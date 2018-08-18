Academic Criticises California Governor Jerry Brown for Normalising Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Governor Jerry Brown recently called events like the California Fires “The New Normal”, but climate scientists don’t want to be normal. One environmental scientist at least worries that Browns’ statement amounts to an admission of acceptance of climate change, and will lead to complacency.
In defense of using “the new normal” to describe climate change
While government officials and the media like to throw the phrase around, scientists kind of hate it
KATE YODER
AUGUST 18, 2018 4:30PM (UTC)
…
“Over a decade or so, we’re going to have more fire, more destructive fire, more billions that will have to be spent on it,” California Governor Jerry Brown said last week. “All that is the ‘new normal’ that we will have to face.”
Why on earth is the word normal being thrown around to describe such extraordinary times?
…
While government officials and the media like to throw the phrase around, scientists kind of hate it.
“It sounds like we left the old normal, the old conditions, and arrived at a new normal, a new stasis,” Crystal Kolden, a fire scientist at the University of Idaho, tells me. “Unfortunately, that’s not what our climate projections are telling us. They’re telling us that this is one step on a very long staircase that’s heading toward extreme conditions.”
…
I, too, was poised to write another takedown, until I spoke with Kory Stamper, lexicographer and author of Word by Word: The Secret Life of Dictionaries. Her quick survey of the history of the phrase shows that scientists’ concern may be misplaced. After all, the word normal has a notoriously slippery definition outside of climatology.
“The idea that normal is this fixed star by which we orient everything else around us — that’s not rooted in actual reality,” Stamper says.
…
Read more: https://www.salon.com/2018/08/18/in-defense-of-using-the-new-normal-to-describe-climate-change_partner/
While it is entertaining to see an academic criticised by Salon for being too radical about climate change, Crystal Kolden’s frustration at Governor Brown’s use of the word “normal” hints at a deeper problem which afflicts the entire climate movement.
What climate scientists have to say usually isn’t that interesting. I mean, when is the last time you heard a climate scientist say something new?
This growing climate message fatigue may be why scientists like Michael Mann have taken to promoting their speaking services.
Looking for a speaker? I give talks on climate change and the intersection of science and politics. Please see @JodiSolomonSpkr: https://t.co/dhamWnXTAX
— Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) July 27, 2018
Perhaps if you ask, Mann will guarantee that during his speech at your event that he will say something new.
“Governor Jerry Brown recently called events like the California Fires “The New Normal””
really?….if droughts were normal….a normal person would build a way to store more water…..but no
…if fires are normal….a normal person would buy more fire trucks and water bomber planes…but no
Yeah, Latitude, but this is precisely why they dont practice prevention or preparation. It supports the meme. This guy should be arrested and the State subject to class action suits. Are non of those who lost their homes and family members not seeking redress for criminal negligence? Whatever happened to the good old USA litigenous society? Now they only want to sue oil companies for fueling fire fighting planes and trucks. The legislature’s bill that was to get dangerous sparking residential lines repaired turned out to be a warning of imminent danger. It was vetoed by JB – a perfect case.
I don’t even know if Mann could pay me enough to listen to him. I know it would cost him quite a bit if I did, and it might very well bankrupt him. The only thing I need to know is how much he is worth…. if anyone out there knows.
Mann’s net worth is likely substantial, he’s been collecting lots of money over the years. President Obama even gave him half a million dollars for no reason in particular out of the trillion dollar economic stimulus fund.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/SB10001424052748703657604575005412584751830
The Left is always about relativism. 3 examples in our lives today.
1. It means an ever-shifting politically-correct (PC) culture.
– Today a statement you make can be PC. But the same position/statement tomorrow, and you’re being shutdown by some crowd of screaming pink-haired, tattooed she/xe/it as a (pick one: hater/misogynist/racist/denier), etc.
2. It means ever shifting moral values (no absolute morals).
– Gay marriage is not allowed, to today it’s okay, to tomorrow you can marry and have sex with your pet goat, etc.
– Putting people in internment camps goes from immoral and repugnant, to placing them in “re-education centers” is okay because the jailers are self-appointed on a mission of “Saving the Planet.”
3. A living US constitution.
The rule of law constantly shifts, even ex post facto. The constitution can be reinterpreted on a dime to comport to new relativism and ever-shifting PC culture values.
As for Gov Moonbeam, he is laying in the bed he has made for himself. Today, he is Maximilien Robespierre leading the PC charge to silence “deniers”, tomorrow his head is in a basket as the Progressive crowd he helped create ultimately devours him too.
I thought California fires ARE normal and ALWAYS HAVE BEEN “normal”.
What’s new is how more people are reacting to the fires, in whose paths they live.
What’s new is some people not caring to prepare their properties for what is a known to be normal occurrence.
What’s new is more people being more careless to start fires in a normally fire-prone region.
Whats new is more fuel in the form of trees and undergrowth, newly protected from proper management to prevent their combustion when more careless people ignite errant sparks.
…and there are probably a few more points to be made.
Why would or does anyone care what Jerry Brown says. He is either an idiot or a liar but most probably both.
“The new normal” indeed! Just a few years ago the California governor bought into the alarmist nonsense that drought was “the new normal”. So of course he didn’t spend money maintaining the dams (since the reservoirs would be perpetually dry). So when the rains inevitably returned, one dam came close to bursting. Had it done so, I recall that something like over 100,000 people would have lost their homes. To paraphrase Lucy Van Pelt, of all the Jerry Browns in the world, the California governor is the Jerry Browniest.
Not our fault, more homes going to burn, so what. Well, without logging, the fires in the future will be unstoppable. All the Fed has to do to shut that thinking down is to stop paying the bill for fire control, $500 million for this group of CA fires. When the control gets to tens of billions even Democrats will notice because it takes away from their play money.
“new normal” is as lame as “it’s worst than we thought”
They’re in the business of exploiting problems, not solving them. Making genuine, effective efforts to solve a problem, or at least mitigate the worst effects, would leave them with one fewer talking point to pound the PC podium with. At best, they’ll pursue over-hyped half-solutions that leave the original problem with a starter crop. At worst, they’ll actively try to exacerbate the problem. Bonus unpoints if they can do both with one policy. They’d rather have the grievance, because weaponized grievance is their path to power. One that requires an underclass of Perpetually Aggrieved.
Should they find a pit, they don’t fill it in. They put spikes in the bottom. Should Johnny Voter fall in, they don’t throw him a rope. They throw him novocaine so the spikes won’t hurt as much. Then they go soapbox about how poor Johnny Voter is still down in the spiked pit and how we need higher taxes to buy him more novocaine.
Personally I prefer more demanncipation.
If there’s been a change, we seemed to have adapted to it quite nicely. Indeed, that’s what we humans do. We came out of Africa where it was quite warm and “normal” all year round, and we populated Europe where it was frequently abnormally cold. That became our new normal. I think we can handle a few degrees of temperature change, don’t you?