Climate Claim: “All Available Options Should be Assessed” for Reducing Population Growth

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to ScienceMag, the issue of Climate Change is now so urgent that all available options should be considered to reduce population growth in fast growing regions like Sub-saharan Africa.
Global warming policy: Is population left out in the cold?
John Bongaarts 1, Brian C. O’Neill 2,3
1 Population Council, New York, NY, USA.
2 National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder, CO, USA.
3 University of Denver, Denver, CO, USA.
Email: jbongaarts@popcouncil.org
Science 17 Aug 2018:=
Vol. 361, Issue 6403, pp. 650-652
DOI: 10.1126/science.aat8680
Would slowing human population growth lessen future impacts of anthropogenic climate change? With an additional 4 billion people expected on the planet by 2100, the answer seems an obvious “yes.” Indeed, substantial scientific literature backs up this intuition. Many nongovernmental organizations undertake climate- and population-related activities, and national adaptation plans for most of the least-developed countries recognize population growth as an important component of vulnerability to climate impacts (1). But despite this evidence, much of the climate community, notably the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the primary source of scientific information for the international climate change policy process, is largely silent about the potential for population policy to reduce risks from global warming. Though the latest IPCC report (2) includes an assessment of technical aspects of ways in which population and climate change influence each other, the assessment does not extend to population policy as part of a wide range of potential adaptation and mitigation responses. We suggest that four misperceptions by many in the climate change community play a substantial role in neglect of this topic, and propose remedies for the IPCC as it prepares for the sixth cycle of its multiyear assessment process.
…
Over the past decade, two unexpected developments have led to renewed concern about future population growth, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. Fortunately, AIDS mortality has dropped sharply as treatment has become more accessible worldwide. In addition, and contrary to expectations, birth rates across sub-Saharan Africa have remained high, and declines in birth rates have stalled in several countries. As a result, the latest UN world population projection is the highest ever, expecting 11.2 billion in 2100, a nearly 4 billion rise from 2015 (4). Much of this rise is projected in sub-Saharan Africa (from 1 billion in 2015 to 4 billion in 2100), but Asia (excluding East Asia) and Latin America are also projected to grow substantially.
…
Policy Levers
Rapid population growth is one of the key drivers of emissions and one of the determinants of vulnerability to impacts; it therefore should be considered as a potential climate policy lever. A key first step in remedying the current neglect of the issue is for the IPCC to include population policy in its assessment of the literature on mitigation and adaptation options. Although the outline for the sixth IPCC assessment report has already been agreed upon (with no explicit mention of population policy), there is ample opportunity within its structure to assess literature on population policy as a component of mitigation or adaptation responses, as well as its costs and benefits, implementation barriers, and links to SDGs (see supplementary materials). The IPCC should also consider the inclusion of more social scientists experienced in reproductive health and population policy.
Beyond the IPCC, the climate and environmental communities and international development institutions should embrace scientifically sound analyses of population policy and human rights–based reproductive health programs. Other international environmental assessments (11, 15) have done somewhat better than the IPCC in covering this topic. Given the urgency of addressing climate change, all available options, especially those that have multiple benefits for sustainable development, should be assessed by experts and considered by governments.
Read more: http://science.sciencemag.org/content/361/6403/650.full
This all seems awfully familiar – scientists promoting the view that scale adjustments to global population are desperately required to save the world from a catastrophe which is predicted by their models.
Well ….haters love to hate ….
If you asked them to start the process with themselves and theirs it would be a whole different ball game.
James Bull
So … we’ve got these white folks deciding that black folks should have fewer children … surely somebody will condemn that as racist. LOL Well, actually, they seem to get a pass. How does that work anyway?
The best solution for the environment and population control is wealth. When the Africans start to experience western living conditions, their population growth will also drop below replacement. Also, the environment will become more valued. Poor folks tend to have other priorities besides the environment … like eating, for instance.
” When the Africans start to experience western living conditions,”…I dunno
They seem to be consistently determined to shoot themselves in the foot…
You are wrong there Lat. You can see that the people of Africa have been screwed for over a Century – NGOs have been gatekeepers keeping prosperity out- anti mining and industrial development.Look at the prevention of fossil fuel power generation by UN/World Bank…
You havent taken the trouble to investigate why things are kept the way they are there (as you have with global climateering). Think. If they are now happy to disenfranchise, destroy the economic base and suspend freedoms for “Deplorables” in the US, how do you think they would deal with Africans?
