Aussie PM Humiliating Backdown on Paris Agreement Pledges

With the growing likelihood of an open party revolt and a leadership challenge, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been forced into a humiliating backdown over his efforts to enshrine Australia’s Paris Agreement pledges into legislation.
AN INTERNAL coalition uprising has forced Malcolm Turnbull to dump plans to legislate cuts in carbon emissions.
The Prime Minister is now planning to control emissions by regulation instead – an option he condemned only days ago.
A 26 per cent reduction target was established by the 2015 Paris Agreement and settled when Tony Abbott was Prime Mimister. It is an integral part of Mr Turnbull’s National Energy Guarantee.
Mr Turnbull now looks to be dumping the target from his energy policy as he faces the prospect of a rebellion in the House of Representatives and running battles in the Senate.
“Labor wants to have it done by regulation so that the Parliament would not have a voice,” Mr Turnbull said on Tuesday. “Now, we believe in democracy.
“We believe the Parliament should have a say in this and so if we legislate that, then a subsequent government – whether it’s of our side of politics or the other – would have to persuade both houses of parliament to make any change to it, and that is a great security.”
Senior ministers Friday rallied to support Mr Turnbull’s leadership after suggestion former Prime Minister was supporting a challenge.
“Anyone who listens to Tony Abbott has rocks in his head,” said one minister.
However, the NEG policy, strongly supported by business and industry, was looking like a victim of the unrest.
Leadership rumours swirled on Friday with 2GB Ray Hadley saying there will “100 per cent” be a move against the PM in the next two weeks.
Malcolm Turnbull’s “Dog Pooh Yoghurt” green energy policy, which attempts to enshrine the position of renewables in Australia’s energy mix, has gone down like a lead balloon with the right wing of the Liberal Party (Australian Conservatives). Turnbull’s position has not been helped by a long string of news polls indicating his government will lose when he calls an election.
We don’t know if we shall get Tony Abbott back – but at least we shall get rid of Malcolm Turnbull, either in the next few weeks, or after he loses the next election.
Every tide turns…..
To our Aussie friends: Good on ya, Mates!
Turnbull ain’t really crying yet or saying he’s sorry so… Keep hitting him!
Turnbull is the quisling crony of the UN Global Communist Party. He is a double-agent who specifically infiltrated the so-called centre-right Lieboral Party to subvert its agenda and force Australia inescapably into the global-socialist fold. In that he has been very successful.
We desperately need a Trump down under.
The Trump Domino Effect ??
Apparently the Australian Liberal Party has the same problem with squishes as the US Republican party.
Our universities were still young and impressionable when the Gramscian left started its long march. Tom. They fell early to the communist corruption.
Most of our political class are university-indoctrinated, leaving them with such a skewed left-wing world view that some in the Lieboral Party who view themselves as conservatives are actually where the left was only twenty years ago.
Why is this even an issue….Gillard promised it wouldn’t happen……./snark
The Australian Liberal party cannot be classed as “Conservative” these days, certainly not under the leadership of closet socialist Malcolm Turncoat.
This was leaving me confused so I googled Australian parliament. What a mess. For the benefit of us who aren’t from Australia …
They have the house and the senate. In both cases Labor has more seats than the Liberals. The Liberals rely on coalitions in both cases to retain power.
The prime minister can easily be removed by a vote in the house.
The parties in the coalition can basically decide to turf the Liberals and replace them with Labor.
In theory, the appointed Governor General could dissolve parliament and force an election. That’s not likely to happen unless no coalition can be formed.
Australia looks like a good example of why not to have ranked ballots. Look at all the small parties.
In British Columbia (BC, Canada) the NDP relies on the Green party to stay in power. That means the Greens control the government. That means BC gets policies unsupported by a large majority of the voters. I assume the same thing happens in Australia.
Pretty good summary, commieBob. We have compulsory voting, which forces every disinterested dolt to the ballot box. Worse, it’s compulsory preferential (number-every-square) voting – so every voter is forced to preference the Greenfilth somewhere on their ballot.
It fair dinkum makes ya skin crawl.