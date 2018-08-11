Claim: a connection between U.S. tornado activity and Arctic sea ice

From the University of Illinois and the “correlation is not causation” department comes this claim.
Study finds possible connection between U.S. tornado activity, Arctic sea ice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The effects of global climate change taking place in the Arctic may influence weather much closer to home for millions of Americans, researchers report.
The United States has experienced many changes in severe-weather behavior over the past decade, including fewer tornado touchdowns than in the past. A new study suggests that atmospheric circulation changes that coincide with a loss of Arctic sea ice may be partly to blame.
Atmospheric scientists from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Purdue University report their findings in the journal Climate and Atmospheric Science.
“A relationship between Arctic sea ice and tornadoes in the U.S. may seem unlikely,” said (Robert) Jeff Trapp, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the U. of I. and a co-author. “But it is hard to ignore the mounting evidence in support of the connection.”
The researchers performed statistical analyses of nearly three decades of historical weather and climate data and found significant correlations between tornado activity and the extent of Arctic sea ice – especially during the month July.
The team believes that the reduction in tornado activity boils down to how the diminishing Arctic sea ice controls the path of the jet stream. As Arctic sea ice retreats, the jet stream migrates from its traditional summer path over states like Montana and South Dakota to areas farther north, and the atmospheric conditions that are favorable for tornado formation follow suit.
“Tornadoes and their parent thunderstorms are fueled by wind shear and moisture,” Trapp said. “When the jet stream migrates north, it takes the wind shear along for the ride, but not always the moisture. So, even though thunderstorms may still develop, they tend not to generate tornadoes because one of the essential ingredients for tornado formation is now missing.”
The team believes that the correlation between Arctic ice retreat and jet stream migration may lead to advances in seasonal severe weather prediction.
“One of the reasons that we focused on sea ice is because, like the ocean and land, it is relatively slow to evolve,” Trapp said. “Because sea ice and the atmosphere are coupled, the response of the atmosphere is also relatively slow. We can use this property to help make long-term predictions for tornadoes and hail, similar to the way predictions are made for hurricane seasons.”
But before doing so, Trapp said they still need to understand the drivers of the sea ice changes and what role the tropics may be playing.
It remains unclear as to why this correlation is particularly dominant during the month of July, the researchers said, and they admit that they are only at the tip of the iceberg in terms of understanding the overall effects of climate change, and climate variability, on severe weather.
The paper:
The paper “Exploring a possible connection between U.S. tornado activity and Arctic sea ice” is available online and from the U. of I. News Bureau.
DOI: 10.1038/s41612-018-0025-9
As they say in show business “You gotta have a gimmick.” Every climate researcher is looking for a new angle, something to make a name and cement their position long enough to retire on the public weal. Think he’s not happy? Just look at that grin.
“You gotta have a gimmick.”
“”all over the period 1990–2015″”
Coincidence is NOT correlation and I see no correlation – yet. And then one has to ask; which is cause and which is effect. Even IF there is a statistically sound correlation.
FWIW I stumbled on this Wiki page. Of the 50 states and DC, the highest temperatures in 32 of them were recorded before 1940:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/U.S._state_temperature_extremes
Eventually those records pre-1940 will be revised downward because of “systematic bias”, if the pattern holds with present “adjustments”
Adjustment alert, adjustment alert. Historical highs were being biased high. Adjustment alert. They must be reduced to reflect the reality before 1940.
Suppose they are adjusted down as much as 5%. Where does that leave most of them? Still all-time records in most cases. I mean, just look at those values.
Stupid facts and history, calls out the climate lies very time!
Off topic.
We may soon see. Arctic sea ice extent has been growing since 2012. If, as seems likely, that trend continues, this hypothesis can be tested.
If the logic is true, then 2004 Arctic Sea ice was among the highest. But it was lower compared to the 1990s and 2014 tornadoes was lowest this decade yet 2012 was lowest sea ice extent.
Assume you mean 2014 instead of 2004.
Despite the record low of 2012, Arctic sea ice has been in an uptrend since 2007.
Its cycle is about 30 years, so should get back to around 1979 extent in c. 2039. Or maybe a bit lower, since we are in the naturally occurring Modern Warm Period, coming out of the Little Ice Age Cool Period.