I’ve been rejoicing that China has done an end run around the clogged NGO sewer and Uropeein neocolonialism and is building dozens of coal fired plants in Africa. Yeah, they’ll profit big time off it. I’m sorry we were too stupid and “Dark Continent” minded to do the same. The place is a treasure grove and the spoils go to the newcomer, but Africa is going to benefit bigtime. Stanley and Livingstone have become a comedy team.
It is probably not politically correct to observe that Africa has had more than its share of bad governance.
There is reason to be optimistic. link The indicators are uneven but the trend does seem to be positive. By and large, Africans are getting healthier and wealthier.
The Left pursues “equality of outcome” with a predictable outcome due to human nature.
When (not “if”) South Africa black-run ANC starts seizing white owned farms, the country will descend into chaos. It will spread an international investment contagion across the region. Already, we are seeing early financial flight from those markets.
South African agriculture will collapse, just as it did in Zimbabwe.
The government will print money. The SA economy will collapse, just as it did in Zimbabwe.
And Much of sub-Saharan Africa will also then suffer as the entire region descends into chaos. Ten’s of Millions will starve across South Africa.
That’s how the those who want “equality of outcome” will ensure the African population diminishes.
I’m not thinking South Africans really want to copy what Zimbabwe has done, even though you should never underestimate the power of populism. There IS a very disturbing development going on in the RSA, and Zimbabwe while now stablish is not capable of getting rid of massive corruption.
The good thing is the destruction of Zimbabwe is very visible at the streets of the SA, so people should know better what to not do. Zimbabwe is in a very difficult situation since who would invest on farms whose holders don’t own them legally nor know how to farm. People (mostly ‘black’) working on the farms had to leave, and guess where many of them now are – in South Africa.
Sub-Saharan is a big word. Namibia is pretty stable and doing better and better. I’ve not heard much bad of Botswana either. Lesotho is very poor, but politically stable I guess. The big big problems lie in Congo(s), which just is not stable, and Nigeria which has a large population exploding right now. On the other hand, so was India not very long ago.
I find it very disturbing to pack the Sub-Saharan Africa in one sentence. It is a very large place.
Exactly. But don’t forget ‘FREE’ abortions along with that wealth. Our abortion industry (operated by very wealthy people) has done a FANTASTIC job in controlling the black population (statistically). The statistics Bear this out as a huge percentage of abortions are of children ovvvvv culllller. Nice job abortionists!
“operated by very wealthy people.” evidence to support that claim?
You mean by letting them burn coal for example ? 🙂
How about we invest in their standard of living? That has worked for the rest of the world. When people no longer need lots of children, they don’t have lots of children.
How nice…NOT. My imagination sees industrial scale death camps, what a horror…. Didn’t Germany teach us that lesson in WWII?
The lesson has been well learned by elitist Malthusians. The whole subject is old, failed, diabolical, hysterical stuff. Marx is old, failed, hysterical stuff. I believe there is room in the Lexicon of clinical psychology for a major mental
disorder to classify this ugliness as a disease, but guess what? Psychology is too corrupted to recognize it. A lot of “heal thyself” needed. You can bet a lot of these social psychos and socioscientists will be needed for the grizzly tasks to be handed out
How about a One Child policy as tested by China? What could possibly go wrong?
Maybe they could just put Maduro of Venezuela in charge? That would fix things rather quickly…
Many “greens” are working on the “problem”.
Not allowing the very poor in Africa and Asia to have fossil fuel for energy is quite good at reducing unwanted population.
Ehrlich and the Club of Rome still seem to be the guiding philosophy of the green blob. How dare those uppity third-world-persons-of -color expect to be anything but peasants?
Shades of Margaret Sanger and eugenics.
Any human who thinks that there are too many humans on this planet should look into a mirror where he or she will find one of those extra humans that should not be here.
Like everything else, depopulation begins at home.
my post on “humans are a plague upon the earth”
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2010/05/16/171/
Designer-brained education product. Nothing of your own in this kool aid recipe.
Ask the next population-controller if he would be OK with his mother having an abortion.
This is horrific stuff! They throw in “human rights based reproductive health” as a sugar coated pill to not appear to be considering draconian measures. This is classic “gradualism” or thin edge of the wedge thinking with a terrible end game that can be ratcheted up as people develop a stomach for it.
