network will examine the ideas and interests behind climate change denial, with a particular focus on right-wing nationalism, extractive industries, and conservative thinktanks. The goal is to increase understanding of climate change denial, and its influence on political decision-making, but also to raise awareness among the general public, those in power, research institutes, and industry.
Right-wing nationalism’s links to climate change denial are a relatively unresearched topic, but Environmental Sociology recently published an article where Hultman and his research colleagues show the connections between conservatism, xenophobia, and climate change denial, through a study in Norway.
Hultman explains that many of the right-wing nationalist parties in Europe now have climate change denial as one of their most important issues.
“These parties are increasing in significance. We see it in Denmark and Norway, in Britain with UKIP, and Front National in France. But also, in Sweden, with the Sweden Democrats’ suspicion towards SMHI (Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute), their dismissal of the Paris Agreement and of climate laws, and in their appraisal of climate change denier Václav Klaus as a freedom-fighting hero,” he says. Hultman also mentions the Trump administration in the USA as a prime example.
Through the new research project, a unique international collaborative platform for research into climate change denial, Centre for Studies of Climate Change Denialism (CEFORCED), will be established, which will connect around 40 of the world’s foremost scientific experts in the area and pave the way for international comparisons. The platform builds upon the world’s first conference in the subject, which Hultman and Professor Riley Dunlap of Oklahoma State University organised in 2016.
“Thanks to this international platform, we can investigate how climate change denial arguments arise and are spread – and see differences and similarities in different cultural contexts,” says Hultman.
An important foundation of the project will be a broad, interdisciplinary view of climate change denial, linking together different disciplines such as geopolitics, environmental psychology, technological history, environmental sociology, gender research, environmental history, energy policy, environmental humanism and technology and science studies.
“We do not dismiss climate change denial as something limited to, for example, powerful, older men with strong connections to the fossil-fuels industry – even if such organised groups do play important roles. Knowledge of climate change and its causes has been around for a long time, so firstly, we also need to understand the type of reactions and everyday denials that explain why we don’t take the greenhouse effect seriously – even when we see the consequences in front of our eyes.”
According to Martin Hultman, there are strong reasons for the prevalence of climate change denial, and why it can be so difficult to take in the implications of climate science.
“Around 80 percent of all energy bought and sold in the world is oil, coal, or gas. The world’s economy runs on this type of energy, which is destroying our habitat at the same time. This makes climate science’s findings problematic, because it means that many in Sweden – and in other countries which use these resources to maintain their lifestyle – need to change their way of life, and many of the most powerful companies in the world will have to change their business models. At the same time, a more climate-friendly lifestyle involves a lot of what many of us hold dear. For example, more time socialising, more contact with nature, better health and less stress. “
Global research network on climate change denial established
The project “Why don’t we take climate change seriously? A study of climate change denial” is a multi-year, interdisciplinary and international project, which is financed by the Swedish Energy Agency.
The project establishes the world’s first research network on climate change denial – the Centre for Studies of Climate Change Denialism (CEFORCED), which includes around 40 scientific experts, including among others, Professor Riley Dunlap of Oklahoma State University.
The project shall investigate right-wing nationalism, Conservative thinktanks, and extractive industries as key focuses.
* Right-wing nationalism:
The project will map right-wing nationalist parties in Europe and their arguments around climate change denialism. Among other things, Twitter and other internet discussion groups will be analysed.
* Extractive industries:
The project will undertake a historical investigation into Sweden’s extractive industries -what they have learned about climate change, and how they have acted, as well as connecting knowledge to international studies into the debate.
* Conservative thinktanks:
The project maps out how conservative thinktanks in Sweden analyse and communicate around climate, as well as their connections to lobby groups of similar character.
Different forms of climate change denial
According to earlier research, several forms of climate change denial exist:
* Organised: Groups such as Klimatsans (Climate Sense) or Stockholmsinitiativet (The Stockholm Initiative) in Sweden, as well as lobby groups like the Heartland Institute in the USA, which support and spread climate change denial.
* Party Political: Political parties such as UKIP in Britain, and AfD in Germany among others, who work against different forms of climate policy.
* Response denial: For example, when people in positions of power make decisions such as the construction of Sälen airport in the Swedish mountains, running totally counter to the climate policies they claim to support.
* Everyday denial: When people act as though as they unaware of climate change, and, for example, fly several times a year to foreign countries.
###
For more information, contact:
Martin Hultman, Associate Professor in Science, Technology and Environmental studies, Department of Technology Management and Economics, Chalmers University of Technology
+46-709-450112, +46-31-772 63 78
martin.hultman@chalmers.se
I’m sure there has been a rise in right wing climate change scepticism. But what oafs like this person will never realise is that it is a reaction to the left, who first embraced climate change as a way to achieve its political aims.
This post exactly encapsulates the problem. A potential major problem has been identified. It needs to be analysed carefully, and measured solutions developed.
But instead it becomes part of the US tribal wars. The problem itself is of no real importance, as long as it provides good ammunition to shoot at the other tribe.
And the rest of the world looks on with a mixture of horror and amazement.
He’s an Associate Professor. This is why I shelved my plans to do a PhD. Even the fact that he would use the term “climate change denier”! Cringe. I had to laugh at this:
“Everyday denial: When people act as though as they unaware of climate change, and, for example, fly several times a year to foreign countries.”
What like himself no doubt, and all his cronies?
The rest of the world looks on with lazy disinterest.
