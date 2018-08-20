“It looks like August is going to be a hot month”… Because climate change.

Guest sarcasm by David Middleton
From the It Must Be Climate Change Files of the The Los Angeles Times via Real Clear Energy (WTF does this have to do with energy?):
Climate change is helping crank up the temperatures of California’s heat waves
By BETTINA BOXALL
AUG 17, 2018
California suffered through its hottest July on record, while August has pushed sea-surface temperatures off the San Diego coast to all-time highs.
Are these punishing summer heat waves the consequences of global warming or the result of familiar weather patterns?
The answer, scientists say, is both.
Climate change is amplifying natural variations in the weather. So when California roasts under a stubborn high-pressure system, the thermometer climbs higher than it would in the past.
[…]
Art Miller, a research oceanographer at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, pointed to the high-pressure system as the immediate cause of the record-shattering sea surface temperatures recorded this month off Scripps Pier, where researchers have been taking daily temperature measurements since 1916.
On Aug. 1, a thermometer plunged into a bucket of sea water hit 78.6 degrees, breaking a 1931 record. On Aug. 9, the water temperature was 79.5 degrees.
[…]
Some climate scientists have suggested that global warming is promoting atmospheric changes that favor the formation of the kind of persistent high-pressure system that has driven up temperatures this summer.
But Williams said climate change models have yet to confirm that. Researchers have also failed to detect a global trend of more prolonged ridging patterns, he added.
“I personally don’t think the current ridge is a function of climate change,” [Park] Williams [an associate research professor at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory] said. “The atmosphere has a mind of its own.”
[…]
“There is little indication El Niño will be more than weak or modest,” said Nick Bond, a research scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington.
El Niño can deliver a wet winter to Southern California, but Bond said this year’s would probably be too meek to do that.
The climate center’s three-month forecast predicts above-average temperatures for most of the country, including California. The Southland has gotten a break from blistering temperatures this week, but a high-pressure ridge is expected to return.
“It looks like August is going to be a hot month,” Bond said.
“California suffered through its hottest July on record…”
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday that July was California’s hottest month ever observed. The state’s average temperature of 79.7 degrees edged past the previous record of 79.5 degrees in July 1931 and was five degrees warmer than normal.
- 79.7 °F = 26.5 °C
- 79.5 °F = 26.4 °C
0.1 °C??? That’s like 5.9 degrees less than Kevin Bacon. That’s like 0.1 degrees more than Dean Vernon Wormer’s most memorable line from Animal House…
There you have it… Climate change has cranked up the temperatures of California’s heat waves by 0.1 °C and “it looks like August is going to be a hot month.”
And, it’s all due to this:
Well… at least half of it since 1950 is due to the above. The rest of the insignificant warming must be due to natural variability.
I was born in Connecticut and lived there from 1958-1980. My Dad’s family was from Florida and I spent a couple of summers there. Since 1981, I’ve lived in Texas. As far as I can recall, August has almost always been a hot month… quite often the hottest month of the year… in the Northern Hemisphere.
I’m a big fan of the whole “Real Clear” compendium. I routinely read Real Clear Politics, Energy and Science… But, there are days when many, if not most, of the Real Clear Energy headlines have jack schist to do with energy:
Monday, August 20
Reports of the Death of Oil’s ICE Are Greatly Exaggerated Jude Clemente, Forbes
NAFTA to Bolster US-Mexican Natural Gas Trade Jude Clemente, Forbes
Trump: Conserving Oil Not Economic Imperative Staff, MPR News
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Figures Drawing Scrutiny David Sheppard, Financial Times
Trade Fears Throw US Natural Gas Into Question S. Yang & T. Puko, WSJ
Environmentalists Sue Federal Government to Protect Orcas Asia Fields, ST
What Is Saudi Arabia’s Interest in Tesla? Ben Geman, Axios
Hurricane Harvey Impact on Health, Environment Still a Concern Jeff Mosier, DN
Trees Migrating West to Escape Climate Change Marlene Cimons, Popular Science
World Is Finally Waking Up to Climate Change Jonathan Watts, The Guardian
Economic Forecasts Have Climate Change Blind Spot Lydia DePillis, CNN Money
Climate Change Crank Up Temps of CA Heat Waves Bettina Boxall, Los Angeles Times
Red headlines have nothing to do with energy… and at least half the energy-relevant headlines are more related to politics than to energy. Now… I’m not complaining. I find plenty of skewer-worthy Gorebal Warming articles on Real Clear Energy… It’s just “funny” that most of the Gorebal Warming articles are on Real Clear Energy and not on Real Clear Science.