Agenda 21, which is part of the plan to destroy rights and freedoms, is so nicely couched in motherhood type language that, like frogs in tepid water gradually being heated until it’s too late, we learn the boiling was planned first and how to do it in an acceptable way was worked out later.
How do we stop this lefty ugliness after neglecting this plague for a couple of generations. This is “Not a shot was fired” recipe for the takeover.
http://www.tysknews.com/Depts/gov_philosophy/pt1_shot.htm
I’m always amazed that someone, anyone, would lament the population growth and not take into account their own being.
I have always believed that over population was a problem. Nothing to do with climate change though, more that there are so many people that we have, or are in the process of, destroying what was once a very beautiful natural system. (yes I’m aware that you can argue that humans are also part of the natural system) But there is no denying that there is unbalance brought about by human inventiveness. In a ”natural system”, population expansion is mainly governed by food availability and environmental control. Two things which humans have been able to manipulate.
If we believe that we should prolong the ”Earth habitat” for as long as possible (also arguable) then sooner or later population growth will need to slow down and eventually stop.
The way I see it, one of the proven ways to depress population is the increase of living standards as evidenced by the current situation the West.
P.S. The increase of Co2 emissions from over-population should not even enter on the list of reasons for a reduction in growth. To me it seems to be one of the few benefits.
Please read https://www.wired.com/1997/02/the-doomslayer-2/ and then re-assess your belief…
“Our species is better off in just about every measurable material way,”
This is a human centric view. There is more to the planet’s ecosystem than the human species. In fact the more ”better off” humans are the less ”better off” other species are. The worse off other species are, the worse off we eventually become. Everything is interconnected. Sure we can get to the point where there are so many of us we are living like rats. We are certainly capable of that.
”As for global deforestation, “the world is not being deforested; it is being reforested in general.”
I didn’t bother to read further than this. We’ve managed to remove half of the earth’s forest cover in a few hundred years. It’s still going on at break-neck speed.
You cannot escape the fact that sooner or later humans need to find an equilibrium with their environment if they are to enjoy perpetuity on this planet.
My belief was not changed by that article.
what a shame. all of the assertions are fully backed by completely trustworthy evidence, and you will find that the Earth is also improving. But then, it’s hard to shift religious belief with fact….
It is worse than that. For better or worse, the days of the Colonial Powers are over. In the past, the European colonial powers in Africa built the most successful African states. Kenya, Rhodesia, and South Africa come to mind. But those days are long gone.
The current thinking is that Africa will have to solve Africa’s problems, and it will be done by Africans on their own terms, or not at all. Economic development seems as far away as ever. After getting independence, Rhodesia regressed all the way back to the stone age. South Africa is deliberately(!) following the same path. Elsewhere, wars of extermination driven by tribalism and religion are the norm. Petty dictators and massive corruption are endemic to the entire region. Things are not looking good.
The population is expanding rapidly way past the area’s ability support the numbers. So how will the population crisis resolve itself? The same way it always has.
In time the weather will shift, as it always has. Drought will lead to crop failures. Huge numbers of farm animals will die of thirst and starvation. Then we will see an absolutely disastrous famine, epic in scope, across the entire region. Tens of millions, perhaps hundreds of millions will die. There will not be enough international relief aid available to make a difference. Aid which is delivered will be taken by one side of a war to prevent it’s delivery to an opposing population. Millions more will die.
Warlords fight for years to attain total power. Once achieved, they show no interest or ability to actually administer or govern the country they have taken over.
TIA : This Is Africa
wash..rinse…repeat
It seems to me that resources on this planet are finite and reducing population growth is a good idea regardless of what one things of CAGW.
Please read https://www.wired.com/1997/02/the-doomslayer-2/ and then re-assess your belief…
How will food be grown when the cold comes?
With the warming system. You tell me when the cold will come, and what will cause it, and I will tell you all about the human response to the problem, which hasn’t been invented yet.
You are committing the age-old fallacy of extrapolating problems into the future, while assuming that we will only have current technology to fix them. But then, if you won’t read Julian Simon……
You’re taking population biology advice from a professor of business administration?
There’s your problem.
you don’t have any problem with the data, then? It’s just the person you object to?
Would you complain if the same thing was said by an ex-head of Greenpeace? Because it has been…
I have to agree with them, we should reduce the population. Let’s begin with all those that think we should reduce the population. I don’t know, that should work.