A quick review of the comments section, as well as the stories on WAWT reveals a quite strong right wing bias, sometimes (when mentioning Agenda 21, UN takeover, for example) a quite loopy one. That is not to say that all ring wingers are climate “skeptics”, nor vice versa, but, the correlation is pretty clear. Or is there some left wing climate “skeptic” outfit I’m not aware of?
One prominent left leaning individual is Piers Corbyn- brother of Jeremy and a prominent skeptic -see his blog http://www.weatheraction.com/. there must be others. Corbyn argued at a recent GWPF meeting that the issue of misguided alarmism is far to important to allow political bias to trump rational analysis. I do agree with Guy-Johnson that the leftists started it all and the right is reacting. On the other hand Hitler and his boys would probably have been in the Mann-Santer-Gore camp.
I found a GB Shaw essay on how Mussolini’s approach was the best way for achieving Fabian Society ideals but was howled down for not knowing Fascist were right wing. With such flexible definitions, you do need to wonder if there is going to be anything meaningful in any correlation.
A lot of prominent sceptics are far from rightwing but you do notice a lot of second guessing of leftwing truths. I doubt that they will give that cause even a single sentence.
There are a lot of left-wing global warming true believers who behave as one would expect sceptics to behave by clocking up lots of air miles, attending huge gabfests and living in large or even multiple houses etc that the rest of us hoi polloi can only dream of. Perhaps rather than a left-wing sceptic outfit it’s more a case of left-wing hypocrisy, but on an industrial scale.
By contrast, I am the only sceptic in my family but I am the one who goes around turning off lights and fans in unoccupied rooms, turning off ovens that are no longer cooking anything, closing windows that are being used to heat the great outdoors and driving as economically as I can – but that is because I pay the bills! – and because I am offended by waste, an attitude I don’t see much of on the other side of this debate, especially when it involves taxpayers’ money collected from people who in many instances can ill afford it and spent by those who could but wouldn’t spend their own. Call me a right-wing sceptic and I will proudly agree.
Possibly not an organisation, Tony, but see the highly sceptical and scientific works of Piers Corbyn. Yes, Piers is the brother of Jeremy – the most left-wing leader of a major political party, arguably in British history. When he does utter forth on politics, Piers appears to be as left wing as his brother. Equally, for a left wing leader, Jeremy is incredibly quiet on “climate change”, no doubt influenced by his brother’s research.
So, yes, it is possible to separate genuine climate science from politics and, personally, I wish more would do so.
Everybody cried fool fool fool. Check me out, my history as filmmaker, artist and commentator. I am not right wing, nor am I left, I am a truther. Take me on, I will destroy your rhetoric.
Nationalism is a political, social and economic system characterized by the promotion of the interests of a particular nation, especially with the aim of gaining and maintaining sovereignty (self-governance) over the homeland.
Which means the warmunists are against sovereignty, self governance and the interests of the nation.
They forgot “Scientific Denialism”, where a person is unable to find valid evidence that the temperature of the atmosphere is sensitive to changes in CO2.
#Tony: In Holland a documentary maker has a serious left profile and he experienced, after making a critical and skeptic documentary on the environment, how the mainstreammedia ignored him. His name is Marijn Poels, the documentary was named “The uncertainty has settled” and he is about to bring out part two. He still considers himself a lefty, but very refreshing to find out left wing critics exist.
There has always be en a joke between Norway and Sweden calling each other crazy. I am very glad that this study is in Sweden, so i can joke with my swedish friends that also are skeptics. Maybe I’ll send the leader Martin a short mail, hoping he can confirm a question I have.
If you mention any resemblance to that famous past king of both Sweden and Norway, King Cnut, in your questions relating to sea level rise and the denial of evidence in pursuit of confirmation of belief please be careful not to accidently offend.
I’d be interested in the question and the response. I think there are a great many intelligent people out there who genuinely believe that CAGW is true – but I do question the prominent use of the word denial if they intend to have a reasonable debate about it.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cnut_the_Great
“In the project, the network will examine the ideas and interests behind climate change denial, with a particular focus on … ” … uncertainty? empirical evidence? the sceptics’ actual arguments? anything relevant? Of course not. They aren’t interested in examining the actual issue at all. They just want a particular result and they set up the project accordingly. Sir Humphrey would be proud of them.
The Swedes should stop all those cars from being torched on their streets, I mean the CO2 begin produced from this is a real concern! Oh yes, I am being facetious.
As usual he is calling us “deniers” when he is denying every cause of climate change other than CO2. We only deny that man made CO2 will cause catastrophic climate change; he denies everything else.
One the “right-wing” part of the argument. I have long thought that trying to divide politics in one dimension (left/right) is very misleading e.g. the National Socialist German Workers Party. It is true that many who identify as “left-wing” have embraced climate alarmism as a way of furthering their agenda but that does not make all who doubt that CO2 will cause a catastrophe “right-wing.”
Thank you Tony, I will add this to my denial bibliography
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/06/22/climate-change-denial-research/
People actually get paid to study this total nonsense?
The whole shebang is wrong on so many different levels I don’t even know where to start. Until I calm down I think I’ll leave it to the more gifted and acerbic commenters among you.
If they want to know why people are skeptical– maybe they should ask a few skeptics. In my case it is NOT to do with not believing in the greenhouse effect. It is principally because of the amount of exaggeration on the alarmist side. You know, the way they have turned “change” into a universal ill, for e.g.
And regarding “everyday denial” – was their conference done over skype, or did they all fly in to a nice destination with a few spare days for sightseeing…?
…was their conference done over skype?
No clearly not, they do not want to ‘deny’ themselves the opportunity for some self examination – starting with gazing at their own navels no doubt. I’d like to go to that conference – it would be like visiting a different planet.