Clearly, CO2 has no discernible impact, since Antarctic sea ice extent grew from 1979 to 2014, while Arctic fell.
of nearly three decades of historical weather and climate data
Bzzzt. How did this pass peer review?
Easy. Pal review
3 decades of historical weather data = one single data point of climate data.
Nearly 3 decades of historical weather data doesn’t even reach the status of being one single data point of climate data.
File this under: “weather is not climate.”
About 50 yrs ago one of my statistics professors discussing correlation vs causality pointed out the old correlation between stock market rise and women’s hem lines. That probably applies here. Though one could make some interesting conjectures regarding potential cause and effect relationships for certain women.
There’s fewer tornadoes because cars have become computers on wheels. Seems as valid.
If you check enough patterns, you are bound to find correlation some where.
“Arctic sea ice decline”?! The trend for Arctic ice volume 2006-2018 is slightly upwards! Please cut out all these nonsense correlations!
They cherry-picked the data which only covers 1990-2015, even though satellite data dates back to 1979.
This shows what I mean:
http://notrickszone.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Arctic-sea-ice-volume-sham-predictions-2018.png
See also this:
http://notrickszone.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/Arctic-sea-ice-extent-1900-2017.png
This is from a 2017 paper reconstructing of Arctic Ice extent and suggests that the extent today is very similar to the extent back in the late 1930s.
Yup, as with so many other climatic phenomena, Arctic sea ice has a cycle of around 30 years.
The satellite record just happened to begin when sea ice was near its high for the 20th century.
Instead of cherry-picking a single date…
https://forum.arctic-sea-ice.net/index.php?action=dlattach;topic=119.0;attach=105713;image
We were told that by now the Arctic would be ice free, coastal cities would be flooded, polar bears would be going extinct, mega-tornadoes would be tearing across the landscape, and millions of people would be dying from “climate change.”
Cascadian
Get serious man. We had our first hot summer in the UK since 1976!
Of course it’s climate change!
(Can’t find the /sark switch on my keyboard)
“they still need to understand the drivers of the sea ice changes and what role the tropics may be playing.” I thought that was Settled Science – Global Warming caused by CO2.
“Trapp said they still need to understand the drivers of the sea ice changes and what role the tropics may be playing.”
In other words they don’t understand anything.
Alan Tomalty
Captain Von Trapp, The Sound of Music.
Any relation?
Interesting conjecture.
The authors deserve credit for a few reasons.
They acknowledge right up front that the work is highly speculative at this point.
No p-value mining, or at least not obvious to me.
All data sets are properly archived, and are freely available. This point in particular is one people have been banging on about for quite some time around here.
Anybody with the time and interest can fire up their trusty R-Studio and run the data through their statistical mill and see what they get.
TonyL
A step in the right direction then? The ability to interrogate alarmist claims?
I have no trouble believing there’s a connection between Arctic sea ice extent and the global climate.
The sea ice extent will influence the way heat is transferred to the Arctic and then to outer space. At a first glance you would predict that a warming Arctic would lead to less heat transfer from the equator and, therefore, a decrease in violent weather. By the same token, you would expect more violent weather during the Little Ice Age, and there’s evidence for that.
The data feels the same way
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/08/04/does-global-warming-drive-changes-in-arctic-sea-ice/
My fourth daughter was born in 2007. I think it’s far, far more likely – since I live in the Midwest – that bringing my fourth daughter into the world a decade ago is the cause of decreased tornadic activity.
…shoes don’t last as long as they used to either
wait a min…wasn’t there some other recent study that said with less ice there would be more loops in the jet stream…and that would make more tornadoes?
Latitude
Probably.
Of course there is correlation.
http://www.tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations
The NRA is in a continuous fight against bogus correlations for gun possession and rights, https://www.nraila.org/articles/20180810/adventures-in-correlation , as climate skeptics are with climate alarmism. Maybe it is just my opinion, and I’d be very surprised if I was wrong, but people that hate guns and want to “Control” (means ban) them are the same people, or same kind of people, that believe mankind is causing “Global Warming”. They are lied to by liberals and the liberal media, and they apparently believe the lie. If they would only check the data for themselves…
So, with arctic warming the jet stream moves north, gets wiggly, “polar vortices” head south to Miami, and the weather gets more extreme. Oh wait – the jet stream moves north, stays there, and the weather gets less extreme.
Which is it, guys?