Leftists are planning their biggest genocide ever, under the guise of they climate change scam.
The existential crisis of the SJW Green: racially and ethnically and culturally based population reduction. White Euro Christians are already declining. The “problem” lies elsewhere.
I love the smell of liberal mass slaughter fantasies in the morning, smells like victory
A dog whistler like Eric must raise a punched yeaya when he reads stuff like this. I think you’re “mass slaughter fantasies” are a projection.
The author got the World Bank number of 11.2 billion correct , but didnt mention that the same report said that was the level of population where there was no more growth in % increase. 11.2 billion is the number where the population of the world stops. Right now in 2018 it is at 1.15% growth but has been heading downhill since 1960 when it was 2.1 % growth rate. So the only argument is Do you think 11.2 billion people is enough or too much? I think the world can easily accomodate 3.5 billion more people and there will be enough resources as well .
And how long do you think the world can support 11.2 billion people? Or do you believe all resources are infinite?
Well, except for those few kilograms launched out of earth orbit by satellite, every gram started on this planet is still on this planet – and most of which has ever been mined is now more concentrated in more accessible forms than when it was rust and oxides underground. (Helium is an irretrievable lost noble gas though.)
We do need to get off of this planet before (1) the sun goes nova or (2) the many liberal-national socialist parties take over again.
This shows how resources are infinite. Raw materials are less so, but we do have a universe full of them…
https://www.wired.com/1997/02/the-doomslayer-2/
A couple of decades ago, the description of an intellectual ( of course out of touch with reality) was someone who when hearing the opening chords of the “William Tell Overture” would not think of the “Lone Ranger”.
Since, in looking for a common theme uniting intellectuals since Malthus in the late 1790s, is that they are very distressed about too many people on Earth. The theme is to get rid of people.
Malthus hinted that the problem could be relieved by diminishing the numbers of the lower-classes.
Ehrlich was much more democratic and urged universal infertility pills.
Al Gore wants us all to be back in the stone age.
And it goes on.
The irony is that Communists did not want to reduce populations, but in trying to create the “Perfect Man” murdered some 100 million in the effort.
Don’t know how to classify the latter endevour.
Bob Hoye
Two disparate thoughts come to my mind:
First thought: In today’s world, natural selection no longer weeds people out. And when it does happen (on rare occasions), it’s always someone else’s fault. Case in point: the homeless woman who was killed when she rode her bicycle into the path of a self driving Tesla. Somehow, the car was at fault rather than the person who quite literally jumped directly into its’ path.
Second thought: This article is the best argument for the Second Amendment ever.
Do you really mean that we need more mass shootings to reduce the population?
I imagine he means those that cannot protect themselves will be reduced. As in “Trust us, we’re from the government. We have your best interests at heart, we really, really do. But in order for us to protect you, you must follow our instructions to the letter, without questioning, without hesitation. Otherwise, we cannot be held responsible for what may happen.”
Again the same old nonsense
Malthus, Thanos…. ( sorry but I liked avengers infinity war)
Any option to reduce population growth? Have we tried aerial spraying of depo provera?
…“All Available Options Should be Assessed” for Reducing Population Growth…
Birth control alone won’t do this.
The sort of options they should be looking at include WW3, the collapse of world agriculture, mass distribution of infectious diseases or the establishment of a World Suicide religion.
Kind of them to warn us….
I’ve heard this for years. Until recently I always thought it was a dumb conspiracy theory. This is just another nail in that coffin.
Seen this movie before in the early 70’s.
Forget population control. We should be seriously looking at how to get off of this rock we live on as history tells us that eventually mother nature will make it either much less habitable or not habitable at all. Population growth will then be the goal, but where, might be the question. Besides it would seem that overcoming the distance and time blockade to reaching the stars is the greatest challenge that the Creator has given us.
What Creator?
“Vegetarians will destroy the world”. Because 10 times as much vegetable food can be grown in place of animals. Therefore we can support 10 times as many people. OK there’s a few flaws in the argument, but isn’t there a correlation between vegetarian nations and overpopulation?
This article is written by people who do not have real jobs and who have never solved a problem because they’re incapable of identifying if a problem exists. We may, only may, have a problem if anthropogenic climate change occurs. We may, only may, get anthropogenic climate change if anthropogenic warming occurs. We may, only may, determine that we have anthropogenic warming when we determine what the natural warming rate is. Until then we don’t even know if we have a problem. There are an awful lot of scenarios here and these clowns skip over all of them directly to the doomsday case. Humans are where they are because they have generally been smarter than the intellectual dwarfs at Science Mag who seem to be extrapolating on Ehrlich’s failed predictions.