Note: The thread title was intentionally sarcastic. Comments like this: “The article does not say that climate change causes August to be hot”… will be ignored or ridiculed, depending on how much spare time I have.
Not in Oklahoma. Cool and wet. But, of course, it’s just weather. Even though the weather is cool and wet, the climate is hot and dry, or whatever the climatologists say it is.
For some reason, I remember a whole bunch of alarmists getting their panties in a wad when we were making jokes about how cold this past winter and spring were.
Something about weather not being climate.
Being just as hot in 1931 says something I would think. That was 87 years ago.
Looking at current global temps (as best as we can tell with all the homogenizing going on), Southern California and waters just offshore seem to be a big winner in the temperature game. Maybe a higher power is just playing with them.
In other news, not a peep yet on how CAGW is causing historic hurricanes this year. I guess all the CAGW was used up last year.
That’s where the heat went. California sucked it all up and didn’t leave any for us in the Midwest. It’s almost cold here.
Comments like this: “The article does not say that climate change causes August to be hot”… will be ignored or ridiculed, depending on how much spare time I have.
Bettina Boxall, Los Angeles Times
What about comments like, “So who’s going to ridicule me, David Middleton or Bettina Boxall, Los Angeles Times???”
🙂
I doubt Bettina Boxall has much capacity for ridicule… 😉
Well you fixed it, hence, you may have your revenge…well played, sir…well played.
It’s been chilly and wet this August in Colorado Springs (after a hot June and July). They just announced on TV that Denver tied a new low-temperature record for this date this morning.
This is kind of OT, but not everyone likes cool weather. I am 71 years old, and live on heat. During hot weather, I feel so much better, and my weight decreases in the summer and goes up in the winter. I feel fine when it’s in the 90s — even 100 degrees is OK. But the cold absolutely destroys me. Even the 50s are bad. Part of this is probably because I’m on the skinny side and my skin has a lot of surface area (which emits body heat) per body mass (I’m skinny because I’m so active). I hope I’ll survive this winter. If the warming is real, BRING IT ON.
How can a tied record also be a new record?
Sorry — I didn’t have enough coffee this morning yet.
Hmmm, what happened to the ENSO meter on this page ?
My guess is that if you corrected for UHI, poor station placement, and station drop-out (wherein cooler, rural stations are the ones dropping out because they are less convenient), there would actually be a drop in temperature since the ’31 temperature reading.
And one should add in “corrections” to the record.
My guess is that your guess is correct. But there has to be a will to find records of a certain type, and their will is currently to do the opposite of what you suggest.
I wish a comprehensive study would be done that separates out the surface temperature record of large cities from the surface record in smaller communities and rural areas. Would be very interested to see if there is any evidence of Urban Heat Island (UHI) effect in the temp record of large urban areas that cannot be seen in the smaller communities and rural areas. Is the surface temp record being adjusted down for UHI? Do the adjusters know how much to adjust it down for UHI? Inquiring minds want to know.
There is, I would guess, little doubt that larger urban areas in the U.S. (and probably the world) have seen considerable growth in their population and economies that could and perhaps did contribute to the rise in recorded temperatures via UHI — especially in the more popular sunbelt states like Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada (Las Vegas has had very rapid population growth in recent decades) and California. And then there is the citing issues like placing a temperature station by an A/C unit or near the wall of a building where the sun is beating off the wall all day.
The UAH global satellite record showed a global temp increase last month, but it was nothing out of the ordinary from what I could tell. And it was not a record high in the record’s near 40-year history. When the mass media talks about what temperatures are doing, they never mention whether they are referring to the global satellite record, the surface record or a composite of both. Would appreciate clarification on that.
The media’s misrepresentation of the climate change issue is reaching what one could perhaps call criminal. But then misrepresentation is common practice for them across the board, so why would the climate be any different?
I don’t believe the hottest July in California claim. I suspect over-homogenization canceling out the cooling I’ve observed along the spine of the Sierra’s. I was in the mountains over the weekend and there are still significant snow fields in many places where the snow is usually burned out by mid to late July. I expect to see the snow last longer after big snow seasons, but last winter’ snow was only about 90% of average.
Californians don’t have time to read the details. They just read headlines, which explains the headline-oriented media or what’s left of it.