That’s exactly what I was thinking too….
In 1910, my grandfather was helping build the new Potlatch Co. lumber mill in Elk River, Idaho in the Clearwater Mountains. The largest single wildfire in US history, “The Big Burn”, destroyed 3 million acres of timber that summer in ID, MT, and WA, the size of Connecticut. Estimated $1 billion in lumber. So there’s a single wildfire event that consumed about 1/3 of the entire acreage burned in the US in 2017. It killed 87 people, most firefighters.
Here is Ch 1 of a multi-part PBS series “The Big Burn”:
https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/americanexperience/features/burn-chapter1/
The Great Fire of 1910 was actually many fires burning in the three states over the same days, from various ignition sources:
http://www.spokesman.com/stories/2010/aug/15/1910-fire-region-consumed/
But then the 1871 Peshtigo fire was also arguably two separate fires.
It’s unclear if the fire on the opposite shore of Green Bay was started by the original fire or not:
Although now discredited, there was once an hypothesis that the Peshtigo, Great Chicago and other Midwestern fires on 8 October 1871 were all caused by a meteorite.
Theo
“Although now discredited, there was once an hypothesis that the Peshtigo, Great Chicago and other Midwestern fires on 8 October 1871 were all caused by a meteorite.”
BBQ.
Everything is man’s fault.
Only the bad things, and many of the actually good things are sold as bad.
Theo
I should have included a ‘sarc’ tag.
If nothing else, it’s mildly refreshing to see a scientist try to connect something widely decried (reduced sea ice) with something clearly beneficial (less tornadoes).
Dr. Trapp may well be on to something (or not), but did they run any analysis vs ENSO, AMO, PDO, TNA states etc. to see if they also had a relationship to tornadoes?
The Arctic no doubt has an influence on the Earth’s climate, but the Pacific is much bigger and contains much (much) more energy. A warm blob of water moving out of the tropics in the Gulf of Alaska has a tremendous effect on the Arctic and North America and by itself can influence Arctic sea ice.
On the face of it, this seems a little too simplistic.
If there is a connection, it’s a very loose one. And as far as prediction goes, that’s a fantasy. They have no handle on what sea ice is going to do, year-to-year, or even decade-to-decade. And if they think CO2 is “driving” sea ice, then they are seriously deluded.
The researchers performed statistical analyses of nearly three decades of historical weather and climate data and found significant correlations between tornado activity and the extent of Arctic sea ice – especially during the month July.
My birthday’s in July. I’m putting together a statistical analysis of nearly three decades of historical weight gain and laziness around that day. So far, I’ve discovered a significant correlation between a lack of tornadic activity and an increase in my body weight and tendency toward laziness on that day.
Who would’ve thought I had so much power.
sycomputing
Me. I’m fat n’ lazy as well. But it was all because of when I was born, in February.
Your hypothesis is therefore wrong, my statistical analysis demonstrates an unprecedented correlation between increased tornadic activity, my body weight and my predisposition to laziness.
It’s my fault. But I’m only human.
Besides, I used the terms unprecedented and predisposition so scientifically I must be correct.
Nanny Nanny Boobie!
🙂
“Nanny Nanny Boobie!”
Nearest I could find …
saveenergy
I never got the humour of that pair. If you’ll pardon the innuendo, which is of course an Italian suppository……..
I’ll stop now.
CO2 correlates with time and hence time causes climate change.
True or not, fewer tornado touchdowns seems to me like something to claim credit for, not blame.
michael hart
Oh dear, You really don’t understand alarmism, do you.
The researchers performed statistical analyses of …
Inotherwords … no SCIENCE was performed to reach this declaration? I stopped reading after that statement. D’ya know the UNLIMITED nonsense I could SPEW from “correlating” data sets of completely unrelated measurements?
When will we STOP funding$$$$ this utter GARBAGE … and start spending our limited resources to do good things for mankind … ?
Kenji
There are no limited resources in climate alarmism.
“The United States has experienced many changes in severe-weather behavior over the past decade, including fewer tornado touchdowns than in the past. A new study suggests that atmospheric circulation changes that coincide with a loss of Arctic sea ice may be partly to blame.” Blame? Blame? What, it didn’t conform to the bias so it’s a bad thing?
markl
Too few extreme weather disasters is worse than too many in the alarmist lexicon. They can smugly enjoy the destruction of man with elevated weather extremes but they can’t explain a reduction in events, so they claim too few is worse than too many.