I hope I don’t seem like I’m trying to pick a fight, but for those that think that the world is not overpopulated, I would suggest you make a list of the benefits of doubling the population. A list of the problems that will come with a doubling of the population should be obvious, primarily the strain on resources where the low hanging fruit has already been picked. Also it would help if those who respond have been to mainland China for a few weeks to see what living in an endless, densly populated city looks like. I’m just being logical here, the problems far outweigh the imagined benefits of adding more people. And before anyone gets snarky, no I don’t have any children and I was born before half the people on this planet were born, literally, so I don’t feel like I am part of the problem. I’m really interested to see your lists.
“the problems far outweigh the imagined benefits of adding more people”
Of course, but this is not about population, its just an excuse to wheel out the old genocidal bogeyman, now in the guise of evil climate scientists. A complete non seqitor of course, but doesn’t matter to the faithful – its guaranteed to get a few clicks.
twice the human ingenuity to solve problems. Which is why we are doing so well ever since the population started taking off…
One’s logic can be ironclad, but if the premises are mistaken, the argument will still fall flat.
Roughly 3% of the total land area on Earth is currently taken up by the trappings of human civilization. While not all parts of the planet are suitable for human habitation, we are in no danger of running out of room. The Internet and ready access to efficient transportation make it increasingly unnecessary to crowd ourselves in urban megalopolises. Decentralized habitation and centralized communication are now achievable simultaneously. Cities as we know them are becoming an anachronism. We are slow to realize this, because five thousand year-old habits die hard.
Also, any talk of Earth’s resources being finite is TBI. True But Irrelevant. Neo-Malthusians love to extrapolate present-day consumption rates into the future, as if we’ll be incapable of doing or discovering anything different.
China does not have a particularly high population density, not even in the top 20. Most European countries have a much higher population density.
Math says population will top out at 11 Billion naturally…
“Hans Rosling uses statistics to give an overview of population growth and an explanation of why the total human population will never reach 11 billion”
16:36 Published on Dec 1, 2015
https://youtu.be/2LyzBoHo5EI
Well all I can point to is the real scientific lack of proof.
https://rogerfromnewzealand.wordpress.com/2018/05/09/ever-been-told-that-the-science-is-settled-with-global-warming-well-read-this-and-decide-for-yourself/
Cheers
Roger
Wonder if David Suzuki is involved, with his five kiddies and four or five houses spread around the globe?
Just wait, soon some fanatic alarmists will come up with ideas for a “final solution”!
International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) population projections explicitly including education, which is one factor that leads to lower fertility rates and lower projections by IIASA compared to the UN:
IIASA researchers are major contributors to Working Groups II and III of the IPCC Fifth Assessment Report (Wiki).
I’m wondering how the institute reconciles increasing higher education and increasing base-load energy use, as they would seem to be correlated.
Clumsy, I’ll rephrase that: how in the institute’s view are increasing higher education and base load energy use reconciled in a ‘carbon-constrained’ future?
Don’t these idiots read? I thought everyone knew that predictions of population doom go back to Malthus who predicted in the early 19th century widespread famine ( using graphs, no computers being available) . It did not happen in the West because of….. free enterprise and market forces which made everyone richer better educated and with access to pensions and life insurance, the absence of which were some of the reasons for large families. Back to the past, rather than back to the future, shows that economic growth leads to population decline.
You do not need government to make it happen, just make it get out of the way.
The Malthusians have been proved wrong by History and the Marxist have been discredited by 27 field experiments with communism, and yet they still wish to inflict AIDS, famine, population control and the like on poor suffering sub-Saharan Africans in the futile belief that this will tame the World’s weather or preserve the dwindling resources that are proved to continually expand every day. No amount of science, fact or evidence can convince these Alarmists of their malevolent confusion.
It is not Africa that they want to stop having children. We have had 20/30 years of constantly helping to feed, support and medically treat them way beyond the natural limitations of the land that they occupy. The process of moving these people to Europe/ North America to undermine the few stable parts of the world is well under way. This will make everyone scared and easy to manage in whatever way the “leaders” decide.
Gas chambers ARE GOOD FOR YOU.
Signed, “A Vegetarian Animal Lover.”