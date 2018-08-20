“It looks like August is going to be a hot month”… Because climate change.

Guest sarcasm by David Middleton

From the It Must Be Climate Change Files of the The Los Angeles Times via Real Clear Energy (WTF does this have to do with energy?):

Climate change is helping crank up the temperatures of California’s heat waves By BETTINA BOXALL

AUG 17, 2018 California suffered through its hottest July on record, while August has pushed sea-surface temperatures off the San Diego coast to all-time highs. Are these punishing summer heat waves the consequences of global warming or the result of familiar weather patterns? The answer, scientists say, is both. Climate change is amplifying natural variations in the weather. So when California roasts under a stubborn high-pressure system, the thermometer climbs higher than it would in the past. […] Art Miller, a research oceanographer at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, pointed to the high-pressure system as the immediate cause of the record-shattering sea surface temperatures recorded this month off Scripps Pier, where researchers have been taking daily temperature measurements since 1916. On Aug. 1, a thermometer plunged into a bucket of sea water hit 78.6 degrees, breaking a 1931 record. On Aug. 9, the water temperature was 79.5 degrees. […] Some climate scientists have suggested that global warming is promoting atmospheric changes that favor the formation of the kind of persistent high-pressure system that has driven up temperatures this summer. But Williams said climate change models have yet to confirm that. Researchers have also failed to detect a global trend of more prolonged ridging patterns, he added. “I personally don’t think the current ridge is a function of climate change,” [Park] Williams [an associate research professor at Columbia University’s Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory] said. “The atmosphere has a mind of its own.” […] “There is little indication El Niño will be more than weak or modest,” said Nick Bond, a research scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Washington. El Niño can deliver a wet winter to Southern California, but Bond said this year’s would probably be too meek to do that. The climate center’s three-month forecast predicts above-average temperatures for most of the country, including California. The Southland has gotten a break from blistering temperatures this week, but a high-pressure ridge is expected to return. “It looks like August is going to be a hot month,” Bond said. The Los Angeles Times

“California suffered through its hottest July on record…”

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Wednesday that July was California’s hottest month ever observed. The state’s average temperature of 79.7 degrees edged past the previous record of 79.5 degrees in July 1931 and was five degrees warmer than normal. WaPo Capital Weather Gang

79.7 °F = 26.5 °C

79.5 °F = 26.4 °C

0.1 °C??? That’s like 5.9 degrees less than Kevin Bacon. That’s like 0.1 degrees more than Dean Vernon Wormer’s most memorable line from Animal House…

There you have it… Climate change has cranked up the temperatures of California’s heat waves by 0.1 °C and “it looks like August is going to be a hot month.”

And, it’s all due to this:

Well… at least half of it since 1950 is due to the above. The rest of the insignificant warming must be due to natural variability.

I was born in Connecticut and lived there from 1958-1980. My Dad’s family was from Florida and I spent a couple of summers there. Since 1981, I’ve lived in Texas. As far as I can recall, August has almost always been a hot month… quite often the hottest month of the year… in the Northern Hemisphere.

I’m a big fan of the whole “Real Clear” compendium. I routinely read Real Clear Politics, Energy and Science… But, there are days when many, if not most, of the Real Clear Energy headlines have jack schist to do with energy:

Reports of the Death of Oil’s ICE Are Greatly Exaggerated Jude Clemente, Forbes

NAFTA to Bolster US-Mexican Natural Gas Trade Jude Clemente, Forbes

Trump: Conserving Oil Not Economic Imperative Staff, MPR News

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Figures Drawing Scrutiny David Sheppard, Financial Times

Trade Fears Throw US Natural Gas Into Question S. Yang & T. Puko, WSJ

Environmentalists Sue Federal Government to Protect Orcas Asia Fields, ST

What Is Saudi Arabia’s Interest in Tesla? Ben Geman, Axios

Hurricane Harvey Impact on Health, Environment Still a Concern Jeff Mosier, DN

Trees Migrating West to Escape Climate Change Marlene Cimons, Popular Science

World Is Finally Waking Up to Climate Change Jonathan Watts, The Guardian

Economic Forecasts Have Climate Change Blind Spot Lydia DePillis, CNN Money

Climate Change Crank Up Temps of CA Heat Waves Bettina Boxall, Los Angeles Times

Red headlines have nothing to do with energy… and at least half the energy-relevant headlines are more related to politics than to energy. Now… I’m not complaining. I find plenty of skewer-worthy Gorebal Warming articles on Real Clear Energy… It’s just “funny” that most of the Gorebal Warming articles are on Real Clear Energy and not on Real Clear Science.

Note: The thread title was intentionally sarcastic. Comments like this: “The article does not say that climate change causes August to be hot”… will be ignored or ridiculed, depending on how much spare time I have.