My brain’s hurting now so I’ll stop.
Let’s review. Perhaps I am wrong and the good people commenting here will correct me.
The position of the jet stream is the RESULT of the warmer southern air mass clashing with the colder northern air mass. The more powerful wins and the jet stream moves north or south as a result.
Over the central plains of the U.S. if the jet stream is moved north it is because the southern air is winning but that brings the warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico right up along with it. It is the clash of warm moist gulf of Mexico air mass with the cold dry Canadian air mass that causes the thunderstorms and tornadoes.
So it would seem logical that a warmer arctic makes the Canadian air mass warmer so that it is more easily driven north by the southern air mass and the jet stream track moves north. But I don’t see the connection to less thunderstorm activity and tornadoes unless the warm southern air mass cools as it flows north thus reducing the difference in air masses further resulting in more stable air.
Did I just answer my own question?
The Gulf air also loses moisture as it cools, ie it rains.
Nebraska has been cooler than usual this year.
Tom in Florida
Tsk.
It doesn’t work that way in alarmist climate science and you know it.
Write out one hundred times “I am a climate automaton and will brook no contradiction”.
There, feel better now?
Do they not know that Arctic sea ice extent has essentially not changed in ten years?
Probably, but the average Joe doesn’t know that, and that’s who it’s targeted at.
The trend since 2007 is actually up, despite the record low year of 2012.
Theo
Aye my boy, the Trossachs are damn cold when yer wearin the Kilt!
Brrrrrrrrr…….
I thought basic weather was generally understood. That heat around the Equator from the Sun mixing with the cold from the Poles creates high and low pressure turbulence. The more Ice at the Poles there is, the stronger the weather will become. Because of the difference between hot and cold mixing. Remove the Polar Ice and the whole Earth becomes a Tropical Weather Climate with more Atmospheric Water. Where more Ice at the Poles and Glacial conditions creates stronger storms globally, from the hot around the Equator from the Sun, and less Atmospheric Water that’s condensed to closer to the Equator.
johchi7
Duh!
It’s CO2 wotdunnit mate. Stick your science, I knows best!
Quick, quick, sarc key…….Oh never mind, too late.
I hate to get personal but, I’m sorry, that photograph looks like a badly reconstructed model of early man with green screen computers dropped in.
Or is it the lack of the usual immaculately manicured beard most alarmist climate scientist’s seem to sport that undermines his credibility.
He needs a goatee to be taken seriously.
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-zhBBsyXwPkg/VXrXwebm8uI/AAAAAAAAA98/sVGj8ktmCcM/s1600/Beard%2BHair%2BStyles%2B1.JPG
“they still need to understand the drivers of the sea ice changes”
Yes sir. They do need to understand that. It’s not as simple as agw causes sea ice decline.
https://chaamjamal.wordpress.com/2018/08/04/does-global-warming-drive-changes-in-arctic-sea-ice/
Well if that’s so – the hurricane drought could end soon as the Arctic ice seems to be on a trajectory toward recovery:
http://notrickszone.com/2018/08/10/sham-predictions-by-nasa-nsidc-u-of-cambridge-vp-al-gore-sen-john-kerry-exposed/
WUWT Readers, I’ve written a post to address the Social Media Censorship I wanted to share with you.
Comprehensive Climate Change Debating Points and Graphics; Bring It Social Media Giants. This is Your Opportunity to Do Society Some Real Good
https://co2islife.wordpress.com/2018/08/11/comprehensive-climate-change-debating-points-and-graphics-bring-it-social-media-giants-this-is-your-opportunity-to-do-society-some-real-good/
>>
. . . they admit that they are only at the tip of the iceberg in terms of understanding the overall effects of climate change . . . .
<<
Sometimes the truth slips out. In other words, “They don’t have a clue!”
Jim
The study is loaded with weasel words.
I’m becoming much less enamoured of academia. Would we miss them if they disappeared?
found significant correlations between tornado activity and the extent of Arctic sea ice – especially during the month July.
A bit of googling suggests that July is the hottest month of the year (hence fastest rate of ice melting) and also the month of the year with the lowest incidence of major tornadoes.
They found a correlation with summer.
Duh.